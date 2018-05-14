Watch Live: US Opens Jerusalem Embassy On Israel's 70th Independence Day

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 08:51

In a tweet sent early this morning, President Donald Trump urged Americans to tune in to the official opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday - which coincides with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel.

Outraged Palestinians protested along the border fence separating Israel from the Gaza Strip, where more than two dozen demonstrators were slaughtered by Israeli Defense Forces. Among the dead were a 12-year-old and a 14-year-old. More than 900 Palestinians were wounded in the standoff. The opening ceremony is set to begin at 9 am ET. Watch it live below:

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is in Jerusalem for the occasion. As Israel prepared to celebrate the opening - something that every US president since Bill Clinton has promised to do, but only Trump has followed through with - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told revelers attending the event that Trump's declaration late last year recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital was "the right thing to do," as Fox reported.

Netanyahu said: "Thank you, President Trump, for your bold decision. Thank you for making the alliance between Israel and the United States stronger than ever...it's been the capital of our state for the past 70 years. It will remain our capital for all time," he said.

President Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner (who is nominally in charge of the Trump administration's efforts to promote peace in the Middle East) were sitting int he front row for the ceremony not far from Netanyahu.

Netanyahu said their presence at the event is a "national and international statement" that "touches our hearts."

Meanwhile, dozens of countries - including the UK and France - were skipping the ceremony in protest, and also avoided Independence Day celebrations, which began last night - though Monday is the official anniversary of the country's founding in 1948.

Politics

greven40 LiteBeeer Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:35 Permalink

Israel isn't a "jewish state".  If you have taken the world's "Israel" and inserted it into the scriptures that speak of who God calls Israel, you are lost in confusion to begin with.

Romans 2:28-29 tells us who a Jew is.  Those people are not Jews.  Jesus warned of those who claim to be Jews but are not, but are the Synagogue of Satan.

You've been duped.

Tarzan greven40 Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:40 Permalink

True, but the land is still his, along with those stubborn children of his...

The synagogue of Satan will loose, just like the bastards who run the USA, and the land will be his people's inheritance forever.

Was it a mistake, God choosing the lowliest people on the planet, to call his own? 

Maybe a special, really nice, people would have been better - Who might that be?

A man is not a Jew because he is one outwardly, nor is circumcision only outward and physical. No, a man is a Jew because he is one inwardly, and circumcision is a matter of the heart, by the Spirit, not by the written code. Such a man’s praise does not come from men, but from God

greven40 Tarzan Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:48 Permalink

Back it up.  The land promise was fulfilled back in Joshua, as it stated all things promised by the Lord were fulfilled, nothing left out.

Now, in order to remain on the land, the children of Israel had to be obedient, or would be removed.  That happened several times.

Finally the promised seed by which the whole world would be blessed, Jesus Christ, as promised arrived.  Through the gospel of salvation all, including all nations may be saved.  That land in the Old Testament is a shadow of the true rest in Christ.

The land is God's, and God's children are those who believe and obey the gospel.  Those people over there base their self-labeling of "jew" on their own invented traditions.  They are not the tribe of Judah.  They confuse the listener by redefining language and stealing labels and misapplying them to the wrong substance.
Christians look to everlasting Heavenly Jerusalem, not some rebuilt renamed piece of contentious real estate on this temporal earth.

MoralsAreEssential LiteBeeer Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:52 Permalink

I believe in Creator.  The Bible along with the Koran, Talmud (satanic bible), Torah and any other HUMAN CREATED testament to "God" including the Asian and Other culture's renditions all contain some truths surrounded and edited into 3D religious prisms (or prisons) to control various populations with cultural rituals. Jesus was a very positive alien/human hybrid who spread knowledge of moral behavior for the good to be known in Human Beings.  Any "Jesus" who may arise from the ley line power underlying Temple Mount/Dome of the Rock will NOT BE for the benefit of Human Beings. It will be used for absolute tyranny by the SAME GROUP OF SATANISTS who you just stated are being defeated.  It is an interdimensional energy of Mother Earth which will project about 20% to 30% of Humans into another dimension and blessed release from this 3D Hell which these evil people (Bloodline families and their minions who present themselves as 3D "Gods" entitled to control all Humanity keeping material wealth needed for existence for themselves ALONE) have controlled for thousands of years.

I will continue to HOPE that Trump et al will play out this narrative to benefit human kind so the majority of us who are left on "Earth" if and when a "mass ascension" occurs will be left in the Power Positions to benefit ALL humans, animals (who have souls) and life on this planet.

You well meaning Believers in "scripture" will be utilized as Useful Idiots to keep the rest of us as slaves to the satanist cabal as you become Dancing Israelis celebrating "success."

DuneCreature Truther Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:25 Permalink

No the slaves were these crazies (and OJ Simpson). .. OJ is an agent of (((them))) and We The People are dead meat.

Charles Taylor Jr. Comes To Ameri-duh.

This will get ugly quick.

Americans will get a big taste of what it is like to be a Palestinian.

Or live in the wrong grass hut village.

Live Hard, All Kid Gambino Needs Is A Curly Blond Wig, Some Kot And A New AK-47, Die Free

~ DC v8.8

 

Lordflin TalkToLind Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:08 Permalink

The hatred of the Jew on this site has become palpable. It shuts down all intellectual discourse. You folks who fashion yourselves conservative, or libertarian, and who cannot see beyond your own animus, are just as maniacle, just as short sighted, just as intellectually bereft, as those you claim to oppose.

Anyone who disagrees with you on any point is automatically part of some Jewish plot, is a Zionist controlled puppet, or has simply been 'blue pilled'... the objection now used in place of any cognitive functioning.

I have not been blue pilled. I am not part of some Zionist plot. But I do not belong to one of your teams either. I am not red, or blue... I try to take facts as I find them, and subject those facts to as much clarity of thought as I can bring to them. I am bothered by irrational process... something which is increasingly abundent here.

All I can suggest to some of you folks is to get a room. What ever is going on here is emotive, not cognitive... sad, as I could always get a good argument... still happens upon occasion, but is becoming rare.

DingleBarryObummer Lordflin Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

I partially agree.

The worst one is Tmosley, as seen here===>

https://postimg.cc/image/58o9itwlz/

All this type of extreme* rhetoric does is perpetuate the victim-hood narrative and bolster the cause of Zionism

It would be an excellent idea to call in respectable, accredited anti-Semites as liquidators of property. To the people they would vouch for the fact that we do not wish to bring about the impoverishment of the countries that we leave. At first they must not be given large fees for this; otherwise we shall spoil our instruments and make them despicable as 'stooges of the Jews.' Later their fees will increase, and in the end we shall have only Gentile officials in the countries from which we have emigrated. The anti-Semites will become our most dependable friends, the anti-Semitic countries our allies.

Theodor Herzl - Godfather of Zionism

 

DingleBarryObummer tmosley Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:36 Permalink

Repost:

They (trumptards) will justify/rationalize it (trump's rhetoric) as hyperbole.  This is a double standard though, because they will judge everything they don't like that the left says at face value.  It's giving Trump and Trump alone a free pass to say anything he wants with no consequences.  It's a cult.

Donald Trump: 'I could shoot somebody [on 5th Ave] and I wouldn’t lose any voters'
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2016/jan/24/donald-trump-says-he-co…

^^ That was actually one of the most truthful statements he's ever made.

I Am Jack's Ma… Lordflin Mon, 05/14/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

In other words, don’t criticize Israel, or the power of its lobby, or disproportionate power of Jews in media, academia, and banking, because criticism of anything Jewish or Zionist or Israeli by goyim is CrimeThink.

That some, even too much criticism is unfair and overbroad is true, yet much is fair, but your rant makes no such distinction.

Which suggest you’re more worried about what people write that is true, than you are of the truly ‘irrational.’