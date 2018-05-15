Five Star And Lega Ask ECB To Cancel €250 Billion In Debt!

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
An agreement reached today between M5S and Lega contains an explosive request: Debt Cancellation!
Rumors last night the coalition was about to collapse seem to be false. Explosive details emerge today as noted in these Tweets.
1) Five Star and the League expect the @ecb to forgive 250 billion euros in Italian bonds bought via quantitative easing, in order to bring down Italy's debt— Ferdinando Giugliano (@FerdiGiugliano) May 15, 2018
Details
The two parties want to re-open European Treaties and to "radically reform" the stability and growth pact. The coalition would also want to reconsider Italy's contribution to the EU budget.
According to @HuffPostItalia, the 5 Star/League draft agreement would include an opt-out mechanism to leave the euro in an "agreed manner" were there to be a "clear popular will" to do so.
The draft document says Italy should stay in Nato, but asks for an immediate withdrawal of sanctions vs Russia, so that Moscow can return to be a "strategic partner" in conflict zones
According to @HuffPostItalia, the 5 Star/League draft document says there would be a "flat tax"... but with several tax rates and deductions
taly's pension reform would be dismantled: workers would be able to retire when the sum of their retirement age and years of contribution is at least 100.
The draft coalition agreement of a 5 Star/Lega government leaked to @HuffPostItalia calls for a revision of the Dublin regulation on immigration and for compulsory relocation of asylum seekers across the EU
This cannot possibly fly, but that's the platform.
Yesterday, Italian President Sergio Mattarella warned Lega and Five Star against an anti-EU platform.
Last night, there were rumors the coalition would collapse.
Today we see this agreement as outlined on Huffington Italy and as described above.
Addendum
Ferdi Guigliano who made the above translations now posts this:
+++ The 5 Star Movement and the League have just issued a joint statement saying that this is an "old" version of the coalition agreement, which has been abundantly revised, for example making it clear that Italy would stay in the euro (h/t @adealdis @ARoldering)— Ferdinando Giugliano (@FerdiGiugliano) May 15, 2018
I do not know what the revised deal includes.
Addendum Two
Draft confirmed except for exit of Euro
M5S e Lega confermano la bozza e fanno marcia indietro sull'euro https://t.co/yf7db5sEU9— L'HuffPost (@HuffPostItalia) May 15, 2018
PD calls proposal irresponsible
Comments
Live till 99 and work for 1 year seems like a win. Then retire at 100 to receive pension till 120. This would be even better with life-prolonging drugs. 65+35 is also doable.
Odious DEBT?
that would be German taxpayer, german savers, and german pensions money, so it is ok.
In reply to Italy's pension reform would… by Ital Scratch
Good! Strategic default worked for Iceland!
In reply to Odious DEBT? that would be… by HenryKissinger…
Several countries including Italy are already paying over 15% of tax revenues to service their national debts:
http://thesoundingline.com/sovereign-debt-crisis-interest-expenses-alre…
In reply to Good! Strategic default… by Samuel Culper
I guess rule 8 was for emphasis?
In reply to Several countries are… by Four Star
Money came out of thin air, and by virtue of the laws of physics should disappear in thin air. Which brings us again to this upcoming swiss referendum. So where's the problem again?
In reply to Good! Strategic default… by Samuel Culper
Well, it was German workers money. Emphasis on was.
Then you, or loving representatives gave it away. Bye bye. Gone. Phffts.
Of course there was a story, song and dance, about it coming back, and more. It was nice story. Clear, simple, logical, paperwork, worked in the past...
So not only did you work, for years, through those glum winters, years of your youth never, ever, to return, but you built cars, and chemicals, and medical equipment ....and sold it away, paid for by your own savings...thats not coming back.
But hey, the German elite are fat, happy and rich, and the Italian elite are fat, thin and happy, and they're telling German worker slaves, and Italian debt slaves to not to worry, their is a secret plan, everything will ve great( not today or tomorrow, but in the future) and...just keep slaving away, sacrifice ....
Old story
In reply to Odious DEBT? that would be… by HenryKissinger…
They are only asking that €250 billion in debt be canceled? Pikers! They should ask that it all be canceled! To the moon, Alice!
In reply to Well, it was German workers… by Offthebeach
Lol UK I got 54 + 34 so only 12 to go not to bad 66.
Off to Italy who still believe the bullshit of being able to earn enough in a lifetime and afford to retire.
In reply to Italy's pension reform would… by Ital Scratch
Actually you are wrong !
12 to go but if you work the next 6 years that makes 6 years in crease in age + 6 years increase in contributions = 12 so 60 would be your retirement entitlement year.
In reply to Lol UK I got 54 + 34 so only… by GreatUncle
Step by step instructions on how to get Italy back on track...
Step one- Lock down the borders and redirect all “refugee boats” to another country.
Step two- immediately start deporting all single male “refugees”. Quickly vett and deport all others who are faking refugee claims.
Step 3- Start process of Italexit
In reply to Italy's pension reform would… by Ital Scratch
Fine. The only question mark is "Where do I find money to live without working until 99"?
In reply to Italy's pension reform would… by Ital Scratch
or contribute and work from 20-60 years and retire at 60, or from 18-58 and ... draw state retirement benefits at ...60..
or contribute from 25-65 and draw benefits at ... 60??? retrospectively (lose 5 years of pension)
or contribute from 16-56 and retire at.... 60??
looks like a setting a date to qualify for state pension benefits at 60. very poor, if you have only state benefits to look forward to after 40 YEARS OF WORK.
what happened to means testing eligibility to state benefits?
then there's this.. contribute from 30-50 and take benefits at.. 80?
or.. contribute/work from 25-55 and take benefits at.... 70?
looks like a gimmick.
notice that the AMOUNT of contributions is ignored and only the YEARS of contributions are considered. you can pay 10 euros or 10 million euros and qualify for the SAME PENSION.
fucked in the head - typical of politicians and their illiterate financial awareness.
In reply to Italy's pension reform would… by Ital Scratch
Regime change in Italy soon then.??
How long before we learn the Italian equivalent for Syriza and the hated traitor Tsipras?
Now roll out the embalmed Mafiosa don Berlusconi, the last hope for keeping his fiefdom in the evil EUSSR?
First we have to get hammered with hope and change filling up months of media propaganda space before we finally learn that they were pussies all along.
In reply to How long before we learn the… by Fireman
Ballsy!!
MOEHHHHAAA
Yeah, right.
EU kaput!!!
Damn those Italian boyz have some big cahones! They just told the EU to fuck off, we ain't got no money for you no more!
cancelling the debt bought under QE is the single BEST idea these jokers have come up with.
buying government debt with fiat printed by a central bank is a circle jerk - simply exchanging debt with coupon and a maturity date for one's and zero's with no coupon and no maturity date is a win/win.
leave the 1's and zero's floating around an economic system that is itself a fabrication to support welfarism will make no difference to anyone.
sometimes what comes out of the mouths of babes and politicians is a logical truism.
go italy!
it makes the difference for the banks ( sinks them ) holding the debt as this debt is what they record as their wealth ( customers'obligations to repay )
In reply to cancelling the debt bought… by hooligan2009
the banks don't hold the debt - the ECB does.
the EU can simply "forgive" the capital/paper loss at the ECB, who loses? or come up with a book entry that treats 1's and o's as an ECB asset equal to the cancelled debt.
qe is a circle jerk, the money has been spent already and will never be paid back because there simply aren't enough future unallocated/unspent taxes.
In reply to it makes the difference for… by Debugas
Thanks mate. Hopefully my country can drive a wedge in the eurozone reich and tear it up.
Quite skeptic about it in the short term, as neither di maio or salvini have the political standing of - say - metternich, roosevelt or putin. They both look rather like Tsipras reloaded. And also they need more support by the people. So many italians are still in a pro-euro position.
About debt...
An earlier version of the draft coalition agreement included "minibots", or minibonds, which should be a parallel currency.
Basically, the italian debt should be emitted in tiny fractions - minibonds - and the government can use them to pay tax credits to companies. Of course companies could then exchange such minibonds among them, creating a de facto parallel currency.
I am curious to see if it is unchanged in the new draft, and way more curious to see what happens if given the green light.
In reply to cancelling the debt bought… by hooligan2009
Stick a fork in the EU, it's done already.
All points very ok.
One very bad: dear italians, if you let the garbage in, then keep them. You have NATO army, you have your forces, keep moslems out. If you let them in, en feed them next 10000 years.
Passionate italian reader here.
It seems that the halt was caused by Matteo Salvini, leader of The League. He asked for the role of Minister of Interior for himself. This ministry has power on police and civilian intelligence. Such post was already held by The League a long time ago under Berlusconi government. Should a League member be in charge, it would pose a major challenge to the status quo.
Not surprisingly Mattarella, the president, pushed back the deal.
Source: 5 star activist and friend of a 5 star senator.
This should not be an issue and hopefully should be sorted soon with a reshuffle.
To understand the situation in my country, and possible glibal impact of developments, let me make clear who the main players are.
Three players are in the arena.
Five star, the league, and president Matterella.
5 star movement retracted from a no euro position a long time ago, way before the elections, after a meeting in London with international press and various stakeholders.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/01/10/italys-five-star-movement-d…
Salvini, whom I knew personally back in the 90s, lacks the guts to make war to Angela Merkel and EU in general. However, he makes strong anti-empire statements in the news. Voters do appreciate that.
President Mattarella is strongly pro-establishment and he will do anything he can to steer away any government from euroskeptic positions. The president must sign off the new government so he has quite a lot of bargaining power. But, he cannot go against popular will.
The final outcome is likely a five star - league government anyway, with a compromise solution between the three actors. I don't see a tectonic shift in internal and foreign policy in the short time.
But, we need to start from something. This seems to be better than nothing. Far better for italy than any of Berlusconi or Renzi globalist governments.
Jubelee!!!!
I want it too for my country as every citizen ( including newly born ones ) is in debt ( the government signed for ) of 10k eur
They are making their move on the ZOG, good, get out and stay out.
Basically can we continue to benefit from using the Euro, propping up our standard of living, but not pay back some of the money we spent like drunken sailors?
Bravo
Great idea! Debt Jubilee!
Let the Oligarchy pay!
But, but, but... Can you imagine what the German/French banks will say! ?
And, Greece and all Club Med will want the same Jubilee treatment from ECB !
Mutti, Mutti Mutti...And NEIN, NEIN, NEIN !
lol Debt serfdom is the ambrosia of the Money-changers. Without debt bondage imposed, they have no power. A god without power, is no god. There is no fucking way, outside of token downgrade and repackaging/restructuring the debt over a longer repayment period will the Money-changers write-off a 250 billion Euro debt.
I'll tell you how this always goes down. The USSA, UK and France will behind the scenes crank up pressure on Five star and Lega. What this pressure entails is left to ones imagination.
As is always the case, they will crack and compromise. History has taught us that much and I can't see anything different this time. The last European to tell the banksters to truly FUCK OFF, meant it and followed through with his promise was Hitler, and look what the Money-changers bought on Europe and Germany?