Israel Retaliates By Kicking Out Consul After Ankara Expels Ambassador

In a tit-for-tat move, Israel has asked a Turkish consul to leave the country, according to the Israeli foreign ministry.
A ministry spokesman said the official was asked to return to Turkey "for consultations for a period of time," according to RT.
The decision was also likely influenced by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's strident rhetoric. On Monday, he accused Israel of carrying out "genocide" against the Palestinians. He also referred to the country as a "terrorist state."
In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the Turkish president of being "among Hamas' biggest supporters...there is no doubt that he well understands terrorism and slaughter...I suggest that he not preach morality to us."
Earlier in the day, Turkey had asked Israeli Ambassador Eitan Naeh to leave the country "for a while" in protest of the massacre of 60 Gazans who had gathered to protest the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday.
Naeh was summoned to the foreign ministry on Tuesday and asked to "return to his country for a period of time," according to an official who leaked the news to Israeli media. Turkey said on Monday it would recall its ambassadors from Tel Aviv and Washington.
Eitan Naeh
Naeh was appointed ambassador to Turkey in December 2016 after the two countries ended a six-year rupture in relations stemming from the deadly Gaza flotilla raid, which left eight Turkish nationals dead in international waters, killed by Israeli commandos.
Meanwhile, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim urged Islamic countries to review their ties with Israel and said Ankara was calling an extraordinary summit of the world's main pan-Islamic body on Friday.
"Islamic countries should without fail review their relations with Israel," Yildirim told his ruling party in parliament.
"The Islamic world should move as one, with one voice, against this massacre," he added.
Turkey on Monday called for a meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Friday. Erdogan currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the body. Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said the meeting would take place in Istanbul.
To try and rally support for the meeting, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called a dozen of his counterparts from various majority Muslim countries.
BOYCOTT ISRAHELL! The world can no longer be quiet.
And Christians need to stop their stupidity of "Blessing" an apartheid country of Fake Hebrews, who indiscriminately shoot innocent civilians claiming their rights while keeping the rest caged like animals.
“Learn to do good; seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow’s cause.” Isaiah 1:17
What a show... Erdagon is playing both sides
He won't do crap. Let me know when he amasses troops on the border and gets a transit visa from Lebanon.
A number of countries are annoyed, including the UN because they believe that Israel is wrong to occupy its post 1967 territory. Some believe that Israel has breached international law. The situation is not straightforward. To gain an understanding of the relevant international law and some UN attitudes Google: ''Falklands – Implanted Population' Academia'' (1 pg) (In the same respect the Argentinians believe that the Falkland Islanders are an implanted population) or use link.
Falklands – Implanted Population (1 page):
https://www.academia.edu/30505159/Falklands_Implanted_Population
The Consul is fortunate the yellowbellies didn't snipe him.
The State Department did not even acknowledge yesterday's massacre of Gazans.
Nobody should trust this Trump-Netanyahoo Zionist lovefest. These two are rogue thugs that must be isolated and neutered. Fuck them both. The world does not revolve around chosenites.
Turkey called back its ambassador and was in the process of closing all diplomatic ties with the criminal entity of israel, but of course the joos have to win, so they fired the consul while he was on his way out. LOL