Tesla Bursts Into Flames After "Violent Crash" In Switzerland, Killing Driver Trapped Inside

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 14:37

When it rains, it pours, or in the case of Tesla, it bursts in flames.

In the same week in which a Tesla Model S erupted in flames after a "horrific" crash in Ft. Lauderdale, fatally trapping the two teenagers who died inside, while a second Model S rammed a stopped Salt Lake City firetruck at 60mph, mercifully without any fatalities, the Swiss tio.ch reports that yet another Tesla burst into flames after crashing on the A2 highway near the town of Bellinzona, killing a 48-year-old German driver who was trapped inside.

According to the Swiss publication, the driver, a 48-year-old German motorist from the town of Baden-Wurtermberg, lost control of the vehicle a few meters after the Monte Ceneri tunnel, crashing into the central guardrail, an accident that was remarkably similar to an October 2017 crash in Austria, in which a Model S also burned down, however without any fatalities.

The car then overturned and caught fire, fatally trapping the driver.

According to the Facebook page of the Bellinzona fire department, the flames were once again started by the lithium-ion batteries after the crash. The Fire department explains that "the violent impact of Lithium Ion Batteries could probably have caused a phenomenon called "thermal runaway", i.e, a rapid and unstoppable increase in temperature."

It's unclear if the car had its autopilot engaged at the moment of the crash, although now that both the NTSB and NHTSA are looking to last week's tragic Tesla crash which killed two young men under similar circumstances, we are confident the answer will be available soon.

And yet, Matt Schwall, won't be there the reveal it: as we reported yesterday, Schwall, the Tesla exec who until last week had been Tesla's "primary technical contact" with both the NTSB & NHTSA, resigned quietly and moved to Tesla's competitor Waymo. Commenting on this departure, we wondered if it suggests that the "company's troubles with government regulators may be set to escalate."

Judging by the trio of crashes in just one week, two of which fatal, we are willing to go on a limb here and answer "yes."

Comments

OverTheHedge NoDebt Mon, 05/14/2018 - 15:14 Permalink

The other day someone posted your nailgun causing a lithium battery to instantly catch fire: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=yzBFCufUDq0

My question is: if you sauntered past a Tesla vehicle, and "accidently" popped a nail through a side panel, into the battery compartment, would exciting things happen? Any chance you could try it out and report back? I would, but I don't own a nailgun.

Thinking about it - any high-speed impact should do it, so any kind of gun would be fine. Could this be a new sport? Highway sniping of electric vehicles, for fun and profit.

Automatic Choke GreatUncle Mon, 05/14/2018 - 14:49 Permalink

but what great virtue signalling for your memorial service:   you were saving the world from... er... global warming xxxxxx ... er climate change xxxxxx ... er climate disruption ....    er ...  fracking induced headaches ..... er...   oil pipeline intrusion of native lands xxxx er native casino lands.....

...forget it.

 

 

CRM114 Automatic Choke Mon, 05/14/2018 - 15:09 Permalink

I've done some checking.

The accident site is just outside Cadenazzo, westbound on the A2/E35, by the 43km marker.

46.1441568,8.9386536

There is a 3 lane climb here, limit is 120kph=75mph. It looks like the outside lane has temporary barriers. I will bet real money that the Tesla was in the outside lane on autopilot, missed the lane block and crashed over it to end up where it is, in the barriered-off section of the outside lane. And I am not a gambling man.

It is possible that there was a car in front of the Tesla which changed lane at the last moment. The situation would then exactly match the collision with the fire truck last week, details of which are here.

https://www.teslarati.com/tesla-model-s-firetruck-crash-details/

Tesla knows its autopilot cannot cope with this scenario, and puts a specific warning about it in the manual 

“Traffic-Aware Cruise Control cannot detect all objects and may not brake/decelerate for stationary vehicles, especially in situations when you are driving over 50 mph (80 km/h) and a vehicle you are following moves out of your driving path and a stationary vehicle or object is in front of you instead.”

Citxmech jcaz Mon, 05/14/2018 - 14:28 Permalink

According to LITHIUM safety and handling guidelines, Lithium burns in a normal atmosphere and reacts explosively with water to form Hydrogen. The presence of minute amounts of water may ignite the material and the Hydrogen gas. Lithium fires can also throw off highly reactive molten Lithium metal particles. Cells adjacent to any burning material could overheat and cause a violent explosion. Therefore all personnel in the area need to be evacuated.

For lithium fires, only a CLASS D COPPER POWDER EXTINGUISHER is recommended. The minimum equipment required includes eye-protection, respirator, rubber gloves, etc. If other combustibles nearby catch fire as well as a result of the lithium fire, then we need to use appropriate extinguishing agents to douse the secondary fires. Needless to mention, it is important to address each type of fire with the appropriate extinguishing.

https://www.quora.com/What-is-the-best-way-to-put-out-an-lithium-ion-ba…

 

JFC - why don't they just run the things on White Phosphorus?

PS  Anybody know if you can even open the doors once the battery is shorted?

Hans-Zandvliet jcaz Mon, 05/14/2018 - 14:52 Permalink

All made of plastics.

But then: why is every Tesla car crash magnified to global news proportions?

If ZH filled its website with every single Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota car crash in Europe and the USA, the needles of real news would be burried under a hay stack of car crashes. Cars are cars: they crash and Tesla cars are no exception, with or without autopilot.

This Tesla bashing is based on the same propaganda tacktics as the demonisation of Putin, Assad's chemical weapons attacks, Ghadaffi distributing viagra among his soldiers to better rape women and Sadam Hussein's WMDs. It would not surprise me in the least if the conventional car industry is behind whipping up those stories to discourage people to buy a Tesla car.

Hans-Zandvliet Hans-Zandvliet Mon, 05/14/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

Talking about industrial propaganda: I guess it wouldn't be beyond Ford or Texaco to plant some "industrial false flags" like burning a Tesla car by the side of a highway, claiming that the lithium battery caught fire.

Look at the picture of this burning car wreck: it's standing there between two undamaged highway railings. How did this car get there without damaging the railings? It looks awfully suspicious to me!