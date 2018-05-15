Futures Tumble As 10Y Treasury Yields Spike Near 7 Year Highs

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/15/2018 - 08:48

As retail sales data printed, 10Y treasury yields spiked to their highest since 2014 (3.0465%) which seemed to spark a notable drop in US equity futures ahead of the open...

10Y Yield is within a fraction of a tick of the 1/2/14 high yield of 3.0516%...

which would take us back to July 2011...

30Y Yields are heading back into their resistance zone...

The Dollar Index is soaring - back at highest since 12/27/17 (and the yield curve steepening)...

And that seemed to trigger equity futures selling...

VIX mini-flash-crashed as retail sales printed but as stocks sink, VIX is back above 13...

But, but, but... aren't rates rising for the right reason?

Comments

LawsofPhysics lester1 Tue, 05/15/2018 - 09:30 Permalink

Yep, historically low unemployment being reported (3.9%) and historically low yields?!?!?!?

WTF?  Someone is lying...

No matter, such "let the majority eat cake" monetary experiments have been tried before, they always end the same way. For those of us who control productive capital and a dependable tribe, it will be entertaining.  For all the useless overcompensated paper-pushers out there...

jump you fuckers!

davatankool Tue, 05/15/2018 - 08:59 Permalink

Wallst purposely poping up 10yr and oil price to create a correction to profit from it despite almost all the inflation data missed expectation by large margin. They will buy back shares again in the dips of the correction as yields drop back down. make sure you buy all the dips in this correction. retail sales down in almost all countries. macro is rolling back so quickly no1 is paying attention. there will be another rally toward 26k before the crash. 

davatankool Tue, 05/15/2018 - 09:02 Permalink

remember one thing, the strength of the dollar comes from merging market currencies weakening, its due to merging market countries economies are slowing down, not dollar is worthing more. strong dollar = merging market economic crash  - which will spread around the world.

new game Tue, 05/15/2018 - 09:34 Permalink

i would like to know how much more interest cost is associated with 21 trillion principle with each .01 tick(increase) in borrowing. 

2 billion 100 million/per year?

 

 

looks so real Tue, 05/15/2018 - 09:46 Permalink

Leading up to a auction the rates raise then they seem to come down. A big unraveling huge sell off today I doubt it with so many controls in place. Even a 1000 point sell would not be a problem to control. PPT might be selling stocks to bring down yield deep state knows how to control everything so at the end of the month it all looks good.

StrikerMax Tue, 05/15/2018 - 09:52 Permalink

According to Goldman Sachs 10YTBill is right now at the 3.056 Level so ... now comes the spike higher and total market implosion according to GS ...

Yes !!

Ricki13th Tue, 05/15/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

Lmao fake news from ZH the curve is not steepening. The gap between the 10y and 30y is just 13 basis points. Inversion should happen in a few months eapeespeci if the fed raises short term rate next month.

alangreedspank Tue, 05/15/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

The Fed is puking QE bonds back into the market while the Treasury is fighting for the same buyers for 1.2 trillion worth of spending for the next fiscal year. By the end of the year, the Fed will be puking 50 billions of those, every month.

The funny part will be when they offload MBS....

looks so real Tue, 05/15/2018 - 10:21 Permalink

Technology today being as good as it is the stores can be empty and thousands of people starving in the streets and the stock market will still be up. Now none of that is happening so everything should be great.