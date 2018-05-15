The Most Underappreciated Story In The Oil Market

Authored by Tsvetana Paraskova via OilPrice.com,
The world is currently watching the growing tensions in the Middle East, and oil market analysts are guesstimating just how much Iranian oil supply the renewed U.S. sanctions could stifle.
Yet, the biggest story in oil markets this year may well take place far from the much-publicized tensions in the Middle East – namely China’s ever-growing oil demand.
The key oil demand growth center - China - has just beaten its own imports and refinery runs records, as refined oil product exports jump and domestic crude oil production hits seven-year-lows.
While all eyes are riveted on Iran and the Middle East, the pace of Chinese oil demand growth could be the most underappreciated story in oil markets right now, Bloomberg Opinion columnist David Fickling writes.
China’s oil demand growth has so far this year exceeded expectations, and Goldman Sachs, for example, says that growth could be even “higher than currently estimated”. According to Goldman, global oil demand growth in the first quarter of 2018 is likely to have seen the strongest yearly growth since the fourth quarter of 2010.
Current estimates by investment banks that see lowered Iranian and Venezuelan supply pushing up oil prices also assume that the global—and Chinese in particular—demand growth will continue to be strong.
So far this year, China has lived up to these expectations.
In 2017, China surpassed the United States to become the world’s top crude oil importer as its domestic production declined while it kept the title of world’s largest oil consumer for the ninth consecutive year, and while it expanded refining capacity, and reduced restrictions on oil imports and refined oil product exports.
The strong crude import pace continued this year, and in March Chinese crude oil imports hit their second-highest level on record at that time, while refined fuel exports also jumped to an all-time high, up by 43 percent compared to March 2017. China’s crude oil imports in the first quarter increased by 7 percent on the year to around 9.09 million bpd—a rise of almost 595,000 bpd on average compared to Q1 2017, according to Reuters calculations.
Refinery runs in March also jumped to a record as import quotas for the small independent refiners—the so-called ‘teapots’—were increased and refinery margins stayed healthy.
Chinese refineries processed 12.13 million bpd in March, beating the previous record of 12.03 million bpd from November 2017. Refinery runs in April and May are expected to be lower than the March record due to the peak maintenance season.
At the same time, China’s domestic crude oil production has been languishing near June 2011 lows in the first quarter this year, prompting higher imports to meet growing demand. Crude oil production in March was around 3.76 million bpd, flat compared with the average levels in January and February.
In April, Chinese crude oil imports set a new record—at 9.6 million bpd they beat the previous daily record of 9.57 million bpd from January this year. Steady refining margins and backlog cargoes to some independent refiners contributed to the record import volumes. Refined oil product exports soared 46 percent on the year in April, but eased from the all-time high in March.
China is crucial to global oil demand growth, and if it keeps its current growth pace, it would support the strong demand growth that analysts expect.
On the supply side, Iran’s impact on the global oil market has yet to be quantified or seen. The coming U.S. sanctions pushed up oil prices last week after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal.
Iran’s oil buyers continue to buy its crude, assessing the implications of the sanctions during the 180-day wind-down period. While European buyers flag concerns over the financing issues of trade with Iran as a potential stop to buying Iranian crude, China is reassuring Tehran that it will continue to import its oil.
As a supply loss in collapsing Venezuela and a potential decline in Iranian oil exports push oil prices up, the pace of demand growth in China could drive global demand growth higher. If demand growth continues to be strong—as currently expected—an already tight oil market could become even tighter amid geopolitical concerns, driving oil prices further up.
For the size that China encompasses it is woefully lacking in natural resources. From low iron content ores/clays which make processing expensive to high sulfur content oil and coal (impurities which poison catalysts so they have to be removed at high expense) China has to work hard to get the things they need - which now includes clean air and adequate fresh water.
That is why they often look across the vast expanse of a 3000+ mile border to the riches of their northern neighbor.........
In reply to Tell China to drill for… by Dogman57
There are almost 1.4 BILLION people in China. Every new smart phone or other electronic device drives up energy consumption. Every new auto, or motor bike, and every new factory or piece of equipment does the same. Every new air conditioner, and every new apartment with modern conveniences.....and on and on.
How do you even measure this, given all the variables, with any degree of accuracy. 1.4 Billion people emerging from 3rd world status...quickly. Every single one wants the same thing - more.
In reply to They seem to be using a lot… by PrivetHedge
Despite rumors, replete with graphs galore showing their imminent demise - since 2008™, there is quite a bit going on in China, up to & including the ramp of 'strategic reserves' in both oil and gold. One might suggest they're preparing to 'go a different way' in the future.
In reply to They seem to be using a lot… by PrivetHedge
Rest assured that whatever measures might be taken to deal with oil supplies and competition therefor, they will be the wrong ones. No underlying principle will be evident in them and serious problems will be unaddressed in the interest of expediency and greed on the part of hidden principals.
Meanwhile, not a damn thing will be on in the U.S. about the necessity of stopping all immigration. The last comma will still be being polished 40 years from now on our "Comprehensive Immigration Law Reform" legislation. Almost ready, fools!
Actually, the only thing U.S. elites are obsessed about is keeping the borders wide open and uncontrolled. But I digress. Yes, let's have some kind of a cage fight over energy inexplicable sanctions for one supplier, lord of the flies chaos for another and dismemberment for another. THAT's the way to manage human affairs.
http://www.arabnews.com/node/1303341/business-economy
Investors see big oil surge, but physical markets suggest caution
No mention of the fact that China anounced last year that they expect to hit their own peak of national oil production THIS YEAR!
So while Chinese oil production peaks (after which it will start to decline), Chinese oil demand continues to grow strongly...
And the US Deep State (please, don't blame this figure head in the White House... what's his name again?...: he's just, well, a figure head) still thinks they can cut off Iranian oil supply from the global energy market without devastating consequences?
The US's oil embargo against Iran will become the US-Empire's Waterloo.
The posted article is far from "the most under appreciated story in the oil market".
The most under appreciated, if not entirely unreported, story related to the oil market, or more exactly the energy markets, is that propaganda program carried out by foreign energy interests against the US energy consumer over the last 50 years.
Foreign oil interests and their owned US politicians carried out a well financed program of propaganda through the news media, hollywood, and politicians, to get Americans to voluntarily abandon their local energy solutions, such as coal, domestic oil production, and nuclear and become dependent on foreign oil supplies.
The program started in the early 1970s and continues to this day.
Americans need to wake up and simply look at what is going on. All over the world new energy production is being built on coal. But not in America.
Thankfully market forces are overcoming the propaganda and America is experiencing an energy resurgence. But we could do so much more.
We could build 400 additional reactors at the existing nuclear plants and produce 100% of the US domestic electrical energy needs. Can you imagine what would happen to the price of oil?
Sure more reactors would lead to more deaths. Say from 5 over the last 10 years in the US to 25 instead. Nuclear is the safest source of energy even including the various accidents around the world. Hydro is the deadliest by far. Dam failures have killed many people.
But you can still set these arguments aside and simply look at what is going on around the world, and what is going is the building of coal plants all over.
Why? Because coal is cheap and plentiful, and clean coal can eliminate the sodium dioxide pollutant.
People conflate clean coal cleaning up sodium dioxide, a pollutant that leads to respiratory problems and death, with cleaning up carbon dioxide a plant fertilizer.
The CO2 scare is just more baseless fear-mongering in the long propaganda war meant to keep Americans and to a lesser degree western europeans on the foreign energy bandwagon.
