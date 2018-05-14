Supreme Court Strikes Down Federal Sportsbetting Ban

In a decision that could rob the American Mafia of one of its few remaining sources of income - and potentially save the ailing Atlantic City - the Supreme Court on Monday struck down a federal ban on sportsbetting, saying states should be free to decide whether to legalize the business. The decision, according to the Washington Post "is sure to set off a scramble among the states to find a way into a billion-dollar business." It could also negatively impact revenues in Las Vegas because, until Monday, betting on live sporting events was only legal in Nevada - though a few other states have sports lotteries.
For example, the state of New Jersey, famously the setting of the landmark television series "the Sopranos," could use the ruling to help revitalize its ailing Atlantic City casinos by legalizing sportsbetting at the facilities. Indeed, the bankrupt city that was once the only alternative to Las Vegas on the east coast could reap a badly needed windfall from the decision (which is great news for anybody who threw caution to the wind and bought the city's debt).
WaPo estimates that the underground sportsbetting economy - an underworld that is dominated by various criminal groups - could be worth as much as $150 billion a year (give or take a few kneecaps). Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie spearheaded efforts to legalize sportsbetting.
Back in 2011, New Jersey voters - already crushed by some of the highest taxes in the nation - approved a proposal to allow sports betting. Christie signed a law authorizing it and dared the federal government to "try and stop us."
Tony Soprano couldn't have said it better himself.
Of course, Christie's tough talk was ultimately ineffective. A court struck down the law because it violated the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (the same law that was rendered effectively toothless by Monday's decision) and, later, a lower court closed a loophole that would've allowed Jersey to drop criminal penalties for the practice.
Comments
Decadence and sloth are the high water marks of a declining civilization. Put it all on the Patriots to die trying to break free.
Peer to peer betting via Etherium is coming
In reply to D by Cognitive Dissonance
Auger
In reply to Peer to peer betting via… by JimmyJones
Tony better get his shy running right...
In reply to Auger by 2rigged2fail
Sports Betting - The Idiot Tax 2.0
In reply to Tony better get his shy… by StackShinyStuff
this ruling is anti-sem hate speech
In reply to Sports Betting - The Idiot… by Yukon Cornholius
time to legalize gladiator deathmatches too!
In reply to this ruling is anti-sem hate… by cheka
Heh, heh, heh.
The Atlantic City Link... Resorts International.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ
In reply to time to legalize gladiator… by Ahmeexnal
Just because Shelly Adelson was the biggest supporter of criminalizing sports Betting? Gett Bibi on the phone
In reply to this ruling is anti-sem hate… by cheka
Wow.., did I see that right?
Italian sausage.., $4.99 lb.
In reply to Sports Betting - The Idiot… by Yukon Cornholius
You'd think in an allegedly free country governed by we the people- that we the people could spend OUR money anyway we'd like. Ain't that some novel shit?
In reply to Sports Betting - The Idiot… by Yukon Cornholius
While I agree that states should have the right to decide the issue, and most all other issues that affect their citizens most directly, it is also clear that reliance on activities such as sports betting, lotteries, epidemics of drunkeness, drug addiction, obesity and the like, are merely increasing signposts of the nations moral decay and rot ...
Christy having led the charge on this issue in New Jerky, is poetically relevant. ..
These plays are not designed for the benefit of the common man, but so that the powers of the state may be brought to bare more efficienctly to fairly MILK the common man, for it's skim and daily bread, and to stem the bleeding from gaping debt wounds and future promises to pay ..
It will not work of course, but may be able to buy some time.
Probably in the final analysis, was better to have had "the mob" running it ..
In reply to Sports Betting - The Idiot… by Yukon Cornholius
While I agree that states should have the right to decide the issue, and most all other issues that affect their citizens most directly, it is also clear that reliance on activities such as sports betting, lotteries, epidemics of drunkeness, drug addiction, obesity and the like, are merely increasing signposts of the nations moral decay and rot ...
I agree 1000%. Relying on so-called 'sin taxes' to prop up state and local government budgets is a dead-end street. But then these are the same legislators who don't have the gonads to cut programs, either.
In reply to While I agree that states… by Giant Meteor
uh oh -- vegas duals not happy
In reply to Peer to peer betting via… by JimmyJones
Nah. They will ban Crypto from gambling, because of ... cough ..money laundering. That's a banks' monopoly.
In reply to Peer to peer betting via… by JimmyJones
Where has Tyler been? .. Not anywhere near NYC or NJ.
Atlantic City = The Mafia = The CIA (and other spook flavors) = The Banksters
Could we stop playing the phony labels game Durden?
While we're at it........
~~~))) How To Loot A Country Or A Continent (((~~~
...................(And look good doing it)
Alienate, divide and disenfranchise, then hand out the heroin, meth and weapons. .... Stand back and let the population tear itself apart at the race and wealth lines.
Call in the UN to restore order, declare yourself a hero or Killary Limpin' and pay yourself a huge reward of someone else's natural resources seized with the UN firepower you control after the Chump Monkeys turn in their sticks to keep themselves 'safe' from the drug addict monkeys you have armed out of the back door.
Use an MKUltra Charles Taylor to keep the chaos cooking, emotional and vicious. ... No one will have time to think.
Charles Taylor Jr. Comes To Ameri-duh.
And they call that entertainment. ..... Entertainment for the devil.
Live Hard, All Paid For And Sanctioned Under The Labels 'National Security' And 'Pop Culture', Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to D by Cognitive Dissonance
Could never understand how they even thought they had the authority to ban something like this nation wide to begin with. My guess is the Commerce Clause since that is abused so much.
Land of the free.
In reply to Peer to peer betting via… by JimmyJones
I made an electronic bet on football *one time* and my debit card was immediately shut off for fraud.
Wells Fargo criminally creates 2 million fraudulent accounts via identity theft and it's called an "aggressive sales tactic".
In reply to Peer to peer betting via… by JimmyJones
Ain't that the fucking truth. +1000
In reply to I made an electronic bet on… by chunga
I bet nearly every day in Nevada. I have often thought the same thing. It's amazing how much authority we have allowed the government to usurp.
In reply to Peer to peer betting via… by JimmyJones
"Bet Bet Bet"
~Fred Flintstone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-D50bjRjwHc
....Will Pete Rose be rehabilitated?
Ailing Atlantic City.
Boggles my mind how many billions the cocksuckers bled out of that shit hole. Many more to come now.
No wonder all sports are obviously controlled thru the officiating. Now the refs are on headset and can be told in real time what bogus calls to make. NFL and MLB etc are a joke and their dropping viewership is a symptom of how they suck. Get your pink ribbons here...
I agree wholeheartedly.
D.
In reply to No wonder all sports are… by apocalypticbrother
"Obviously controlled?" You sir, are a moron and have garnered one of the few down arrows I give all year. Congrats.
In reply to No wonder all sports are… by apocalypticbrother
No problem. Thanks to Bitcoin I can send as much money as I want to Costa Rica and bet on anything I want without States taking taxes out of my winnings.
Just like pot........ it's better without government involvement.
I laugh at NJ thinking this will save it. No chance. There are too many reasons to list.
But main reason is Tony Soprano lets you bet on credit each Monday-Sunday. (And of course the degenerates try to win it back the following Monday-Thursday before collection Friday comes)
Imagine our benevolent oligarchy handing us the freedom to bet sports beyond Nevada. Doesn't it seem odd that betting sports is legal in one state and not in the other 49?
First pot, now this. Next thing ya know, they'll let us get laid for nothing more than a few hundred bucks- instead of a house and child support.
"Next thing ya know, they'll let us get laid for nothing more than a few hundred bucks- instead of a house and child support."
I see nothing but upside here.
In reply to Imagine our benevolent… by lunaticfringe
You mustn't insult the family-a. They'll come and serenade-a you with their violin cases LOL :)
Anybody know what happened to knuckles? Haven't seen him around.
He got an offer he couldn't refuse.
In reply to Anybody know what happened… by Blano
uhmm I had a huge issue with Bovada. I took the eagles when everyone was just dissing them for $25.00
so here is the general scam.. they promised to give me extra cash like $15 so I placed the bets 3 way:
Steelers
Eagles
Eagles NFC champs.
I won $160 off of the $25 but the cocksuckers didn't give me all me winnings and deducted a % off of the winnings on what they gave me free when that free money was bet on the fucking Steelers..
So anyway finally the check arrives in the mail after "applying" to get me money... and it is from fucking QUEBEC! Which made getting it fucking cashed a pain in the ass..
So really if you want to place a football bet and not put up with all the fucking shenanigans I'd suggest flying cheap to Vegas to lose money..
It was Philadelphia’s odds to win the Super Bowl to drop from +600 to +1200. when Carson screwed his knee.. and dropped to +1400 when the Eagles hid their offense from the playoffs with Dallas last game of the season.
So I had to get me some of that and did.. but still there is something to be said about gaming without the games.. and Bovada was as close a scam as possible.. fuck their shitcoin and their need to keep gambling for the free cash.. and I'm glad I made them pay and got the check cashed the cocksuckers...
Much more satisfying to walk to the cage and get cash
I bet nearly every day and had similar experiences with these unregulated, online assholes. This is about to change in a giant way-
I used to bet at Pinnacle Sports which is simply the best online sportsbook in the world. Reputable, great odds, paid fast right into your account. Then of course our government intervened and ruined that. Pinnacle quit taking American money after the oligarchy started making reporting demands on them and our banker lackeys forbid us from using our cards to transfer funds.
Its all about taxes- make sports betting legal and then all of these states will find ways to tax it. Same as it ever was.
In reply to uhmm I had a huge issue with… by Dilluminati
Never bet on anything involving humans.
... or goalposts.
In reply to Never bet on anything… by ThorAss
Everything said above about this not being able to "save NJ" is spot on. And, no one from the NYC metro is going to travel to AC to get down on the game when Monmouth Park pre-built their sports book anticipating this. They are 30-45 minutes from NYC instead of 2+ hours.