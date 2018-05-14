Uber Teams Up With US Army, NASA To Launch 'Flying Taxis'

Authored by Sasha Lekach via Mashable.com,
Uber is flying high above its street-level ride-hailing business.
At its annual Elevate summit in Los Angeles Tuesday, the rideshare company detailed its aviation goals to launch electric flying taxis within the next five years.
The service, dubbed UberAir, aims to move rides to the sky, so Uber is partnering with the U.S. Army's research arm and NASA to make it happen.
Uber's partnership with the U.S. Army Research, Development and Engineering Command (RDECOM), within the Army Research Lab, is focused on researching the tech needed to propel the company's electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.
UberAir wants to fly its vehicles up to 2,000 feet at 150 mph for short-haul flights, going as far as 60 miles on a battery charge. The service plans to fly demos of its four-passenger seat planes in Los Angeles and the Dallas area by 2020, ready for commercial use by 2023.
Although the air taxi will initially be piloted, flights will eventually become autonomous.
IMAGE: UBER
As part of this $1-million partnership, spilt 50-50, the U.S. Army research team is working with Uber to develop quieter propeller technology. In a release, the Army said, "this is a concept for having two rotor systems placed on top of each other and rotating in the same direction." Apparently this has never been deployed in a flying craft before.
So Uber won't necessarily be outfitting the military with aircraft, but this joint research could help the Army one day fly a fleet of unmanned air vehicles, or supply the tech for more efficient military aircraft down the track.
IMAGE: UBER
On the NASA side, Uber is expanding an agreement with the space agency. The new arrangement means Uber will share information with NASA about creating an "urban aviation rideshare network." NASA wants to use this data for computer modeling and simulation in order to study how small aircraft like UberAir manage in crowded environments.
Previously, Uber had an agreement with NASA to research pilotless vehicle traffic management at low altitudes.
Uber is moving way beyond cities, roads, and public transit, getting deep into aeronautical institutions, and possibly into defense contracting. But for now, its nascent aviation team is trying to establish itself as legit. Partnerships with the likes of NASA and U.S. Army sure help on that front.
Comments
DO NOT LET TESLA JOIN UP!
Is it peak bubble when a company that lost $3.2 billion last year wants to get into the flying taxi business?
Uber should concentrate on its core competency but it doesn't have one.
In reply to DO NOT LET TESLA JOIN UP! by Aliens-R-Us
Sounds like a massive money laundering scheme. RICO investigation when?
In reply to Is it peak bubble when a… by 813kml
Disco inferno!
Why does it need to be electric? Oh yes. So we can all look down our noses at fossil fuels. Can't we get a light weight gas generator on board to drive the motors?
In reply to Sounds like a massive money… by GoyimUprising
Missed ya Nigel!
In reply to Disco inferno! by DownWithYogaPants
No effing way I would fly on that thing. It looks like one of those experimental planes from 1908 that were used in old TV shows like the Beverly Hillbillies.
In reply to Missed ya Nigel! by TahoeBilly2012
We are all just lab mice to the Rats in charge
In reply to DO NOT LET TESLA JOIN UP! by Aliens-R-Us
Flying taxis...because the driving ones aren't dangerous enough.
In reply to DO NOT LET TESLA JOIN UP! by Aliens-R-Us
Hope they don't use Tesla batteries. It would be like Mad Max, but "Flying Smokers"
Because the lithium ion batteries and the self-driving were not dangerous enough, so let's add high-speed flying to the mix.
Even a payroll of 1099 gig employees—supplying their own equipment, and doing piecework like the female sweatshop laborers of the Industrial Age—was too expensive, so they eliminated the gig labor and the fleets of cars. Soon, so many will be underemployed that they will no longer have phones to summon the rides, anyways
In reply to Because the lithium ion… by Kafir Goyim
"... the U.S. Army research team is working with Uber to develop quieter propeller technology "
So...what is the gummint secretly funding Uber for?
Because we know Uber is all about propeller technology.
Maybe, it is all just a way to keep the programmers who make such things employed without asking for money from the US Congress in the pesky way that the Founders set up.
It’s all about the convenience.
In reply to "... the U.S. Army research… by E.F. Mutton
What could possibly go wrong!!!!!!! 😎
Everything!!!
In reply to What could possibly go wrong… by Setarcos
All part of the plan........
nobody cares......
I laid it out for you...do something with the information....
Not gonna happen snowflakes
So I can burn to death in a midair fire, and/or crash into the ground at a couple of hundred miles an hour?
Quite the Tesla experience.
So I can burn to death in a midair fire, and/or crash into the ground at a couple of hundred miles an hour?
Quite the Tesla experience.
I don't have to take millions of tests to get a job at the CIA or NSA. I'm a dumb idiot sitting in my apartment and I can figure this out for myself....it's all part of the grand scheme..it's all part of the grand plan...they want you under control, they want you to live in the cities..hey..look at this hyperloop, hey look at these self driving cars that only we can control.
It's right there folks
H**, forget the hours of testing and the hoop jumping required to get the $12-per-hour government jobs, and forget the multitude of state-required, biannual tests to maintain licenses in a field that pays beteeen $10 and $12 per hour in the private sector. Forget the degree that required 4 years of testing preceding all of that subsequent testing hoopla in a labor landscape devoid of quality jobs. Every $8-per-hour retail job requires everyone—even people who have owned stores and worked in both upscale and downscale retail environments for years—to take the same 1-hour personality test that they have taken (and passed with flying colors) to get every other two-bit, low-paying retail job in any business of any size for decades. Funny thing, they pay managers 10 to 20 times more than everyone else, and though hiring is a main component of the management jobs, they have no ability to make judgements independent of these ridiculous, mouse-on-treadmill exercises. Some of the call centers even play good cop / bad cop games with adults in interviews. It is ridiculous, prompting people to warn you before you interview at those places. Anyone can pass those tests. That does not mean they will be attentive to customers on a daily basis, nor does it mean they will have the finesse and / or the doggedness to sell to their quotas. Nor does it mean they will come to work and stay at work all day. Although in back-watching gangs of absentee moms in the many voted-best-for-moms office jobs, crony absenteeism is an advantage. Everything in today’s job market is more game than substance, possibly because automation is slowly overriding the need for human labor, with the absenteeism-gang office jobs being the most hyped and scam-like. That might be because automation is making office workers obsolete the quickest.
In reply to I don't have to take… by Labworks
Let's see now. Turkey shot or 00 buckshot? We can get some fresh Uber turkeys.
Wow a cool 1m. Why that should buy.... the animation video above.
Uber is pulling an "Elon Musk" move. When your company isn't profitable, and isn't going to be profitable, to keep the scam going, announce some cutting-edge research project that is going to be a reality in 5 years. It's the 5 year plan from Soviet-times, resurrected to help Silicon Valley con men keep gravy flowing. Fucking bullshit, LOL.
Here is how they will sell it: Tired of those grinding, 2-hour commutes, adding 4 hours total to your workday? Want to get out of the house, but don’t want to fight a 7-mile-long traffic snarl just to grab an organic bagel? We have the solution: Fly above the fray with a friendly robot in control. No need to worry about whether this robot is “depressed” enough to intentionally sabotage your traffic-avoidance system. No need to dread hearing the words Allah Akbar in midair. No need to lock up the cockpit, protecting the plane from trusty Al, your 100% reliable pilot.
Every Flight
On Time
Every Time
In reply to Uber is pulling an "Elon… by HominyTwin
It's a helicopter. It is really inefficient. The energy usage will be massive, just like any other helicopter. Making it electric makes zero difference to the basic efficiency of a helicopter, which is atrociously bad.
True, but many areas the military operates in get a lot of sun. Solar?
In reply to It's a helicopter. It is… by Jus7tme
If it is that energy-inefficient, evangelical environmentalists & politicians will book up every flight, leaving the public no seats.
In reply to It's a helicopter. It is… by Jus7tme
this one's easier to fly people over trump's mexican wall.
In reply to It's a helicopter. It is… by Jus7tme
Only a moron libtard FOOL would ride in a flying taxi.
its called a fucking helicopter, just don't let tsla build any ever !
Let Elon make a Made-in-America phone to hail the air cabs, using the mobile tech pioneered in the USA, in part, with research financed by taxpayer dollars.
In reply to its called a fucking… by Buddha 71
Two insolvent organizations. What could go wrong?
What could go wrong with this boondoggle?
Will the riders be able to tip the pilot via the app?
In reply to What could go wrong with… by tripletail
They could contract Obama’s college buddies to do the design work.
In reply to What could go wrong with… by tripletail
Muslim rapists flying clueless women around...that should be a huge hit in London.
If one or more of the motor-rotors fail, can it glide in for a landing...
Is this supposed to be the Joke of the Day? (new feature on ZH)
Bezos not in this business yet? Something must be wrong with him.