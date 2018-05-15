A Newly Bullish Gartman: "This Weakness Shall Not Last Long"

One of the catalyst cited by traders for yesterday's late swoon in the market, was the unexpected news that Gartman had turned bullish again saying in his latest letter that "we’ve no choice but to err quietly bullish of shares generally."
It probably did not take Gartman long to realize that his current trade recos are mutually conflicting: on one hand bullish stocks, on the other, pretending to still be short the 10Y, even though he was clearly stopped out on payrolls Friday when the 10Y dropped below his stop loss of 2.92%...
... a combination which as today's market has shown means one or the other has to give - quiet simply, it is no longer possible to have stocks, yields, the dollar and oil all rising at the same time.
So one day after his latest flip-flop, what does the man who two months ago made a "watershed" call for a secular market top, think will happen next? Well, good news to the bears: he thinks that "this weakness shall not last long."
STOCKS, IN GLOBAL TERMS, HAVE FINALLY FALLEN A BIT as seven of the ten markets comprising our International Index have fallen and as three have risen. None, however, have moved by anywhere near 1%, save for the market in Hong Kong where shares were down 0.9%; however, after the massive run to the upside that shares in Hong Kong have enjoyed over the course of the past week and one half as the Hang Seng has risen from 29,925 on the 4th of May to yesterday’s “closing” high of 31,515, or an increase of 5.3%, some correction… some consolidation… some profit taking it certainly to be expected.
The same… or very nearly the same… can be said of the US market where the S&P made its low of 2,630 on the 3rd of May and made its way to 2,730 as of last evening, or an increase of 3.8%; it is become a bit overbought and some consolidation is not only to be expected, it is perhaps almost mandatory.
Finally, to “prove” the near universality of the recent global strength in the equities markets, the markets in Europe collectively made their low on the 3rd of May also and have risen 1.8% over that same interval of time. Thus, this has indeed been a “collective,” well established bullish run in broad global terms and so a reasonably broad, “collective” consolidation is almost de rigueur.
What shall be the catalyst for this correction? The fact that the yield on the US ten-year treasury security is back above 3.00% shall be sufficient news to account for a bit of weakness. Too, the fact that commodity prices are rising and that inflationary pressures are making themselves known shall account for some of that weakness. Further, the uncertainty that a joint 5Star/Lega government installed in Rome shall account for some of the weakness in European shares. Further, still we can point to the confusion in Southeast Asia and the change in government in Malaysia as a reason for a correction, and further still, we can point to the problems in Venezuela and Argentina as yet another reason.
Finally, we note that the CNN Fear & Greed Index, which has fallen to single-digits several weeks ago marking a very serious over-sold level and which has since then risen to 54 as of last night’s close, has gone from inordinately low levels back to neutrality and is itself due for some consolidation… perhaps even a bit of correction.
In other words, there are reasons a ‘plenty from which a bit of international equity market weakness can and shall develop. Likely, this weakness shall not last long
Did the multi-decade bear market just start?
Comments
There is a wide variety of psychotropic drugs available to treat Gartman's disorder.
My long dated call options have just been screwed. Damnit to hell.
In reply to There is a wide variety of… by small axe
12 noon is the over/under on Gartman getting stopped out again.
Hey ~ Sports Betting is legal now right? I'm gonna start a tout service.
In reply to My long dated call options… by Ghost of PartysOver
For the life of me I don't know why this man telegraphs his every move. What exactly does he gain from doing so, other than the possible ego boost from being considered an 'expert' on color TV.
In reply to 12 noon is the over/under on… by TheWholeYearInn
He's kind of like ZH's version of Cesar Romero's Joker. For me anyways.
In reply to For the life of me I do not… by Cognitive Dissonance
"A broken clock is never wrong, just less than a half of a day early." -Dennis Gartman
In reply to He's kind of like ZH's… by ParkAveFlasher
In that "case", I would say EPIC COLLAPSE, probably this Thursday unless of course Gartman comes out later today or tomorrow predicting EPIC COLLAPSE, this Thursday.
In reply to "A broken clock is never… by MillionDollarButter
For a second there, I thought you were talking about Trump.
In reply to For the life of me I do not… by Cognitive Dissonance
Bingo!
One and the same in my book. Both allow their ego to consistently overcome common sense and intelligence.
In reply to For a second there, I… by TheWholeYearInn
a.k.a. talking out their ass ..
In reply to Bingo! One and the same in… by Cognitive Dissonance
Trump's pretty dumb for a guy who was investing in NYC when the "smart money" was running for the hills.
In reply to a.k.a. talking out their ass… by Giant Meteor
Down-on-his-luck Trump was rescued by the Rothschild's... research it...
In reply to Trump's pretty dumb for a… by ParkAveFlasher
I don't recall mentioning Trump being dumb .. obviously a bit more shrewd than a lot of folks caught in his wake, those he's successfully raked over the coals ..
As to talking out of his ass, why even Trump has copped to that charge ..
In reply to Trump's pretty dumb for a… by ParkAveFlasher
ON TV!!!!
Gartman looks like he has drank so much over the years (typical "finance guy") that he is early stages wet brain.
Hopefully he has relatives to water and change him when he goes "full wet"
In reply to For the life of me I do not… by Cognitive Dissonance
I swear. ZH ridiculing Gartman is the funniest, best aspect of this site. Relentless. Hilarious
Gartnans retirement acct has to have about as much left as Phoenix Capital or SRSRocco...
In reply to 12 noon is the over/under on… by TheWholeYearInn
Beware- When gartman says “We” he is actually referring to himself and his 26 cats.
In reply to There is a wide variety of… by small axe
He is right on schedule. I'm now short...
Yes! Short as much as u like!!!!!!
Greatest contrarian indicator since Lehman!!!!
Go short young man!
"Full Faith and Credit"
Same as it ever was!
Metals getting spanked like the bitch that they are, just sold the last hoard...I'm done with that sector for good.
And Im actually fucking happy about it...
I’m very close to joining you. I’m sick of watching them. But I’ve been here before and didn’t do it. So we shall see. But I’m tired of taking all the risks while the government parasites take none.
I just don’t understand how Gold got to $1900 in 2011 and can’t get over $1365 in 2018. If someone could answer that for me they can have all my Gold.
In reply to Metals getting spanked like… by Bill of Rights
That's what I'm looking for. Capitulation at last.
In reply to Metals getting spanked like… by Bill of Rights
Ya sure, fake ass bastard, how can you look at something that is losing money and be happy about it ha ha ha ha you go with that.
Fuck that sector, and fuck your insurance, Boating accident and whatever other Bull shit term you people use to justify a LOSING BET!..Oh and fuck the 5000 Year old meme as well, good luck carrying around all those hundreds of pounds of coins, I can carry a $100,000 on a flash drive.
In reply to Metals getting spanked like… by Cognitive Dissonance
BINGO! I looked at buying bitcoin when it was something like $106. Thought it was too expensive.
Big duh. At least my 10 ounce Scottsdale Silver bars usually fetch a decent premium on ebay. Sell them for $190-210, routinely. Of course, ebay takes 10% and most of the fun out of it.
I'm looking for a big, fat short. It's coming.
In reply to Ya sure, fake ass bastard,… by Bill of Rights
Sorry. Forgot the /s tag.
A little touchy this morning?
In reply to Ya sure, fake ass bastard,… by Bill of Rights
LOL!!!
That "sector" has been a fucking joke for a while. Remember, the "official" price will be whatever the fuck they want it to be.
Forward Soviet!
In reply to Metals getting spanked like… by Bill of Rights
Ya ya another one loading his boat to no where...Good luck Myers..Same people 10 years strong same bull shit meme...Any day now KEEP STACKING.
In reply to LOL!!! That "sector" has… by LawsofPhysics
and any potential new recruits are piling into crypto's...
In reply to Ya ya another one loading… by Bill of Rights
Bill, can't say that I blame you. I was sold on silver since 2006, made some money, but the last few (five) years have been flat, at best.
There was a time when some arbitrage was available, buying under 16.50 and selling over 17.50, but it's fucking gone thanks to the COMEX, et. al.
Paper prices ripped the metals a new one. Stock up on nickels. They're almost worth their stated weight in copper and nickel. Besides, it doesn't cost much to buy some.
The only good thing I can say about silver at this point is that it's fairly liquid.
In reply to Metals getting spanked like… by Bill of Rights
You do realize it's a federal offense to melt minted nickels for the metal, yes?
https://www.thesprucecrafts.com/coinflation-melt-value-768739
Not yet so with silver and gold - that's why, literally and figuratively, they are still "liquid".
In reply to Bill, can't say that I blame… by bigloser
Who said I was planning to melt them? Just holding them for "melt value."
If a nickel ever is worth 10¢, the government will want to recall them, but the black market will be paying a premium for them.
In reply to You do realize it's a… by ParkAveFlasher
How are you going to buy cat food for Sunday dinner after the economy collapses?
You just fucked up.
In reply to Metals getting spanked like… by Bill of Rights
Ya ya Economy collapsing...As if those Silver coins are gonna save you...Same assholes pushing the boating accident are the same assholes 10 years strong begging for an economic collapse so their silver goes up $20...good luck.
In reply to How are you going to buy cat… by Alexander De Large
I am just holding what I have. I don't even care where the price goes at this point. I will be handing my grandchildren gold and silver coins someday I suppose. I will find a way to use it as a teachable moment for them.
In reply to Metals getting spanked like… by Bill of Rights
'Clubbed like baby seals' as they say on ZH... Gold down to $1293
In reply to Metals getting spanked like… by Bill of Rights
I hold my precious metals via mining stocks. I have holdings in several mid-sized miners that all pay 4 to 7% dividends and have p/es under 12. So while taking a nice income div I can continue to wait. Look at highland gold or Centamin. Income and stacking at the same time!
In reply to Metals getting spanked like… by Bill of Rights
Perfect of you to announce your folly on a Gartman page. Why would anyone as cash flush as you say you are, bother to sell his gold? Now every "ounce" of your wealth has counter party risk. Sounds real liberating.
5/15/18
In reply to Metals getting spanked like… by Bill of Rights
This is it! This is the sign! [/Louis Tully, Ghostbusters]
Pile all of your cash into the Gartman Contrarian 3x Leveraged ETF and kill it today!!!
Quick, to the FAZmobile!
In reply to Pile all of your cash into… by Cautiously Pes…
Perfect. Bwahahahahahahahaha. Just in time to save my mad-money shorts.
FUCK THIS GUY, TYLER!
OK, this has to be a psy-op, and Gartman is a hologram.
Either that, or fat-boy Dennis has been jerking his monkey a bit too much, or, to put it in his terms, "we are quietly long self-pleasure in Yen terms. We are indeed turning Japanese."
I like how he says "shall" all the time.
I'm almost convinced he's drunk when he writes his newsletters, which would make him an American hero in the same vein as Audie Murphy or Rip Taylor.
In reply to OK, this has to be a psy-op,… by bigloser
Lest we forget Foster Brooks...
"We" shall not.
In reply to I like how he says "shall"… by Alexander De Large
Charlie Brown misses the football........again.
Liquor store opens in 31 minutes.
The Orrifice of Adephia has spoken.
Looks like he must have shorted the dollar and gone long on metal's yesterday.
This flip flop shall not last long.