Emerging Market FX Suffers "Death Cross" As Lira, Rand Collapse

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/15/2018 - 11:31

It's a sea of red across Emerging Market FX today with the JPMorgan EM FX index suffering death cross as it tumbles to fresh 16-month lows...

And while all eyes recently have been on the Argentine Peso...it is being massively supported by BCRA today as they promised up to $5bn of peso buying at 25.00.

It is the Rand and the Lira that are getting crushed today...

The Lira is tumbling to new record lows as Erdogan threatens to take control of monetary policy...

 

And South Africa's Rand is tumbling as it tries to market a new eurobond sale...

 


 

 

east of eden Tue, 05/15/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

This isn't an issue with foreign currencies, it is an issue with the US$ which has now obviously begun to collapse. Liquidly in US$ is zero. Fear is at 200% and all the little weasels will be in full panic mode trying to get out the door.

As the 'Golden Jackass' predicted, years ago, the US dollar will go up and up and up, and then just disappear, as the brutal costs of commodities priced in US$ skyrockets.

charlewar Tue, 05/15/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

just relax as central banks, including but not limited to our Feral Preserve Bunk are at this moment creating enough new money to pay all old debts. Sleep well on that thought,

brian91145 Tue, 05/15/2018 - 11:42 Permalink

Major red flag! The bank of international settlements is liquidating US treasuries... they are about to overwhelm the bond market. Watch for 3.25% on the 10 year !