Skeptical Geologist Warns: Permian's Best Years Are Behind Us

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,
Geologist Arthur Berman, who has been skeptical about the shale boom, warned on Thursday that the Permian’s best years are gone and that the most productive U.S. shale play has just seven years of proven oil reserves left.
“The best years are behind us,” Bloomberg quoted Berman as saying at the Texas Energy Council’s annual gathering in Dallas.
The Eagle Ford is not looking good, either, according to Berman, who is now working as an industry consultant, and whose pessimistic outlook is based on analyses of data about reserves and production from more than a dozen prominent U.S. shale companies.
“The growth is done,” he said at the gathering.
Those who think that the U.S. shale production could add significant crude oil supply to the global market are in for a disappointment, according to Berman.
“The reserves are respectable but they ain’t great and ain’t going to save the world,” Bloomberg quoted Berman as saying.
Yet, Berman has not sold the EOG Resources stock that he has inherited from his father “because they’re a pretty good company.”
The short-term drilling productivity outlook by the EIA estimates that the Permian’s oil production hit 3.110 million bpd in April, and will rise by 73,000 bpd to 3.183 million bpd in May.
Earlier this week, the EIA raised its forecast for total U.S. production this year and next. In the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), the EIA said that it expects U.S. crude oil production to average 10.7 million bpd in 2018, up from 9.4 million bpd in 2017, and to average 11.9 million bpd in 2019, which is 400,000 bpd higher than forecast in the April STEO. In the current outlook, the EIA forecasts U.S. crude oil production will end 2019 at more than 12 million bpd.
Yet, production is starting to outpace takeaway capacity in the Permian, creating bottlenecks that could slow down the growth pace.
Drillers may soon start to test the Permian region’s geological limits, Wood Mackenzie has warned. And if E&P companies can’t overcome the geological constraints with tech breakthroughs, WoodMac has warned that Permian production could peak in 2021, putting more than 1.5 million bpd of future production in question, and potentially significantly influencing oil prices.
The takeaway bottlenecks have hit WTI crude oil priced in Midland, Texas, which declined sharply compared with Brent in April, the EIA said in the May STEO.
“As production grows beyond the capacity of existing pipeline infrastructure, producers must use more expensive forms of transportation, including rail and trucks. As a result, WTI Midland price spreads widened to the largest discount to Brent since 2014. The WTI Midland differential to Brent settled at -$17.69/b on May 3, which represents a widening of $9.76/b since April 2,” the EIA said.
Comments
BFD
There goes US energy independence...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to BFD by Aliens-R-Us
The sooner the collapse,,,,,the better.
In reply to There goes US energy… by skbull44
Yeah... and peak oil, too!
In reply to The sooner the collapse,,,,… by ZENDOG
Peak Permian was when Boobie Miles blew out his knee.
In reply to Yeah... and peak oil, too! by The_Juggernaut
Offshore and ANWR, here we come Motherlovers. MAGA
In reply to Peak Oil was when Boobie… by TheWholeYearInn
total bullshit.
In reply to Offshore and ANWR. by King of Ruperts Land
It is becoming more and more evident that the deep state actors have intentionally quashed the development of thorium molten salt reactors in order to maintain the petroleum, uranium and dollar hegemony.
It is time for for naysayers to abstain and for the voices of reason to be heard.
The planet is covered with thorium like sand on the beach.
Once the research and development costs have been absorbed, the whole world will be able to enjoy this new source of boundless energy.
This technology is not new. It was proven in a test bed at Oak Ridge Laboratory in the 1960's.
In reply to Yeah... and peak oil, too! by The_Juggernaut
Ya. And then they Fukashimad some folks so nobody gets any wise ideas...
In reply to It is becoming more and more… by brianshell
The US EIA has been warning that fracking and shale are not long-lived resources.
US Energy Information Administration (EIA)
https://www.nature.com/news/natural-gas-the-fracking-fallacy-1.16430
In reply to There goes US energy… by skbull44
Neither is the water supply they're destroying
In reply to The US EIA has been warning… by Posa
And they never talk about what really matters: EROI
In reply to There goes US energy… by skbull44
Good stuff!
In reply to There goes US energy… by skbull44
Skeptical Geologist must have read ZH comments and realized the cat is out of the bag.
(h/t to Cloud9.5)
In reply to BFD by Aliens-R-Us
bahahaha,
I started in oil biz in 1980 in west Texas, they were saying the same shit and more way back then.
We can never dream what new technologies will bring in the future. A new Tesla Cosmic FrackRay perhaps?
In reply to BFD by Aliens-R-Us
Total bullshit. The Permian is huge. Half the wells in the Bakken shut down. I know. I live here and own a couple.
In reply to BFD by Aliens-R-Us
This is the same genius who said Permian was a minor find, and technology wouldn’t be able to extract meaningful draws, it would lose $500 million a year, less than 2% of the claimed reserves were real, and...and..... reads like a paid Russkie shill.
Geez, the name of the author? Tsvetlana Parasite-ovka ... one might think of the GRU???
And ZH shows once again it is becoming a Putin bulletin board.
In reply to BFD by Aliens-R-Us
Not before they contaminate everyone’s drinking water around them wells.
All water is contaminated. No water is ever contaminated. Both are true at the same time.
Water, H2O is immensely stable compound and remains so. It just commonly, almost always, surrounded by other compounds. So the water, H20, is pure, basically, at all times. The rest of the liquid mix, that we also call "water" is very ...."contaminated", or mixed, commonly with natural elements such as lead, sodium, aluminum, arsenic, hydrocarbons, and other organics, many quite nasty. Basically everything and anything.
Anyways, we were made to drink from puddles and pond edges and cool babbling mountain streams with a dead rotted elk, up and just around the bend.
But now we drink chlorine and fluoride from miles of polyester plastic pipes.
We're gonna die I tells ya.
In reply to Not before they contaminate… by booboo
Berman's one of the guys that convinced me that a serious peak oil collapse was imminent and that shale oil production would be minimal. Whoops. No need to listen to him again.
(((Berman))) wants us to remain dependent on the Middle East for oil.
In reply to Berman's one of the guys… by American Sucker
Bigotry is stupid and gross. Knock it off.
In reply to (((Berman))) wants us to… by zerocash
Berman is talking his book.
In reply to (((Berman))) wants us to… by zerocash
It's going to happen anyway.
Conventional U.S. oil production peaked at almost 10mmbl/day back in December, 1970, just as M.K. Hubbard said it would (somewhere between 1968 and 1972 was his original projection).
In reply to (((Berman))) wants us to… by zerocash
Last time I read an article saying that infrastucture would be a bottleneck to increase the Permian production... Funny how experts contradict themselves.
Hard to suck mud out of the ground during a Grand Solar Minimum.
In reply to Last time I read an article… by joak
No? Noooooo!!!.... Peak Oil is gone! Sacre blue? Does that mean we don't need no Climate Change treaties anymore?
We will just continue to shovel coal! That will make the greenies happy.
"That's right goddamn, yep, yep, yep.
Yep, yep, yep, yep, yep."
Go back to your NFL, NASCAR and Disneyland. Continue being happy that you'll be dead before climate change and resource depletion really kick-in this century. It'll just be your kids and their kids (if any) who'll suffer and struggle, thats all.
In reply to No? Noooooo!!!.... Peak Oil… by Nuclear Winter
What an insensitive headline.
But the simian future has never looked brighter !
In reply to What an insensitive headline. by Sonny Brakes
Is everybody associated with oil a liar? It's down, it's up, it's down, it's up. Wouldn't be so bad if this was changing every 5 years.
Every day?
Working on my battery powered bicycle.
I worked in E&P for 10 years and found that oil people, generally speaking, have more integrity than people in a lot of other industries. The public's inability to grasp that we're dealing with a commodity with a fixed supply does not make producers liars. Here's a thought. There are plenty of sources online if you want to understand oil and gas. This site ain't one of them.
In reply to Is everybody associated with… by arrowrod
If you really think that this is about supply and demand, then I see why you lasted only 10 years in E&P.....
In reply to I worked in E&P for 10 years… by economicmorphine
More doom porn. Please enough already.
There is a future for shale with regards to natural gas recovery. There is a ton of it down there. It would be far easier and more economical to transition to a natural gas powered vehicles than electric vehicles. Better for the environment too. For the price of a dishwasher, you can buy a setup that would permit one to fill up at home if a natural gas line exists.
Just think of all the cow/pig shit that could be digested to produce methane. Waste water treatment facilities also produce a lot of natural gas that is unnecessarily burned off.
No that would make way too much sense.
In reply to There is a future for shale… by 3-fingered_chemist
Not sure if I want to take flammable chemical advice from a three-fingered chemist
In reply to There is a future for shale… by 3-fingered_chemist
Didn't they say the same thing 40 years ago?
Yeah, 1975 called and wants it's meme back. We're doomed! Peak oil!
In reply to Didn't they say the same… by south40_dreams
Its probably the best way to ween the U.S. off of oil. Just simply runout of resources. Time to get serious and start electrifying those cars, and using high speed rail.
This guy has a blog. He's been saying this shit since 2009! Peak Oil! Fracking is a joke! Doom!
Heh... what a ass.
What timing, no oil and no clean water to drink.
Still waiting on that Ice Age from 1979 too.
As a North Dakotan, there’s been this same attitude espoused basically every decade since the 1930’s. The Bakken keeps on flowing & growing
There’s rumors (its an oilfield tradition) that there’s much more waiting to be found. Someday one these rumors will be wrong, but not yet.
Internet commenter warns: DUH!!!
Why is this tired old song in such heavy rotation?
USA sucks everybody else rules!! Ra ra ra. Same old sh*t