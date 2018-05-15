Millennial Candidates Embrace Socialism, While Venezuela Chokes On It

Authored by Doug French via The Mises Institute,
Franklin Bynum was unchallenged and won the Democratic nomination to become a criminal court judge in Houston. Mr. Bynum is an avowed socialist and he’s not alone in that conservative state. At least 16 other socialists appeared on the ballot in primary races across Texas.
Socialism has oozed out of college classrooms and into the ballot box.
“Yes, I’m running as a socialist,” Mr. Bynum told the New York Times. “I’m a far-left candidate. What I’m trying to do is be a Democrat who actually stands for something, and tells people, ‘Here’s how we are going to materially improve conditions in your life.’”
Wannabe-Judge Bynum is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), which is growing by leaps and bounds after Trump’s election, even in conservative states.
The NYT reports, “D.S.A.’s membership has increased from about 5,000 to 35,000 nationwide. The number of local groups has grown from 40 to 181, including 10 in Texas. Houston’s once-dormant chapter now has nearly 300 members.”
Texas, a hot bed for socialism? Who would have thunk it?
“We want to see money stop controlling everything. That includes politics,” said Amy Zachmeyer, 34, a union organizer who helped revive the moribund Houston DSA chapter.
“That just resonates with millennials who are making less money than their parents did, are less able to buy a home and drowning in student debt.”
Ms. Zachmeyer’s student loan payment burden of $1,000 a month convinced her to become a socialist. Good grief.
Don’t worry about a blue wave, worry about a red (commie) wave.
Unsurprisingly, the NYT recently featured an opinion piece by Jason Barker entitled, “Happy Birthday, Karl Marx. You Were Right!” Just a few paragraphs in, Associate Professor Barker gets off this doozy of a paragraph,
educated liberal opinion is today more or less unanimous in its agreement that Marx’s basic thesis — that capitalism is driven by a deeply divisive class struggle in which the ruling-class minority appropriates the surplus labor of the working-class majority as profit — is correct. Even liberal economists such as Nouriel Roubini agree that Marx’s conviction that capitalism has an inbuilt tendency to destroy itself remains as prescient as ever.
It gets better, while millennials struggle under the weight of student loan payments and underemployment, Barker writes,
The inroads that artificial intelligence is currently making into medical diagnosis and surgery, for instance, bears out the argument in the “Manifesto” that technology would greatly accelerate the “division of labor,” or the deskilling of such professions [doctors, lawyers, and well, all jobs].
The good philosophy professor then throws Black Lives Matter and the MeToo movement into the Marxist class struggle bucket.
Of course, accelerating the division of labor is a good thing. Jörg Guido Hülsmann explained,
The economic incentives springing from the division of labor explain the origin and nature of human societies. The basic economic laws that here come into play are therefore the starting point of [Ludwig von] Mises's entire social philosophy, just as it has been the starting point of the greatest social philosophers before him.
Professor Hülsmann continues,
Plato pleads for a division of labor and gives three reasons:
-
there are natural productive differences between the individuals, which make one person a better tailor, while another one might be a better farmer, and so on;
-
the daily exercise resulting from specialization improves the workmanship;
-
many jobs need to be done at the right moment in time and therefore require permanent availability of some person charged with this task.
Meanwhile, today’s young socialists believe they’ve stumbled on to something new. However, Mises proved years ago that socialism must fail because the price of goods cannot be calculated in a government controlled economic system. Mises student Murray Rothbard wrote,
Socialism is that system in which the State forcibly seizes control of all the means of production in the economy. The reason for the impossibility of calculation under socialism is that one agent owns or directs the use of all the resources in the economy…. there is no possibility of calculation anywhere in the production structure, since production processes would be only internal and without markets. There could be no calculation, and therefore complete economic irrationality and chaos would prevail.
If Mr. Bynum and Ms. Zachmeyer want proof, they can look to Venezuela. That country’s government has practiced socialism for years and the result is a 9,000 percent inflation rate, empty shelves and grinding poverty. The country saw its economy shrink 16 percent last year and is expected to shrink 15 percent this year.
According to The Independent, “It is estimated that 10 percent of the population has emigrated. Almost two thirds of all households have at least one family member living abroad. And among those 3 million migrants are young and competent workers who have escaped from a country that sinks deeper into crisis.”
Market Mogul reports,
Price controls have made private business unprofitable, meaning as governments have struggled to maintain imports through dwindling funds, Venezuelan farmers are unable to meet the shortfall, put off by price controls that make their business wholly unprofitable.
In a state of complete dysfunction, Venezuelans are going hungry, to the point of illness and malnutrition. The Washington Post estimate that 11.5% of children under 5 suffer from “moderate to severe malnutrition”, with 48% “at risk of going hungry”. International groups offer aid, but Venezuela is not a charity case, according to its benevolent quasi-dictator Maduro, and such aid is rejected.
That’s what socialism looks like.
Implementation of Marx’s ideas make nobody happy, other than spoiled millennials who aren’t suffering under it.
No we don't. Millennials are behind the popularity of Crowder, Shapiro, Trump, Milo, Mark Dice, etc.
Boomers are the fucking bleeding heart liberals. You shit all over our ability to succeed from your endless spending on your healthcare to your overconsumption of finite resources.
In reply to No we don't. by D503
In reply to Blow me. We got here first… by The Old Man
In reply to Go fuck yourself. a boomer by malek
In reply to A boomer? Doubt that. You… by The Old Man
In reply to time to round up them… by Ahmeexnal
In reply to (.), (.) double on that one! by The Old Man
In America, socialism is inverted. It's for the rich. The less fortunate only get scraps.
In reply to (.), (.) double on that one! by The Old Man
In reply to Blow me. We got here first… by The Old Man
Venezuela is choking on United Satans imperialism, not socialism.
In reply to Spreading the wealth - fukin… by wee-weed up
correct. venezuela is another victim of usa economic terrorism.
In reply to Venezuela is choking on… by directaction
Thanks Weed. This society is so screwed up they don't know how suckered we were during those "Great" times. Work and pay bills. At least we had that. These youngin's are screwed. Tech is burying them. They stare at the mirror of the rest of their lives and are oblivious to what they do.
In reply to Spreading the wealth - fukin… by wee-weed up
In reply to Spreading the wealth - fukin… by wee-weed up
So now the US gov has limited the deductability of property tax of high end homes on federal returns. All I hear from high income earners in these states as how unfair it is. It is a chance for all you boomers in big houses in liberal states to pay your fair share like have always wanted. You are helping the less fortunate via the state. Enjoy yourself, forward soviet and all that shit
In reply to Blow me. We got here first… by The Old Man
Hey take down Andrew Jackson picture. Your words are embarrassing him.
In reply to Blow me. We got here first… by The Old Man
and those "children that you spit on" will leave you at the fire station- leave you in your on waste in your wheelchair-- with a note of "please help" pinned to your shirt.
may be an analogy-- but you will be left to die.
In reply to Blow me. We got here first… by The Old Man
They did 50 years ago. So what's your point?
In reply to and those "children that you… by 21st.century
You need to get out more.
I work with millennials; surrounded by them.
Apart from perhaps 2 of them, they are a bunch of toe-the-line leftist zombies, Trump-haters with NO information (it's just the thing to believe); and not one of them sees Hillary as a crooked, banker-backed, war-mongering monster.
In reply to No we don't. by D503
As if capitalism hasn"t produced 2 world war, and is cooking the 3rd and probable last of the human species.
Are you here begging for a one-way ticket to Venezuela?
We can take up a collection... I'll chip in a $20.
In reply to As if capitalism hasn"t… by wesson
Rick Cormier: Americans can be one major illness away from homelessness because we might not be able to afford our medical bill. But, when our home is burning and we need the Fire Dept. ... we never wonder whether we can afford to call them. We just call them with no awareness that it is one of the socialist systems we are depending on.
In reply to Are you here begging for a… by cheech_wizard
In reply to Rick Cormier: Americans can… by Escrava Isaura
Have any of those people looked into getting health insurance?
I got a part-time job with UPS; 3 hours a day and all health care and prescriptions are paid for.
People love to tell horror stories WITH NO INFORMATION.
In reply to Rick Cormier: Americans can… by Escrava Isaura
The government can start taking away all of their shit and "redistributing" it to the less fortunate ones than them. Let's see how that'll end up....
Thats called income tax, sales tax, vehicle tax, death tax, capital gains tax, property tax, etc
In reply to The government can start… by gespiri
here comes the Commies! Shooting starts shortly afterward. This time, they lose.
No joke! My IDIOT wife supported Bernie because she thought he was the greatest. Imagine 2 parked, paid for cars, side by side, one with a "Bernie" bumper sticker, and one with a "Trump" in 2016. Guns are loaded and available to both! Now I'm thinking she is in the pre stage of dementia. Or maybe, could be, just an IDIOT. We get along to get along because we both realize doesn't seem nobody actually knows what they are doing!
Current bumper sticker is, "WAKE UP!"
Nobody blows their horn or takes pictures of that one!
AND THE BAND PLAYED ON!
Well she didn't support Hitlary
In reply to No joke! My IDIOT wife… by The Old Man
Okay, you got me on that one. But when she found out Hitlery shafted Bernie, she didn't go out to vote. So that's how politics works!
In reply to Well she didn't support… by malek
In reply to No joke! My IDIOT wife… by The Old Man
In reply to Sell your wife. Get a dog. … by RumpleShitzkin
You need Rush Limbaugh, Ol' Man.
In reply to No joke! My IDIOT wife… by The Old Man
In reply to You need Rush Limbaugh, Ol'… by Jackprong
Let me guess Marx,Engels,the Russian revolution etc etc is all an Amish conspiracy(sarcasm)
Wealth always creates the conditions to destroy itself.
Only stable solution? Votes are directly proportional to taxes paid. That's the only system with a feedback loop. Anything else degenerates to bread and circuses and low information voters who fall for magic bean solutions from shysters.
DSA will get infiltrated, probably already is. In the United States, various security agencies have already infiltrated groups such as DSA.
When a group shows any growth, it raises a red flag. FBI and other agencies have eyes on them. In those groups that are involved with civil actions, they simply use lawyers to join and report on the operation. Anyone know what happened to Fathers' Rights groups? They were shut down by little a**hole attorneys that infiltrated the groups.
On a scale that the DSA is operating in, definitely a security infiltration is required.
Among the fatal flaws in our system of corporate finance capitalism is that labor is only counted as a cost to be cut, not as an asset. Yet everyone knows the company with a better labor force is more profitable and worth more. Tools, equipment, buildings, vehicles; they all have a cost but they're assets too. If labor were also counted as an asset to be nurtured, the whole picture would look different. Counting labor as only a cost creates perverse incentives for everyone.
Accounting is an important feature of capitalism. If companies don't utilize human capital effectively, they will go bankrupt. Sales per employee can be a useful measure.
In reply to Among the fatal flaws in our… by swmnguy
For that to work you would need serfdom or slavery.
Your machines aren't going to walk out the door to the competitor and start working there.
In reply to Among the fatal flaws in our… by swmnguy
For that to work you would need serfdom or slavery.
Your machines aren't going to walk out the door to the competitor and start working there.
In reply to Among the fatal flaws in our… by swmnguy
The 60's hippies/ movement to boomers allowed their movement to be taken over by the communists. No they act like we should all love one another after they rapped the country for 30 years. Every generation must sacrifice so the next can do better. Except the boomers. They had to have it all. Taking from future generations no matter what.
So no the mills are not the greatest generation but at least they are not the scum sucking money pigs the boomers are.
GenX
Soon you will get your chance to even things out. Let's see if you're brave enough to cut the boomers' freebies.
My guess is not. The generations that followed are even more into free government cheese.
In reply to The 60's hippies/ movement… by youarelost
Maduro needs Help to save his Socialist paradise. Now if he could get the Bern to leave his 3 million dollar Mansion to help him out so he can save his sorry ass.