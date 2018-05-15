How Much Do You Need To Be "Wealthy" In America? Here Is The Magic Number

The age old question of whether or not money can buy happiness seems to have once again be answered with a resounding yes, and we even have a number. And, predictably, the amount of money that the younger generation says it will will need to be happy has risen again.
Bloomberg reports the results of an annual survey used to determine how much “wealth“ people feel they need to be happy.
Many Americans cite leading a stress-free life and having “peace of mind” as their personal definition of wealth. That doesn’t sound too money-centric on the face of it—until you consider that money, or specifically the lack of it, is a major source of stress.
Americans don’t like to admit that assets can buy happiness—just 11 percent of those surveyed for the second annual Modern Wealth Index from Charles Schwab chose “having lots of money” as their definition of wealth. But while most respondents selected more high-minded concepts as their keys to contentment, they weren’t afraid to put a number on what they needed to get there.
Aside from the fluff, the survey asked for specific dollar amounts, and the monetary targets that the younger generations seek to be "comfortable" have moved higher, up to $1.4MM from $1.2MM, while those hoping to be happy with their wealth, will need to have at least $2.4MM to their name:
To be financially comfortable in America today requires an average of $1.4 million, up from $1.2 million a year ago, according to the survey. The net worth needed to be “wealthy”? That’s an average $2.4 million, the same as last year in the online survey of 1,000 Americans between age 21 and 75.
There were some heartening signs amid the numbers. While 18 percent defined wealth as being able to afford anything they desired, 17 percent said it was “loving relationships with family and friends.” That jibes with how Joe Duran, chief executive officer of money manager United Capital, said he likes to think of “wealth.” After building and selling his first company, “I realized that money is nothing more than fuel,” he said. “It is a resource that lets you have choices, but if you don’t think about what you are working for, you will die rich but not live rich.”
The survey asked people to choose which of the below statements came closest to their personal definition of wealth. When asked about what made respondents feel “wealthy” in their daily lives, the survey found that spending time with family was most commonly cited, at 62 percent overall. That was followed by what can be the most elusive of things, cited at about the same level across generations: “taking time for myself,” which came in at 55 percent. Hard to do either of those without some bank, though.
Which, of course, is ironic, considering that money is required to do all the things list above like travel and live stress-free. You're going to be hard pressed to find anyone who can "live stress free", "afford anything they want" or "enjoy life's experiences" without having the giant wallet needed to fund all these expensive plans. But still, the American dream seems to still be in tact, at least in the minds of younger generations:
Millennials displayed some youthful optimism when it came to their financial future. Some 64 percent of twenty- and thirty-somethings believe they’ll be wealthy (the cash kind) at some point in their lives, compared with 22 percent of boomers. Maybe better financial habits will help that happen, since more millennials than boomers said they regularly rebalance their portfolio—49 percent compared with 43 percent, respectively. The same percentage of millennials and boomers, 24 percent, felt “very confident” about reaching financial goals.
This is also ironic, as we just reported weeks ago that millenials with student debt have negative net worth for the first time ever. Recall that the Young Invincibles released an update to their report, “The Financial Health of Young America: Measuring Generational Declines Between Baby Boomers & Millennials”, which included a cross-generational study of the financial well-being of Millennials today versus Baby Boomers when they were in their adolescence. The update covered the economic challenges facing millennials age 25 to 34 between 2013 and 2016.
What it found was shocking: despite the fact that this has reportedly been the second longest economic expansion/central bank-induced channel of financial capital into speculation and financialization, the update showed how the millennial generation has transformed into the lost generation, as their financial security has eroded late in the business cycle.
For the first time, young adults age 25 to 34 with college degrees and student loans have a median net wealth of negative $1,900, said the advocacy group.
So while it may be true that you don’t need to be a billionaire in order to find happiness and/or freedom for yourself, getting past a certain point of savings and wealth is certainly paramount in achieving "happiness" - regardless of how you define it.
As for most of today's youth, stuck in a negative net worth prison, the goal to reaching the "magic number" between $1.4 and $2.4 million seems virtually unachievable.
Comments
True wealth is based on essences beyond material things.
Those of the "monied" mindset will see this statement as cloaked "jealousy" or "envy". 🙄 They are to be pitied. There's a great quote from "The Lord Of The Rings". Gimley the dwarf when leaving the Elvish realm of Lothlorien is confronted by Queen Gilladriel. She says to him that "through his hands much gold shall pass, yet over him gold will have no dominion." THAT is a state of mind ALL of us should strive for. Obviously, the point is not to make the "pursuit of wealth" the be-all-and-end-all of our existence. Life is too short and there are far more precious things in it that demand our serious attention.
Money cant buy happiness
but sure shit can take a lot of stress out of life
In reply to I'm wealthy. by J S Bach
Sad that “being charitable” was so low. We have a selfish culture.
In reply to Money cant buy happiness but… by Stackers
didn't see any mention of blow and whores
In reply to Sad that “being charitable”… by IridiumRebel
I have lately started to think of "wealth" as the capacity to have adequate money but be anonymous at the same time. Being debt-free for many years now (thankfully) I barely make a blip on the radar screen any more. Everything that is used to measure "wealth" these days seems to be tied to you ability to support a debt load. All the usual metrics are calibrated to detect debt.
What if you have no debt?
Well, basically, you become INVISIBLE to a certain extent. The expectation of the "system" is that you will use every dollar of credit limit they extend to you.
What if you DON'T use every inch of your credit limit?
Well, they aren't quite sure what to think of you. All that's left is measuring whether you pay what little debt you use on time, as agreed. Which, of course, you can easily do since you aren't extended out the wazoo.
The next thing that happens is your credit score drops. Not a ton, but they don't like people who have a somewhat limited credit usage history. You'll never have a "perfect" 850 credit score but you will be in the 750-800 range. Also, your credit limits will expand exponentially. You'll suddenly start wondering why your First Bank Of Podunk, Iowa credit card has crept up to a $45,000 limit, though you never asked for it and don't need it. You can call and ask it be reduced to $15K but in a few years it will be right back up to silly-stupid numbers again.
The entire system is designed to pull you in to using more credit. When you don't bite, they just make the invitation juicier and juicier, hoping you will.
If you're hoping I tell you "how this all turns out" I don't know. This is as far as I've gotten so far. I'm sure there's more but right now I'm just glad to be somewhat "off the radar".
In reply to Sad that “being charitable”… by IridiumRebel
It is ok to enjoy building wealth. To enjoy the challenge and seeing the result of your sacrifices and efforts. To see how far you can go and what you can achieve. I dont think there is anything wrong with that mindset. It is usually accompanied by being highly productive which isnt the worst thing one could be. The problem arises if you sacrifice everything else in the pursuit of wealth. When you compromise your ethics and morals or neglect your family or health.
In reply to I'm wealthy. by J S Bach
Given that I was born into the family from hell, that is one area that has caused me nothing but suffering and grief. Will money make that better? No.
With money you can always buy or rent a new family......
the old saying
If money doesnt buy happiness, you dont know where to shop. Is very true from my window, in saying this, I am not talking about a little money, I am talking about serious fuck you money.
Now how many of you can name more than 2 or 3 people that you know are happy?
In reply to Given that I was born into… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I am happy most days. It is other people that piss me off!
In reply to With money you can always… by gatorengineer
I would divorce/disown them - no obligation to endure the accidents of birth.
In reply to Given that I was born into… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I'm good with about $2,500 a week.
That's with few payments; internet, cell, groceries and property tax.
Try $4 to $5M if you are say 40 and want to retire early and not live in a box with no health insurance. You can't exactly put your money into an interest bearing savings account, so you have to assume you're burning principal each year. 40 to 80 is forty years. $100K a year net with no guaranteed return would require a $4M starting principal. And I say $100K a year because 20 years ago $100K was big money. Today, it's fireman salary. 20 years from now?
Wealth is: Money + health + knowledge.
Money is to buy shits I don't need.
Health is to be able to come to ZH feel good ...
Knowledge is to talk shit to ZH's fucktards.
Bwhahahaha ahhhahahahahahaha
2 million sounds about right.
double that if youre domiciled in the eurozone like zh/abc media ltd..
How many ounces of gold is the question one should ask
Ask the folks down in Venezuela.
Money may not buy you happiness but I assure you the lack of money will make you miserable.
I happen to know a very few people who are insanely, astronomically wealthy beyond anything you or I will ever have (hundreds of millions, up to single digit billions). What they prize more than anything else is ANONYMITY. They know that money paints a target on their back. They will do anything to "blend in". They drive Chevy Suburbans, not S-class Mercedes or Rolls Royces. They wear clothes from Macy's. If they wear suits they buy them from Jos. A Bank (thought they often have one REALLY nice Italian hand-tailored tux stashed away somewhere for important events). They have very nice houses but generally not giant, gaudy mansions. Those houses are always in a good school district even though their kids go to private school anyway. Regarding that... their kids always go to the finest schools but they don't make a big deal about it. In short, they are TERRIFIED that anybody knows they have megabucks.
If you are familiar with the concept of "grey man" in prepping, that's pretty much what they do. Just that it's a really REALLY nice version of grey man.
I live that way now. I agree. There is nothing that would freak me out more than the media pounding on my door or other people knowing my business.
The grey man idea appeals to me. Lay low, don't make yourself a target. Nothing flashy.
In reply to Money may not buy you… by NoDebt
Strongly agree - I became wealthy after a desperate struggle up from poverty and then I discovered that I had a new struggle - keeping the money I earned from being stolen by the diverse hordes of thieves and parasites.
Anonymity is essential not just to be secure but to be hassle-free.
I earn more income per month than the vast majority of Americans, but no one who saw how I dress, what vehicles I drive, what homes I live in, etc would ever guess that I am wealthy.
My favorite place to shop for clothing is Goodwill - I LOVE the selection, pieces from every manufacturer and retailer. I drive Ford F150's to tow my fishing boats and ordinary low-end compact cars for errands. I own homes in ordinary middle/working-class neighborhoods. I have zero jewelry or other luxury, conspicuous consumption crap, BUT I do have 7 fishing boats and a fishing tackle collection that is exceeded only by the Bass Pro Shops - but no one can see my fishing tackle collection from outside :-))
In reply to Money may not buy you… by NoDebt
I know a guy worth 300 million. He hoards it like he can take it with him. He owned the first trading firm I ever worked at. He lives in a shit house with a 20 year old car. For most of his life he drove a scooter because it was the cheapest on gas. He is also very paranoid about people following him to rob him. One night we went to a trader expo and he said Ill buy you dinner first. I think he felt bad he worked me like a slave that day. He took me to a dumpy diner. He ordered chicken fingers. He ate 2 of them and stuck the others in his jacket pocket along with some fries. He pulled them out a couple hours later during an options seminar and finished them. Some lady came up to us and started chatting with us likely because I am very approachable to women. He was extremely freaked out and wouldnt leave until he seen her drive away in her car because he thought she was out to get him.
In reply to Money may not buy you… by NoDebt
From 'Fiddler on the roof'..........
"It's no disgrace being poor........It's no great honor either"
Regarding "wealth" (no matter its definition), the greater story in play is that it typically brings power and influence...
(simple)
and notice that with increasing "wealth,"
the corruption and decay of the (also quite simple) Rule of Law increases...
in the end, once again,
a vigorous protection of a righteous Rule of Law is, for the masses, the greatest wealth-protection of all.
The People are failing.
All bullshitting aside, I would be thrilled to make 50k a year at this point. It's my fault I'm not, I get it, I'm just saying.
I'm at $1.8, with no pension to count on, no 401k, no debt. It's not enough to retire, but it's enough not to worry. Life is incredibly more expensive now and insurance (for everything) is higher than ever.
We need a reset to the economy or a terrific crash.