Bonds & Bullion Bloodbath As Dow Dumps Into Red For 2018

Someone ask Bob Pisani if the bears are back in charge of the narrative?
Stocks were 'triggered' by retail sales data this morning...
And despite some roller-coastering, stocks largely trod water from the gap down open...
Dow (and Transports) tumbled into the red for 2018...
The Dow broke its 8-day win-streak and closed back below its 100DMA...
VIX mini-flash-crashed to a 12-handle on the retail-sales print then blasted higher to test a 15-handle...
Growth stocks bore the brunt today...
Treasuries were a bloodbath as yields at the long-end broke out of recent ranges...
10Y spiked...
To its highest close since July 2011...
30Y surged all the way to 3.22% - its long-term trendline resistance - and turned back lower...
We do note however that there is a huge amount of IG issuance this week - yesterday saw over $10 billion priced, putting primary market issuance well on its way to meeting survey estimates calling for $30 billion to $35 billion in weekly sales - and that would suggest rate-locks were actively being placed.
This was the worst day for an aggregate bond and stock portfolio in over 6 weeks...and 2nd worst since the Feb chaos...
Bear in mind that bond yields are spiking as economic data is disappointing notably...
Notable decoupling between bonds and the dollar today
One final thing of note before we leave bondland, the intraday loss on today's 10bp move (with a 10bn DV01, as detailed here) is roughly $100 billion!!!
The Dollar spiked to new cycle highs...highest since Dec 27th 2017...
Argentine Peso managed gains off the 25/USD floor that BCRA enforced ahead of the massive bond rollover today...
Cryptocurrencies lost ground against the dollar today with Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash back flat on the week...
The dollar strength left a wake of damage in commodity land (though WTI held on to gains)...
Meanwhile, the Brent-WTI spread is at its widest since 2015...
As Bloomberg reports, U.S. oil reached $8.06 below the international benchmark Brent, the cheapest it’s been been since April 2015, when a ban on most American crude exports was still in effect. Geopolitical tensions in the wake of U.S. sanctions on Iran are boosting Brent crude near $80 a barrel, while surging U.S. shale production is keeping West Texas Intermediate in check. The spread between the two may widen to $10 a barrel, according to Walter Zimmermann, chief technical analyst at ICAP-TA. “This having the character of a panic blow-off, it’s probably going to happen pretty quickly.”
Today was an ugly one for precious metals as the dollar spiked. Gold suffered it worst day since Dec 2016, breaking back below its 200DMA and the key $1300 level...
It seems 80x for the gold/silver ratio was resistance once again...
Finally, we note that the odds of 3 or more Fed rate-hikes for the rest of the year just overtook the odds of 2 more hikes...
Comments
Trump Owns The Third Most Overvalued Stockmarket — EVER
Kenyan pres owns the most over valued.
In reply to Trump Owns The Third Most… by davatankool
But last week ZH pumped a story a day about how gold was jsut about to break out! buy the jr. miners, buy the coins, buy the bars!
caveat emptor
In reply to Kenyan pres owns the most… by Dogman57
It's back on sale. I'll be buying.
In reply to But last week ZH pumped a… by ShorTed
Just bought more gold this afternoon.
Yeahaaa....
In reply to It's back on sale. I'll be… by NoPension
Smells like Teen Sprott (and Turd F)
In reply to But last week ZH pumped a… by ShorTed
Well my crypto was up 40% in a day.
Yeah, I'll gloat. Fuck it, I'll downvote myself too. No bloodbath at my house.
At least I mined all I sold. I actually sweat more setting up my crypto miners than when I used to actually mine gold.
Fucked up world.
pods
In reply to Smells like Teen Sprott (and… by cpnscarlet
You only make gains in crypto if you sell!
Hodling = lose money
In reply to Well my crypto was up 40% in… by pods
Umm, I did sell. That is kind of why I talked about it.
In reply to You only make gains in… by lester1
Bullish Ag at $10.
In reply to Umm, I did sell. That is… by pods
Yes, as its the same crew behind the cryptos as the rest of their offshore banking facilities... think intel needs for special ops... regime change aren't cheap, and it's best kept off the books, thus the cryptofest... great con... with Soros and crew helping out recently as well.
As for the PMs... look at a gold chart and you can easily see the same pattern of downtesting last year... July and December I think it was.. same pattern.... the real question is can they push it down to the same level? near 1275 I think it would be? It's only a paper game, so why not? at least intraday and in-house... just a little shits and giggles.. .long ago learned from our parents across the pond. The Great Game must go on.... until the OWO is given the signal to walk the plank.
In reply to Well my crypto was up 40% in… by pods
@pods
LOL ~ I hardly even check mine... or, basically like once a day.
It VERY VERY VERY reminds me of having NASDAQ tech stocks in the wayback
@pods
LOL ~ I hardly even check mine... or, basically like once a day.
It VERY VERY VERY reminds me of having NASDAQ tech stocks in the wayback [f/s] machine of, say pre-1993... It was like, OK people will figure out sooner or later that this is the next paradigm, so, well might as well get a head start.
In reply to Well my crypto was up 40% in… by pods
I heard that the twins were gonna list the coin and figured I would check. I couldn't believe how it shot up. Put in a couple limit orders and they were filled. A quarter of the way to ROI, and it only a couple months, so on track for 8, unless I have to switch. A year was my target, so should be okay.
There is talk that bitmain is coming out with an ASIC that will make me switch. Saw a bit about Gemini and finally hit a peak, lol.
I hope that P2P takes off and becomes more commonplace. Great way to work outside their system.
Right now it was jump through hoops for verification, blah blah blah.
This tech could be the next internet, but the things it could be used for, those in control don't want to give it up.
Like voting. lol.
pods
In reply to @pods LOL ~ I hardly even… by TheWholeYearInn
Maybe a bad example, depending on your perspective...
But it 'feels' Sean Parker-ish (if nobody knows the saga of Sean Parker, well)
In reply to I heard that the twins were… by pods
If you read beyond the headline, you would have noticed they all said that longs would have to be washed out and it would rebound after falling about $35-45 below the 200 DMA. Still about $10 off w/ room to fall based on technicals. I might blow half my load now in case it doesn't follow the pattern to a T... decisions decisions.
In reply to But last week ZH pumped a… by ShorTed
Yeah, didn't see your post... same pattern as last year... July and Dec I think it was... exactly the same .... question is can they take it down to the same trendline near 1275? or not? usually strength is signalled when they can't... we'll see soon.
In reply to If you read beyond the… by ILoveGooold
Gold don't behave anything like stocks or bonds. Until there is visible blood in the water it ain't moving...
In reply to But last week ZH pumped a… by ShorTed
Do you think economic or monetary policy from 08-16 would be any different if McStain had been elected? The answer is - no- ZIRP and QEs were the plan no matter what and if TSHTF it will be the same even with the Orange Fuckhead in office. When are you D vs R Morons going to realize that the tail wags the dog?
In reply to Kenyan pres owns the most… by Dogman57
When hell freezes over or they gain a few more I.Q points.
In reply to Do you think economic or… by Juggernaut x2
It is no wonder that the Tribe rules over us
In reply to When hell freezes over or… by FreeShitter
I’m still convinced Hillary is the President. Absolutely nothing is different if she won. I tell people this and they think I’m the one who is insane
(which is making me go insane !!)
In reply to Do you think economic or… by Juggernaut x2
C'mon, if Honest Hill'rey were king the firearm and ammo makers would be running 'full tilt' to keep up with demand.
Think about it... this is all by design.
In reply to I’m still convinced Hillary… by Seasmoke
George Washington ~ looking pretty beefy in that illustration...
But if you fold a dollar bill in the right way, you can make a mushroom cloud over WASHINGTON.
lookslikethis
http://rebeccabricker.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/04/dollar-bill.jpg
KEWEL
In reply to George Washington by TheWholeYearInn
They didn't even try to hide it. The BoJ was all over $usd today.
The 100day avg in all three equity indexes continues to bend slowly south.
Time for a trip to the local coin shop...and I get to take more money out of Wells Froggo.
Shempwave nailed it again
Curly wave
In reply to Shempwave nailed it again by Juggernaut x2
Some stories ZH is missing today:
http://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/387625-mueller-may-have-a-confli…
John Solomon, top investigative reporter, on potentially show-stopping news about Mueller and a failed plot to return an FBI asset from Iran using tens of millions of Russian oligarch cash.
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/387808-prosecutors-unable-t…
Prosecutors unable to bring charges against suspect in leak of CIA hacking tools
http://thehill.com/policy/national-security/387799-warner-to-back-haspe…
Warner vote clears path for Haspel confirmation
No worries R2K 1% from all time high.
Analcysts tell me rising rates are good for small caps cause rising rates means economy is getting better.
Bwahahahahaha
With logic like that R2K should be trading 1750 if 10 year hits 3.5%.
ROFLMAO
Should have shown the sick fellow vomiting gold.
What a sale for us. Not going to pass up these prices. Keep stacking. Not much longer guys.
Heavens to Betsy, just think how gold and silver would have been bashed if we didn't have that paragon of virtue in the WhoreHouse presiding over these exchanges with the love of Jesus in his heart.
It could have been a real bloodletting! /s
just a minor blip on the road to 26000 by Cannon Fodder weekend,
so they can party on in the Hampsteins...
and laugh about all the dumb goyim that have died in their wars