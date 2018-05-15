Giuliani Says White House Will Use Anniversary Of Mueller Probe To Try And Shut It Down

It's amazing that President Donald Trump still allows Rudy Giuliani to step within 20 feet of a microphone - let alone give revealing, off-the-cuff interviews to national media outlets that have alternatively contradicted the White House official narrative and revealed key elements of the Trump legal team's strategy. Today it was the latter, as Giuliani reportedly said in an interview that the administration is going to use the one-year anniversary of the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's appointment by Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein to pressure him into ending the probe once and for all, Bloomberg reports.
While Giuliani didn't reveal any specific actions - he did say the White House hasn't ruled out any options should Mueller ignore their warnings and continue carrying on his investigation.
Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who had urged Trump to cooperate with the probe, had at one point promised the president that Mueller's investigation would be over by the end of 2017.
"We are going to try as best we can to put the message out there that it has been a year, there has been no evidence presented of collusion or obstruction, and it is about time for them to end the investigation," Giuliani said. "We don’t want to signal our action if this doesn’t work - we are going to hope they listen to us - but obviously we have a Plan B and C."
When it comes to keeping the legal team's plans under wraps...it sounds to us like Giuliani just revealed them.
Regarding the official interview with investigators that Mueller has desperately been seeking for months now, Giuliani said special counsel would need to show exactly why he needs to speak with Trump in person after his staff has reportedly gone over 1.2 million pages of documents. A list of 49 questions that Mueller had purportedly turned over to the Trump team leaked last month.
"It is hard to recommend an interview when the questions presented indicate they have no evidence, and it is hard not to get at least the appearance they are attempting to trap him into perjury," Giuliani said.
Giuliani reiterated the White House's claim that it would demand assurances from Mueller that the investigation would need to wrap up shortly if Trump decides to go ahead with an interview. While President Trump had at one point said he was looking forward to speaking with Mueller, he has reportedly since soured on the idea following the FBI raids on his former personal attorney, Michael Cohen. Mueller was appointed on May 17, 2017, eight days after Trump fired former FBI director (and Mueller BFF) James Comey.
Trump didn't shut down Israhell on its stolen-land anniversary, he won't do it with Mueller.
Why?
Because Mueller is good for Trump. He is the catalyst Trump uses to rally his supporters as he fails to bring about the changes he promised, especially with Russia and the Middle East.
In other words, Trump uses Mueller to play the victim - just like his friends in Israhell do when they're actually the aggressors.
No wonder Trump is so chummy with Satanyahoo.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
In reply to NY flouride water by Leakanthrophy
FIRE ROSENSTEIN AND SESSIONS.
For Fk's Sake, How Hard is This?
In reply to lol by revolla
You don't have to shut it down, Rudy... just tell Trump to declassify all relevant documents, and let the public see them. Mueller & Co will be toast.
In reply to FIRE ROSENSTEIN AND SESSIONS… by The First Rule
So like, February 29, of what year are we talking here?
In reply to You don't have to shut it… by Team_Huli
Isn't that the sort of thing you keep secret until you do it Rudy?
Brain arteries all hardened up.
In reply to So like, February 29, of… by TheWholeYearInn
a.) Commie pinko fagot
b.) Nazi delusional tosser
c.) Moooslum goat fucker
Which one are you?
In reply to lol by revolla
He's category B - socialism for white people - and thus also category A.
because we all know that the only reason socialism fails every time is due to the existence of other races.
In reply to a.) Commie pinko fagot b.)… by Being Free
"because we all know that the only reason socialism fails every time is due to the existence of other races."
Ummm, you forgot the SARC/ tag man. I mean, you couldn't possibly mean that.
In reply to He's category B - socialism… by hxc
I sometimes wonder what the U.S. would be like if it had a real justice system at the Federal level.
In reply to lol by revolla
A fucking paradise.
In reply to I sometimes wonder what… by Thought Processor
Revolla may very well be right.
With Mueller in place, Trump doesn't have to deliver anything; he always has an excuse.
And that is good because Trump never planned on delivering anything.
In reply to lol by revolla
ben:
What an idiot statement. Trump has delivered. l won't waste my time spelling it out for you because you, telling us the AI TrollBot revolla is right about something tells me you are a fake identity tied to the botnet.
E S & D.
In reply to Revolla may very well be… by beenlauding
leak and revolla:
Today we have an example of the AI TrollBot programmer(s) double-humping the game by having the first AI TrollBot post, then save a space for the programmer to follow up in just 1 minute later with a programmer-written post, again to scam you into thinking these are actually humans posting when in fact they are nothing but AI machines.
The goal is to suck you into clicking on its infected file link and make your computer a zombie on its botnet.
As far as leak goes, notice the algo template needs prior comments to make any sense and fit in the thread. Because it is first, it has no reference, and you get the nonsense copy preceding the infected file.
Avoid all contact with the bots. They are a poison pill looking for a victim to expand their criminal enterprise.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Botnet
In reply to lol by revolla
Is there going to be a party?
A lynch party is waayyy overdue.
In reply to Is there going to be a party? by espirit
No, now the real investigations go into high gear.
https://qanonposts.com/
In reply to Is there going to be a party? by espirit
Another meaningless (likely intentional) comment hyped up as a big revelation "accidentally" mentioned by Rudy.
He said they will use the one year anniversary as a marker to push for the investigation to end.
Is that really a big reveal about their strategy? What harm does it do to say this publicly?
All this does is point out to everyone paying attention and get the media talking about the fact that this investigation has been going on for a full year and they have presented zero evidence of collusion.
Pretty smart move if you ask me. This is how you hijack the narrative and get the statement you want to emphasize to get maximum repetition in MSM.
Imagine their private strategy meetings...
DJT: Rudy, go on CNN and let it slip that we will do XYZ next but then act like you didn't mean to say it.
RG: Will do boss
CNN: BREAKING NEWS, Rudy slipped up and said XYZ
All MSM: BREAKING NEWS - CNN Reports .....
Do you really think Rudy would still be giving interviews if this was not the case?
In reply to Is there going to be a party? by espirit
You are correct. Just reinforces to the masses that there's still an investigation going on. Still? Yeah, it's been like...forever.
In reply to Another meaningless (likely… by bowie28
In Whitewater terms, Mueller's in the second inning. Is the Benghazi investigation over yet? Watergate took 2 years before Nixon resigned. I don't remember how long Iran-Contra took, but it was well over 12 months.
Nope, this is just getting going. Unless Trump arranges Mueller's firing. Actually, Mueller's moving pretty quickly, as these things have gone in the past.
In reply to You are correct. Just… by MANvsMACHINE
This is all going to be very, very hard for you to take when the hammer falls...and not quite how you’d ‘imagined” it to hit.
Worry not.
ill have my violin ready.
In reply to In Whitewater terms, Mueller… by swmnguy
Keep it going...The US is fucked...
http://www.nndb.com/people/409/000023340/
Look at the pic...
Remind you of anyone?
POTUS doesn’t float his liver like that lush.
Try harder
In reply to Keep it going...The US is… by Lumberjack
Why does he look so orange?Gotta hide that mental jaundice AKA Ziomemetic Psychosis.
His name was Jeffrey Epstein.
In reply to POTUS doesn’t float his… by RumpleShitzkin
Glory
In reply to Why does he look so orange?… by Lumberjack
What the fuck is wrong with this country, government and its people! As mentioned yesterday on ZH, the Supreme Court ruled on a matter a while back that essentially says that Mueller is overstepping his powers. End of story. After the WSJ article: Crickets.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-14/its-unconstitutional-muellers…
Shitwinds blowin’
I sure hope NYPD drops the "Insurance" folder from Huma's laptop even if the special counsel disbands.
Unleash the Punisher.
In reply to I sure hope NYPD drops the … by One of We
The PAIN train is rollin.
In reply to Unleash the Punisher. by RumpleShitzkin
No, her and her ex have flipped. The "insurance policy" Anthony had assembled (because he is mortal too) is now being packaged for public review (all but the most horrible parts).
BTW - a Sessions appointee is now the acting AG for NY.
https://qanonposts.com/
In reply to I sure hope NYPD drops the … by One of We
The Mueller probe is simply fireworks going off on one side of the street so people's attention would be diverted from the continued lyin' and stealin' taking place on the other side.
Every now and then a squirrel is run over.
In reply to The Mueller probe is simply… by GRDguy
Don't buy the public narrative. Much of what you see is posturing and dithering to spike me MSM in their self-destructive rants.
Behind the scenes there is a host of prosecutorial work going on and Mueller may get indicted himself.
Remember the Awan bros? They are gonna get hammered right before the mid-terms and the 50-odd Dems who used them will be forced to resign. Blue wave? OVER.
In the words of brother Flounder: "This is gonna be GREAT!".
"We are going to try as best we can to put the message out there that it has been a year, there has been no evidence presented of collusion or obstruction, and it is about time for them to end the investigation,"
How is this statement in anyway controversial? This is not in the least a legal strategy.
I think this is just another one of those "sow discord" within the Trump admin stories spun by the DS Ministry of Propaganda. Better luck next time boys.
Hope only lasts while it's nourished.
We're becoming mal-nourished.
pretty sure most of us are, due to either buying pm's high and selling low, that or the resulting drug use. Lol
In reply to Hope only lasts while it's… by nekten
Inspector General report is inbound, bitchez.
wailing and gnashing of teeth
cries for mercy where none will be found
reap the full measure motherfuckers
Why would they stop? They're all padding their retirement funds.
The CrossRoad are just over that hill......Saddle Up
This country needs a complete fuking reset.
Well this one wasn't that bad, especially on the heels of that Deripaska shit yesterday. Let Bobby think it over.
Plan A, the entire cabinet commits suicide together. And we file this investigation away neatly to be released in 50 years.
Here's a free clue. Pardon him.