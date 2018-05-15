"It's A Shell Game" - Neighborhood Nonprofit Sues Chicago To Block Obama's Presidential Library

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/15/2018 - 18:45

The South Side's rebellion against its one-time savior - former President Barack Obama - continued Tuesday when a nonprofit group claiming to represent residents from the area filed a lawsuit to try and block the project.

As the Chicago Tribune reports, an organization called Protect Our Parks filed the suit in US District Court on Monday, alleging that Chicago Park District and the City of Chicago don't have the authority to grant government-owned parkland to a separate organization - in this case, the Obama Foundation.

Obama

Three Chicago residents were listed as plaintiffs in the case, which alleges that the building is a "short con shell game, a corrupt scheme to deceive and seemingly legitimize an illegal land grab."

"The City and Park District clearly realize and fully understand that this established law precludes the Park District from arbitrarily transferring possession, use and control of this dedicated 'open, clear and free' public parkland in Jackson Park to a private nongovernmental...entity’s self-determined use," the complaint said. 

The nonprofit also accused the Obama Foundation of pulling an "institutional bait and switch" because the building isn't consistent with what the group would consider a "true presidential library."

The community center would house archives from Obama's presidency under the supervision of the National Archives and Records Administration. But the center will also include a large gym, a "community forum" and an outdoor plaza.

The city and the Obama family have insisted that the project won't harm the neighborhood because it will create jobs for local residents. But opponents of the project have argued that the city should grant residents who own homes in the neighborhood a tax freeze because the center's mere existence would likely drive a wave of gentrification and the attendant rise in property values.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel immediately leapt to his former boss's defense. In a statement released by the city, Chicago hailed the center as a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest hundreds of millions of dollars that will create good jobs on the South Side."

"The Obama Presidential Center is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest hundreds of millions of dollars that will create good jobs on the South Side, bring our communities together and honor the legacy of Chicago’s favorite son and daughter. While some choose to stand in the way of progress for the South Side, we are focused on making progress in every community in Chicago," the statement reads.

The Obama Foundation submitted construction plans earlier this year, and is planning on breaking ground before the beginning of 2019. The suit was filed ahead of a Thursday Chicago Plan Commission meeting, where issues pertaining to the construction of the center are expected to be discussed.

Aliens-R-Us lakecity55 Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:04

There will be a secret passageway for that, leading to a Rumper Room 4 stories below ground level.  That way they save money on sound-proofing, for all the yelling and screaming taking place there for invited guests only, like the Clintons, Epstein, Weinstein, Stormy, Pelosi, Schumer, Comey, Rothstein, Shitstein, Sanders, Feinstein, Waters, Ellison, etcetc.

Chuck Walla Mentaliusanything Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:11

That Kenyan fucker never generated a decent job in his life. He was great at corruption, though. Maybe he should build atop the old slums Val owned because the Olympics were supposed to be built there. How ol' Val knew the exact Olympic plan is a mystery, but she ruled over uninhabitable slums full of Obama's "people" like a boss.

 

All Hail Braack the Merciful.

I Am Jack's Ma… Aliens-R-Us Tue, 05/15/2018 - 18:57

I want to see O’bombya’s school records.

And hear from people taught by him.

There’s a fella who wrote 2 autobiographies (or, someone did for him) before having done a thing.  A state congressman who was installed as a senator, and from which position he almost immediately began running for office.

And his chief of staff?  A dual Israeli shitizen and son of a Zionist terrorist and spy.

Obama was selected by the Crowns and Pritzkers and other wealthy Jewish/Zionist families to run for a party, look into it yourself, to which over 50% of contributions come from Jews (8 of HC’s top ten... all her top 5...  of course Trump’s top donors were Jews, too...)

 

And Obama’s mother may have been Jewish.

But all that ‘secret Muslim’ stuff sure kept everyone’s eyes away from (((who))) facilitated his rise at every step.

Cass Sunstein could not have done better...  

And the Alex Jones and Breitbarts.. Zionist shills... did the most with that distraction.

Obama should be arrested and ‘flipped.’

 

Then shot into the sun.

GreatUncle Tue, 05/15/2018 - 18:47

Another foundation is this like the CLinton Foundation?

If so what Haitian like countries you looking to diversify into and is there any uranium?

RubberJohnny Tue, 05/15/2018 - 18:51

Will the Kenyan's personal records that he had sealed with his first Executive Order on his first day in office be unsealed for the grand opening?

And will the weight room be dedicated to Mike Obama?

RubberJohnny Tue, 05/15/2018 - 18:54

Apparently his Styrofoam Greek pillars that back-stopped his inspiring speeches will play an integral part of the display along with that 2" thick bullet-proof plexiglass enclosure he used on the campaign trail.

What a great guy!

Yen Cross Tue, 05/15/2018 - 18:57

    The first two lobby exhibits should be the Emanuel brothers heads on pikes?

  So fitting for the "Architect of Healthcare" and leader of the "Murder Capital of The Great Lakes"?

 

WTFUD Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:06

My Probation Officer told me last week that i was economical with the truth and lacked the basic social skills to interact with the public, and as far as work was concerned, i should consider a run for Congress.

RubberJohnny Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:06

I must admit the design for the library is conceptually unique.

It consists of a bath house, a gymnasium and a whorehouse with a drop off voluntary book exchange at the entrance.

Intriguing to say the least.

tongue.stan Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:15

"Clearly an attempt by some racist folks to cockblock a much needed bath house in my hood. Therefore, let me state, unequivocably, that I still have authority over my fleet of drones, and I'm really good at killin'." Sodom Oblackula.

RichardParker Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:22

While some choose to stand in the way of progress for the South Side, we are focused on making progress in every community in Chicago,"...

 

They must be... RACISTS!  BITTER CLINGERS!

Avichi Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:46

KUDOS ! to the Chicagoan's !....#DENY and #RESIST the mother fucker #OBAMA to have any #LEGACY not only in #CHICAGO across the WORLD...Deny all legacy ever to be granted or bestowed on him in the #HISTORY OF THE AMERICA.

 

WIPE his LEGACY OUT of the AMERICAN HISTORY BOOKS

3-fingered_chemist Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:49

What exactly can Obama put in the library? Trump has effectively erased his entire Presidency in less than 2 years. All his "crowning" achievements turned out to be disasters or Trump terminated them with a single pen stroke. Nice legacy, Barry!