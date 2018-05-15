Giuliani Says White House Will Use Anniversary Of Mueller Probe To Try And Shut It Down

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:05

It's amazing that President Donald Trump still allows Rudy Giuliani to step within 20 feet of a microphone - let alone give revealing, off-the-cuff interviews to national media outlets that have alternatively contradicted the White House official narrative and revealed key elements of the Trump legal team's strategy. Today it was the latter, as Giuliani reportedly said in an interview that the administration is going to use the one-year anniversary of the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's appointment by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to pressure him into ending the probe once and for all, Bloomberg reports.

Mueller

While Giuliani didn't reveal any specific actions - he did say the White House hasn't ruled out any options should Mueller ignore their warnings and continue carrying on his investigation.

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who had urged Trump to cooperate with the probe, had at one point promised the president that Mueller's investigation would be over by the end of 2017.

"We are going to try as best we can to put the message out there that it has been a year, there has been no evidence presented of collusion or obstruction, and it is about time for them to end the investigation," Giuliani said. "We don’t want to signal our action if this doesn’t work - we are going to hope they listen to us - but obviously we have a Plan B and C."

When it comes to keeping the legal team's plans under wraps...it sounds to us like Giuliani just revealed them.

Regarding the official interview with investigators that Mueller has desperately been seeking for months now, Giuliani said special counsel would need to show exactly why he needs to speak with Trump in person after his staff has reportedly gone over 1.2 million pages of documents. A list of 49 questions that Mueller had purportedly turned over to the Trump team leaked last month.

"It is hard to recommend an interview when the questions presented indicate they have no evidence, and it is hard not to get at least the appearance they are attempting to trap him into perjury," Giuliani said.

Giuliani reiterated the White House's claim that it would demand assurances from Mueller that the investigation would need to wrap up shortly if Trump decides to go ahead with an interview. While President Trump had at one point said he was looking forward to speaking with Mueller, he has reportedly since soured on the idea following the FBI raids on his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Mueller was appointed on May 17, 2017, eight days after Trump fired former FBI director (and Mueller BFF) James Comey.

revolla Leakanthrophy Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:09

Really.

Trump didn't shut down Israhell on its stolen-land anniversary, he won't do it with Mueller.

Why?

Because Mueller is good for Trump. He is the catalyst Trump uses to rally his supporters as he fails to bring about the changes he promised, especially with Russia and the Middle East.

In other words, Trump uses Mueller to play the victim - just like his friends in Israhell do when they're actually the aggressors.

No wonder Trump is so chummy with Satanyahoo. 

Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump

MarsInScorpio revolla Tue, 05/15/2018 - 18:08

leak and revolla:

Today we have an example of the AI TrollBot programmer(s) double-humping the game by having the first AI TrollBot post, then save a space for the programmer to follow up in just 1 minute later with a programmer-written post, again to scam you into thinking these are actually humans posting when in fact they are nothing but AI machines.

The goal is to suck you into clicking on its infected file link and make your computer a zombie on its botnet.

As far as leak goes, notice the algo template needs prior comments to make any sense and fit in the thread. Because it is first, it has no reference, and you get the nonsense copy preceding the infected file.

Avoid all contact with the bots. They are a poison pill looking for a victim to expand their criminal enterprise.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Botnet

bowie28 espirit Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:29

Another meaningless (likely intentional) comment hyped up as a big revelation "accidentally" mentioned by Rudy.

He said they will use the one year anniversary as a marker to push for the investigation to end.

Is that really a big reveal about their strategy?  What harm does it do to say this publicly?

All this does is point out to everyone paying attention and get the media talking about the fact that this investigation has been going on for a full year and they have presented zero evidence of collusion.

 

Pretty smart move if you ask me.  This is how you hijack the narrative and get the statement you want to emphasize to get maximum repetition in MSM.

 

Imagine their private strategy meetings...

DJT: Rudy, go on CNN and let it slip that we will do XYZ next but then act like you didn't mean to say it.

RG: Will do boss

CNN:  BREAKING NEWS, Rudy slipped up and said XYZ

All MSM: BREAKING NEWS - CNN Reports .....

 

Do you really think Rudy would still be giving interviews if this was not the case?

 

 

swmnguy MANvsMACHINE Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:53

In Whitewater terms, Mueller's in the second inning.  Is the Benghazi investigation over yet?  Watergate took 2 years before Nixon resigned.  I don't remember how long Iran-Contra took, but it was well over 12 months.

Nope, this is just getting going.  Unless Trump arranges Mueller's firing.  Actually, Mueller's moving pretty quickly, as these things have gone in the past.

Rex Andrus Lumberjack Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:28

GRDguy Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:14

The Mueller probe is simply fireworks going off on one side of the street so people's attention would be diverted from the continued lyin' and stealin' taking place on the other side. 

OCnStiggs Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:14

Don't buy the public narrative. Much of what you see is posturing and dithering to spike me MSM in their self-destructive rants.

Behind the scenes there is a host of prosecutorial work going on and Mueller may get indicted himself.

Remember the Awan bros? They are gonna get hammered right before the mid-terms and the 50-odd Dems who used them will be forced to resign. Blue wave? OVER.

In the words of brother Flounder: "This is gonna be GREAT!".

Being Free Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:14

"We are going to try as best we can to put the message out there that it has been a year, there has been no evidence presented of collusion or obstruction, and it is about time for them to end the investigation,"

How is this statement in anyway controversial?  This is not in the least a legal strategy. 

I think this is just another one of those "sow discord" within the Trump admin stories spun by the DS Ministry of Propaganda.  Better luck next time boys.

RumpleShitzkin Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:16

Inspector General report is inbound, bitchez.

 

wailing and gnashing of teeth

 

cries for mercy where none will be found

 

reap the full measure motherfuckers

Rolln Tue, 05/15/2018 - 17:46

Plan A, the entire cabinet commits suicide together. And we file this investigation away neatly to be released in 50 years. 