North Korea Cancels Meeting With South Over "Provocative" Military Drills

North Korea has abruptly canceled talks with South Korea that had been set for Wednesday - and is threatening to walk away from talks with the US - over joint US-South Korea military drills, according to Yonhap.
Repeating a familiar line, North Korea's Central News Agency said the "Max Thunder" drills involving South Korea and the US air force were a "rehearsal for an invasion" of the North and an unnecessary "provocation" amid warming inter-Korean ties.
The North has already made several gestures of sincerity, including releasing three US hostages and "closing" its ruined nuclear testing facility.
South and North Korea were expected to discuss "follow-up measures" after the two warring neighbors reached an historic agreement late last month. The talks were scheduled to take place on the southern side of Panmunjom, the village where the Korean War Armistice was signed, and where last month's inter-Korean summit took place.
The North had said it would send a five-member delegation led by Ri Son-kwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, according to Yonhap.
The delegation was to include Kim Yun-hyok, vice railroad minister, and Won Kil-u, vice sports minister, and will be accompanied by more than 20 staff and journalists, the North Korean ministry said.
Meanwhile, South Korea's five-member delegation was set to be led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon. Cho would've been accompanied by four other officials, including Kim Jeong-ryeol, vice transportation minister, Roh Tae-kang, vice cultural minister, and Ryu Kwang-soo, vice minister of Korea Forest Service.
The meeting would've marked the first time that officials from the two countries had met following last month's summit, where South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un signed an agreement vowing to cease military hostilities. They also agreed to allow families separated by the Korean War to reunite.
A historic summit between North Korea and the US is set to take place June 12 in Singapore.
Cave In at missile test site apparently not as bad as it seemed
This is just theater, the meeting will go ahead. No need to be a doubting Thomas. Unified Korea is necessary for the new Silk Road. Watch. This is N.Korea showing their people they are Strong but still looking for a peaceful solution. Face Saving. Also Sum Tin Wong?
In reply to Cave In by TheWholeYearInn
Every nuclear explosion in history, mapped:
http://thesoundingline.com/map-of-the-day-every-nuclear-explosion-in-hi…
In reply to this is just theater, the… by JimmyJones
The Norks are like Lucy holding the football for Charlie Brown.
In reply to Every nuclear explosion in… by Four Star
The military drills were stupid. Why were they not postponed until after the peace talks or possibly indefinitely?
In reply to The Norks are like Lucy… by wee-weed up
Exactly - Because just before the buyer of the house you're selling to him goes to closing, you piss on his leg...
In reply to The military drills were… by Kafir Goyim
In reply to Exactly - Because just… by erkme73
"Why were they not postponed until after the peace talks or possibly indefinitely?"
Who exactly wants peace?
In reply to r by BaBaBouy
Everyone.
But nobody wants to appear to want it the most.
In reply to "Why were they not postponed… by giovanni_f
Too many DS traitors in various positions need to be lost at sea.
In reply to Exactly - Because just… by erkme73
for the u.s., it's not enough to WIN...the other guy has to lose AND take it up the tailpipe...
In reply to The military drills were… by Kafir Goyim
to reach Kim Jong Un's 'tailpipe' a dude'd have to be hung like old John Holmes just to get past the flab. Trump's got small hands remember?
In reply to for the u.s., it's not… by BullyBearish
Why are they holding military drills in the backdrop of rapprochement?
Bad faith comes to mind. Like wanting to re-negotiate the Iran deal and pick and choose new rules that suit only one (((particular))) side.
In reply to for the u.s., it's not… by BullyBearish
People who understand negotiations predicted this.
In reply to Why are they holding… by Brazen Heist
These military drills have been ongoing for nearly a while, however, they have been reduced in size by 50%. The North Koreans knew all about them too. This is just a negotiation tactic. Think about it.
In reply to The military drills were… by Kafir Goyim
In reply to The Norks are like Lucy… by wee-weed up
If I wanted 'theater', I would have gone to the movies.
But then it would have been overpriced popcorn, and shitty Hollywood thespians & Zionist scripts.
Oh wait.
In reply to this is just theater, the… by JimmyJones
The thespians and scripts both spent time on that dirtbag Harvey Weinstein's cum stained casting couch.
In reply to If I wanted 'theater', I… by TheWholeYearInn
All roads lead to
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kaesong_Industrial_Region
https://www.logicsupply.com/nuc/?cpsrc=NUC&agname=nuc&kw=&ps=none&gclid…
In reply to this is just theater, the… by JimmyJones
US sabotages N. Korea good will by carrying on large scale threatening US/S.K MILITARY DRILLS.
John Bolton knows this.
The US/ISRAEL BIGGEST THREAT TO WORLD PEACE.
In reply to this is just theater, the… by JimmyJones
In reply to Cave In by TheWholeYearInn
Seems like the western media convinced Little Rocket Man that he was being too nice.
In reply to Cave In by TheWholeYearInn
Great time for another nork ICBM test.
In reply to Seems like the western media… by truthseeker47
Well... THAT sure lasted a long time...
One might think halting the military drills as a gesture of good faith might have been appropriate... for awhile anyway...
Much of the reason for the North's nuclear program is in response to these "drills", which so often come around planting or harvest time. The North is agricultural and needs all available hands at these key times, but the drills force it into a state of military alert and reduce the labor available for agriculture. This is not too surprising when you consider that, by the end of the Korean War, the US Air Force was bombing dams and flooding agricultural land. Starve them into submission! Koreans remember.
In reply to Well... that sure lasted a… by loveyajimbo
Talk about screwing up a wet dream.
Sounds like any good reason to re-neg. The games go on.
Kim: Bring more Ice Cream.
Zee American Waffen SS led by Pompeo, Haspel and Herr Bolton will fuck up all "peace" negotiations. MOAR WAR!!!
"Money Trumps peace." -- George W. Bush
Trump is going to fuck y'all with an unsanded 2x4.
So much Drama.
They need a joint agreement so that both the North and South can send observers to watch over military drills. Then an element of trust 'might' be established.
Uh-oh,
Bolton and Abe keep adding pre-conditions,trying to torpedo any deal.
The ball is now in Moon's court,no tickee no laundry.
Kim should partner with China, performing a military drill invading Taiwan. Don't get mad Kim, get even!
The US has NEVER kept a treaty or promise in its history... except to the puppet masters
This article from the London Review of Books is from a year ago, but it describes how Koreans before the division of the country after World War 2 and now North Korea would be jittery and paranoid about countries outside Korea. Japan annexed Korea in 1910, and then after World War 2, other outsiders poked their noses into Korea.
https://www.lrb.co.uk/v39/n10/bruce-cumings/a-murderous-history-of-korea
Any peaceful settlement between North and South Korea would necessarily require the departure of US military from South Korea. American troups in a unified Korea would quickly end up in the North at the Chinese (and Russian) borders: totally unacceptable for these countries.
And since I do not see the US leave Korea voluntarily, I think the chances of a Korean reunion are effectively zero.
not really, trump can make the same promises that nato did when the russians packed up and allowed germany to reunite.
not.one.inch.east.
amer'ka's word is its bond. just ask rouhini.
In reply to Any peaceful settlement… by bverheg
No one is seeking a reunification, especially kim Jung Un. Only peaceful relations and trade between the two countries and no nukes.
In reply to Any peaceful settlement… by bverheg
Looks like China took control of their puppet rocket man again. I would guess the conversation went something like this...
NK join BRICS or be destroyed by the West.
In reply to Looks like China took… by SomeAreMoreEqual
We all kenw Bolton would destroy the South and North peace. How would he justify US occupation of Asia. Lets all hope that Chinese and Russians can get North and South to work without the idiots from Washington. I heard Bolton demanded 5 nukes to be delivered to US from Kim before the peace would be guarantee. Kim probably was like " wtf you jsut fu..ed over Iran"
Bolton's the master.
Of being an fucking lunatic with penchant for needless violence? Sure.
In reply to Bolton's the master. by Reaper
Bolton getting ready to ruin it again.
Turnabout is a fair goose.
I'm shocked North Korea is not following through on their 763rd promise to change things. Whodathunkit?
The USA has never followed thru' on any of their agreements stating with armistice which they broke in 57.
Propaganda has rotted your brain, Norks never did anything UNTIL the USA welshed first.
In reply to I'm shocked North Korea is… by Rikky
Kim would be crazy to trust anything the US offers. I can't think of any treaties the US has been involved in and hasn't broken. All you need do is look at how easily US leaders lie to their own people to get an idea of their honesty.