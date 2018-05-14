Tesla Bonds Extend Slide As Musk Announces "Thorough Reorganization"

While Tesla's stock price is modestly higher this morning, seemingly glued to the $300-ish level, the car-maker's bonds are leaking lower in price as Elon Musk told employees in a memo that he has been undertaking "a thorough reorganization of our company."
Following a two-hour pitchfest by long-time TSLA uber-bull Ron Baron on this morning's CNBC, telling investors "we're going to make 20-times our money on Tesla," The Wall Street Journal reports that Tesla will undergo a restructuring to flatten its management structure.
Following a number of senior-level resignations, Musk said in the memo...
“To ensure that Tesla is well prepared for the future, we have been undertaking a thorough reorganization of our company."
"As part of the reorg, we are flattening the management structure to improve communication, combining functions where sensible and trimming activities that are not vital to the success of our mission."
He added that the company will continue to hire workers.
So does this mean that even more of the company will report direct to Musk, while he sleeps on the shop-floor?
Comments
Tesla needs to start where the problems are which is the very top...Elon...time to go and let someone in who can manage.
Start Buying COBALT, Elon ...
In reply to Tesla needs to start where… by rtalcott
Check out the balance sheet- takes awhile to pick thru it, but there are some real gems there- looking more like Enron by the day........
"Flattening the management structure"- dude, you only have THREE executive managers left- doesn't get much flatter than that- are the complexities of three people reporting to you overwhelming, Elon?
Yet, not a word about restructuring from the Board of Directors. Guess Elon's brother Jethro is in charge now.......
In reply to S by BaBaBouy
No one could have seen it coming. Lol
In reply to Check out the balance sheet-… by jcaz
Cocaine, it's a helluva drug.
In reply to No one could have seen it… by Vilfredo Pareto
Ambien and red wine.
In reply to Cocaine, it's a helluva drug. by ParkAveFlasher
Elon is going to build a hyper-loop funneling hot fed cash to Tesla Bonds and Shares.
In reply to Ambien and red wine. by tmosley
At this rate he's going to lose his hair again, only this time wont have the money to get it redone.
In reply to Elon is by Bitchface-KILLAH
Contributors via Zero Hedge exclusive:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-09/activist-firm-waging-proxy-wa…
It's his brother that eggs Elon on.
In reply to Elon is by Bitchface-KILLAH
Those hyper-loops aren't for commuting. They are Elon's escape tunnels.
In reply to Contributors via Zero Hedge… by Arnold
The master of boring tunnels is digging an ever deeper hole of losses for the car-wreck called Tesla.
"we have thoroughly reorganized" - Haha LOL!
That's what they HAD to do given a wave of executive departures who were fleeing Tesla like rats from a sinking ship. Despite all their options that would have vested a few years out...
Musk is still part-time CEO and "focussed" on space x, boring stuff flame throwers and such. and besides he is COO, CEO, the guy in charge of sales and now also their engineering ... you can't make this shit up. really. PT Barnum was child's play compared to lying Elon.
In reply to Those hyper-loops aren't for… by Ghost of Porky
The only hope for Tesla is "Investor Cash Injections" until profitability appears...
Assume he has pre-sold, and will deliver, 500,000 Model 3's.
If production is 6000/per week, starting today; he fills the orders in 83 weeks!
We don't know what the net profit per car is, but whatever it is, that's about all he's looking at for positive cash flow for the next 1.5 years..that is the best case scenario...any other necessary cash will have to come from investors pockets or the doors shut.
Note current production rate is 2662 per week...so 187 weeks till the orders are filled...more than 3 years!
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2018-tesla-tracker/
In reply to The master of boring tunnels… by fx
Net Profit per car ?? !!! what the hell are you speaking of ? There is NO net profit per car. No Net profit per Nothing at tesla. No gross profit. No Profit period. There is only Felon Skum FALSE PROPHET !
In reply to The only hope for Tesla is … by FireBrander
PREDICTION: Someone - Apple? - will bailout Tesla ... if for no other reason than to protect the green religion/cult that underpins all the teachings of this religion. To let them fail spectacularly is simply not an option. This would threaten the foundation of the new government-driven world order.
In reply to The master of boring tunnels… by fx
It's called "Mark it zero, Dude".
No one will buy Tesla at the current bloated price. At some point, the bonds may have value against the physical and intellectual properties, but not at 85- too many bodies in line ahead of the bond holders;
Tesla fan boys think that there is some sort of built-in put protection on their common- so many shares shorted that it can't go below a certain price, VW-like short squeeze coming any minute now, Govt will step in, blah blah-
Ask shareholders of old GM common shares how well that Govt bailout worked out for them. And the Govt looked out WAY more for GM First Edition than it will Tesla.
Mark it zero, Dude.
In reply to PREDICTION: Someone - Apple?… by Give Me Some Truth
All Tesla employees should revolt and burn it to the ground.......
Fire tends to clean the Bugs from anything.
In reply to Those hyper-loops aren't for… by Ghost of Porky
Tesla employees should keep their salaries and positions while Government Sugar is still subsidizing them. Plus, some “green” company with even deeper pockets and better connections to the Swamp will buy the company.
In reply to All Tesla employees should… by ZENDOG
"We're going to rearrange everything so the shit will be on the outside of the top of the sandwich. We're calling it, 'Shit on a solar shingle sandwich.' We're very pleased with the potential." -Musk
In reply to Check out the balance sheet-… by jcaz
Wait...what's that...oh...it's the sound of my big freaken gas guzzling V-8 sucking the life blood out of Tesla and all electric cars.
Www.megaprize.io
In reply to S by BaBaBouy
Short, downvote, any CEO who uses the non-word “reorg” as a verb or noun in a company memo.
In reply to S by BaBaBouy
All these greedy fools investing in Tesla and Bitcoin deserve to get wiped out.
In reply to Tesla needs to start where… by rtalcott
Musk: "Thorough reorganizations are boring."
In reply to All these greedy fools… by lester1
Enron style accounting is boring..
In reply to Musk: "Reorganizations are… by Ignatius
Looks like he needs a new hairpiece.
The system he is wearing today is a bit haggard looking.
In reply to Tesla needs to start where… by rtalcott
Lol. You can't manage a money pit. I find it amazing Tesla has made it this long.
In reply to Tesla needs to start where… by rtalcott
I think you are correct...but he is doing a horrible job of whatever he is doing and the incredible burn is his fault...I've seen this before with "start-ups"...going big too quick before they know wtf they are doing.
In reply to Lol. You can't manage a… by Vilfredo Pareto
The mistake here is thinking that he actually intended for this to work. He is likely smart enough to see that the tech can't cost-justify under today's economics. As a business, it's a failure on paper before even spending a dime.
However, as a self-enrichment scheme, it's working out perfectly. Do you think he will be left broke if Tesla tanks?
In reply to I think you are correct… by rtalcott
Managing is one thing, but the whole concept might be a better place to start.
In reply to Tesla needs to start where… by rtalcott
Agreed....I've been here numerous times on a smaller scale (3M, AlliedSignal/Honeywell to name two big ones). "They" get to a point where it should be obvious that it isn't working for fundamental reasons BUT there is too much money and reputation in it to STOP and figure out WTF needs to be done/what should be done...and at this point the best thing to do is realize it's almost all a SUNK COST...and it's (really) gone....
In reply to Managing is one thing, but… by Joe Davola
The United States should give every white South African immediate citizenship.
It would put those keffers in South Africa in their place, and they could all tell you a lot better what a wanker and a fraud Elon Musk is.
In reply to Tesla needs to start where… by rtalcott
Uh oh
In reply to Tesla needs to start where… by rtalcott
rtalcott, agree. Elon stepping aside and hiring a seasoned auto executive is the biggest risk for TSLA shorts. Do I think that will happen?? I sincerely doubt it. I am short 50 shares of TSLA.
In reply to Tesla needs to start where… by rtalcott
If Tesla is allowed to go under, any green company with the full and enthusiastic support of the watermelons can then go under. It’s a precedent “they” can’t allow to happen imo.
In reply to rtalcott, agree. Elon… by Gulfcoastcommentary
I think it's past the point where it can be saved because they have chewed up all the runway....too much competition coming on for them to stop and figure things out so what they will attempt to do (and I have seen this happen numerous times) is the equivalent of changing a flat while driving down the road @ 65 mph...it won't work...but given the large amount of money sunk into it this will be a slow painful death...think Solyndra or Eclipse Aviation...
In reply to rtalcott, agree. Elon… by Gulfcoastcommentary
The only things that is likely to be flattened are the bond holders and the shareholders.
What a fag.
The first step to recovery is admitting you have a problem.
Where is Ford Motor Company at today - hanging steady around $11...?
It's a long way down, Elon...
I wonder what the OTC symbol for Tesla will be?
BRNT
FLAM
TTS^
SHRT
SHKG
HOLE
MARS
ELON
In reply to I wonder what the OTC symbol… by Mr. Pain
Buy a Telsa and get blown up while driving.
Elon failed to mention that the "complete reorganization" is happening whether he likes it or not. With key management players leaving every day a "complete reorganization" is an automatic outcome, lol.
He's just pretending, after the fact, that he's in control.
In reply to Elon failed to mention that… by Albertarocks
Cleaning house. I'm sure the burnout rate for Musk employees is higher than average. Musk demands a lot of effort.
TSLA WILL BE THE 2018 LEHMAN BROTHERS?
Elon Bahdad Bob 2.0
most management are swine... Musk wants an automatic factory so no need for management
LOL. Robots don't replace managers, my friend. In Elon's world, there are no workers and only managers.
In reply to most management are swine… by dark pools of soros
Maybe if the employees started paying Elon? After all they owe him so much because having worked for tesla looks so good on their resume.
When will this pig finally crash?