For The 4th Month In A Row, "Long FAANG" Is The Most Crowded Trade

In the biggest quarterly shocker out of the Harvard Endowment, which one year ago surprised Wall Street when it revealed that its biggest investment was junk bonds, yesterday we showed that the investing fund representing the world's most prestigious university had concluded there was no better investment than FAANG stocks, or specifically Apple, Microsoft and Google, as just these three stocks represented 72% of Harvard's long equity portfolio.
So if the smartest guys in the room have decided that the best place to park their cash is a trio of the world's most expensive "growth" stocks, what is left for the rest of Wall Street? Not much, clearly, because according to the latest monthly Fund Manager Survey conducted by BofA which polls a total of 223 panellists with $643BN in AUM, for the 4th consecutive month the #1 "most crowded trade" is long FAANG+BAT (for 29% of respondents)...
... with #2 short Treasuries (17%), #3 short the USD (17%), followed by long corporate bonds and #long EM assets. The last one will be especially painful today.
So with all of Wall Street knowing that all of Wall Street is long the same trade - carrying with it the risk of a sharp, sudden unwind should conditions change - what is it that is keeping Wall Street in said trade? The answer is simple: the confidence that central banks will step in and bail traders out. Which is also why the top "tail risk" in May is a hawkish policy mistake by the Fed or ECB, replacing "trade war" as the top fear of the prior 2 months, and "reverting' to the fears from late 2017.
But while fears of central banks killing the party are back to the forefront, the risk that Trump could say a word out of place remains, as Trade War is close behind in #2 spot with a new participants emerging in spot #3: "Geopolitics cause $100 Oil."
In light of this extreme positioning - and fears - what is the best contrarian trade according to BofA? Short banks and long utilities, driven by lower bond yields.
Comments
long faang runnin
I tend to get off the boat when the list to port or starboard goes past 15 degrees. Either the complete rollover or whiplash to the opposite side will kill ya.
But when something is working the lemons love to claim they are in with the smart money. I get really worried when the smart money follows the some line of thought.
In reply to long faang runnin by bamawatson
Policy "mistake" LoL
The fed is gonna cause the next crisis on purpose so they can drive the DXY back down to 60-70 range, start QE back up, and monetize the governments retarded deficit. The script writes itself.
Que up bill of right for more government shilling followed up with something along the lines of "wheres your obama now" or "you love obama so fuck you". After hes done displaying his stupidity he will follow it up with showcasing his capitulation in both the PM market and the crypto market.
Andrew Jackson labeled the central bank a "den of thieves" and got rid of them. Trump won't even label them.
We are doomed (as in become a full-ballz feudalism) if we don't give the CB's the boot. It's inevitable math. Our economic system is a diabolical scam, like something a James Bond or Batman villain would think up
Andrew Jackson's Speech Against Central Banksters as True Today as in 1832 | Silver Doctors
In reply to Policy "mistake" LoL The… by BigWillyStyle887
Apple, Microsoft and Google, as just these three stocks represented 72% of Harvard's long equity portfolio.
He Buried the headline....72% of long Equity in THREE STOCKS? W.T.F ??
All in with leverage!
I agree with long utilities but short banks, are they topped?, I thought interest payments were rolling in like never before, except that consumers are starting to become a little tapped out?
It may seem QE has spent it's cycle, but a slowdown will be long and protracted, it's may be likely the interest rate is as high as it's going to go this time around. Some may say they waited to long, and now it's to late. To much debt was created an that will slow consumer spending.
I have heard China is taking a bit of a step back with throwing easy money around.