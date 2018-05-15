How The World Views Britain's Royal Family

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 04:15

Excitement is building ahead of the Royal Wedding this weekend.

Prince Harry and his bride to be, Meghan Markle, are firmly in the spotlight, as are the Royal Family as a whole. Given the scale of the event, Ipsos commissioned a survey to gauge views of the British monarchy in different countries around the world.

The infographic above shows an overview of net favourability and unfavourability in a selection of countries from the dataset with Romania first with 51 percent approval.

Given the its turbulent history with the UK, it comes as little surprise that Argentina is rock bottom of the ranking with net unfavourability of minus eight percent.

Comments

chiburashka GassedUpOldMan Wed, 05/16/2018 - 04:30 Permalink

The "royal" wedding of a probable illegitimate son of a British army officer and his cheated upon and cheating princess mother with an American gold digger who's got huge issues with her father bodes very well for the royalty.

There is not one drop of royal blood in there, and the trajectory of this marriage will probably resemble this of forgotten & bankrupted Boris boom boom Becker, except that in Britain the propensity for tragic tesla deaths seems higher. The upcoming burial should never the less help the royalty. Nowadays families only reunite for marriages and burials...

Besides this uninteresting discovery channel show, this does a good job of helping to forget Mrs May's latest string of blunders and give more polish to the faded British authority over the globe. 

And whole they're at it the purported father of the newly wed gets poked in the belly by the Rothschild, giving enough information about who runs the show, and who are the dog and pony.

---

It's okay not to be a Jew.

Pandelis chiburashka Wed, 05/16/2018 - 04:34 Permalink

Done put a fork on it ... if there was any doubt where the real power lies is being removed.  now "royals" are being married to blacks ... same insult as having a black run america ... just in your face stupidos, go smile and "accept diversity" whatever that means.

 

Xredsx Labworks Wed, 05/16/2018 - 04:34 Permalink

Being the head of state of over 50 nations, the monarchy could be a powerful ace card if the common people were to stand up and unite against corrupted politicians.

Royal prerogative was exercised.

The Gina Miller brexit court case was to determine if her majesty's powers were above international treaties and laws.

JohnGaltUk Labworks Wed, 05/16/2018 - 04:40 Permalink

Can't wait for this sluts sex video to come out.

Andrew is the one to watch because President Trump is visiting in June and he has all the info from Epstein's Island where the elites were shagging under age girls and Andrew was pictured with one. Apparently Mr Trump is having a golf game with him so two things could happen. Andrew is banged to rights or he disappears and it is painted as a kidnapping. Huma Abdien's "Life Insurance" folder could be the gift that keeps on giving.

I hope the sick prick ends up in jail.

gespiri Wed, 05/16/2018 - 04:27 Permalink

These dickheads won't have to worry about jobs, money, food, childcare, vacations, shelter like the average Joe.  Why should we even care?

Sector Catalyst gespiri Wed, 05/16/2018 - 05:18 Permalink

Tell me again what fucking VALUE these "royals" provide for the people?  As far as I'm concerned, the fucking brain dead morons who are cheering and celebrating this marriage or any other aspect of the royal family should be crucified en mass.  These royals are essentially our masters, and the real people we are getting financially raped by and collectively enriching.

Davidduke2000 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 04:30 Permalink

I am Canadian and cannot stand the royals, I never follow them , I do not want to hear about and I do not care if they live or die.

the miserable brits will have to pay $45 million for a wedding that may last 10 years with this bitchy princess that has the prince's balls in a hold. 

Masher1 PeaceForWorld Wed, 05/16/2018 - 05:40 Permalink

A harsh and bitter taste, But the other path is not going to get you off this prison, Get the book, find the path and move up, not down... You are worth the effort. You can help others to keep the word... and keeping it is worth the bitter and the harsh if you accept the protections we all are offered.... there is only one door... the remainder are traps.