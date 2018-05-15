Caitlin Johnstone: 15 Thoughts About Israel

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:05

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com,

1. I hate writing about Israel. The accusations of anti-semitism which necessarily go along with literally any criticism of that nation are gross enough, but even worse are the assholes who take my criticisms of the Israeli government as an invitation to actually be anti-semitic. They really do hate Jews, they really do think that every problem in the world is because of Jews and they post Jewish caricature memes and calls for genocide in the comments section on social media and it’s incredibly gross and I hate it. It feels exactly as intrusive, jarring and violating as receiving an unsolicited dick pic. But the Israeli government keeps committing war provocations and massacring Palestinians, so it’s something I’ve got to talk about.

2. Anti-semitism (or whatever word you prefer to use for the pernicious mind virus which makes people think it’s okay to promote hatred against Jewish people) is a very real thing that does exist, and I denounce it to the furthest possible extent. Anti-semitism is also a label that is used to bully the world into accepting war crimes, apartheid, oppression, and mass murder. Both of those things are true.

3. There were dozens of Palestinians killed and well above a thousand injured in the Gaza protests over the US moving its embassy to Jerusalem yesterday. I haven’t found any report of so much as a single Israeli injury. The only way to spin this as the fault of the Palestinians is to dehumanize them, to attribute behaviors and motives to them that we all know are contrary to human nature. To paint them as subhuman orc-like creatures who are so crazy and evil that they will keep throwing themselves at a hail of bullets risking life and limb just to have some extremely remote chance of harming a Jewish person for no reason. This is clearly absurd. A little clear thinking and empathy goes a long way.

4. Trump could have prevented all this violence by doing what previous administrations had done and keeping the US embassy in Tel Aviv. Experts warned that this would happen. Trump ignored them. He is ultimately responsible for the mounting pile of corpses resulting from this provocation.

5. The Trump campaign was given $25 million by billionaire oligarch Sheldon Adelson (the largest campaign donation made by anyone to any candidate), who provided a further $5 million for Trump’s inauguration. Adelson is a sociopathic pro-Israel hawk who once called on the US to drop a nuclear bomb on Iran. He was present at the opening of the Jerusalem embassy, getting what he paid for.

6. Any position on Israel that is determined by words made up by dead men thousands of years ago is intrinsically invalid. Saying the Jewish people are more entitled to Israel than those who were living there seven decades ago because of some superstitious voodoo written in obsolete religious texts is not an argument. Religious freedom is important, and it’s important to be able to believe whatever you like, but your beliefs do not legitimize your actions upon other people. If you murder someone in the name of Allah, you have murdered someone. If you kill 58 people because you feel some ancient scripture entitles you to a particular section of dirt, you have killed 58 people. Your internal beliefs do not give you a free pass for your egregious actions upon others.

7. Israel is very dangerous and completely unsustainable, but its interests are aggressively promoted by powerful plutocrats and lobby groups. It’s like if fracking was a place.

8. A nation that can’t exist without nonstop war and violence is like a house that can’t stand without nonstop construction work. If your house needs a large construction team working around the clock seven days a week to keep it from collapsing, you should probably either move or consider a new architectural design.

9. A nation that can’t exist without nonstop war and violence is not a nation at all, it’s a decades-long military operation with a few suburbs sprinkled on top. And that is exactly how Israel has functioned since its creation: as a nonstop disruption campaign that the post-World War Two western victors dropped on top of the Middle East just as humanity hit new heights of oil dependence. By 1967 Israel came within inches of a possible third world war with America’s only rival superpower, the Soviet Union, and today we have Israel leading the charge in the western empire’s regime change agendas against Iran and Syria. It’s been a consistent pattern.

10. There’s good conspiracy theory and there’s bad conspiracy theory. People who say America controls Israel or Israel controls America are engaged in bad conspiracy theory. We don’t live in a world where the lines between nations mean anything to those with real power; in reality “Israel” and “America” are both purely conceptual constructs which only exist to the extent that people believe in them. There is no actual “Israel” which can exert control over an actual “America”, and vice versa. It isn’t nations and governments pulling the strings of real power in the world, it’s a class of plutocrats who aren’t ultimately answerable to any government. This class of plutocrats uses governments like Israel, the US, the UK, and the KSA to advance its agendas to exploit, loot and plunder the rest of humanity.

11. The western empire is a cluster of tightly allied nations held together by contracts and manipulation which often function more or less as a single unit on foreign policy, war, intelligence, trade, etc. What we call Israel is functionally just the Middle Eastern disruption wing of this empire. The people in control of this alliance place no special value on Israel beyond its usefulness in advancing plutocratic agendas in the Middle East.

12. People make a big deal about Zionism in conspiracy circles, but Zionism is just one more tool of manipulation used by the elite class which only ever cares about power. The people who are actually calling the shots in this world don’t care about Judaism or the Jewish people; Zionism is just a set of ideas they use to move people around. They use Christian fundamentalism, Islamic fundamentalism, white supremacy and secular liberalism in the same way. It’s always about acquiring more power for the western oligarchs, and their insatiable drive in this pursuit is how they wound up at the top of the western power structure. They’ll use any set of beliefs to manipulate the masses toward this end.

13. Since Israel plays such a crucial role in the agendas of the western power establishment for such a key strategic region, it should be no surprise that the people who lived on that land before Israel was dropped upon them get trampled underfoot. As far as the powerful are concerned, the Palestinians are no different from the animals whose habitats are destroyed by a new military base, or the whales that get killed by navy sonar experiments. They’re a nuisance to be swatted away.

14. The reason for the extreme brutality that is being used against the Palestinian demonstrators appears to be the same as that used by the Chinese government in the Tiananmen Square massacre or the lynchings of the segregated American south: to send a message. That message is “Here is how we will deal with you whenever you hold these demonstrations.” They’re quashing the protests so violently and so aggressively not out of self defense, but to dissuade such protests in the future. All they have to do is be brutal enough to convince the Palestinians that such protests aren’t worth the cost of life, and whole generations could be dissuaded from future protests.

15. This brutality is exposing the true face of the western empire, a trend that we are seeing all over the globe in myriad ways. Despite the best efforts of the mass media machine, people are waking up to what’s really going on.

*  *  *

Internet censorship is getting pretty bad, so best way to keep seeing my daily articles is to get on the mailing list for my website, so you’ll get an email notification for everything I publish. My articles and podcasts are entirely reader and listener-funded, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook, following my antics on Twitter, checking out my podcast, throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypalor buying my new bookWoke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers.

Tags
Politics
Internet Security & Transactions Services

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 25
nmewn FreeShitter Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:12 Permalink

"...checking out my podcast, throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypalor buying my new bookWoke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers." 

Throw her a few bucks, she's practically begging.

////

Awww...lol...prolly shouldn't have downed me...

https://legalinsurrection.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Screen-Shot-20…

...here are ten of "the innocent victims" from yesterday.

/////

Down vote some moar, I got bunches of them...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKkCgpKk4SI

/////

No problem, these are KIDS being filmed by their parents, taunting Israeli soldiers. They send THEIR KIDS to do what they don't have the balls to do and if the soldier goes off on them, it's all recorded for posterity...with maybe, some slight edits before publication...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u6VfYDN2N9Y

/////

Oh look, three more "innocents"...

https://legalinsurrection.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Screen-Shot-20…

...I'm sensing a pattern here.

/////

Now, sometimes I get the feeling that those who support a different point of view from the deranged psycho babbling idiots that accompany any thread dealing with nazis, israel or the middle east in general these days around here down me just to piss off the deranged psycho babbling idiots...and I get that too.

So, I'll stop...for now ;-)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
Escrava Isaura Bitchface-KILLAH Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:47 Permalink

Article: ………..religious texts is not an argument.

LOL. Really?

So then, why that you think they were create?

Don’t tell you believe God talk(ed) to any of these people, do you?

Psst, let me tell you something that I realized:

The second function of religion creation was to take land. Religion gives land grabbing justification.

The first function of religion is to organize the clam; you see, two thousand years ago humans, for the most part, were nomad tribes that had many different crazy mystics believe. Well, most still do but at least now they are organized in three distinct craziness.   

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Ms No beemasters Tue, 05/15/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

Did anybody see anybimdication in there that shebis aware that it has completely blown open that Israel, ISIS and SA funded ISIS and Am Qaeda all along?

Are Australians the last to find this out?  The Palestinians is an important issue but just beans compare to everything else.  You can't really talk about one without,mentioning the other.  Also Yemen is being straight starved to death.  

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 4
nmewn Juggernaut x2 Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:56 Permalink

Where did you get that idea? I love the truth more than anything. And it's Celtic, I'm American by nationality and Celtic (mostly) by lineage...and speaking of Celtic...

...sooo, ummm, my national socialist workers party "friend", what do you have to say about all those Hamas officials winding up dead at a border fence I posted up top...does that constitute an act of war or does the fact that they died where they did as "palestinian state officials" mean they were just looking for a peaceful spot for a picnic?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
TuPhat nmewn Tue, 05/15/2018 - 20:05 Permalink

I always thought your hat looked sort of like a mennonite but don't mind me.  Most of the time I'm wearing a sweaty old baseball cap.  Your hat is better.  If the Palestinians aren't mindless Orcs why do they keep throwing rocks at armed Israelis.  I would have thought they could learn if they had a brain.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
Jesus von Einstein TBT or not TBT Tue, 05/15/2018 - 20:16 Permalink

On March 30th, 2018, more than 30,000 Palestinians protested in Gaza. Israel’s soldiers shot and killed Palestinian teen Abdul Fattah Abdul Nabi. Abdul Nabi was running away from the border fence between Gaza and Israel to help another Palestinian teen who was also also running away from the fence (soldiers had shot round after round at this teen while he was crawling on the ground). That day, soldiers also shot 27-year-old Palestinian farmer Amr Samour as he harvested parsley. He was shot with a tank shell because he “looked suspicious.” A week later, protesters marched in large numbers again. Since the Great March of Return protests began, Israel’s soldiers have killed 31 Palestinians and injured more than 2, 700, including five Palestinian journalists. Palestinian journalist Yasser Murtaja, who wore a vest clearly identifying him as press, was shot April 6th and died as a result of his injuries early April 7th.

 

https://www.counterpunch.org/2018/04/13/why-is-israel-shooting-at-unarmed-protesters/

 

 

 

 

 

 

The ability of Zionists to excuse what they would condemn in every other case rises to the level of psychopathy.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
CatInTheHat Jesus von Einstein Tue, 05/15/2018 - 20:25 Permalink

@ Jesus,

Killing is encouraged. After I saw the following documentary last night I was even more horrified. 

Israelis are taught to be sociopaths. Israel all by itself is a psychopath, pathological lying, playing the VICTIM, lack of empathy, remorse or guilt, grandiosity, projection, manipulative .EXPLOITATIVE, 

Complete lack of CONSCIENCE.

As long as Israel exists there will never be peace. 

 

https://killinggaza.com/

Vote up!
 21
Vote down!
 0
I Am Jack's Ma… nmewn Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:25 Permalink

sniper rifles, drones, artillery, tanks, choppers, fighter jets, nukes.

...Against rocks, a few molotovs, and, per the Jewish source you took it from, some pile bombs.. no doubt planted before a single Jew had squeezed off a round.

Thousands of Palestinians wounded, crippled, maimed, or dead... no deaths on the IDF side.

 

But the bad guys here are those Ay-rabs, eh?

 

People dont hate Jews because they are Jews.

 

People hate Jews because Jews act like Jews.

 

;-)

 

Sad.

😢

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 2
Jesus von Einstein nmewn Tue, 05/15/2018 - 20:06 Permalink

I don;t know why Jews use scare quotes as to Palestinians.  Leaving aside the fact a word applied to describe something is not the same thing as the something {if you will} the idea that Ashkenazi Jews are more 'native' to Israel/Palestine is ridiculous.

And ridiculous for two disparate reasons:

1] It's a funny position for a "libertarian" to claim a right based on family/genetic descent, but if we go with genetics, Palestinians 'win.'  That is, your position rests on the idea they are 'Arab' so came after Jews, but you leave aside the fact 1300+ years is a long time.  But you also ignore the fact the Arab conquerors intermarried with the natives. The Christians and Muslims living alongside a small population of Mizrahi Jews, before Zionism, are the direct descendents of the people who've lived there "from time immemorial"  - and that's not just Jews.  'Jews' are one people out of many who lived there.  And if you recall your Bible, the Canaanites were there BEFORE the Hebrews.  Well, the Lebanese are Canaanite.

 

So by your thinking, were it actually consistent, you'd say Israel belongs to the Lebanese.

https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2017/07/canaanite-bible-ancient-dna-lebanon-genetics-archaeology/

*but* - your reasoning is designed to reach a conclusion about Jews.  And only Jews.  It isn't designed to actually be 'reasonable.'

 

 

2] more importantly, the Palestinian people were, for the most part, the people living there pre-Zionism.  You ought to consider the mental gymnastics you've gone through to accept the idea that because someone from Poland, whose grampa's grampa was from Poland...describes themselves as a 'Jew' - they have more of a "right" to land than people who've been living there uninterrupted for centuries, or more.  Yet, you'd also claim they have the "right" to live in Poland..or the US?  This isn't logic - this is simply moving the ethical goalposts when Jews are involved.

 

 

There were people living in Canaan before there were Jews, or Hebrews.  And their descendants are not Ashkenazi Jews.

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Jesus von Einstein nmewn Tue, 05/15/2018 - 20:25 Permalink

how'd the Jews come to have Palestine?

Clearly you did not read my post as you were too upset.  Here's a key point, and I don't think you're incapable of understanding it {unwilling is another matter}:

  • When Arabs conquered Palestine - it was a relatively small number of mostly male warriors.
  • The natives did not all die. Especially not the women.
  • The natives interbred with them. The fact they speak Arabic does not make them simply or only 'Arab.'
  • Recently, DNA taken from known Canaanite sites was matched with the Lebanese population - they are 92% Canaanite. *you* can say they are 'Arab' because of your facile understanding of history and genetics - but, sorry - they are the descendents, in the main, of the people who lived there BEFORE JEWS EXISTED.

Facts don't care about your feelings. 

 

Polish/Russian/German Jews are not "native" to Palestine by 2 counts:

In terms of relative genetic inheritance, and more importantly as to 'rights' - in terms of the fact they showed up in living memory, changed their name, used terrorism and ethnic cleansing to take what wasn't theirs using a Potemkin justification for it all. 

 

p.s. I've been decent/polite to you I think - be nice to get that in return, 'fight club' or not.