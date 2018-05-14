Tesla Bonds Extend Slide As Musk Announces "Thorough Reorganization"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 10:57

While Tesla's stock price is modestly higher this morning, seemingly glued to the $300-ish level, the car-maker's bonds are leaking lower in price as Elon Musk told employees in a memo that he has been undertaking "a thorough reorganization of our company."

Following a two-hour pitchfest by long-time TSLA uber-bull Ron Baron on this morning's CNBC, telling investors "we're going to make 20-times our money on Tesla," The Wall Street Journal reports that Tesla will undergo a restructuring to flatten its management structure.

Following a number of senior-level resignations, Musk said in the memo...

“To ensure that Tesla is well prepared for the future, we have been undertaking a thorough reorganization of our company."

"As part of the reorg, we are flattening the management structure to improve communication, combining functions where sensible and trimming activities that are not vital to the success of our mission."

He added that the company will continue to hire workers.

So does this mean that even more of the company will report direct to Musk, while he sleeps on the shop-floor?

Tags
Business Finance
Trade & Business Publishing

Comments

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 0
jcaz BaBaBouy Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:01 Permalink

Check out the balance sheet-  takes awhile to pick thru it, but there are some real gems there-  looking more like Enron by the day........

"Flattening the management structure"- dude, you only have THREE executive managers left-  doesn't get much flatter than that-  are the complexities of three people reporting to you overwhelming, Elon?

Yet, not a word about restructuring from the Board of Directors.   Guess Elon's brother Jethro is in charge now.......

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
fx Ghost of Porky Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:33 Permalink

The master of boring tunnels is digging an ever deeper hole of losses for the car-wreck called Tesla.

 

"we have thoroughly reorganized" - Haha LOL!

 

That's what they HAD to do given a wave of executive departures who were fleeing Tesla like rats from a sinking ship. Despite all their options that would have vested  a few years out...

Musk is still part-time CEO and "focussed" on space x, boring stuff flame throwers and such. and besides he is COO, CEO, the guy in charge of sales  and now also their engineering ... you can't make this shit up. really. PT Barnum was child's play compared to lying Elon.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander fx Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:36 Permalink

The only hope for Tesla is "Investor Cash Injections" until profitability appears...

Assume he has pre-sold, and will deliver, 500,000 Model 3's.

If production is 6000/per week, starting today; he fills the orders in 83 weeks!

We don't know what the net profit per car is, but whatever it is, that's about all he's looking at for positive cash flow for the next 1.5 years..that is the best case scenario...any other necessary cash will have to come from investors pockets or the doors shut.

Note current production rate is 2662 per week...so 187 weeks till the orders are filled...more than 3 years!

https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2018-tesla-tracker/

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
jcaz Give Me Some Truth Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

It's called "Mark it zero, Dude".

No one will buy Tesla at the current bloated price.   At some point, the bonds may have value against the physical and intellectual properties, but not at 85- too many bodies in line ahead of the bond holders;  

Tesla fan boys think that there is some sort of built-in put protection on their common-  so many shares shorted that it can't go below a certain price, VW-like short squeeze coming any minute now, Govt will step in, blah blah-

Ask shareholders of old GM common shares how well that Govt bailout worked out for them.   And the Govt looked out WAY more for GM First Edition than it will Tesla.

Mark it zero, Dude.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DisorderlyConduct rtalcott Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:40 Permalink

The mistake here is thinking that he actually intended for this to work. He is likely smart enough to see that the tech can't cost-justify under today's economics. As a business, it's a failure on paper before even spending a dime.

However, as a self-enrichment scheme, it's working out perfectly. Do you think he will be left broke if Tesla tanks?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
rtalcott Joe Davola Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:31 Permalink

Agreed....I've been here numerous times on a smaller scale (3M, AlliedSignal/Honeywell to name two big ones).  "They" get to a point where it should be obvious that it isn't working for fundamental reasons BUT there is too much money and reputation in it to STOP and figure out WTF needs to be done/what should be done...and at this point the best thing to do is realize it's almost all a SUNK COST...and it's (really) gone....

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
rtalcott Gulfcoastcommentary Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

I think it's past the point where it can be saved because they have chewed up all the runway....too much competition coming on for them to stop and figure things out so what they will attempt to do (and I have seen this happen numerous times) is the equivalent of changing a flat while driving down the road @ 65 mph...it won't work...but given the large amount of money sunk into it this will be a slow painful death...think Solyndra or Eclipse Aviation... 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Albertarocks Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

Elon failed to mention that the "complete reorganization" is happening whether he likes it or not.  With key management players leaving every day a "complete reorganization" is an automatic outcome, lol.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
VWAndy Mon, 05/14/2018 - 11:09 Permalink

 Maybe if the employees started paying Elon? After all they owe him so much because having worked for tesla looks so good on their resume.