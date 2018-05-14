Is This Why Trump Folded: China Holds Up U.S. Pork, Auto Imports

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 05/14/2018 - 12:05

President Trump surprised pundits and assorted watchers of the ongoing simmering trade war between China and the US on Sunday, when he pledged to help China’s telecom giant ZTE Corp “get back into business, fast” after a U.S. ban crippled the technology company, offering a job-saving concession to Beijing ahead of high-stakes trade talks this week.

What surprised most, however, is that Trump appears to make this concession out of the blue, without any obvious pressure out of China which has been patiently biding its time until the US implements sanctions under Section 301.

Maybe not: according to Reuters, on Monday China’s customs said it had ramped up inspections of U.S. pork and had taken unspecified regulatory steps on high-risk waste imports. In a move that could potentially cripple another group of exporting US farmer, China’s General Administration of Customs said it has increased inspections of U.S. pork imports "after finding problems recently", according to a fax it sent to Reuters.

Today's news confirms a report from Reuters which last week, according to which Beijing had stepped up inspections of pork imported from the United States, a move that many saw as a warning by Beijing in response to sweeping U.S. trade demands made on China.

Chinese imports. Photo credit: Reuters

And while China’s customs administration denied that it was targeting the US, saying it had not taken extra steps to check imports of U.S. agricultural products, instead giving equal treatment to inspections of agricultural products from all countries and districts, the U.S. had become the largest exporter of waste that failed checks, the customs said. Surely this was purely a coincidence.

The pork halt was merely the latest quiet escalation in China's response arsenal: the North American unit of a Chinese customs inspection firm said on May 4 it would suspend checks on cargoes of scrap metal from the United States for a month, effectively halting all imports of U.S. scrap.

Last week, Reuters also reported that imported Ford vehicles are being held up at Chinese ports, underscoring how U.S. goods are facing increased customs scrutiny in China amid a tense trade stand-off.

Three people said Ford cars and those of its premium Lincoln brand were facing unusual delays at customs, with officials asking for extra technical checks. Two of the people said U.S.-made models of some German carmakers, mainly SUVs, being brought into China, were also affected.

Ford was being asked to do extra checks on emission components, said a China-based Ford executive familiar with the matter, asking not be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The world’s two largest economies have been dragged into a trade spat in recent months, which has spread to the agricultural sector, fuelling worries that Beijing and Washington may plunge into full-scale trade war.

The United States has proposed tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods under its “Section 301” probe. Those could go into effect in June following the completion of a 60-day consultation period, but activation plans have been kept vague. China has said its own retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, including soybeans and aircraft, will go into effect if the U.S. duties are imposed.

However, all that may soon be moot if Trump has indeed folded on the crackdown against Chinese telecom such as ZTE, which more than anything is just a signal to Xi that Beijing may have won the war without firing a single shot.

NidStyles John Kerry-Heinz Mon, 05/14/2018 - 12:40

It’s more than okay to not be a Jew it’s encouraged, for they are the gentiles the books speak of. 

 The mutts, the mixed breeds that hold nothing other than materialistic desires as values. They only care for money. 

 

Don’t be a Jew. If you do they win. Don’t join any group that demand sacrifice or money. The only requirement should be friendship.

tmosley cheka Mon, 05/14/2018 - 12:17

Trump didn't "fold". Jesus Christ.

Idiots need to learn how negotiations work if you are going to talk geopolitics and trade in the age of Trump.

You could describe geopolitics in terms of dominance and submission prior under previous administrations as they were generally quite hamfisted with their demands. But that is not the case any more. EVERYTHING is up for negotiation. The more you want it, the more it will cost you. But in the end, everyone comes out ahead.

bshirley1968 ZeroBeek Mon, 05/14/2018 - 13:13

Oh, yeah.  Especially if you are asking Mosley.  Trump can do no wrong and any mistake he makes or lie he tells is just your misunderstanding of the genius Mosley calls, Trump.

Only pussies and shysters need to use subversion and deceit in their dealings.  When you are the "most powerful man in the world" AND a genius, one would think he could play the game straight up.  Even Chess has rules.  In Mosely's "Trumpitopia" there are no rules.....everything no matter how it works out......was always Trump's plan in the beginning.

I use to think that way.....about my dad......when I was 6.

swmnguy Donald J. Trump Mon, 05/14/2018 - 13:06

A very interesting point.  At what point does foreign ownership apply to the actual product?  There are too many dodges in that sort of thing to ever be completely sure.  I've actually heard, sitting in internal meetings, the process by which small squares of terrycloth are made in Bangladesh, then shipped to American Samoa where the edges are hemmed and a label sewn on that says "Made In USA," and then shipped on to be sold in the US as washcloths or towels.  The various duties and taxable values of the squares of terrycloth are far lower than if the Bangladeshis had hemmed the perimeters of them.  Then they'd be finished washcloths, not "Made In USA," and be more costly.

The person explaining all this, to a roomful of people who already knew it all, was the sitting US Trade Representative at the time.  It was a fascinating, and somewhat disturbing, meeting.

DemandSider thunderchief Mon, 05/14/2018 - 13:00

Their communist system is superior at production. They can buy all of the technology they need. They won The Cold War by whacking capitalist countries in their Achilles heel:  Greed, while we're reduced to trying to compete in hogs and other aquifer exports. Pitiful. We're going to see Americans pulling Chinese in rickshaws very soon. Lincoln is rolling in his grave.

Snaffew hedgeless_horseman Mon, 05/14/2018 - 12:56

it's all fun and games until the US can't get their overcrowded and dying pigs onto ships destined for China.  The intestines actually pop out of the pigs ass due to overcrowding during transport for sale...i guess the Chinese just like their pigs still whole and kicking when they buy them.  This scared the shit out of the farmers as well....many US farmers were seen with prolapses while China "beefed" up their inspections.

TalkToLind Mon, 05/14/2018 - 12:09

If ZTE wants to sell cell phones in Murica, they're just going to have to install Murican hacks, backdoors and listening devices!  And they'd better get rid of those removable batteries too...we can't have those goyim turning off their goy tracking devices (GTD).

spastic_colon Mon, 05/14/2018 - 12:11

he knows a recession is coming; they've loaded up the fed rate cut gun, now must make sure cheap goods still coming, inversion is next.....what to do, what to do?

east of eden BritBob Mon, 05/14/2018 - 12:52

What ‘claim’ does a has been, washed up, broke, empire have over islands that are 9,000 miles away? Answer: None

They should have stayed in India where they could murder and rape, at will.

my ex, a British whore, told me once about how the ‘British Raj operated in India.

Whenever they encountered an Indian who would no longer work under their yoke of slavery, they took him/her, lashed them to the business end of a loaded canon, and then fired it off so that all the little slaves could see their future. 

This is the same ‘British Raj’ that Winston Churchill fought tooth and nail, to preserve.

the truth of the matter is that not only did the British enslave India, then China, Sri Lanka, then the US, then Singapore and Hong Kong, but they have brutalized most of the world. The truth is that the royal ‘family’, the house of Turds and most of the CONservative party are nothing more than blood thirsty monsters parading around in the latest Paris fashions.

there is only one answer for people like that, and it’s coming in the nose cone of a Sarmat ICBM. May the force be with you Vlad!