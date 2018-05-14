Is This Why Trump Folded: China Holds Up U.S. Pork, Auto Imports

President Trump surprised pundits and assorted watchers of the ongoing simmering trade war between China and the US on Sunday, when he pledged to help China’s telecom giant ZTE Corp “get back into business, fast” after a U.S. ban crippled the technology company, offering a job-saving concession to Beijing ahead of high-stakes trade talks this week.
President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost. Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2018
What surprised most, however, is that Trump appears to make this concession out of the blue, without any obvious pressure out of China which has been patiently biding its time until the US implements sanctions under Section 301.
Maybe not: according to Reuters, on Monday China’s customs said it had ramped up inspections of U.S. pork and had taken unspecified regulatory steps on high-risk waste imports. In a move that could potentially cripple another group of exporting US farmer, China’s General Administration of Customs said it has increased inspections of U.S. pork imports "after finding problems recently", according to a fax it sent to Reuters.
Today's news confirms a report from Reuters which last week, according to which Beijing had stepped up inspections of pork imported from the United States, a move that many saw as a warning by Beijing in response to sweeping U.S. trade demands made on China.
And while China’s customs administration denied that it was targeting the US, saying it had not taken extra steps to check imports of U.S. agricultural products, instead giving equal treatment to inspections of agricultural products from all countries and districts, the U.S. had become the largest exporter of waste that failed checks, the customs said. Surely this was purely a coincidence.
The pork halt was merely the latest quiet escalation in China's response arsenal: the North American unit of a Chinese customs inspection firm said on May 4 it would suspend checks on cargoes of scrap metal from the United States for a month, effectively halting all imports of U.S. scrap.
Last week, Reuters also reported that imported Ford vehicles are being held up at Chinese ports, underscoring how U.S. goods are facing increased customs scrutiny in China amid a tense trade stand-off.
Three people said Ford cars and those of its premium Lincoln brand were facing unusual delays at customs, with officials asking for extra technical checks. Two of the people said U.S.-made models of some German carmakers, mainly SUVs, being brought into China, were also affected.
Ford was being asked to do extra checks on emission components, said a China-based Ford executive familiar with the matter, asking not be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.
The world’s two largest economies have been dragged into a trade spat in recent months, which has spread to the agricultural sector, fuelling worries that Beijing and Washington may plunge into full-scale trade war.
The United States has proposed tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods under its “Section 301” probe. Those could go into effect in June following the completion of a 60-day consultation period, but activation plans have been kept vague. China has said its own retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, including soybeans and aircraft, will go into effect if the U.S. duties are imposed.
However, all that may soon be moot if Trump has indeed folded on the crackdown against Chinese telecom such as ZTE, which more than anything is just a signal to Xi that Beijing may have won the war without firing a single shot.
Comments
It's all fun and games until 1.4 billion Chinese can't have their sweet and sour pork.
Our speaker on China, at the upcoming Second ZH Symposium and Live Fight Club in Marfa, Texas, has some really interesting things to say about this.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-07/second-zh-symposium-and-live-…
may be is this ... but who knows ... chump is a big negotiator ... wait for his next tweet .... wont be long
In reply to All fun and games until… by hedgeless_horseman
article is hate speech
disparaging a person that is doing work for a protected class of people
In reply to may be is this ... but who… by Pandelis
I was censored by the staff.
----
It's okay not to be a Jew.
In reply to hate speech by cheka
Snort, Snort...
Chinese piggies look different than our western piggies, but still a pig nonetheless.
In reply to H by chiburashka
It’s more than okay to not be a Jew it’s encouraged, for they are the gentiles the books speak of.
The mutts, the mixed breeds that hold nothing other than materialistic desires as values. They only care for money.
Don’t be a Jew. If you do they win. Don’t join any group that demand sacrifice or money. The only requirement should be friendship.
In reply to Snort, Snort... Chinese… by John Kerry-Heinz
"There may be a reason for Trump's unexpected decision."
Yeah, it's called A BRIBE!
In reply to It’s more than okay to not… by NidStyles
In case, it ha been forgotten.. The Chinese OWN Smithfield...as in Smithfield pork products. And, I will say that since they bought the quality stinks and it is tough. So stop buying it. Have to wonder if the Chinese stopped Smithfield products too.
In reply to "There may be a reason for… by revolla
Chinese regurator:
This rittle piggy won't go to market
This rittle piggy stay at home in the US
This rittle piggy competes with our spicy beef
This rittle piggy had GMO corn
And this rittle piggy rooked rike Trump and went
Wee, wee, wee, arr the way home!
In reply to In case, it ha been… by blindfaith
The brains behind this administration are currently all in Jerusalem gushing over the concrete and blood that is being poured ... don't expect anything smart to come out of the oval office without adult supervision
In reply to "There may be a reason for… by revolla
Can't disagree there. Though I'd hardly called them "brains". Too generous.
Though they do have plenty of brains when it comes to AIPAC bribes and kissing Israeli asses.
In reply to The brains behind this… by curbjob
Trump didn't "fold". Jesus Christ.
Idiots need to learn how negotiations work if you are going to talk geopolitics and trade in the age of Trump.
You could describe geopolitics in terms of dominance and submission prior under previous administrations as they were generally quite hamfisted with their demands. But that is not the case any more. EVERYTHING is up for negotiation. The more you want it, the more it will cost you. But in the end, everyone comes out ahead.
In reply to hate speech by cheka
Trump ‘folds’ every 4 hours.
In reply to Trump didn't "fold". Jesus… by tmosley
Trump folds faster than Superman on laundry day
In reply to Trump ‘folds’ every 4 hours. by east of eden
Trump didn't fold?
"President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast. Too many jobs in China lost."
So that's "trade in the age of Trump" :-)
In reply to Trump didn't "fold". Jesus… by tmosley
Oh, yeah. Especially if you are asking Mosley. Trump can do no wrong and any mistake he makes or lie he tells is just your misunderstanding of the genius Mosley calls, Trump.
Only pussies and shysters need to use subversion and deceit in their dealings. When you are the "most powerful man in the world" AND a genius, one would think he could play the game straight up. Even Chess has rules. In Mosely's "Trumpitopia" there are no rules.....everything no matter how it works out......was always Trump's plan in the beginning.
I use to think that way.....about my dad......when I was 6.
In reply to Trump didn't fold? … by ZeroBeek
I really hope you're right about all this. Although you'll be insufferable in that event; I'll consider it worth it. I don't see it myself, but I'm reserving judgment as much as I can because as I say, I really hope you're right.
In reply to Trump didn't "fold". Jesus… by tmosley
The ZTE concession can always be unwound if things do not progress in a suitable manner.
In reply to Trump didn't "fold". Jesus… by tmosley
I guess you could say, we've gotten each others' attention. Now the real talks.
In reply to Trump didn't "fold". Jesus… by tmosley
The Chinese own Smithfield Farms here in the U.S.
WTF!
In reply to All fun and games until… by hedgeless_horseman
Precisely. Are they holding up their own pork? Cost of bacon for us skyrocketed after they bought it.
In reply to The Chinese own Smithfield… by espirit
No. What they will do is find alternative sources, and there are many. So, if drumpf continues on with his crazy hysteria, soon your ‘pork’’ market will be gone, forever.
Your choice.
In reply to Precisely. Are they holding… by Donald J. Trump
Losing the f'ing hog market would be a blessing. There's more than enough effluvia in D.C. and NYC as it is.
In reply to No. What they will do is… by east of eden
A very interesting point. At what point does foreign ownership apply to the actual product? There are too many dodges in that sort of thing to ever be completely sure. I've actually heard, sitting in internal meetings, the process by which small squares of terrycloth are made in Bangladesh, then shipped to American Samoa where the edges are hemmed and a label sewn on that says "Made In USA," and then shipped on to be sold in the US as washcloths or towels. The various duties and taxable values of the squares of terrycloth are far lower than if the Bangladeshis had hemmed the perimeters of them. Then they'd be finished washcloths, not "Made In USA," and be more costly.
The person explaining all this, to a roomful of people who already knew it all, was the sitting US Trade Representative at the time. It was a fascinating, and somewhat disturbing, meeting.
In reply to Precisely. Are they holding… by Donald J. Trump
A real matter of "National Security" that a REAL President would have never allowed and a sitting President should dissolve immediately.
Why in the hell would a REAL American allow this? Maybe we should just let them buy the White House and run Congress....Oh, wait!
In reply to The Chinese own Smithfield… by espirit
Many pigs carry the hepatitis A virus, which is why you must make sure pork is well cooked. If China runs tests for Hep A on American pigs, China can use positive Hep A test results to block live pig imports altogether.
In reply to All fun and games until… by hedgeless_horseman
Industrially raised food is also full of plant lectins. Not only do they make the animals fat, they make the people who eat the animals fat. Kinda like a gift that keeps on giving...
In reply to Many pigs carry the… by junction
That would be a Godsend for our sewage systems and aquifers.
In reply to Many pigs carry the… by junction
Aircraft won't be far behind. The C919 will soon stomp out Boeing 737 orders, An antequated design now becoming second rate by all other fly by wire narrow body aircraft.
In reply to All fun and games until… by hedgeless_horseman
Their communist system is superior at production. They can buy all of the technology they need. They won The Cold War by whacking capitalist countries in their Achilles heel: Greed, while we're reduced to trying to compete in hogs and other aquifer exports. Pitiful. We're going to see Americans pulling Chinese in rickshaws very soon. Lincoln is rolling in his grave.
In reply to Aircraft won't be far behind… by thunderchief
flight control is personal preference. just ask sully. what airline do you work for? are you a pilot? arrogant asses. there are over 6000 737s flying in china present day. and everything about the c919 says transistor radio with wings.
over a hundred years after the wright brothers and they have two planes built. congratulations.
In reply to Aircraft won't be far behind… by thunderchief
True.
Great article Tyler.
In reply to All fun and games until… by hedgeless_horseman
it's all fun and games until the US can't get their overcrowded and dying pigs onto ships destined for China. The intestines actually pop out of the pigs ass due to overcrowding during transport for sale...i guess the Chinese just like their pigs still whole and kicking when they buy them. This scared the shit out of the farmers as well....many US farmers were seen with prolapses while China "beefed" up their inspections.
In reply to All fun and games until… by hedgeless_horseman
No country can compete with our high tech exports, like hogs. Harleys? Hell no, they're being made in East Asia, too. We should all be proud of Wall Street and the bankers' smelly harvest.
In reply to it's all fun and games until… by Snaffew
Donald J. Trump, CEO - NWO Corp.
He did kick the Bushes and the Clintons to the curb.
It was a hostile takeover.
In reply to Donald J. Trump, CEO - NWO… by DingleBarryObummer
Our economic system is a diabolical scam based on infinite growth in a finite system, and it is destined for doom (unless we all wake up and drastically change our actions and behaviors; and kick the CBs out). Donald Trump ignores that and attempts to put pretty colorful bandaids on bulletholes, whilst you cheer and celebrate.
In reply to He did kick the Bushes and… by tmosley
He did kick the Bushes and the Clintons to the curb.
- "The Clintons are good people"
- IRAQ/Bolton; IRAN/Bolton
Trump = Bush 3.0
In reply to Our economic system is a… by DingleBarryObummer
Please don't blame Trump. He just has no spine.
In reply to "The Clintons are good… by TheWholeYearInn
Clinton crime family + Bush crime family + Barry crime family + Trump crime family.
In reply to He did kick the Bushes and… by tmosley
= an America full of sheeple.....to be sheared at will.
In reply to Clinton crime family + Bush… by CatInTheHat
Trump cucks again..
If ZTE wants to sell cell phones in Murica, they're just going to have to install Murican hacks, backdoors and listening devices! And they'd better get rid of those removable batteries too...we can't have those goyim turning off their goy tracking devices (GTD).
Lol! Why I have a ZTE Mac phone!
In reply to If ZTE wants to sell phones… by TalkToLind
No, no, no! Don't you want a nice, trendy iDevice instead??? They're status symbols you know and the payments are very low with the 6 year payment plan!
In reply to Lol! Why I have a ZTE Mac… by CatInTheHat
he knows a recession is coming; they've loaded up the fed rate cut gun, now must make sure cheap goods still coming, inversion is next.....what to do, what to do?
Did Xi get Argentinian beef?
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
What ‘claim’ does a has been, washed up, broke, empire have over islands that are 9,000 miles away? Answer: None
They should have stayed in India where they could murder and rape, at will.
my ex, a British whore, told me once about how the ‘British Raj operated in India.
Whenever they encountered an Indian who would no longer work under their yoke of slavery, they took him/her, lashed them to the business end of a loaded canon, and then fired it off so that all the little slaves could see their future.
This is the same ‘British Raj’ that Winston Churchill fought tooth and nail, to preserve.
the truth of the matter is that not only did the British enslave India, then China, Sri Lanka, then the US, then Singapore and Hong Kong, but they have brutalized most of the world. The truth is that the royal ‘family’, the house of Turds and most of the CONservative party are nothing more than blood thirsty monsters parading around in the latest Paris fashions.
there is only one answer for people like that, and it’s coming in the nose cone of a Sarmat ICBM. May the force be with you Vlad!
In reply to Did Xi get Argentinian beef?… by BritBob
Scrap steel inspections stop, and Ford/Lincoln shipments get hung up. Co-incidence?
Are you a Chevy man?
In reply to Scrap steel inspections stop… by bluskyes