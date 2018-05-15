Druckenmiller Joins Tech Party: Adds To Amazon, Buys Netflix; Dumps Facebook, Energy

It will hardly come as a surprise to anyone that in the quarter in which the Harvard endowment added just 3 tech stocks - Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet - which ended up amounting to 72% of the fund's entire portfolio, and on the same day when the latest BofA Fund Manager Survey revealed that for 4 consecutive months, Wall Street saw "Long FAANG+BAT" as the most crowded trade...
... that today's barrage of 13-Fs (a full breakdown of today's key filings shortly) would show another hedge fund pile up in tech stocks.
Certainly the just published 13-F of Stanley Druckenmiller's Duquesne Family Office, confirmed as much: what it showed is that not even the traditionally contrarian Druckenmiller could resist the siren song of the "growth" stocks, and in the first quarter, Druckenmiller, whose total long AUM was just over $1.8 billion, dumped some $720MM in mostly energy, financial and pharma stocks to buy even more tech exposure.
As a result, Druckenmiller's top holdings as of March 31 were Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Salesforce, while the fund added the following new positions: Intel, Alibaba, Micron, Netflix, Adobe, Qualcomm and several others.
One notable liquidation was Facebook, of which Duquesne owned $191MM at the end of 2017, and which it liquidated in its entirety. Some other names which Druckenmiller sold were the following:
- Andeavor
- Apache
- Bank of America
- Biogen
- Cabot Oil & Gas
- Concho Resources
- Devon Energy
- Encana
- Eog Resources
- HDFC Bank
- Loma Negra
- Marathon Oil
- Marathon Petroleum
- Paypal Hldgs
- Time Warner
- United States Steel
- Vale
- Wells Fargo
And as Druckenmiller rotated out of energy, he went bigly into infotech and semis, as broken down in the table below which breaks down Duquesne's holdings and the change from last quarter. New names are in green.
Source: SEC
Comments
Druckenmiller is a moron MOMO asshole.
When it comes, liquidation of these FAANG names is going to be a screamer.
in ten years, when that happens, the fed will buy them all for top dollar. there is no market, there is only the fed.
In reply to When it comes, liquidation… by JLarryL
"Growth" Stocks.
Tumors are also called "Growths"
Fascistbook he dumped interesting.....
"Druckenmiller", or "DRUNK'Nmiller"...going to be fun when it blows up!
Those lawmakers will make laws to support their stocks ...
It's sad in America!
Druck got clubbed like a baby seal with his Vipshop holdings...he probably bought around $16-$18....crushed today.
Would love to know his thesis. My bet is that he doesn't have one. Because it would contradict the one he had 2 years ago. so, there's that. So really he is just winging it like everybody else. How many heavies have we see reported on this site who thought they were all that and a bag of chips - only to lose it all in their own arrogance.
Sometimes its okay not to play Stan. He said that a long time ago too.
These jokers just ride the coat tails of a central bank bubble and everyone thinks they're a genius.
So he's a billionaire and all of you are so much wealthier and know more. LMAO - cognitive dissonance at its best.
I wonder who's buying all that corporate repatriation?
Taxes were payed against derivative exposure. All that liquidity is still sitting off-shore.