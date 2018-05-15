Futures Tumble As 10Y Treasury Yields Spike Near 7 Year Highs

As retail sales data printed, 10Y treasury yields spiked to their highest since 2014 (3.0465%) which seemed to spark a notable drop in US equity futures ahead of the open...

10Y Yield is within a fraction of a tick of the 1/2/14 high yield of 3.0516%...

which would take us back to July 2011...

30Y Yields are heading back into their resistance zone...

The Dollar Index is soaring - back at highest since 12/27/17 (and the yield curve steepening)...

And that seemed to trigger equity futures selling...

VIX mini-flash-crashed as retail sales printed but as stocks sink, VIX is back above 13...

But, but, but... aren't rates rising for the right reason?