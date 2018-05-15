Iraq Gets A Modern Political System: Low Turnout, Surging Populism, Potential Chaos

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
Remember when Iraqis were first able to vote in national elections back in the 2000s, and huge numbers braved terrorist threats to go to the polls and celebrated afterwards? Their enthusiasm contrasted sharply with US elections where turnout was low and the voters that did show up tended towards ambivalence.
But fast forward a decade and Iraqis seem to have figured out that in the modern world of hyper-indebtedness and overpopulation no politician can keep their promises and life might therefore not get better after all. So why bother voting – and if you do vote why not swing for the fences with out-of-the mainstream candidates willing to take on the establishment? From today’s Wall Street Journal:
Firebrand Cleric Moqtada al-Sadr Gains in Iraqi Elections
MOSUL, Iraq—Iraqi voters appeared to deal a blow to Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi in this weekend’s election, giving surprisingly strong support to an unlikely coalition of communists and followers of populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr in partial preliminary results.
Mr. Sadr, a firebrand whose militias once fought openly with U.S. forces and were implicated in sectarian bloodshed, has since entered the political mainstream. His new alliance with Iraq’s communists did well in a contest in which many Iraqis stayed home and those who did vote said they wanted to shake up a political status quo known for corruption and bad governance.
With preliminary results counted in 10 of Iraq’s 18 provinces, Mr. Sadr’s coalition came in first in four of them, including the country’s most populous city, Baghdad, and was near the top in all of them, according to preliminary results.
Mr. Abadi’s coalition didn’t come first in any of the provinces for which results were released, suggesting his chances of re-election may be slim even after his government led the country to victory over Islamic State last year. Neither Mr. Abadi’s coalition, seen as being implicitly supported by the U.S., nor Iran-backed groups were as successful as Mr. Sadr.
What does this mean for Iraq?
Probably the same thing recent elections mean for Italy, where a coalition of left and right-wing populists just formed a government with – to put it mildly – unpredictable consequences. Or for the US where a populist government is tearing up treaties and throwing allies into confusion (see US threatens European companies with sanctions after Iran deal pull-out). Or for that matter Argentina, where an ostensibly rock-solid business friendly government has failed to stabilize the financial system and is now begging the IMF for help to avert a currency collapse.
Political/financial turmoil is simply the new normal in a world where debt has been allowed to explode, leaving only unpalatable choices. Picture a family that has maxed out a series of credit cards, car loans, student loans and mortgages to the point that interest eats the income that used to go to gasoline, food, and private school tuition for the kids. Then imagine the dinner table conversation as everyone gets the news that their necessities are being cut to cover the costs of the parents’ previous bad decisions.
Now expand that emotional atmosphere to entire countries and you have modern political life.
This wasn’t inevitable. It’s the more-or-less direct result of the US decision to break the final link between the dollar – and by implication all the world’s major currencies — and gold in 1971.
A society with a currency on this trajectory is absolutely guaranteed to descend into chaos eventually.
Comments
Democracy is never what they promise us it is.
Still, in Iraq it looks like the US lost the elections to Iran because Sadr is an Iranian-backed cleric. At least, that's better than what Americans get when Israhell never loses an election in the US.
And btw, Trump is not a populist. He just plays one in the White House. In other words, he's a FAKE populist wagged by a FAKE Hebrew, Satanyahoo, from the FAKE biblical Israel.
Artist's IMPRESSION of Satanyahoo RIDING Trump
We might see something completely different and unexpected from iraq. It's about that time.
In reply to Democracy is never what they… by revolla
wait - is this author actually suggesting that Mr. Al-Sadr is NOT Iranian leaning?
holySMOKES! what the hell?
a few years pass and Al-Sadr shuts up for a while and he is RESURRECTED without Iranian loyalties?
and i'm the first zerolounger to note this?
no wonder the 4-year "s-election" cycle is what it is -
the general human memory retention capabilities are pathetic.
for the record : the al-sadr "brigade" had the ultimate weapon of destruction upon the OIL - (operation iraqi liberation) - the IED car bomber. whatever was given to al-sadr in 2007 worked. obviously, a 10-year SHTF up agreement was made, and here we are today.
2018. Muqtada AlSadr! FTW !
way to go big guy!
In reply to We might see something… by Newsboy
I wish my name was Muktar.
In reply to wait - is this author… by SixIsNinE
Yep, HUGE loss for US as said country has majority Shiite, moving towards Iran and away from the West.
Gee....I wonder why? Could it be the 2.38 million dead, the country literally destroyed and millions now refugees in the EU? Now, whose fault is that, do ya think?
How's that Jerusalem embassy celebration going?
In reply to Democracy is never what they… by revolla
When in doubt, these people always vote along religious lines. You cannot promote 'free' elections and then say "you didn't do as I told you". US support for Saddam in the Iraq/Iran war was because he instigated a Sunni regime. But then he became disobedient.
Now what? New war?
In reply to Yep, HUGE loss for US as… by CatInTheHat
Next up: ask American occupation forces to leave, and coincidentally be targeted by freshly repatriated ISIS from Syria?
Let's face it, dude would never have been elected if it weren't for something like that...
---
It's okay not to be a Jew.
The guy in the picture, he looks.. normal.
Looks like he's never ever missed a meal. I mean shit he's wearing black and he still looks huge.
In reply to Guy in the picture looks… by Peterman333
he looks like the rod steiger character (komarovsky) in dr. zhivago.
the first two letters in zhivago are ZH. coincidence? i think not.
In reply to Looks like he's never ever… by Quivering Lip
Only thing that matters is the oil money...that’s when the heads role
ROFLMAO 2 decades 2 trillion dollars and a fucking Mullah wins several provinces
What a waste of precious lives, families, bodies, dollars, time, resources... almost as though it were planned by Satanists (oh wait!). Looks like it will soon be time to start all over again. Re-oil the Iraq invasion war machine and grab the last of the peasants' silver!
In reply to ROFLMAO 2 decades 2 trillion… by khnum
Heard he is on the CIA payroll like all the biggest terrorists. Renounced suicide bombing and loves fags.....
What more could the west want? 2 trillion well spent in my opinion....
https://www.hrw.org/news/2016/08/18/iraq-clerics-call-against-anti-lgbt…
In reply to ROFLMAO 2 decades 2 trillion… by khnum
Another third world shithole the US should have never gone in to. Thanks George Bush, you fucking war criminal ! When we did go in, we should have nuked it and been done with it. Instead we crapped 7 trillion dollars right down the toilet.
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/statements/2016/oct/27/donald-trump/did-us-spend-6-trillion-middle-east-wars/
We turned them into shitholes because we just can't let well enough alone on behalf of the Jewish state...
It shouldn't be shocking when the people of that country turn to one much friendlier to them and who didn't leave 2.38 million people slaughtered in their own backyard.
Bush, Cheney, et.al, belong in Gitmo or hung for war crimes and treason
In reply to Another third world shithole… by I am Groot
Firebrand... is that like uppity?
Obviously they'll need to be regime changed again. Because they hate us for our freedoms don't you know.
Wonder how much of it was due to the U.S. trying to interfere with their elections again? Perhaps that is why there was voter apathy. And we blame the Russians for meddling in our elections.
A cleric? Looks like Iraq future is bright, with infrastructure, investment, hospitals, schools...
Oh wait a sec, they follow that little book, likely "bright" with IEDs.
Iraq will probably end up like Cuba. Governing and creating prosperity is something I don't think this guy can do.
Did they get "I Voted" stickers?
It doesn't count if they didn't.
Firebrand..... OMFG. Guy is responsible for more dead marines than Bush and Cheney. Well maybe not.... but close.