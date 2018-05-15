How The World Views Britain's Royal Family

Excitement is building ahead of the Royal Wedding this weekend.

Prince Harry and his bride to be, Meghan Markle, are firmly in the spotlight, as are the Royal Family as a whole. Given the scale of the event, Ipsos commissioned a survey to gauge views of the British monarchy in different countries around the world.

The infographic above shows an overview of net favourability and unfavourability in a selection of countries from the dataset with Romania first with 51 percent approval.

Given the its turbulent history with the UK, it comes as little surprise that Argentina is rock bottom of the ranking with net unfavourability of minus eight percent.