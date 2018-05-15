Former Starbucks Employee: Why The 'New' Bathroom Policy Is A Steaming Cup Of Fail

For the year I worked at Starbucks, my manager made it very clear to all the partners at our location that the store’s two bathrooms were for paying customers only. (Starbucks calls its employees “partners” because they get an annual share in the company stock, among other reasons).
Like many other Starbucks stores, we set a four-digit code on the bathroom locks so they couldn’t be accessed by just anybody. Paying customers had to ask for the code. And it changed every couple of weeks, so even regular customers had to ask. But there were good reasons behind this mandatory system that has recently been changed to allow non-paying customers to use Starbucks bathrooms, too.
First, the store I worked at was the third busiest in the entire city of Boston, located next door to Mass General Hospital, two large hotels, a train station and a residential neighborhood. The street was also home to many homeless people who slept beneath store awnings and private doorways in early hours of the morning when we opened.
In Boston, it’s illegal to offer shelter to people abusing substances. The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and Emergency Assistance (EA) are legally allowed to perform drug tests on those they believe to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at shelters. Therefore, those who do have alcoholism problems or drug addictions often make the conscious choice to pitch up outside in public areas.
There were regular vagabonds who walked into our store wanting a cup of water, a warmer (or cooler) climate and to use the bathroom. Of course, bathrooms were off limits to everyone but paying customers. And when the homeless loitered in our store and refused to leave, our friends at the fire department or police station down the road would help us escort them out.
The issue was more than just cleanliness or comfort for paying customers; the main reason we weren’t allowed to let the homeless use our bathrooms was because my manager had seen multiple instances in which homeless people had gone into the bathrooms before the codes were put into place, or when they waited outside long enough for a customer to walk out and catch the door before it closed, and then locked themselves inside for so long that we had to call the fire department.
Substance abusers - often homeless - have ruined bathroom opportunities for everyone; businesses cannot take the chance. Those homeless people who take advantage of bathrooms in busy coffee shops and the like use the facilities to do drugs, drink, sleep and sometimes worse.
There were times when I had to give desperate-looking strangers the awkward line, “Our bathroom is for paying customers only.” There were also times, however, when a woman would rush into the store in tourist gear and ask if her child could use the bathroom in broken English and I would break the rules and give her the code. But I wouldn’t give the code to a suspicious-looking person, and by suspicious-looking I mean lacking general manners, the ability to walk in a straight line and cleanliness.
When it comes to making a decision of trust, it should go without saying that some people look more trustworthy than others. The old rules encouraged partners to deny non-paying customers access to the bathroom, regardless of race or ethnicity.
The bathroom policy changed as a continuation of attempts by Starbucks to save its reputation when, last month, a store manager at a Philadelphia branch denied two black men access to the bathroom because they hadn’t purchased anything. When the men waited around afterward for their friend, the manager made a rather impulsive decision — that many blame on her unconscious racial bias — to call the police. When the police arrived at the scene, a bystander recorded the civil encounter in which the police arrest the two men for loitering.
The video went viral quickly. On the surface, it seems to have reached millions of viewers because so many people relate to the issue of micro- and macro-aggressions like this one, but if you look closely, the video went viral because it’s actually ridiculous. Blame it on the manager’s racial bias if you want — I don’t know the reason why she decided to call the police — but I believe the video went viral because things like this actually don’t happen that often and people become fascinated and angry in the rare event that such events do happen.
When the news reached Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson, he came out with this public statement: “The video shot by customers is very hard to watch and the actions in it are not representative of our Starbucks Mission and Values. Creating an environment that is both safe and welcoming for everyone is paramount for every store.”
The statement continues: “Regretfully, our practices and training led to a bad outcome — the basis for the call to the Philadelphia police department was wrong. Our store manager never intended for these men to be arrested and this should never have escalated as it did.”
And yet the situation did escalate and continues to escalate further, largely due to public outcry, which leads us to my second point.
After the incident, Starbucks announced that it would close over 8,000 of its stores on May 28, 2018, so its partners could participate in implicit bias training, which most agree isn’t a real solution to the issue at stake. Rather, it was a public display of Starbucks making active plans to address a problem instead of just issuing an apology.
Weeks after the bias training announcement, Starbucks chairman Howard Schultz announced on May 11 that Starbucks changed its bathroom policy so that store restroom facilities are now open to “all.” But Schultz made it clear that Starbucks does not “want to become a public bathroom.” Instead, the company is “going to make the right decision 100 percent of the time and give people the key, because we don’t want anyone at Starbucks to feel as if we are not giving access to you to the bathroom because you are less than.”
In this case, Schultz is using “100 percent of the time” as a euphemism for “public bathroom,” because, of course, Starbucks does not want to become known as the public restroom place — not among its $7 lattés, prepackaged protein bistro boxes and ceramic thermoses.
It’s not about compassion for people who need to use a bathroom. Starbucks will always apologize profusely in response to events like this one to avoid lawsuits and an overall unpopular reputation among the millennial masses who invest so much in their business. Unfortunately, this heavy complacency can only make the occasional social issues that arise next to its name more difficult from here on. The next time Starbucks goes under fire, it will be because someone was denied access to a bathroom.
And with that, we come to my third and final point that bathrooms should be something of a luxury at places like Starbucks for paying customers and employees only. Water, plumbing, electricity and general maintenance do not come at a small price. And Starbucks isn’t paying that price. Its customers are.
Customers are not only paying for the coffee; they are paying for the heat and air conditioning, tables, accessible WiFi and bathrooms. Partners are paid to keep the place clean and comfortable for customers who spend literal hours studying, working, and holding meetings in the store. It seems like a fair trade to me.
It doesn’t seem like a fair trade to me, however, if I pay $5 for my drink and then have to wait in line with a bunch of random tourists who just walked in wanting to use the single-family bathroom without buying anything. It also doesn’t seem like a fair trade if I’m paid to clean a bathroom that has been used for the wrong reasons by people who don’t care about the fact that it’s my job to clean up after them.
I would say that I hope store managers will continue to use their best judgment with their backs turned to Starbucks’ new bathroom policy to decide who should and should not have access to their bathrooms, but that would probably result in another viral video, national outrage, and more policy changes.
So I’ll just leave it at this: The bathroom policy should have never been altered.
Okay guys, stop complaining and clean up the bathroom.
Soros will be elated.
He licenses and funds the elements of decay, disruption, contention, and degradation.
In reply to Soros by chiburashka
All of those White people, in a StarBucks full of Whites, were upset that two Black "Gentlemen" were escorted out by the Poelice "because they were Black".
$1000, says, those same White people walk into a Starbucks where 99% of the customers are "Black Gentlemen"...and they turn around and leave..or get the order "to go"...or force themselves to sit down to prove to themselves/world that "they're not racist"...but secretly are very uncomfortable.
In reply to He licenses and funds the… by ParkAveFlasher
In reply to . by FireBrander
OPEN TO ALL.
Well almost all.
Well, we're going to keep the "key" system because, well, it's not really going to be open to "all"...we're just going to try and not make any mistakes in "discriminating"; we're aiming for 100% accuracy in "discrimination"...we only want to discriminate against people that are powerless to fight back and that "everyone would agree" don't belong in a StarBucks...
In reply to fruitbowling Starbucks by HenryKissinger…
umm, I Got To POOP
In reply to . by FireBrander
"When it comes to making a decision of trust, it should go without saying that some people look more trustworthy than others."
Oh, so she's a skank-a-phobe. Me, too.
Oh, so she's a skank-a-phobe. Me, too.
In reply to . by GoFuqYourself
Oh man. All this controversy is blowin my bohemian coffee hipster vibe.
In reply to "When it comes to making a… by Ignatius
Yah Man, next viral video, Dirty Road Hippie w/ backpack shitting in hall of Starbucks bathroom because the key they will not give!
That's America!
That's America!
In reply to Oh man. All this… by ???ö?
Damn. Now I might have to buy a coffee pot.
In reply to "When it comes to making a… by Ignatius
I predict the first baby to die from coming in contact with Chrystal Meth on a changing station will finally put an end to.......baby changing stations.
In reply to . by GoFuqYourself
Knowing a few Starbucks Regional Mgrs,,,,,I have asked them about this.....they said it will close a lot of marginal stores, and nothing really will change. They will still call the cops on anyone they choose.
In reply to I predict the first baby to… by booboo
No problem in SF, the whole city is a toilet
In reply to . by GoFuqYourself
From here on I wouldn't touch that key or use their bathrooms unless I'm wearing gloves.
In reply to . by FireBrander
The next thing you know, there will be piss everywhere & shit all over the walls, like the bathrooms in gas stations...
Why? Because 'Social Progress' & 'Cultural Marxism'.
You know, what the millennial's are programmed with at the University's today, instead of fact based logical decision making capabilities. Which has produced a generation of extremely easily controlled political morons.
In reply to From here on I wouldn't… by holmes
Yep, and then how long until some poor SOB cleaning Starbucks restrooms sticks himself on a used needle? People are going to have their lives ruined by the unintended consequences of not hurting others feeeeelings.
In reply to The next thing you know,… by Bubba Rum Das
It is a key CODE. A keypad with numbers on the keys.
In reply to From here on I wouldn't… by holmes
"we only want to discriminate against people that are powerless to fight back" Mr. FireBrander, do you let just anyone who knocks on your door or is homeless just come in any time they want and use your restroom? No? Why not? "powerless to fight back? my ass. You should read the article and if you cannot see the logic therein. I doubt you own or work in a business that deals directly with the public.
In reply to . by FireBrander
If the cops drag a "Black Gentleman" out of a Starbucks, the White people "Gasp" and protest while the NAACP fires up the extortion machine.
If the Cops drag a homeless drug addict, any color, out of a Starbucks, the Whites are all smiles and no one gives a shit.
Starbucks' mission is to do a better job at "discrimination"; kick out people that no one cares about and can't/won't fight back.
Maybe you need to "read the article" and think about what it says...
In reply to "we only want to… by NoBillsOfCredit
I thought is was called a "Soup Kitchen"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYfwRtS9Rmc
In reply to fruitbowling Starbucks by HenryKissinger…
Yeah, black "gentlemen," beautyful. And Rodney King was a "motoring enthusiast."
In reply to . by FireBrander
Big Mike Brown simply forgot to pay for the cigars, accidentally bumped into the shop keeper
...and was...
just helping the police officer look for his keys inside of his police car when the crazy white cop shot him
...for no reason at all.
In reply to Yeah, black "gentlemen,"… by Amy G. Dala
yup, and those white people won't put themselves in the position of being accused of loitering either. They'll just hightail it out of there. Sometimes, it seems like people of one race or another do things to incite an expected response, then they cry about it when it happens.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Had they been white, and repeatedly refused to buy anything, or obey police requests to leave {without being arrested} these same Leftists would be cheering on the cops.
The lie about 'white racists' is halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its pants.
As to Starbucks bathrooms, the one near me became a "shooting gallery" - junkies who did their deal inside, shot up in the bathroom, and hung around outside.
The two black gentlemen who refused to buy anything and were meeting someone for a 'real estate deal' - any follow up? Twenty bucks says they have criminal records. I hope someone out there digs to find out.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Here’s a simple solution to the “restroom problem”…
1. Board-up the restrooms.
2. Throw away all chairs, stools, and sofas and replace them with toilets.
3. Let the Starbucks’ customers sip their lattes and shit at the same time.
Looney ;-)
In reply to He licenses and funds the… by ParkAveFlasher
Is it wrong of me to request the name they write on my cup to be J E Ray?
In reply to He licenses and funds the… by ParkAveFlasher
5am like clockwork my little guy in the corner camped out, he is a fixture at 5am they don't do a thing. He is part of the furniture in Truckee Starbucks.
In reply to He licenses and funds the… by ParkAveFlasher
just wait until baristards are required to take first responder training to deal with the fecal blooms which will soon infect their shitters - as library employees in some mongoloid enclaves have been potentially faced with.
https://tinyurl.com/yacm3wz2
https://tinyurl.com/yacm3wz2
In reply to Soros by chiburashka
The baristas will soon demand to be in glass cages like the banks in certain locations...of course in Philadelphia they won't be allowed.
In reply to just wait until baristards… by Canadian Dirtlump
Fuckin' bums. Just think how much they must owe. Gotta be a way to make em' pay.
Bud (Harry Dean Stanton), "Repoman"
In reply to Okay guys, stop complaining… by junction
"Repo man don't know the meaning of the word "fear".
In reply to Fuckin' bums. Just think… by Amy G. Dala
LOL! PERFECT! Best movie of all time. And here's one more funny thing.
I'm surrounded by college-educated liberals. Not bad people, but cling to fantasy like a shipwrecked sailor clings to floating debris. To them, kicking non-paying derelicts out of Starbucks is cruel and racist. But blowing up women and children in any country we feel like is just "unfortunate."
Here's the funny part.
None of them understand Repo Man. "What that's movie about?"
In reply to Fuckin' bums. Just think… by Amy G. Dala
Much like social networking and cable TV, I've beaten this game as well . . .
I never go to Starbucks.
I never go to Starbucks.
In reply to Okay guys, stop complaining… by junction
Virtue Signal Uber Alles
Seriously, who really gives a shit?
It's Starbucks, and I have been to a Starbucks a total of one time in my entire life. At an airport, in desperation. Overpriced, trendy, sickly sweet crap.
Enjoy those homeless droppings in your stores. Imagine the steamy waftiness of the bathroom as the door opens after a 30 minute effort to hang a lizard from a street person whose entire diet consists of tidbits from the dumpster outside. Mmmmmm.
In reply to Virtue Signal Uber Alles by E.F. Mutton
not much different than the Starrbucks protein picnic basket I assume.
In reply to Seriously, who really gives… by BandGap
"I have been to a Starbucks a total of one time in my entire life."
Me too....and it was while on vacation and I only went in to use the toilet...and because I was white and wealthy, they "handed me the key" without issue....and nope, didn't buy anything before I left.
Wife has bought their coffee though, but not often. The actual coffee is pretty crappy; it's only drinkable because most drinks are 75% sugar and Americans will drink ANYTHING if you bury it in enough sugar.
In reply to Seriously, who really gives… by BandGap
the only time I go to starbucks is when someone has given me a gift card. I usually hold on to one...you know...in case I am downtown and need to use the toilet. I guess I don't have to do that anymore.
In reply to Seriously, who really gives… by BandGap
just piss on their counter
In reply to the only time I go to… by WeJamEcono
Poor derelicts already hang out all day at the library. Why does Starbucks want to go into competition with libraries to attract the dirtball crowd?
LOL!
Yes, correct!
City spent a fortune building a new library in a "Urban Renewal" project...if you've got the guts to walk through the crew of bums and dumbs hanging around outside, you'll have the library pretty much to yourself...be sure to lock your car and don't leave anything of value in sight...even then they may just vandalize it for "fun".
In reply to Poor derelicts already hang… by NurseRatched
I usually have the shelves to myself while not being able to sit down without sharing a table with bums. Not that I really want to stay there and read. When libraries have security guards it's a clue.
In reply to LOL! Yes, correct! City… by FireBrander
We need a nice island in the Bahamas with a lot of sweet sharks to help these enabled druggies get some real peace in their life.
You get what you tolerate.
Say that again..........YOU GET WHAT YOU TOLERATE.
i generally avoid scumbags, and starbucks. they deserve each other imo.
Maybe they can start building Starbucks with 3 bathrooms. A coded his and hers. And a free one for everyone else to shoot up in.
No there's an idea. StarBucks should have a portapotty outside every store! Paying customers inside, everyone else, outside!
In reply to Maybe they can start… by spanish inquisition
Starbucks, as a private company, can do whatever it wants with its use of its own property.
That said, who wants to be sipping on a 5 dollar coffee next to a smelly ass hobo.
The first and last rule of business is to always please your customers.
we are all subject to the market forces unless, of course, you're a banker/politician/crony capitalist
How did you know he has a smelly ass?
In reply to Starbucks, as a private… by truthseeker69
This is a load of nonsense. Here it is, Starbuck's selling diuretics, (coffee and tea), that makes you go pee often, and they are complaining about bathroom use. This is stupid beyond belief! And, bye the way, how much of that urine deposited in your bathroom is recycled as coffee and tea at Starbuck's? Why don't you ask and public water treatment plant! Afterall, astronauts do it aboard the space station, and so do Danish breweries.