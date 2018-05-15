It Gets Worse: Tesla Now Has To Compete With $50,000 Electric BMWs Going For $54/Month

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
As if things weren’t bad enough for beleaguered Tesla...
The company lost $1.1 billion in cash in the last quarter, executives are leaving the company in droves, it’s facing production issues with its Model 3 and, as I recently discussed, Elon Musk insulted analysts on the latest earnings call by dismissing their questions – regarding the company’s survival – as “boring” and “boneheaded,” (just after shareholders approved his obscenely large pay package).
Now, in addition to all that, the company has to compete with BMW leasing its $50,000 i3 electric vehicle for only $54 a month. That’s not a typo. Bloomberg recently confirmed you could lease an i3 for less than your monthly cable bill.
Lest you think BMW is making money on that lease, I assure you it’s not. The entire EV sector is losing money.
It’s a race to the bottom… Everyone in the space (including Tesla) is competing against each other, resulting in laughably low monthly leases.
But it’s not just the i3. You can lease a 2018 Honda Clarity for $199 a month. A Chevy Volt costs about $100 more each month.
The electric vehicle space is difficult. Vehicle prices are high and there isn’t enough demand for manufacturers to make money (even with generous government subsidies).
EV sales made up just 0.6% of total sales last year. And 80% of battery-electric car customers in the US lease instead of buying (not including Tesla, which doesn’t divulge that info)… partly because the resale value is horrid – an i3 is worth only 27% of its original price after three years.
But the old guard auto manufacturers, like GM and BMW, can sell other, profitable vehicles to plug the gap.
General Motors loses about $9,000 every time it sells a Chevy Volt (a $36,000 car). Fiat loses an absurd $20,000 on each electric Fiat 500 it sells.
And Tesla, the highest-selling EV company, is the granddaddy loss maker of them all. Which is why the company lost a staggering $2 billion on $8.5 billion in sales last year.
Still, Musk maintains his cult leader status amongst shareholders, who believe he will walk across water and change the world.
But the reality is quite grim…
Tesla had $2.7 billion in cash at the end of the first quarter (down from $3.4 billion at year-end 2017). And the street doesn’t think Tesla has enough cash to last another six months.
In addition to its general, cash-hemorrhaging operations, the company will need to pay down a $230 million convertible bond in November if its stock doesn’t hit a conversion price of $560.64 (meaning the stock would have to nearly double from today’s price) and a $920 million convertible bond next March if the stock doesn’t hit $359.87.
While the company’s recently-falling stock price is troubling, the bond market is forecasting real pain for Tesla…
Last August, Tesla issued $1.8 billion of unsecured bonds with a 5.3% coupon due in 2025. Credit rating agency Moody’s downgraded those bonds to B3 (deep junk territory) in March with a negative outlook (they traded at 90 cents then). Today those bonds trade at 88 cents on the dollar for a yield of around 7.5%.
So if Tesla needed to tap the debt markets again today, it would likely be paying around 8% interest on unsecured debt.
And there are likely suckers out there who will make that loan, despite the horrible economics of the EV business…
It doesn’t make sense to have electric vehicles until you have really cheap electricity. If you can get solar down to 1 cent per kilowatt hour, then you have something.
But, for now, you have to charge electric vehicles with energy produced from coal-fired power plants.
I believe Tesla is doing some really cool things. But, under normal economic circumstances, its business simply would not be viable.
The only way this company is able to exist and shower praise and money on an executive that is consistently non-transparent (and is also taking an enormous chunk of the company) is because there is too much cash in the world.
Companies that consistently post losses are able to fool people into loaning them massive quantities of money.
And big investors, like pension funds and mutual funds, are looking for scale. They’ve got trillions of dollars to invest. So, the bigger the investment opportunity, the more attractive it is.
And in a crazy paradox of our time, a company that issues loads of debt is actually a more attractive company than a financially sound one… because these big investors need to put money to work by any means necessary.
Capitalism is upside down today. Central banks have printed money for 10 years.
Now they’re reversing course. And that will have serious consequences.
Companies will get wiped out. It will probably be worse than the “dotcom” bubble. At least with the dotcom bubble, there wasn’t much debt – these companies raised equity.
Today, valuations are higher than the dotcom bubble and there’s loads of debt on top of it.
Warren Buffett famously avoided tech stocks back then. And people said he was stupid as they continued to pump money into a high-flying sector.
It’s the same as today.
People are loaning money to companies that are hemorrhaging cash and facing massive business headwinds.
Tesla is borrowing money and has to compete with BMW that is leasing its cars for $54/month.
As the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan all reverse their easy-money policies, they’ll suck liquidity out of the system. That will push interest rates up, which will force people to be more selective with their investments.
And a lot of crappy companies will get wiped out. I’m not just talking about Tesla. Even “blue chips” like GE and other companies that are heavily indebted and aren’t generating solid free cash flow are in trouble.
At a certain point, individuals need to be rational in how they invest their savings.
And if you’re investing in these fantasy, irrational investments, that has consequences.
In reply to What's that smell? A rotting… by ZENDOG
But you get a free tan in a Tesla.....
In reply to . by Dsyno
That photo shows the BMW i8 $150k model.
i3 is the gay looking model.
Not even Europe has enough fags to lease enough i3 to make a difference.
https://www.caranddriver.com/bmw/i3
In reply to ROFL.... brings back bad… by Labworks
Competition's always good. Creates better deals and products for consumers.
In reply to i3 are the gay looking model. by Leakanthrophy
Losing money on every sale, but making up for it with volume...
In reply to i3 are the gay looking model. by Leakanthrophy
I've seen a couple of i3s around and I don't think they look that bad. I mean if you can seriously get one for $54 a month it may be worth it. Overall electric cars are a novel concept, but the technology just isn't there yet. Battery technology needs to advance a lot.
In reply to i3 are the gay looking model. by Leakanthrophy
The i3 sure looks odd but a friend who has one loves it. He shuts down Camaros and Mustangs all the time in stop light drags going to and from work. He works at BMW and gets free electrons. With a BMW lease, if you need to run to Vegas for the weekend, you can swap your i3 for a loaner car (3 Series) at no charge.
In reply to i3 are the gay looking model. by Leakanthrophy
Dude, whats your story, are you the resident dirt bag polluting the comments today?
Stop being a degenerate or move on.
In reply to i3 are the gay looking model. by Leakanthrophy
The governments of Germany and Japan will subsidize their auto companies and make sure to protect their home markets with thousands of non-tariff barriers.
In reply to But you get a tan in a Tesla… by nope-1004
BMW recalls 300,000+ vehicles for battery fires.
http://articles.latimes.com/2012/mar/27/business/la-fi-mo-bmw-recall-20…
In reply to . by Dsyno
They'll make it up in volume
Nice one. But the guys with the volume can churn out 1 % of their volume as electric at a price of ... more than zero ... and still earn money.
No space for Tesla there, apart from the bad publicity.
In reply to They'll make it up in volume by TheWholeYearInn
Over a year ago I wrote that BMW had decided to convert all it's production to EV's by 2025, and I was absolutely ripped for that comment.
Guess I was telling the truth, right, turds.
Tesla is about to be "Crispified" by MBZ, BMW, Porsche,VW, and Japan.
Last one out, please close the hatch on the Tesla submarine.
He’s still got one floating in space. The biggie here is charging all these (grid) and battery reliability and safety.
Wanna buy a used one? Yea, There will be a shit ton of cream puffs out there.
In reply to Tesla is about to be … by Yen Cross
I did some research awhile back, and those Tesla wall batteries for houses didn't pencil out.
In reply to He’s still got one floating… by Lumberjack
$54 a month.. that's great.
In reply to $54 a month.. that's great… by Conax
Author has the right idea: Electricity at 1 cent per Kilowatt Hour- check your local utility bill and EVs fly off the shelves. Until then they should just stop making them as carbon sourced energy is abundant barring the obstruction of politicians. When the average citizen has to spend their own money or vote with it if you prefer they are more rational.
$54 a month for a electric BMW? Sounds like the interest only car loan to me.
When one actually reads the article, that $54/mo lease claim rings less true. It was one dealership in Long Island that negotiated that horrible deal (for them). Every other dealer balked at such insanity, they would only go half-inane by leasing the i3 for $100 - $200 a month. Still a good deal for someone looking for one even though the car is hideous looking. Not sure how the Honda Clarity looks/drives. $200/mo lease on it could well be a good deal.
In reply to $54 a month for a electric… by Wakesetter
Tesla is either incorporated in one of these MAMMOTHS of the car industry or will simply disappear!
No investor will continue to waste money on it when the interest rates abandons the ZERO illusion!
And at the end of the lease period, you will owe an easy $120,000. Why doesn't everyone just lease cars?
The State Of Nevada is getting fucked up the ass by this company. Problem is, our elected officials like that shit.
They like backdoor deals of any kind. The ass-ramming kind, the money kind, any kind of backdoor they can get.
All the while saying it is for the children. Disgusting.
Author forgot to mention that HMC and TM HFCVs have 3 Years' H2 Fuel Paid for.
So. TCO involve Lease, Ins, Lic and Registration. No Fuel, since entire Lease Period are covered.
You should probably speak in layman's terms for all the snowflakes that have invaded Z/H.
I understand where you're coming from, but most people don't. Jut lay it out simply, so the basement babies can understand.
In reply to Author forgot to mention… by IronForge
The gas and diesel cars are on their way out because of environmental reasons, and because in the long run, the hybrids and the EV's are more practical.
There is also a trend developing that favours renewable energy and cleaner environment.
Aircraft and ships are also being regulated to cut emissions.
$54 a month? Where? I'll take 5 right now.
I agree to lease the i8 for 49$ American per month.
There's just something weird about that car. I can't figure out if it's the skinny tires or the fact that Tom Cruise drove one in "Mission Impossible".?
In reply to I agree to lease the i8 for… by fallst
No worries Musk. Tim Cooksucker will buy your company before it's bankrupt.
I will take 4 BMW if you can get me under $200. Thanks.
Aother Tesla hit piece?
I'm still working on my battery powered bicycle. Stuff from China takes the slow boat. Lithium Ion batteries. If I hit a telephone at 60MPH, I'll get burned alive (eh, make that burned after being killed by impact).
That is a nice kitchensink effort, give away free cars basically. Yes that should show Tesla.