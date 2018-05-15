Baltimore Police Commissioner Resigns After Admitting He Did Not File Taxes For Years

Less than a week after the Department of Justice charged Baltimore Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa with failure to file federal and state income taxes for three consecutive years, Baltimore’s top cop resigned on Tuesday after being suspended last Friday with pay.
“Today I received the resignation of Darryl De Sousa as Commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department and have accepted it,” Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh said in a statement, reprinted below:
“I want to reassure all Baltimoreans that this development in no way alters our strategic efforts to reduce crime by addressing its root causes in our most neglected neighborhoods. This broad-based, grassroots approach – underpinned by the utilization of new crime-fighting technology – is working and will continue to be effective as indicated by the downward trend in violence. The Baltimore Police command staff is fully committed to bringing about the reforms to the practices and culture of the department that we are implementing and which are vital to ensuring the trust and confidence of all our citizens.”
“As mayor, I will not let up in pursuing my top priority of making our City safe and our neighborhoods worthy of the lives of all residents.”
According to Jayne Miller, an investigative reporter for WBAL, the mayor’s office has already started a national search for a new police commissioner, while deputy commissioner, Gary Tuggle serves as Interim-Commissioner.
De Sousa’s downward spiral started last Thursday when he was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failing to file income taxes. Federal investigators said he “willfully failed to file a federal tax return” for tax years 2013, 2014 and 2015, while he was employed with the Baltimore Police Department.
In a statement on Twitter, De Sousa admitted to failing to file his federal and state taxes, but within the statement, he did add that his 2016 taxes were filed, and 2017 had an extension.
“While there is no excuse for my failure to fulfill my obligations as a citizen and public official, my only explanation is that I failed to sufficiently prioritize my personal affairs,” he said.
“Naturally, this is a source of embarrassment for me and I deeply regret any embarrassment it has caused the Police Department and the City of Baltimore. I accept full responsibility for this mistake and am committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible.”
My statement: pic.twitter.com/1DCD2v4dFF— Darryl De Sousa (@Darryl_De_Sousa) May 10, 2018
Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Gene Ryan said in a statement, “The men and women of the Baltimore Police Department are aware of the resignation of Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa today. We are anxious to put these events behind us and hope that Mayor Pugh can quickly find a suitable replacement. Our members deserve consistency in their leadership; however, as they are all highly trained professional law enforcement personnel, they will stay fully mission focused in the interim.”
De Sousa became Baltimore’s top cop in January, after Mayor Pugh fired ex-Commissioner Kevin Davis, citing a surge of violent crime after the 2015 Baltimore Riots.
“I’m impatient,” Pugh said at a news conference in January. “We need more violence reduction. We need the numbers to go down faster than they are.”
CNN explains how Baltimore was transformed into one of the most dangerous cities in America:
“Baltimore had 343 homicides in 2017, according to the city’s police department. Baltimore had a rate of 51.4 homicides per 100,000 residents in 2016, well above Chicago’s 28.07 homicides per 100,000 residents and New York City’s 3.9 per 100,000 residents.
Baltimore was the site of riots in April 2015 after 25-year-old Freddie Gray died in police custody. The Justice Department, under President Barack Obama, later issued a report saying that black residents were subject to disproportionate rates of stops, searches and arrests.
Last year, several police officers with the now-defunct Gun Trace Task Force were indicted on federal racketeering charges of robbing people, claiming fraudulent overtime and filing false affidavits. Two officers were convicted and six other officers pleaded guilty to federal charges.”
Meanwhile we hope that Baltimore is successful in its search for a top cop replacement, although we realize that finding that rare public servant who believes in paying their fair share while protecting and upholding the law is not going to be an easy task.
Comments
I heard a rumour that our "leaders" have failed us?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jesse_Helms
How come most public employees are blacks and Hispanics?
In reply to I heard a rumour that our … by wisehiney
Lower standards.
Lower expectations.
This is a natural outcome of affirmative action.
In reply to How come most public… by Americano
Ohhhhhhhhh...Low standards or NO standards?
In reply to Lower standards. by hedgeless_horseman
It's called the LAW you dumbass and YOU are supposed to be setting an example... I only hope that Avenatti is next, followed closely by the Clintons... That is IF we don't have a corrupt AG installed in NY, again...
In reply to Ohhhhhhhhh...That really… by Americano
As coach LaBall recently said said about his son's arrest in China, this also applies here, let us not allow this small unfortunate circumstance define the moral character of this hard working govt LEECH.
In reply to It's called the LAW you… by Keyser
I'll bet this Baltimore Chief of Police creep retires at about $250K per year.
In reply to As coach LaBall recently… by COSMOS
in his case the IRS shortfall was his barber's windfall...
In reply to I'll bet this Baltimore… by Stuck on Zero
I want my tax $$$$ back.
In reply to in his case the IRS… by jbvtme
Giving Dindus everywhere a bad name
In reply to Ohhhhhhhhh...That really… by Americano
Implying they never had a bad name to begin with? Lel, plz.
In reply to Giving Dindus everywhere a… by pc_babe
At which lower standard latitude is Marfa, TX?
edit - not moral standard you jackasses.
Map standard, OK?
In reply to Lower standards. by hedgeless_horseman
Based on the AirBnB rates / hosts: expensive and gay. You get to pay to see art with dust attached served with a liberal dose of attitude. No thanks. I don't have $1500 to waste for a three day get together, party.
If you do? Go for it! Someone has to work!
Hey, the AirBnB hosts mention dust, FYI.
In reply to At which lower standard… by wisehiney
But I do possess the most effective natural repellent ever.
In reply to Based on the AirBnB rates /… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
And I will show you where the bloodline of Aquitaine is planted in Texas soil.
In reply to But I do possess the most… by wisehiney
So sorry, can't make it. Too expensive for me. The cost-benefit analysis didn't pencil out. That is one helluva expensive party / vacay @ $1500 for three nights. I can buy tequila at the local grocery store.
In reply to And I will show you where… by wisehiney
File taxes??
SHEEEEIT NIGGA AIN'T NOBODY GOT TIME FO' DAT
In reply to So sorry, can't make it. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I hear they still accept Greenstamps in TX.
In reply to File taxes?? SHEEEEIT NIGGA… by Buckaroo Banzai
Sadly, Kornifornians invaded Marfa a few years ago and hotels and RE has skyrocketed there. I have no idea what a far left libtard does there unless they just hold it as "an investment."
In reply to I hear they still accept… by wisehiney
When I saw the Texas flag covered with a rainbow that was obvious. FFS, the AirBnB prices are insane!
Oh look here! Sleep in a tent for $115 a night! No. I really don't want to do that and if I did I don't want to pay that much. $45? Sure.
In reply to Sadly, Kornifornians invaded… by CheapBastard
exactly.
i gave HH many chances to make the event a 21st century event.
he failed. sucked it up magnificently.
so sorry HH.
zchat me up if you want to fix it.
In reply to So sorry, can't make it. … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I asked about a change of venue as well. Two planes, a rental car, and a minimum travel time of 8 hours (and two flights) in the air and three hours in a rental car? I couldn't do it. If it was Las Vegas? Sure. But the middle of nowhere TX? Nope. I get promoting your town / village for events. Too rich for my blood and the only time I have been on a plane for that long was to go to Europe. Dealing with four gropings by the TSA? Too painful.
The thing that pissed me off about the AirBnB crowd was a $30 charge for cleaning (that should be included in the rental fee) and another charge for (I don't remember what but the two fees plus local tax added up to $100 for three nights) plus you have to sign their user agreement and agree to support faggotry. Nothing like forcing you to agree with their political agenda before they do business with animals like me. I'll pass.
In reply to exactly. i gave HH many… by SixIsNinE
Gay away? In a spray can? Or Eau de Parfum? Bring some, you'll need it in that place.
In reply to But I do possess the most… by wisehiney
Vous ete une puant fille.
Et je t'aim.
In reply to Gay away? In a spray can? … by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Ewwwww! Tu es un garçon grossier!
As for the love crap? Hahahaha! Long time misanthrope, here. I am an equal opportunity hater.
In reply to Vous ete une puant fille. Et… by wisehiney
Tres puant.
In reply to Parley vous Englaise? Danke! by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Read - Tres gartuit garcon.
In reply to Parley vous Englaise? Danke! by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Hahahahahaha!
J'aime seulement je fromage puant!
In reply to Read - Tres gartuit garcon. by wisehiney
Putain de Hollandaise.
In reply to Hahahahahaha! J'aime… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Ooooooh! That wasn't nice!
In reply to Putain de Hollandaise. by wisehiney
I know this is rhetorical.
It's not their high average test scores.
Reverse racism hits home here. People doing jobs 5+ levels above their competence...badly.
In reply to How come most public… by Americano
I have been saying, for years (and not just here) that government hires C- and D-grade people.
Make public employee unions illegal.
Every public employee should be forced to disclose every fucking penny they get, from every source, too. Including their spouse.
In reply to I know this is rhetorical… by Bigly
Most of them do not bother to attend the union meetings. The sticking-together thing—which would be called racism if whites did it—is not inculcated by union participation.
Like anywhere, there are a few good workers, here and there, in government agencies, but the majority are not.
Minorities get points added to their applications. It is not just minorities; it is also women and veterans.
Most white men are at the bottom of this “points” system, explaining why they can get 100% on exams, while still not even getting even a government temp job.
There are many similar 80%-to-90% minority majorities in corporate jobs, with some of those corporations having big corporate contracts, like a Big Pharma contract, for instance.
In my state, many of the wireless company call centers are the same, as are the [wireless] insurance call centers, etc.
Either by interviewing or working there as a temp or otherwise, I have seen about eight government and corporate workplaces of that ilk.
But there are crony-absenteeism gangs just as bad in offices with a majority of whites, like the mostly white mom gangs in financial services back offices and some insurance call centers in my state.
There are also many jobs where nearly 100% young people are hired. Most of these jobs do not require Hooter’s-level “skills.”
I cannot say that I have found those situations to be as bully-laden. Young people are often less calculating. A few of them are precocious in a bad way, displaying honed cutthroatery skills, but most of them are still at that funny stage of life.
But while preaching racial diversity, it is ironic that these enlightened, young progressives are often openly anti-diversity when it comes to age.
Youth will not help most of the non culture fits in those government jobs, though, not beyond the managers treating them a little nicer since they remind them of their kids.
I saw several of my young colleagues from my government job, in addition to a bunch of older whites, making the rounds of the temp job circuit.
One young guy made the mistake of jumping through the hoops to get insurance licenses, like I did, adding those useless pieces of paper to a useless bachelor’s degree, which is required for most governent jobs, not that they pay any more than jobs that don’t require it.
In reply to I have been saying, for… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Wherever there is a black mayor, there is EEO over-reach and no-whitey policy.
In reply to How come most public… by Americano
<< Wherever there is a black mayor >>
Houston is a good example. What has been done (by Sylvester Turner) to improve infrastructure since Harvey to prevent some of the devastation again?
ZERO!
In reply to Wherever there is a black… by Lanka
It is because, in many government agencies, minority majorities stick together, bullying out all but about 20% of the whites before they get civil servant status.
In the case of this guy, he was just confused, thinking he was tax-privileged, like illegal aliens.
In reply to How come most public… by Americano
“Our”? He wasn’t “leading” me anywhere.
In reply to I heard a rumour that our … by wisehiney
“I want to reassure all Baltimoreans that this development in no way alters our strategic efforts to reduce crime by addressing its root causes in our most neglected neighborhoods."
Uh...the root cause is the fish is rotting from the head ass wipe and you are it.
In reply to I heard a rumour that our … by wisehiney
"...I failed to prioritize my personal affairs."
A natural born politician.
But now, if he had said he never paid taxes because he doesn't believe in the legality of the IRS, he'd get my vote! But alas...
In reply to "...I failed to prioritize… by Ignatius
His answers "lacked candor" as they say, can't wait to spring that one on a FIBI one day...well, I can.
In reply to "...I failed to prioritize… by Ignatius
SNAFU
I heard that rumor, but Snopes assures us it's not true.
Exactly why titles and rank mean nothing to me.
Hahahahahaha. Suspended without pay and then he resigned! Too funny.
give the man a medal. finally an honest cop.
double posted
From Wiki:
The median annual Sheriff/Police Chief salary in Baltimore, MD is $106,350, as of April 29, 2018, with a range usually between $100,415-$112,806 not including bonus and benefit information and other factors that impact base pay
ROFLMAO.
Getting his salary by robbing citizens like all parasites but got his personal priorities messed up.
right....
"I failed to sufficiently prioritize my personal affairs."
Sure he prioritized them, but he must have thought the IRS and Maryland were as dumb as himself.
This guy apparently took being on the .Gov dole way too far?
Gosh, we wonder why the law abiding tax payers are frustrated.