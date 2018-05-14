Skeptical Geologist Warns: Permian's Best Years Are Behind Us

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 13:40

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,

Geologist Arthur Berman, who has been skeptical about the shale boom, warned on Thursday that the Permian’s best years are gone and that the most productive U.S. shale play has just seven years of proven oil reserves left.

“The best years are behind us,” Bloomberg quoted Berman as saying at the Texas Energy Council’s annual gathering in Dallas.

The Eagle Ford is not looking good, either, according to Berman, who is now working as an industry consultant, and whose pessimistic outlook is based on analyses of data about reserves and production from more than a dozen prominent U.S. shale companies.

“The growth is done,” he said at the gathering.

Those who think that the U.S. shale production could add significant crude oil supply to the global market are in for a disappointment, according to Berman.

“The reserves are respectable but they ain’t great and ain’t going to save the world,” Bloomberg quoted Berman as saying.

Yet, Berman has not sold the EOG Resources stock that he has inherited from his father “because they’re a pretty good company.”

The short-term drilling productivity outlook by the EIA estimates that the Permian’s oil production hit 3.110 million bpd in April, and will rise by 73,000 bpd to 3.183 million bpd in May.

Earlier this week, the EIA raised its forecast for total U.S. production this year and next. In the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA said that it expects U.S. crude oil production to average 10.7 million bpd in 2018, up from 9.4 million bpd in 2017, and to average 11.9 million bpd in 2019, which is 400,000 bpd higher than forecast in the April STEO. In the current outlook, the EIA forecasts U.S. crude oil production will end 2019 at more than 12 million bpd.

Yet, production is starting to outpace takeaway capacity in the Permian, creating bottlenecks that could slow down the growth pace.

Drillers may soon start to test the Permian region’s geological limits, Wood Mackenzie has warned. And if E&P companies can’t overcome the geological constraints with tech breakthroughs, WoodMac has warned that Permian production could peak in 2021, putting more than 1.5 million bpd of future production in question, and potentially significantly influencing oil prices.

The takeaway bottlenecks have hit WTI crude oil priced in Midland, Texas, which declined sharply compared with Brent in April, the EIA said in the May STEO.

As production grows beyond the capacity of existing pipeline infrastructure, producers must use more expensive forms of transportation, including rail and trucks. As a result, WTI Midland price spreads widened to the largest discount to Brent since 2014. The WTI Midland differential to Brent settled at -$17.69/b on May 3, which represents a widening of $9.76/b since April 2,” the EIA said.

Tags
Business Finance
Business Support Services - NEC
Oil & Gas Exploration and Production - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
brianshell The_Juggernaut Mon, 05/14/2018 - 14:09 Permalink

It is becoming more and more evident that the deep state actors have intentionally quashed the development of thorium molten salt reactors in order to maintain the petroleum, uranium and dollar hegemony.

It is time for for naysayers to abstain and for the voices of reason to be heard.

The planet is covered with thorium like sand on the beach.

Once the research and development costs have been absorbed, the whole world will be able to enjoy this new source of boundless energy.

This technology is not new. It was proven in a test bed at Oak Ridge Laboratory in the 1960's.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
LaugherNYC Aliens-R-Us Mon, 05/14/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

This is the same genius who said Permian was a minor find, and technology wouldn’t be able to extract meaningful draws, it would lose $500 million a year, less than 2% of the claimed reserves were real, and...and..... reads like a paid Russkie shill.

Geez, the name of the author? Tsvetlana Parasite-ovka ... one might think of the GRU???

And ZH shows once again it is becoming a Putin bulletin board.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
Offthebeach booboo Mon, 05/14/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

All water is contaminated.  No water is ever contaminated.  Both are true at the same time.

Water, H2O is immensely stable compound and remains so.  It just commonly, almost always, surrounded by other compounds.  So the water, H20, is pure, basically, at all times.  The rest of the liquid mix, that we also call "water" is very ...."contaminated", or mixed, commonly with natural elements such as lead, sodium, aluminum, arsenic, hydrocarbons, and other organics, many quite nasty.  Basically everything and anything.  

Anyways, we were made to drink from puddles and pond edges and cool babbling mountain streams with a dead rotted elk, up and just around the bend.

But now we drink chlorine and fluoride from miles of  polyester plastic pipes.

We're gonna die I tells ya.

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 1
American Sucker Mon, 05/14/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

Berman's one of the guys that convinced me that a serious peak oil collapse was imminent and that shale oil production would be minimal.  Whoops.  No need to listen to him again.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
joak Mon, 05/14/2018 - 13:46 Permalink

Last time I read an article saying that infrastucture would be a bottleneck to increase the Permian production... Funny how experts contradict themselves.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Nuclear Winter Mon, 05/14/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

No? Noooooo!!!.... Peak Oil is gone! Sacre blue? Does that mean we don't need no Climate Change treaties anymore?

We will just continue to shovel coal! That will make the greenies happy.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
arrowrod Mon, 05/14/2018 - 13:58 Permalink

Is everybody associated with oil a liar?  It's down, it's up, it's down, it's up.  Wouldn't be so bad if this was changing every 5 years.

Every day?

Working on my battery powered bicycle.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 3
economicmorphine arrowrod Mon, 05/14/2018 - 14:01 Permalink

I worked in E&P for 10 years and found that oil people, generally speaking, have more integrity than people in a lot of other industries.  The public's inability to grasp that we're dealing with a commodity with a fixed supply does not make producers liars.  Here's a thought.  There are plenty of sources online if you want to understand oil and gas.   This site ain't one of them.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
3-fingered_chemist Mon, 05/14/2018 - 14:03 Permalink

There is a future for shale with regards to natural gas recovery. There is a ton of it down there. It would be far easier and more economical to transition to a natural gas powered vehicles than electric vehicles. Better for the environment too. For the price of a dishwasher, you can buy a setup that would permit one to fill up at home if a natural gas line exists.

Just think of all the cow/pig shit that could be digested to produce methane. Waste water treatment facilities also produce a lot of natural gas that is unnecessarily burned off.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
Chief Joesph Mon, 05/14/2018 - 14:13 Permalink

Its probably the best way to ween the U.S. off of oil.  Just simply runout of resources.  Time to get serious and start electrifying those cars, and using high speed rail.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
dbznd1 Mon, 05/14/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

As a North Dakotan, there’s been this same attitude espoused basically every decade since the 1930’s. The Bakken keeps on flowing & growing

There’s rumors (its an oilfield tradition) that there’s much more waiting to be found.  Someday one these rumors will be wrong, but not yet.

 