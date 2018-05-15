Argentina "Successfully" Rolls Debt - Sells 5-Year Note At Massive 20% Yield

So there's success and there's 'success' and while Argentine officials are proclaiming victory in managing to roll its best, saying it "couldn't have got a bigger vote of confidence," the fact that it could only sell the new bonds at 20% yields is perhaps the more important fact...
The BCRA desperately supported the peso today ahead of the auctions...
And still they could only fill their order book by paying an economy-crushing 19% (8Y) and 20% (5Y) BOTEs...
Finance Minister Luis Caputo tells reporters in Buenos Aires:
- Govt sold about 36.9b pesos of 2023 BOTEs at 20%
- Govt sold about 36.4b pesos of 2026 BOTEs at 19%
Caputo added that the Lebac auction was held without any issues, confidently noting that "Argentina sold this debt on the most difficult day for EM in 2018," adding that "Argentina couldn’t have gotten a bigger shot of confidence in its economy today."
Additionally, Bloomberg reports that the BCRA press office confirms that it covered more than 100% of the expiring Lebacs - with bods for 621 billion pesos at a 1-month yield of 40%!
For now, the peso market is shut but MSCI Argentina ETF is up around 3% after hours...
Caputo then reiterated that Argentina may not need to sell debt abroad in 2019 because of the financing that the nation is seeking with the IMF, and reiterated it won’t sell international debt this year. Caputo concluded optimistically saying that "volatility is to ease now in Argentina."
Greek bonds used to be as low as 20% long ago. Can you trade Greek bonds for Argentina bonds? Can you pay for them in Bolivars?
"We crave yield!!!!"
"And it's gone!!!"
(Laugh Track Deafening !!!!)
Greece was effectively paying 17% paying into the super magic wonderful GS "collars". That sure went well.......
20 and 40% yields on sovereign debt always has happy endings (not).
It will still be 3 to 5 years before the Chinese/Russian payment, clearing and gold reconcilliation system is up to full speed. Until then I guess we are all just going to have to take our lumps.
But, then, when we are finally free of this stifling servitude, watch out.
Bankers will own every square inch of that country.
That is what happens when you allow western(American) economists structure your economic policy Argentina.
Back the fuck out of your current policies and start by issuing sovereign currency. Sell bonds to finance education, infrastructure, and business clusters.
Geeesus, I wonder who underwrote that deal?
And so, ten years down the road, when they can no longer 'service' this ugly debt, Americans will once again be on the boards telling us all how 'incompetent' and 'corrupt' Argentina is.
Except that the rot and corruption is thousands of miles away, in Washington DC and NYC.
Paul Singer must be a very happy man today. He has managed to destroy what was left of Argentina, thanks to the US printing press, and total control of the MSM.
Reading Nomi Prins' book Collu$ion, still on Brazil section.
I think she should have named it Coercion and Collusion.
When the great 'New Rome' has to start killing off it's slaves, you know the end is near.
Give Argentina 2 full years lolz...
Shit will roll down the hill...., 2X the pain of what had just happened!
Fucktards just don't learn ahhhahahha
Ah yes, the 'mighty' American speaks. Or should I say pukes out his 'wisdom' for all of us to see.
You, my friend, are next.
Dude, you don't understand me...
I may live in America, but my financial decisions are the opposite of those fucktards in DC.
how can I get me a piece of 20% yield??
You have been driven out of just about every jurisdiction that you had invaded/claimed for you own.
Now, you can't even control the countries in your own back yard. Monroe Doctrine my arsehole.
Waiting for the day when 100,000 Mexican drug cartel members cross the border and start paying you back.
Madness. Doing the same thing over and over but expecting a different outcome.
20%?
This can mean only one thing. In 4 years and 11 months they default.
I bet some pension funds got on that gravy train..look at those returns...easy money...sarc on
i smell goldman sachs. i foresee a great imf bailout somewhere down the line where goldman sachs gets that 20% (plus fees and expenses) whether argentina pays or not.
Whomever came up with this one has most certainly been off pondering the universe whilst gang-banging Llamas high as hell on coke.
hey i'm selling some 80 year bonds with 1000% yield any takers? i'm totally good for it, promise
Who buys that debt at any price?