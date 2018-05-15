Giuliani Says White House Will Use Anniversary Of Mueller Probe To Try And Shut It Down

It's amazing that President Donald Trump still allows Rudy Giuliani to step within 20 feet of a microphone - let alone give revealing, off-the-cuff interviews to national media outlets that have alternatively contradicted the White House official narrative and revealed key elements of the Trump legal team's strategy. Today it was the latter, as Giuliani reportedly said in an interview that the administration is going to use the one-year anniversary of the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's appointment by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to pressure him into ending the probe once and for all, Bloomberg reports.

While Giuliani didn't reveal any specific actions - he did say the White House hasn't ruled out any options should Mueller ignore their warnings and continue carrying on his investigation.

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who had urged Trump to cooperate with the probe, had at one point promised the president that Mueller's investigation would be over by the end of 2017.

"We are going to try as best we can to put the message out there that it has been a year, there has been no evidence presented of collusion or obstruction, and it is about time for them to end the investigation," Giuliani said. "We don’t want to signal our action if this doesn’t work - we are going to hope they listen to us - but obviously we have a Plan B and C."

When it comes to keeping the legal team's plans under wraps...it sounds to us like Giuliani just revealed them.

Regarding the official interview with investigators that Mueller has desperately been seeking for months now, Giuliani said special counsel would need to show exactly why he needs to speak with Trump in person after his staff has reportedly gone over 1.2 million pages of documents. A list of 49 questions that Mueller had purportedly turned over to the Trump team leaked last month.

"It is hard to recommend an interview when the questions presented indicate they have no evidence, and it is hard not to get at least the appearance they are attempting to trap him into perjury," Giuliani said.

Giuliani reiterated the White House's claim that it would demand assurances from Mueller that the investigation would need to wrap up shortly if Trump decides to go ahead with an interview. While President Trump had at one point said he was looking forward to speaking with Mueller, he has reportedly since soured on the idea following the FBI raids on his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Mueller was appointed on May 17, 2017, eight days after Trump fired former FBI director (and Mueller BFF) James Comey.