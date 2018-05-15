Futures Tumble As 10Y Treasury Yields Spike Near 7 Year Highs

As retail sales data printed, 10Y treasury yields spiked to their highest since 2014 (3.0465%) which seemed to spark a notable drop in US equity futures ahead of the open...
10Y Yield is within a fraction of a tick of the 1/2/14 high yield of 3.0516%...
which would take us back to July 2011...
30Y Yields are heading back into their resistance zone...
The Dollar Index is soaring - back at highest since 12/27/17 (and the yield curve steepening)...
And that seemed to trigger equity futures selling...
VIX mini-flash-crashed as retail sales printed but as stocks sink, VIX is back above 13...
But, but, but... aren't rates rising for the right reason?
Comments
No one wants the good faith and credit of the bloated USSA anymore it seems........
It would appear PM's are taking it on the chin. Gold loses 1300 and Silver if it breaks down out of this three year contracting triangle will be monkey-hammered down to $10.
In reply to No one wants the god faith… by 107cicero
Gold prices in euros not dollars.. Want to feel much better look at gold priced in euros. It's likely st a one year high
In reply to It would appear PM's are… by T-NUTZ
That would be great. I love buying pms dirt cheap. Love it.
In reply to It would appear PM's are… by T-NUTZ
and gold plunged, plummeted, dove, free feel below 1300.
lol
lumber is in breakout mode. build em and they will come. 4.75 percent 30 year?!
makes no sense...
In reply to That would be great. I love… by Bank_sters
Looks like people are taking my advice and not buying US Treasuries at these pathetically low interest rates.
And yes, these rates are still pathetically low when you have $21.2 trillion in debt!
In reply to No one wants the god faith… by 107cicero
Yep, historically low unemployment being reported (3.9%) and historically low yields?!?!?!?
WTF? Someone is lying...
No matter, such "let the majority eat cake" monetary experiments have been tried before, they always end the same way. For those of us who control productive capital and a dependable tribe, it will be entertaining. For all the useless overcompensated paper-pushers out there...
jump you fuckers!
In reply to Looks like peoppe are taking… by lester1
Gold took it in the shorts too.
In reply to No one wants the god faith… by 107cicero
KudLOW must be doing lines and lines of coke this morning using his strong USD as a straw.
Yea they are gonna shove him in front of the press at some point today and have him spew some BS to placate the masses.
In reply to KudLOW must be doing lines… by Seasmoke
King Douler Larry !
In reply to Yea they are gonna shove him… by shizzledizzle
only 13 basis point from the 30y
now I am entertained.
https://ycharts.com/indicators/30_year_treasury_rate_less_10_year_treas…
In reply to only 12 basis point from the… by DingleBarryObummer
I know that's crazy!!
Exactly illustrates how fucked up Markets can become when manipulated by Banksters.
In reply to only 12 basis point from the… by DingleBarryObummer
Gold was just shot in the head. Again.
The fake paper price.
In reply to Gold was just shot in the… by Seasmoke
it's essential for TPTB to turn the perceived safety of gold into a slaughterhouse at any sign of crisis ... much better to park your ass-ets in TSLA and hope for the fire department to respond.
In reply to Gold was just shot in the… by Seasmoke
Looks like something big is coming so they made a preemptive strike on gold early. Meanwhile, an excellent opportunity for the East to drain that much more physical from the West. But hey, when reality finally strikes, NOBODY and I mean NOBODY could have seen it coming. Right?
Tick tock assholes.
In reply to it's essential for TPTB to… by small axe
Something I noticed right now. The volume spike on gold is unreal. Hope ZH covers it.
In reply to Looks like something big is… by dark fiber
Yep, but this time is indeed different in so much as this time we are talking about a global currency collapse. The Chinese have been creating far more digital/paper claims than the Fed. Fuck, the Chinese invented fiat currency for fuck's sake.
In reply to Looks like something big is… by dark fiber
Party getting started...
Wallst purposely poping up 10yr and oil price to create a correction to profit from it despite almost all the inflation data missed expectation by large margin. They will buy back shares again in the dips of the correction as yields drop back down. make sure you buy all the dips in this correction. retail sales down in almost all countries. macro is rolling back so quickly no1 is paying attention. there will be another rally toward 26k before the crash.
Inflation data is adjusted, fixed and manipulated that the number has got really nothing in reality.
In reply to Wallst purposely poping up… by davatankool
remember one thing, the strength of the dollar comes from merging market currencies weakening, its due to merging market countries economies are slowing down, not dollar is worthing more. strong dollar = merging market economic crash - which will spread around the world.
This is it! This is the sign! [/Louis Tully, Ghostbusters]
i would like to know how much more interest cost is associated with 21 trillion principle with each .01 tick(increase) in borrowing.
2 billion 100 million/per year?
Leading up to a auction the rates raise then they seem to come down. A big unraveling huge sell off today I doubt it with so many controls in place. Even a 1000 point sell would not be a problem to control. PPT might be selling stocks to bring down yield deep state knows how to control everything so at the end of the month it all looks good.
According to Goldman Sachs 10YTBill is right now at the 3.056 Level so ... now comes the spike higher and total market implosion according to GS ...
Yes !!
3.06 ...
In reply to According to Goldman Sachs… by StrikerMax
3.07 ...
In reply to 3.06 ... by StrikerMax
Lmao fake news from ZH the curve is not steepening. The gap between the 10y and 30y is just 13 basis points. Inversion should happen in a few months eapeespeci if the fed raises short term rate next month.
So you believe these interest rates truly reflect a stock market with these valuations and an unemployment rate of 3.9 %?
LMFAO indeed!
In reply to Lmao fake news from ZH the… by Ricki13th
The Fed is puking QE bonds back into the market while the Treasury is fighting for the same buyers for 1.2 trillion worth of spending for the next fiscal year. By the end of the year, the Fed will be puking 50 billions of those, every month.
The funny part will be when they offload MBS....
When do higher rates feed through to the stock market?
Looks like Charles Nenner's cycle indicators work pretty good.
Technology today being as good as it is the stores can be empty and thousands of people starving in the streets and the stock market will still be up. Now none of that is happening so everything should be great.