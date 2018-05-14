Erdogan Blasts: "Terrorist State" Israel Is "Guilty Of Genocide", Withdraws US Ambassador

Mon, 05/14/2018 - 17:08

While Turkish officials on Monday condemned Israel's mass slaughter of Palestinian resident, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered perhaps his most scathing criticism yet, according to the Anadolu News Agency.

In a scathing declaration, Erdogan blasted Israel's killings as tantamount to genocide.

He also declared that Israel is a "terrorist state" following the murder of 55 Palestinians, while also describing the killings as a "humanitarian tragedy."

"What Israel is doing is genocide," he said. "We will continue to stand with the Palestinian people with determination. "We will not allow today to be the day the Muslim world loses Jerusalem..."

After blasting the US for moving its embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem on Monday - a decision that many foreign leaders have said will only further inflame tensions between Palestinians and Israelis - Erdogan, who is visiting the UK this week, also declared a three-day period of national mourning in solidarity with the captive residents of that Gaza Strip, who were fired on en masse during Monday's demonstration, which led to more than 55 being killed at last count. Meanwhile, nearly 2,000 had been wounded.

Turkey also called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to be held on Friday, according to Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag.

Bozdag

Bekir Bozdag

Bozdag, who made the announcement after a Council of Ministers meeting in Ankara, said the US had "violated" United Nations Security Council resolutions by opening its embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.

"Today will go down in the history as Bloody Monday for Muslims and Islamic countries," Bozdag said. "Jerusalem's historic and spiritual status will never change. As it was before, Jerusalem will continue to be independent Palestine's capital."

Turkey also withdrew its ambassadors from Tel Aviv and Washington so they can attend the meeting. The country's foreign minister also called for a meeting of the UN General Assembly to address the latest massacre perpetrated by Israeli soldiers against thousands of unarmed Gazans.

Gaza

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Israel has claimed that Monday's demonstration, which was the final installment of the Hamas-organized "March for Return" protests, was a smokescreen meant to distract Israeli forces as Hamas militants sought to breach the fence and attack Israeli border settlements. The IDF said thousands of Israeli lives were at risk if it didn't act to violently suppress the uprising.

But Bozdag wasn't the only senior Turkish official to address the attacks. In a separate set of

Erdogan added that a "big rally would be held in Istanbul on Friday to demand justice for those murdered in Gaza.

Since the first rally along the Gazan border fence back in late March, more than 90 Gazans have been slaughtered by Israeli soldiers.

The rallies were meant to culminate on Monday with demonstrations marking the 70th anniversary of Israel's Independence Day - which is known in the Palestinian territories as the "Nakba," or "catastrophe" because it marks the anniversary of Palestinians being forced off their land by Israeli soldiers.

Israel

Erdogan also promised that the Turkish Red Crescent would deliver humanitarian aid to hospitals in Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported Monday that a senior official said the West Bank-based Palestinian leadership has decided to file a war crimes complaint against Israel with the International Criminal Court over its settlement construction on occupied lands. Saeb Erekat said a meeting between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and senior PLO officials led to the decision to turn to the ICC.

The decision is a sign of a sharp deterioration in relations between Palestinians and Israelis. Palestinian territories have had access to the ICC since 2012, when Palestine was admitted to the UN as an "observer country."

Angry Panda Mon, 05/14/2018 - 17:10 Permalink

Hey JOOS has the right to self-defense. That's their get out of jail free card. Any criticism of JOOS action makes you a JOO hater.

Get ready for $10 gas. JOOS will not stop until they get us to topple Iran and Syrian.

CTacitus Tallest Skil Mon, 05/14/2018 - 17:14 Permalink

U.S. President Trump's family applauds Zionist massacre of Palestinians in Gaza:

At some settler event in the capital of Palestine Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, mentioned today's Gaza massacre in which Israeli soldiers murdered at least 52 and maimed 1,200 unarmed Palestinians. He accused them of being the guilty ones because they protest  against the Zionist theft and occupation of their land:

"As we have seen from the protests of the last month and even today, those provoking violence are part of the problem and not part of the solution."

http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/05/trumps-family-applauds-zionist-mas… 

Picture of Ivanka smiling: https://twitter.com/patrickgaley/status/996022872148709376

 

55 Palestinians, some of them children, were martyred, and over 2,400 others were injured as Israeli occupation forces violently suppressed the participants in the Return March on the borders between Gaza Strip and the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948.

The Israeli occupation forces responded to the march by firing artillery shells, live ammo, and tear gas.

According to the latest report by the Palestinian Health Ministry, the Israeli massacre has left 55 Palestinians martyred, including 7 children; 6 boys and a girl, in addition to injuring 2,410 others, including 203 children and 48 women.

The Ministry said that 40 of the injured are in very critical condition, and 76 are in critical condition, as more than half of the injured sustained wounds from gunfire.

https://sana.sy/en/?p=137672 

 

Since the 30th of March, over 12,000 peaceful demonstrators have been injured by Israeli regime forces, Israel have also killed a total of 108 Palestinians in Gaza during this time period.

No Israelis have been injured by Gaza’s demonstrators, nor have any Israelis been killed.

https://www.almasdarnews.com/article/55-palestinians-massacred-by-israe… 

 

 

 

President Donald Trump charged his son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner with trying to figure out a peace deal between Israel and Palestinians. [<<<<<What a sick joke<<<<<]

Israeli forces killed dozens of Palestinian protesters along the Gazaborder as Kushner and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led an inauguration ceremony for the embassy. Later Monday, the White House denounced militant group Hamas for the violence in Gaza, saying Israel has a right to defend itself.

...

Yet despite his calls for peace, he also said that Palestinians "provoking violence are part of the problem and not part of the solution" and that the "journey to peace started with a strong America recognizing the truth."

"What a glorious day for Israel," Netanyahu said in his speech at the ceremony. "We are in Jerusalem and we are here to stay."

https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/14/kushner-hails-new-jerusalem-us-embassy-…

 

Days of violent clashes at the border fence separating the Gaza Strip from Israel escalated just as Trump's daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin attended ceremonies to celebrate the opening of the Jerusalem embassy. They were joined by prominent Republican supporters of Israel: Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Ted Cruz of Texas, Mike Lee of Utah and Dean Heller of Nevada.

 

Yet as America's Republican Party elite were celebrating, 41 Palestinians were being killed by Israeli soldiers as they protested at the border fence separating Israel from the Gaza Strip

https://www.salon.com/2018/05/14/dozens-of-palestinians-killed-as-trump… 

 

****************************************

Video of Palestinians shot in the back as they retreat:

https://twitter.com/AsafRonel/status/995992258494259200

 

Video of Air strikes in Gaza:

https://twitter.com/AsafRonel/status/996013317956259841

https://twitter.com/AsafRonel/status/996026165369466880

 

Statement on the atrocities committed by IDS by Jeremy Corbyn:

https://twitter.com/thepileus/status/996106107528667136

chiburashka MoreSun Mon, 05/14/2018 - 17:18 Permalink

Estrogenic Erdoğan is RIGHT for once. 

Think about how NATO wants to get rid of him and his Russian made S-400 from their "alliance".

There's someone in Moscow who is probably running out of popcorn right now... And this might hint at why did he do nothing when they bombed Syria a few days ago. 

----

It's okay not to be a Jew.

J S Bach chiburashka Mon, 05/14/2018 - 17:39 Permalink

If the jew puts horns on someone... think halo.  If a halo... think horns.  Remember, (((they))) are the great masters of the lie and therefore you must always think the opposite of what they say or write.  Hell, even if a jew weatherman says it's sunny outside, I go to the window to double check.

MoreSun 44magnum Mon, 05/14/2018 - 18:19 Permalink

Juggernaut x2  ted41776 Mon, 05/14/2018 - 17:17 Permalink

"If the US taxpayer can pay to arm Israel to the gills- for the sake of fair play- why can't we do the same w/the Palestinians" 

Because Juggernaught, the Republic of the United States of America was Murdered by jew supremacists on December 23, 1913.

And in its place was born the United States of Jewmerica !

And jewmerica will do nothing but supply the funds, arms, media cover, and political backing to murder and destroy any thing, and anyone who does not toe the zionist line-FACT ! 

veritas semper… chiburashka Mon, 05/14/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

Today , we continue to witness great moments in MAGA history :  American Embassy moved to Jerusalem
1. Through the looking glass of The Donald's Wonderland objects appear bigger than in real life;
a-sometimes huge ,when in fact ,they are almost non existent ; like MAGA
b-others are humongous in real life and look non existent through the looking glass ; like  America's Khazarian problem
c-the American Embassy move to Jerusalem has the outstanding quality of making a. and b. collide ; like matter and antimatter; they annihilate each other
d- but the Donald 's twitting mind can not comprehend Quantum Physics
e-like the Uncertainty Principle : we now know the position of American Embassy in Jerusalem; it's impossible to know the speed of the blowback at the same time .
f-like the Quantum Entanglement : MAGA and MIGA can not be in the same state ,they can " have their states superimposed over each of them" ,but this could lead to the " waveform collapse" ; we have to wait and see which one . I have my suspicions.
g-for me,the main question is this : is the Schrodinger black cat dead or alive after this Jerusalem move? Depending on who is opening the Pandora box ;
  -from the Jews' perspective ,the cat is alive and ,on top ,is rabid
  -from the Arabs' perspective ,the cat is dead and smelly
  -from the world's perspective , this is " a bag of cats"
h- Einstein , a jew that opposed the creation of a Jewish State said this "“The (Israeli) state idea is not according to my heart. I cannot understand why it is needed. It is connected with many difficulties and a narrow-mindedness. I believe it is bad.”  But he was a real genius , not  a self proclaimed stable one . He was also a pacifist not a zionist.
His comments about this moment would have triggered America to put pressure and remove his Nobel Prize (we have Bolton for this ; he's good at threatening people).
h-when Einstein said that " God does not play dice with the Universe" he obviously did not predict the Donald's America and Netanyahu's Israel. But ,then again , he did not know that those dice are thrown by Satan himself.
2.  America is always hyperactive; it can not mind its own business : it has no business left standing at home ; so ,it always finds some business abroad to meddle in and destroy.
3. If it can not build something at home, to improve the lives of its citizens ,why not make the foreigners ' lives miserable ? America is very good at this,it has a great tradition and practice .
4.We all know by now that YHWH is a real estate magnate : he gave the chosen the Holy Land;
-mortgage free ; no interest ; no down payment
- well, there were some attached clauses and conditions   about righteousness, do not harm,leave room for spirituality and morals ,not only materialism , peace and harmony  , but those were written in small print and lost when the Bible was translated from the Sumerian tablets to Zionism.
-then ,it was the Jesus moment : he came to preach Peace and cooperation , a spiritual life ,morals ; he was an exceptional man and could read not only the small print ,but he could read people , past ,present and future events ; and he gave a warning ;in vain ; he finished his terrestrial existence prematurely  ,because he promoted Peace and Virtue
-the payment was past due in 70 AD; the result was the loss of all real estate and life .
-the few survivors found a receptive people to convert to the phariseeism ; and the rest is zionist  history
 5.The Donald could not resist in trying his hand ,again ,at real estate  ,even if this is a losing one. He 's having a "deal with YHWH himself". He is applying the eminent domain to the Palestinians and Christians in Jerusalem , the American way,with no payment for their loss.
6. Prepare to see Who's Who in the zionist world immortalize this moment ,including the first chosen daughter,Yael; look carefully ; it may come in handy next time in Jerusalem
7. From an eschatological point of view :The Whore of Babylon ,America , who's pregnant with the Beast,rides the Beast to Jerusalem and makes Jerusalem ready for the birth of the AntiChrist . I suspect the Whore of Babylon is going to die in childbirth. RIP.

Brazen Heist veritas semper… Mon, 05/14/2018 - 18:05 Permalink

Jewish fundamentalists have plenty of enablers in America - Evangelical Zionists.

America is going to be sacrificed for Israel. The latter group are too zombified to realize it, while the former group know very well what they are doing and have no shame.

America has gone full retard Zionist. So much so, that its harming its own interests, too stupid to even realize. Unless Armageddon fast-trackers are calling the shots, it doesn't make any rational sense to be putting such supremacists on the pedestal, no questions asked.

veritas semper… Brazen Heist Mon, 05/14/2018 - 18:25 Permalink

Yes. Isn't it sad to see so many people unable to understand the consequences of this last stupid move . Like the Iran deal withdrawal too.

Totally against the American interests . And yet , done for the benefit of the 0.001% chosen here and a bunch of barbarians in the ME , that call themselves chosen , the only democracy ,blah,blah.... while killing unarmed people who ask for their rights .

That double amputee ,who lost first his legs in 2008 secondary to Israhell barbarism , and who was shot dead this time ,while he was throwing a stone ,is the poster image of this disgrace.

And the Donald and his zionist entourage are accusing Palestinians .

This is so shameful. But I think this may be a Gandhi moment for Israhell.

 

BetaGap chunga Mon, 05/14/2018 - 17:34 Permalink

Probably it would try to join.

But there is no way for the turkey to join the bear and the dragon.

 

Remember: If Turkey is no longer in the NATO, it has no supply of military material. At least it would be way harder to get for them. And unlike Russia or China, Turkey is very unable to build its own equipment, like tanks, rockets, guns...

CatInTheHat CTacitus Mon, 05/14/2018 - 18:02 Permalink

They DO NOT speak for THIS American, nor many others. How DARE they invoke AMERICA as supporting their THEFT OF LAND AND DELIBERATE MURDER OF INNOCENTS.

FUCK JARED KUSHNER AND IVANKA TRUMP. FUCK SHELDON ADELSON, WHO FINANCED TRUMPS CAMPAIGN, FUCK SATANYAHOO, THE LEADER OF THE KAZHARIAN MOB!!!!!!

THIS IS WHO TRUMP WORKS FOR, NOT AMERICANS 

Chris Hedges, discusses Max Blumenthals new documentary called KILLING GAZA and meet the ISRAELI PSYCHOPATHS AS THEY CHEER WITH EVERY PALESTINIAN MURDERED IN COLD BLOOD AND LEFT TO ROT IN THE HOT SUN.

THIS IS ISRAHELL:

 

https://www.globalresearch.ca/killing-gaza/5640467

No1uNo Tallest Skil Mon, 05/14/2018 - 17:21 Permalink

So far South Africa has also recalled Ambassador, Russia's complained of the breach of multiple previous agreements.

From France:
“France again calls on the Israeli authorities to exercise discernment and restraint in the use of force that must be strictly proportionate,”

While 

Israeli Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said (Twatter) that the number of Palestinians killed... “doesn't indicate anything – just as the number of Nazis who died in the world war doesn't make Nazism something you can explain or understand.” 

not surprisingly - some interesting comments he's getting back on that!!!

No1uNo CatInTheHat Mon, 05/14/2018 - 18:26 Permalink

I'm  begining to think he just doesn't understand the sheer scale of animosity he's kicking up. Perhaps he sees it like protestors to a new Trump Hotel "they'll calsm down in a few weeks" kinda thing. He's so disconnected, he'll only grasp the magnitude when a flamethrower (or worse) crisps up those in the lobby of some Xmas black tie bash.....

Iran, China, Syria, Mexico, Russia, Germany, Palestine .... Secret Service have a lot of bodies to watch