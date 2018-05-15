North Korea Cancels Meeting With South Over "Provocative" Military Drills

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/15/2018 - 14:42

North Korea has abruptly canceled talks with South Korea that had been set for Wednesday - and is threatening to walk away from talks with the US - over joint US-South Korea military drills, according to Yonhap

Repeating a familiar line, North Korea's Central News Agency said the "Max Thunder" drills involving South Korea and the US air force were a "rehearsal for an invasion" of the North and an unnecessary "provocation" amid warming inter-Korean ties.

The North has already made several gestures of sincerity, including releasing three US hostages and "closing" its ruined nuclear testing facility.

South and North Korea were expected to discuss "follow-up measures" after the two warring neighbors reached an historic agreement late last month. The talks were scheduled to take place on the southern side of Panmunjom, the village where the Korean War Armistice was signed, and where last month's inter-Korean summit took place. 

The North had said it would send a five-member delegation led by Ri Son-kwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, according to Yonhap.

The delegation was to include Kim Yun-hyok, vice railroad minister, and Won Kil-u, vice sports minister, and will be accompanied by more than 20 staff and journalists, the North Korean ministry said.

Meanwhile, South Korea's five-member delegation was set to be led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon. Cho would've been accompanied by four other officials, including Kim Jeong-ryeol, vice transportation minister, Roh Tae-kang, vice cultural minister, and Ryu Kwang-soo, vice minister of Korea Forest Service.

The meeting would've marked the first time that officials from the two countries had met following last month's summit, where South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong Un signed an agreement vowing to cease military hostilities. They also agreed to allow families separated by the Korean War to reunite.

A historic summit between North Korea and the US is set to take place June 12 in Singapore.

Politics

JimmyJones TheWholeYearInn Tue, 05/15/2018 - 14:46 Permalink

This is just theater, the meeting will go ahead.   No need to be a doubting Thomas.  Unified Korea is necessary for the new Silk Road.  Watch.  This is N.Korea showing their people they are Strong but still looking for a peaceful solution.  Face Saving.  Also Sum Tin Wong?

loveyajimbo Tue, 05/15/2018 - 14:44 Permalink

Well... THAT sure lasted a long time...

One might think halting the military drills as a gesture of good faith might have been appropriate... for awhile anyway...

JLarryL loveyajimbo Tue, 05/15/2018 - 14:59 Permalink

Much of the reason for the North's nuclear program is in response to these "drills", which so often come around planting or harvest time. The North is agricultural and needs all available hands at these key times, but the drills force it into a state of military alert and reduce the labor available for agriculture. This is not too surprising when you consider that, by the end of the Korean War, the US Air Force was bombing dams and flooding agricultural land. Starve them into submission! Koreans remember.

Cosmicserpent Tue, 05/15/2018 - 14:48 Permalink

Zee American Waffen SS led by Pompeo, Haspel and Herr Bolton will fuck up all "peace" negotiations.  MOAR WAR!!! 

 

"Money Trumps peace." -- George W. Bush

 

Trump is going to fuck y'all with an unsanded 2x4.

BritBob Tue, 05/15/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

They need a joint agreement so that both the North and South can send observers to watch over military drills. Then an element of trust 'might' be established. 

bverheg Tue, 05/15/2018 - 14:56 Permalink

Any peaceful settlement between North and South Korea would necessarily require the departure of US military from South Korea. American troups in a unified Korea would quickly end up in the North at the Chinese (and Russian) borders: totally unacceptable for these countries.

And since I do not see the US leave Korea voluntarily, I think the chances of a Korean reunion are effectively zero.

SomeAreMoreEqual Tue, 05/15/2018 - 15:04 Permalink

Looks like China took control of their puppet rocket man again. I would guess the conversation went something like this...

 

  • Kim: I'm scared Trumps's gunna kill me. So I think I go meet with them.
  • Xi: We'll protect you. Just keep doing your part in this charade.
  • Kim: Maybe I meet anyway, just to be sure. I'm too young to die.
  • Xi: We have nukes too and would hate to have to "volunteer" to help the US with their battle with you guys. Back out of the meeting or face certain death.
  • Kim: Umm, ok, I back out then.

 

Thordoom Tue, 05/15/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

We all kenw Bolton would destroy the South and North peace. How would he justify US occupation of Asia. Lets all hope that Chinese and Russians can get North and South to work without the idiots from Washington. I heard Bolton demanded 5 nukes to be delivered to US from Kim before the peace would be guarantee. Kim probably was like " wtf you jsut fu..ed over Iran" 

ItsAllBollocks Tue, 05/15/2018 - 15:24 Permalink

Kim would be crazy to trust anything the US offers. I can't think of any treaties the US has been involved in and hasn't broken. All you need do is look at how easily US leaders lie to their own people to get an idea of their honesty.