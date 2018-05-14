Watch Live: US Opens Jerusalem Embassy On Israel's 70th Independence Day

In a tweet sent early this morning, President Donald Trump urged Americans to tune in to the official opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday - which coincides with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel.
U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem will be covered live on @FoxNews & @FoxBusiness. Lead up to 9:00 A.M. (eastern) event has already begun. A great day for Israel!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2018
Outraged Palestinians protested along the border fence separating Israel from the Gaza Strip, where more than two dozen demonstrators were slaughtered by Israeli Defense Forces. Among the dead were a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old. More than 900 Palestinians were wounded in the standoff. The opening ceremony is set to begin at 9 am ET. Watch it live below:
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is in Jerusalem for the occasion. As Israel prepared to celebrate the opening - something that every US president since Bill Clinton has promised to do, but only Trump has followed through with - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told revelers attending the event that Trump's declaration late last year recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital was "the right thing to do," as Fox reported.
Netanyahu said: "Thank you, President Trump, for your bold decision. Thank you for making the alliance between Israel and the United States stronger than ever...it's been the capital of our state for the past 70 years. It will remain our capital for all time," he said.
President Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner (who is nominally in charge of the Trump administration's efforts to promote peace in the Middle East) were sitting int he front row for the ceremony not far from Netanyahu.
Netanyahu said their presence at the event is a "national and international statement" that "touches our hearts."
Meanwhile, dozens of countries - including the UK and France - were skipping the ceremony in protest, and also avoided Independence Day celebrations, which began last night - though Monday is the official anniversary of the country's founding in 1948.
Comments
History in the making - LIVE
Mossad did 9-11
Israel go to hell.
In reply to History in the making - LIVE by MarkAntony
This happening on the 70th anniversary is not a coincidence, and it's not insignificant!
In reply to Mossad did 9-11 Israel go to… by Twatter
Bible prophecy.
Jesuits/Papacy/Globalists/Islam/UN/EU are protesting.
The satanic agenda has failed. NWO is on the fall since end of 2012.
God's plan is playing out: Israel (Jews) and USA under Trump administration (Christians) are placing Jerusalem, the head stone.
Jesus is Lord.
In reply to This happening on the 70th… by Tarzan
Kushner really did it ... peace in the middle east
Maga
In reply to Bible prophecy. by LiteBeeer
Bloodthirsty Zionism
https://nationalvanguard.org/2018/04/bloodthirsty-zionism-part-2/
‘The Israel Lobby — a List’
https://nationalvanguard.org/2018/05/this-list-of-us-pro-israel-pressur…
In reply to Kushner really did it … by OneStinkyDinky
The seismographs are going batshiat crazy in CA, NY, DC and major universities throughout Murica as the Libtards stampede to the designated "Safe Spaces" and "Cry Rooms".
In reply to Kushner really did it … by OneStinkyDinky
To be frank, it screams Peak Israel.
In reply to Bible prophecy. by LiteBeeer
Israel isn't a "jewish state". If you have taken the world's "Israel" and inserted it into the scriptures that speak of who God calls Israel, you are lost in confusion to begin with.
Romans 2:28-29 tells us who a Jew is. Those people are not Jews. Jesus warned of those who claim to be Jews but are not, but are the Synagogue of Satan.
You've been duped.
In reply to Bible prophecy. by LiteBeeer
True, but the land is still his, along with those stubborn children of his...
The synagogue of Satan will loose, just like the bastards who run the USA, and the land will be his people's inheritance forever.
Was it a mistake, God choosing the lowliest people on the planet, to call his own?
Maybe a special, really nice, people would have been better - Who might that be?
In reply to Israel isn't a "jewish state… by greven40
Back it up. The land promise was fulfilled back in Joshua, as it stated all things promised by the Lord were fulfilled, nothing left out.
Now, in order to remain on the land, the children of Israel had to be obedient, or would be removed. That happened several times.
Finally the promised seed by which the whole world would be blessed, Jesus Christ, as promised arrived. Through the gospel of salvation all, including all nations may be saved. That land in the Old Testament is a shadow of the true rest in Christ.
The land is God's, and God's children are those who believe and obey the gospel. Those people over there base their self-labeling of "jew" on their own invented traditions. They are not the tribe of Judah. They confuse the listener by redefining language and stealing labels and misapplying them to the wrong substance.
Christians look to everlasting Heavenly Jerusalem, not some rebuilt renamed piece of contentious real estate on this temporal earth.
In reply to True, but the land is still… by Tarzan
You might take note that who the world is calling a Jew today is precisely the opposite of who is called a Jew in scriptures.
In reply to True, but the land is still… by Tarzan
I believe in Creator. The Bible along with the Koran, Talmud (satanic bible), Torah and any other HUMAN CREATED testament to "God" including the Asian and Other culture's renditions all contain some truths surrounded and edited into 3D religious prisms (or prisons) to control various populations with cultural rituals. Jesus was a very positive alien/human hybrid who spread knowledge of moral behavior for the good to be known in Human Beings. Any "Jesus" who may arise from the ley line power underlying Temple Mount/Dome of the Rock will NOT BE for the benefit of Human Beings. It will be used for absolute tyranny by the SAME GROUP OF SATANISTS who you just stated are being defeated. It is an interdimensional energy of Mother Earth which will project about 20% to 30% of Humans into another dimension and blessed release from this 3D Hell which these evil people (Bloodline families and their minions who present themselves as 3D "Gods" entitled to control all Humanity keeping material wealth needed for existence for themselves ALONE) have controlled for thousands of years.
I will continue to HOPE that Trump et al will play out this narrative to benefit human kind so the majority of us who are left on "Earth" if and when a "mass ascension" occurs will be left in the Power Positions to benefit ALL humans, animals (who have souls) and life on this planet.
You well meaning Believers in "scripture" will be utilized as Useful Idiots to keep the rest of us as slaves to the satanist cabal as you become Dancing Israelis celebrating "success."
In reply to Bible prophecy. by LiteBeeer
Congratulations to Israel!
In reply to Mossad did 9-11 Israel go to… by Twatter
Genie Oil and Rothschild have won. The OJ is a fucking slave.
In reply to . by LiteBeeer
No the slaves were these crazies (and OJ Simpson). .. OJ is an agent of (((them))) and We The People are dead meat.
Charles Taylor Jr. Comes To Ameri-duh.
This will get ugly quick.
Americans will get a big taste of what it is like to be a Palestinian.
Or live in the wrong grass hut village.
Live Hard, All Kid Gambino Needs Is A Curly Blond Wig, Some Kot And A New AK-47, Die Free
~ DC v8.8
In reply to Genie Oil and Rothschild… by Truther
Had to have been mainly an inside (Cheney, Joint Chiefs, Norad) job.But evidence for Israeli involvement is considerable.
And the Saudis provided cash and patsies and down the road, the idea is surely to throw them under the bus while leaving Israel out of it.
In reply to Mossad did 9-11 Israel go to… by Twatter
Am Israel Chai!
-I shall be your God and you shall be my people-
In reply to Mossad did 9-11 Israel go to… by Twatter
Here we go again with this misguided monotheism bullshit. One set of chimps fighting over another set of chimps who think "god" has "chosen" them. Laughable.
In reply to Am Israel Chai! -I shall… by HalEPeno
The Palestinians are celebrating, too:
Israel Kills 28, Injures 900 In Gaza As Palestinians Protest Opening Of US Embassy In Jerusalem
We are witnessing a consecration of the theft.
In reply to History in the making - LIVE by MarkAntony
Blood sacrifice of goyim to Moloch
In reply to And this historic day wouldn… by Ignatius
IDF needs to drop all those fuckers at the fence.......take out 10,000......maybe they will get the hint.
In reply to And this historic day wouldn… by Ignatius
Theft. We see you've come out strongly for mendacity and rank thievery.
Thanks for the clarification.
In reply to IDF needs to drop all those… by ZENDOG
https://www.foreignpolicyjournal.com/2010/06/17/top-ten-myths-about-the-israeli-palestinian-conflict/
“Independence” is such an odd term for the creation of Israel by theft and terror.
https://www.unz.com/article/terrorism-how-the-israeli-state-was-won/
Sad. 😢
In reply to History in the making - LIVE by MarkAntony
*uck Israhell!
In reply to History in the making - LIVE by MarkAntony
How did those goyim build an embassy so fast?
same way the Patriot Act was written quickly. Always had it, but never activated.
In reply to How did those goyim build an… by TalkToLind
There are highway construction projects in my area which are taking longer.
In reply to How did those goyim build an… by TalkToLind
I'll skip it, thanks.
Vomiting is appropriate at the moment. Nothing but Goyim dicks and cunts at that place.
In reply to I'll skip it, thanks. by chunga
Long live the peace loving state of Israel!!
Such a peaceful, giving people they are.
In reply to Long live the peace loving… by Clueless Economist
The hatred of the Jew on this site has become palpable. It shuts down all intellectual discourse. You folks who fashion yourselves conservative, or libertarian, and who cannot see beyond your own animus, are just as maniacle, just as short sighted, just as intellectually bereft, as those you claim to oppose.
Anyone who disagrees with you on any point is automatically part of some Jewish plot, is a Zionist controlled puppet, or has simply been 'blue pilled'... the objection now used in place of any cognitive functioning.
I have not been blue pilled. I am not part of some Zionist plot. But I do not belong to one of your teams either. I am not red, or blue... I try to take facts as I find them, and subject those facts to as much clarity of thought as I can bring to them. I am bothered by irrational process... something which is increasingly abundent here.
All I can suggest to some of you folks is to get a room. What ever is going on here is emotive, not cognitive... sad, as I could always get a good argument... still happens upon occasion, but is becoming rare.
In reply to Such a peaceful, giving… by TalkToLind
I partially agree.
The worst one is Tmosley, as seen here===>
https://postimg.cc/image/58o9itwlz/
All this type of extreme* rhetoric does is perpetuate the victim-hood narrative and bolster the cause of Zionism
Theodor Herzl - Godfather of Zionism
In reply to The hatred of the Jew on… by Lordflin
((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((((It's all a coincidence, goyim.))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))))
In reply to The hatred of the Jew on… by Lordflin
This is all a coincidence with Trump fulfilling all of Bibi's wishes- right, peanut?
In reply to ((((((((((((((((((((((((((((… by tmosley
Trump has earned my trust and respect.
You have earned the opposite.
Your words carry no weight.
In reply to This is all a coincidence… by Juggernaut x2
"Hillary would make good president" -DJT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_c4pc32Vp-U
"...I probably identify more as a democrat"
"Hillary is a terrific woman" -DJT
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AwAAh60jBo
In reply to Trump has earned my trust… by tmosley
You are limited in the things you can say, and thus the people you can work with because you are a loser.
Trump can work with ANYBODY.
In reply to "Hillary would make good… by DingleBarryObummer
You are like a dog that is constantly beaten by its master but will still eagerly roll over for an occasional belly scratch
In reply to You are limited in the… by tmosley
Repost:
They (trumptards) will justify/rationalize it (trump's rhetoric) as hyperbole. This is a double standard though, because they will judge everything they don't like that the left says at face value. It's giving Trump and Trump alone a free pass to say anything he wants with no consequences. It's a cult.
Donald Trump: 'I could shoot somebody [on 5th Ave] and I wouldn’t lose any voters'
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/jan/24/donald-trump-says-he-co…
^^ That was actually one of the most truthful statements he's ever made.
In reply to You are limited in the… by tmosley
In reply to ((((((((((((((((((((((((((((… by tmosley
In other words, don’t criticize Israel, or the power of its lobby, or disproportionate power of Jews in media, academia, and banking, because criticism of anything Jewish or Zionist or Israeli by goyim is CrimeThink.
That some, even too much criticism is unfair and overbroad is true, yet much is fair, but your rant makes no such distinction.
Which suggest you’re more worried about what people write that is true, than you are of the truly ‘irrational.’
In reply to The hatred of the Jew on… by Lordflin
It is the genesis and crowning jewel of the phenomenon of "politically correct".
In reply to In other words, don’t… by I Am Jack's Ma…
What if those facts reveal certain groups of people have high in-group preference? Is that possible? Or is that always labeled "emotive" without any cognitive analysis?
In reply to The hatred of the Jew on… by Lordflin
Judaism is an interesting subject. The more you learn about them, the more "ignorant" you become.
In reply to I try to take facts as I… by Muroluvmi
Heck, I'll bet you think WTC 7 is still standing, don't you? And you also think we're just being bullies when we yell PULL IT!
In reply to The hatred of the Jew on… by Lordflin
Will there be highlights of defenseless Palestinians getting shot running towards and away from the protest?
Guys with slingshotss getting shot in the back, live at five.
In reply to Will there be highlights of… by Theta_Burn
Blonde cunts at Fox News rejoice!
In reply to Guys with slingshotss… by Ms No