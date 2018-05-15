David Tepper Expected To Buy Carolina Panthers For Unprecedented $2.2 Billion

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:42

After months of speculation, David Tepper is finally closing in on a prize he has coveted for most of his career: Being the majority owner of an NFL franchise.

According to the Washington Post, as long as at least two-thirds of league owners cast their votes to approve the deal during a meeting in Atlanta next week, Tepper, who is currently a minority partner in the Pittsburgh Steelers, will take over ownership of the Carolina Panthers from Jerry Richardson, a former NFL player who has owned the team since 1993, when he was awarded the NFL's 29th franchise. WaPo says the final details are still being hammered out, but the deal is very close to being finished.

Richardson promised to sell the team late last year after Sports Illustrated published an expose citing multiple alleged incidences of workplace misconduct. Four former Panthers employees who had negative encounters with Richardson spoke with SI for the piece. The league launched an investigation into his conduct soon after the story broke.

Tepper

Tepper, who has been the front-runner since shortly after Jerry Richardson announced he'd be selling the team late last year after Sports Illustrated published a story about multiple incidences of workplace misconduct, in part because Richardson believes Tepper will keep the team in Charlotte. The story also included details about an incident where Richardson reportedly used a racial slur directed at an employee.

According to the Washington Post, the rumored sales price - a staggering $2.2 billion - would be the highest ever paid for an NFL franchise. In fact, it's more than the $1.4 billion paid for the Buffalo Bills in 2014.

The NBA's Houston Rockets were bought by Tilman Fertitta for $2.2 billion last year.

Of course, this news is hardly a surprise: Rumors about Tepper's interest started circulating shortly after Richardson put the team up for sale.

However, we can't help but wonder: Given Tepper's noted antipathy toward President Trump, one can't help but wonder: Would he be the first NFL owner to explicitly encourage players to kneel for the anthem?

Tags
Sports
Public Sport Facilities

Comments

Vote up!
 23
Vote down!
 0
Upland27 Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:44 Permalink

(((David Tepper))). Wake up white man, turn the sportsball off. Put down the beer, Hit the gym, lock down a wife and have some kids. Stop funding people who hate you. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Buckaroo Banzai revolla Tue, 05/15/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

Jerry Richardson, a white man, driven out of the Billionaire Jews Club to be replaced by...a Jew, obviously.

Considering that the Jews have a long history of weaponizing the negro race against the white man--just look who was behind the (((civil rights movement)))-- we can expect more anti-white nigger antics on and off the field.

Stop watching this weaponized kikery, turn off the TV, and make sure not a single dollar makes it into this filthy heeb's pockets.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Give Me Some Truth jcaz Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:55 Permalink

He must not have seen all those pictures last year of empty seats masquerading as fans. 

P.S. I also wouldn’t make a $2.2 billion bet on a franchisee that will sink or swim based on the performance of Cam Newton.But it’s his money (debt). Anyway, Congrats to the previous owner for finding a bigger fool.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
The Ram Give Me Some Truth Tue, 05/15/2018 - 13:20 Permalink

For these dudes, I don't think they look at it as a financial investment.  It's really a matter of prestige, like buying a Lamborgini to drive around Boca or on the Florida turnpike.  Some guys get off on inviting there friends/business partners to their 'luxury' box in the stadium.  If you ever watched during some of the NFL games, there is usually some hot chicks and celebs hanging around the owner's boxes.  I suppose if I had billions and really liked a particular sport and team, I would buy it.  Certainly, if you are fairly young, you could command all kinds of ass that way.  It's really a point of view.  If you are middle class and down to earth, it just seems rather pointless.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
RubberJohnny Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:46 Permalink

The only avenue for Tepper to take at this point in time considering his huge investment would be to take the team all White including management and their underlings.

Imagine, an all White NFL team.

And if you can't imagine that you're a brainwashed pussy.

I would even begin to watch football again after an 8 year hiatus.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Emergency Ward Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

Considering the high cost of attending a pro football game, I'd say he'll make it all back within a year on team paraphernalia, nachos, hot dogs, beer, and parking....

! Vamos Panteras !

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
roddy6667 Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

This does not interest me. I don't follow hockey. Or bounceyball. Or steroid-sucking meatslabs banging heads.

What if people actually did something valuable with their lives instead of watching this crap on TV?

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Bond Wizzerd Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

I'm all for rich liberals spending their money on silly stuff like art, fancy cars, and sports teams. Just please don't try to "help" us, we're doing fine as long as you instruct your servants in government to lighten the boot on our neck, and let us keep a little more of the money we earn .

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
taketheredpill Tue, 05/15/2018 - 13:05 Permalink

 

Re: Jerry Richardson

Used to work for large bank that boasted about what a great place it was for women to work at.

An attractive female co-worker left my area for another department.  I saw her about a year later at the big company party and she looked so bad I thought she had cancer.  Turns out she was ragged from constant harassment by her new boss.

She went to HR and complained and they told her there was nothing they could do, so she quit.  Her boss left a couple years later as I assume they decided that he would never be promoted (or fired).

Will never forget how she looked at that party and I was too afraid to ask in case she had something terminal.

 

If anybody reading this is sexually harassing an employee, please do the world a favour, get a pair rusty garden shears, and lop your dick off.