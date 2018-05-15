Pat Buchanan: Bibi's Troubled Hour Of Power

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,
For Bibi Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister save only founding father David Ben-Gurion, it has been a week of triumph.
Last Tuesday, President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal as Bibi had demanded. Thursday, after Iran launched 20 missiles at the Golan Heights, Bibi answered with a 70-missile attack on Iran in Syria.
“If it rains on us, it will storm on them. I hope we have finished the episode,” Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said, boasting that Israel’s raids hit “nearly all Iranian infrastructure in Syria.”
The day before, Bibi was in Moscow, persuading Vladimir Putin to cancel the sale of Russia’s S-300 air defense system to Damascus.
Yesterday, in an event televised worldwide, the U.S. embassy was transferred to Jerusalem, with Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner doing the honors in what Bibi called a “glorious day.” Few can recall a time when Israel seemed in so favorable a position.
The White House and the Republican Party that controls Congress are solidly behind Israel. Egypt is cooperating to battle terrorists in Sinai.
Israel has a de facto alliance with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf royals. And the Palestinians have never been more divided, isolated and alone.
Yet, there is another side to this story, also visible this last week.
As the transfer ceremony of the Jerusalem embassy was taking place, TV split screens showed pictures of protesting Palestinians, 52 of whom were shot dead Monday, with thousands wounded by snipers. Some 40,000 had rallied against the U.S. embassy move.
Even before Monday’s body count, the Gaza Health Ministry said that, over the previous six Fridays of “March of Return” protests, 49 Palestinians had been killed and 2,240 hit by live fire from Israeli troops.
Those dead and wounded Palestinians are not likely to be forgotten in Gaza. And while Israel has never had so many Arab regimes willing to work with her in pushing back against Iran, Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit called the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem, a “clear violation of international law.”
Gheit added: “The fall of Palestinian martyrs by the bullets of the Israeli occupation must ring an alarm … bell to any state that does not find anything wrong with the immoral and illegal stance that we are watching.”
Last week, Hezbollah, which arose in resistance to the 1982 Israeli occupation of Lebanon, and expelled the Israeli army 18 years later, won Lebanon’s elections. A Hezbollah-backed coalition will likely form the new government in Beirut.
Michael Oren, Israel’s former ambassador to the U.S. and Bibi ally, said that any attack by Hezbollah, which fought Israel to a standstill in 2006, should bring an Israeli declaration of war — on Lebanon.
While Israel launched some 100 strikes on Syria in recent years, Syrian President Bashar Assad has survived and, with the aid of Hezbollah, Iran and Russia, won his civil war.
Assad and his army and allies are far stronger now, while President Trump, Israel’s indispensable ally, speaks of bringing U.S. troops home from Syria. In polls, a majority of Americans lines up behind Israel in its clashes, but a majority also wants no more U.S. wars in the Middle East.
Also, Sunday, the U.S. sustained another major political defeat.
Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi lost his re-election bid. Based on early results, the winning coalition was that of Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, against whose forces U.S. troops fought a decade ago.
Running second was a ticket led by a Shiite militia general close to Iran. When a new government is formed in Baghdad, the orientation of Iraq seems certain to shift away from the United States.
While the Israelis are the most powerful nation in the region, how long can they keep 2 million Palestinian Arabs confined in the penal colony that is the Gaza Strip? How long can they keep the 2 million Palestinians of the West Bank living in conditions even Israeli leaders have begun to compare to apartheid?
Across the West, especially in universities, a BDS movement to have students, companies and consumers boycott, divest and sanction Israeli-produced products has been gaining ground.
The Palestinians may have been abandoned by Arab rulers and the wider world. Yet, history teaches that people forced to survive in such conditions eventually rise in rebellion and revolution, take revenge, and exact retribution for what was done to them and their own.
Republican leaders often say that we cannot permit “any daylight” between the U.S. position and that of Israel.
But can the country that decried for decades the panicked reaction of an Ohio National Guard that shot and killed four students at Kent State University sit silent as scores of unarmed protesters are shot to death and thousands are wounded by Israeli troops in Gaza?
Bibi and Israel appear to be on a winning streak. It is difficult to see how, over the long run, it can be sustained.
Comments
Aww ~ Look at the two lovebirds
OT; Tom Wolfe has died. I met him back in the day and he was a bit of an ass, but he will be missed for his ability to chronicle Wall Street.
In reply to Look at the two lovebirds by TheWholeYearInn
'Donald Wormtongue - Mouth of Zion'
Buchanan speaks of:
He leaves out that Israel has actively backed ISIS and Al Qaeda {along with the US, UK, Saudis, Qataris, Turks, and probably more} as Iran, at the invitation of Syria's government, helped, with Hezbollah fight them. This bare fact has to resonate even with many Sunnis in the region.
Israel is run by psychopaths. And the real problem is American Jews have inordinate influence, as do 'Christian' Zionists who seem totally unfamiliar with the New Testament. They live only to see war and death and excuse anything "Israel" does.
They are Zio-mbies, and they have lost the plot.
In reply to OT; Tom Wolfe has died. I… by Whoa Dammit
So Putin, too, must bend the knees to the Jews.
As expected given the Jewish mafia and lobby in Russia, but here's a question: If I'm Assad and I do win this war - why would I let the Russians stay in that naval base when they would not help me defend myself against Israeli attacks generally meant to weaken Syria's ability to fight terrorist mercenaries, and Lebanon's ability to resist Israeli attack?
In reply to 'Donald Wormtongue - Mouth… by Jesus von Einstein
Their Fiat being a Satanic / Lucerferian System of Debt, Bondage, Enslavement & Control.
A Satanic System of Control over all Mankind which they intend to implement from their Lucerferian Hq in ZioNeoConFascist Isreal via The Yinon Plan & Operation Talpiot from their NWO Temple Mount.
And, the Zionist Globalist want to wage this Depopulation WWIII from their NWO Lucerferian Temple Mount Hq.
Zionost Kabala Babylonian “Fake Jews” who manipulate through Lucerferian / Santanic Deception Gas Lit into your Psyche.
In other words, the real “Anti-Semites.
The Lucerferian / Santic Hq.’s is Isreal.
However, Satan does set up shop in the US through his Duel Israeli minions.
Remember Five points:
1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.
2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.
3.The Yinon Plan.
4.Operation TALPIOT.
5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.
One bright aspect is the Anti-Isreal / Jew Zionist movement is gaining steam. More & more Individuals are speaking openly against Israel’s War Crimes, False Flag involvements, The Yinon Plan along with Pro Zionist immigrantion policy of migrating Muslim’s & Arabs to the EU & US without fear of retribution. Pro migration policy which supports territory boarder expansion via the Yinon Plan & ethnic cleansing & migration of Arabs & Muslim’s.
Not to mention the Billions in US foreign aid, AIPAC, ZioNeoConFascist NGO’s & dual Israeli Citizen’s which hold Political Office in CONgress. Which must be outlawed.
In reply to The day before, Bibi was in… by Jesus von Einstein
"...how, over the long run, it can be sustained..."
It can't. Israhell's DOWNFALL is guaranteed.
In reply to Their Fiat being a Satanic /… by Chupacabra-322
@ revolla,
Completely agree.
However, what keeps me up at night is the Zionist “Sampson Option.”
In reply to how, over the long run, it… by revolla
ALERT For Israeli/American STAGED False Flags in the near future!!!
These Staged False Flag Terrorist attacks, to probably be Blamed on: Palestinians, Iran, Hamas/Hezbollah, to Try and get the American people on board War against Iran/Syria in the Middle East!
These False Flags could possibly be the Sinking of a US Navy vessel by Israel blamed on Iran
In reply to @ revolla, Completely agree… by Chupacabra-322
I don't think the fat lady has sung on the issue of S-300's to Iran. Putin always plays the long game.
In reply to The day before, Bibi was in… by Jesus von Einstein
You have lost your tenuous grasp on reality champ.
Your creation of "'Christian' Zionists " is the proof.
In reply to 'Donald Wormtongue - Mouth… by Jesus von Einstein
I didn't create them. A contemptible fraud funded by a Jewish banker {or bankers} did.
https://www.wrmea.org/015-october/the-scofield-bible-the-book-that-made-zionists-of-americas-evangelical-christians.html
No offense, but you should probably read more.
In reply to You have lost your tenuous… by Ink Pusher
Poor Israel. Those crafty Palestinians are deliberately running in front of bullets just to make Israel look evil.
Then they are throwing their dead babies in front to Israeli tanks. They will stoop to any tactics to make Israel look like murdering bastards. But don't worry - Israel has a golden pass on any and all atrocities.
In reply to 'Donald Wormtongue - Mouth… by Jesus von Einstein
Fuck Bibi
In reply to OT; Tom Wolfe has died. I… by Whoa Dammit
Fuck the Hasbara Jews who populate this site.
In reply to Fuck Bibi by DownWithYogaPants
Congratulations to the new owner of the NFL Carolina Panthers, Jewish David Tepper!
A more honest and upstanding man can not be found.
Best of luck with your 2.2 billion$ purchase David.
In reply to Look at the two lovebirds by TheWholeYearInn
BIH...both of you evil f&cks...
even a jew wouldn't want to live in a totally jew-controlled world...
In reply to Congratulations to the new… by Clueless Economist
@ Bully,
Exactly!
The actual “Semites” are also living under the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopathic Zionist Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Political Zionism:
The social movement which creates and sustains the physical nation of Isreal. The driver for World Government through Isreal in the tradition of the Heretical Frankist Jews.
This definition is embodied by The Rothschild family.
Not all Jews are political Zionists. Not all political Zionists are Jews.
The political Zionist movement feeds off Jews in the sameway the the Nazi movement feed off the Germans.
Political Zionism is the greatest enemy of the Jews.
In reply to BIH...both of you evil f&cks… by BullyBearish
From the article;
"In polls, a majority of Americans lines up behind Israel in its clashes, but a majority also wants no more U.S. wars in the Middle East."
anyone have a link to recent poling ?
I remember seeing a poll from a decade ago where America polled exactly the inverse of the rest of the world ... here Israeli policy had a disapproval rating of 20% vs 80% for the rest of the world; which made me think that either New Zealanders were anti Semitic or their media just didn't broadcast the facts as clearly as ours
In reply to Look at the two lovebirds by TheWholeYearInn
How can you be surprised at the relentless propaganda branding Palestinians as aggressors and the land thieving Israelis as victims that is a constant narrative on US television sets and print media.
In reply to From the article; "In polls… by curbjob
Indeed, how could I be surprised .
Well spotted btw.
In reply to How can you be surprised at… by haruspicio
Jerusalem belongs to Isreal and the Palestinians can go F themselves if they don't like it.
Haruspicio or more commonly aruspicy is the study of animal entrails or of killed victims of a sacrifice... So go back to f'ing your donkey creep.
In reply to How can you be surprised at… by haruspicio
Since when did Jerusalem belong to Poles like Netanyahu?
In reply to Jerusalem belongs to Isreal… by Tachyon5321
Polls are lies. Who conducted the poll? (((Liars))). The swamp won't be drained until AIPAC is history and all the spies and traitors are exterminated.
In reply to From the article; "In polls… by curbjob
All USSA polling is lies to back up MSM narrative... honestly, I can't find anyone IRL who backs what Trump is doing... even the Jews I know are outraged.
In reply to From the article; "In polls… by curbjob
I liked the substance of Pat's article, but have some doubts about his "facts." Leaving the polling aside:
Thursday, after Iran launched 20 missiles at the Golan Heights, Bibi answered with a 70-missile attack on Iran in Syria.
The Syrian/Hezbollah/Iranian coalition claimed that the attack on Syria's occupied Golan, containing illegal Israeli military bases, was in response the the Israeli attack on Syria. They said that Israel can no longer expect to attack Syria without a similar counter to Israeli positions. They could have almost as easily lobbed those missiles into Tel Aviv, like the Israeli's did to Damascus, but they are showing some restraint about starting WWIII. Who ya gonna believe, Israel or your lyin' eyes?
As to Israel and Hezbollah fighting to a "standstill" in 2006. The truth is Hezbollah totally cleaned their clock and traumatized the IDF which believed their own BS about their invincibility. But the most amazing thing is that Hezbollah used only 1000 of their B team to stand off the IDF at the border. The vast majority of their fighters, including the A team were kept in reserve to the north to see how things went.
In reply to From the article; "In polls… by curbjob
Mr. Nitay aka the Polak with the fake jew name Nutnyahoo. This demon got the grand tour with Putin at the May Parade and then the obscene USSAN embassy theater with the rake Ivanka and her slum lord husband all in a week. However, the demon will eventually get what he is due and his evil enclave in occupied, apartheid Palestine will disappear as quickly as it came. The ongoing massacre yesterday while the zio serpents preened and puffed with their fucking Jerusalem BS poking a giant finger in the eye to the whole of humanity. This obscenity will provoke some very very heavy Karma for Nitay and his rabid khazarian squatters.
Binny Nitay, khazarian mobster and fake jew.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdlPKFuFeV4
Orange Utang, casino freeloader living off the Rothschild dime.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ
In reply to Look at the two lovebirds by TheWholeYearInn
@ Fire,
All the Jews were killed in 70AD by the Romans as Jesus predicted.
They're all gone the current ones are impostors.
'The New Jew Review' is composed of nomadic Turk's (Khazarians) who were residents of the Crimea region when they adopted Judaism on the orders of their King, who got his orders from the Russian Tsar at the time (around 700 AD.)
They are not Semites at all. Khazarian Jews are not Semites, although Sephardic Jews are Semites; you know, those guy's the 'Israelite's' ran out of Palestine back in 1948 because they were not Khazarian Jews, who consider themselves as 'The Master Race'!
Christ called the followers of the Talmud, the Pharisees, Sons of Satan.
So Christ will give Christian Palestinians their land back.
But Christ will not follow the dictates of the false Zionist Scoffield Bible Apocalypse.
The true Apocalypse (meaning unveiling) will be pulling back the curtain on the Wizards of Zion, the Lucifarian Rothschilds. Then will Humanity be free of their debt slavery.
The way I look at it as an ex catholic is a “Jew” Zionist is a person who is like Abraham. If you are ready to murder your own child then you understand what it takes to advance in this cult.
In reply to Mr. Nitay aka the Polak with… by Fireman
@Chupa
It gets even worse.
When the Romans sacked Jerusalem in 70 AD, they destroyed the 2nd Temple of SOLOMON. The site became a Roman garbage dump.
Fast forward.
The infamous WAILING WALL, is built at the wrong location (so all these clowns coming there for the 'foto op' might be praying to the flying gefilte fish monster for all anyone knows).
https://popular-archaeology.com/article/wailing-at-the-wrong-wall/
In reply to @ Fire, All the Jews were… by Chupacabra-322
We have no idea what went down between Putin and His Satanic Majesty other than a fairly cordial public display. Russians are always diplomatically polite, particularly Putin and Lavrov. Nutsy Yahoo covered his ass by lauding and carrying a large photo of a famous Jewish general of the USSR who seriously kicked German ass in this VE parade where the USSR lost over 20 million people. Putin plays the long game. Everyone called him a coward for not responding violently to Turkey shooting down a Russian bomber over Syria and killing its pilot. Flash to two years later after Putin tipped off Erdogan and saved his marbles and probably his life from a CIA coup. Now Turkey has 1.5 feet out of NATO, considering closing Incerlik to NATO, is running the Southern pipeline into Europe, attacking the Kurds in Syria who stupidly aligned themselves with the USA to partition Syria, is becoming increasingly friendly with Iran despite Erdogan and Turkey being primarily Sunni, and buying a shitload of S-400's.
In reply to Mr. Nitay aka the Polak with… by Fireman
A match made in hell
In reply to Look at the two lovebirds by TheWholeYearInn
cruise missiles is the answer..
"bow down to me and I will give you all the kingdoms on earth"
Satan
Foto caption =
"C'Mon Barbie Let's Go Party"
Egypt has terrorists in the Sinai?
TERRORISTS IN THE SINAI?!
Now who could these people possibly be...Amish? Swedes? Lost German tourists?
I just gots ta know!
/////
Wut...we thinkin Hawaiians? ;-)
In reply to Look at the two lovebirds by TheWholeYearInn
Israeli employees?
;-\
In reply to Egypt has terrorists in the… by nmewn
er..the ZOG will not allow a BSD movement to gain traction...thats obvious to everyone not a 18 year old arts student at SJW uni
funny...just as obummer became the country's best gun salesman, satanyahoo has become the WORLD'S best recruiter for BDS...
In reply to er..the ZOG will not allow a… by chippers
Pat will forever be branded an anti-semite- by all the MSM outlets.
I am so sick and tired of the tribe and this anti-semite shit all the time. Trying to keep a positive attitude isn't easy and the picture of the maverick and netanyahoo snuggling is repulsive.
In reply to Pat will forever be branded… by tunetopper
As the article pointed out, a majority of Americans want no more ME wars, but they support Israel.
Reason: Israel is a democracy, and the unarmed, Palestinian victimology is complicated by things like Hamas, storing bombs in Palestinian schools, rockets frequently fired into Israel and a ton of suicide bombing.
There are also economic inconsistencies, like photos of Palestinian merchants, with heaping carts of food from Israel and lots of customers able to buy it.
Palestinians get their wifi from Israel. And they also have millionaires, with plenty of money to build resorts with olympic-sided pools, but no money to start enough productive businesses to employ their idle, protesting youth.
That said, we have our own idle, protesting youth here in the USA, and Deplorables did not vote for Trump to get stuff done on foreign policy.
We voted for him primarily to do something about stopping welfare-assisted, illegal immigration and to reduce the over-the-top number (1.1 million per year) of new, legal immigrants, many of whom likewise enjoy household bills paid by government after they reproduce in the USA, while 50 to 95 million US citizens are out of the workforce, depending on how you define working age.
Wages have not risen in 40 years. Wages do not need to rise when so many single-earner moms and legal / illegal immigrants in households with male breadwinners can get their main bills paid by government for having sex, reproducing and working part time to stay under the income limits for monthly welfare that covers rent & groceries and the cut off for refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431.
With millions more non-welfare-eligible / non-womb-productive citizens underemployed—and facing rent that soaks up more than half of monthly, earned-only income, partially due to so many immigrants competing for apartment units—social tensions are rising right here in the USA.
Our government favors womb-productive noncitizens over citizens. We do not need for our leaders to spend most of their time and trillions of dollars in a nation that is $21 trillion in debt, trying to control how foreign governments treat citizens v/s noncitizens, which is a futile task and not the task we wanted prioritized.
In reply to Pat will forever be branded… by tunetopper
I think Israel is in the top ten of weapons sellers in the world.
So why are we giving them weapons and money?
In reply to As the article pointed out,… by Endgame Napoleon
Anyone supporting ISRAHELLI GENOCIDE and blaming the victims of said genocide is a psychopath.
Love watching brown, unarmed Innocents slaughtered by Israhelli IDF?
Then the following should give you quite the hard on:
https://killinggaza.com/
In reply to As the article pointed out,… by Endgame Napoleon
Welfare assisted illegal immigration? These are the idiot things that don't even measure in the budget but idiots get worked up about them. You need to look at the data instead of spouting the crap they put forth on things like Limbaugh.
Illegals pay up to 12B in SS although they aren't allowed to take any out
The get up to 2B in aid (PEANUTS) for Medicaid
States pay most of the burden, which isn't that much.
Look, I am not for open borders at all but saying they are draining the US coffers is just idiotic.
In reply to As the article pointed out,… by Endgame Napoleon
Bibi the psychopath.....what would Trump do without him up his ass. Too bad a few brothers from Stenton Ave did not beat his ass to a pulp when he was growing up there...the world would be a better place...
Www.megaprize.io
Mr Pot, did you know there is a memorial to Bibi's brother in center City Philly?
The SOB died in the 1976 Entebbe raid.
I'm sure the brothers put a few beatings down on the Netanyahu brothers at Cheltenham High.
In reply to Bibi the psychopath.....what… by Pol Pot
That memorial sounds like a fabulous place to urinate.
In reply to Mr Pot, did you know there… by Clueless Economist
Never ceases to amaze me, the stuff one learns on ZH. Ta.
In reply to Mr Pot, did you know there… by Clueless Economist
some call it a winning streak, others call it getting shitfaced at the bar while talking shit to everyone you see in an attempt to get your face rearranged
Winning streak? The Jews own and control the POTUS and Capitol Hill. There is no fucking streak involved. It is a well thought out and executed strategic plan, put in place over many decades and now with a host of 5th columnists and compliant treasonous Goyim within the USSA power structures, the consequences of such machinations are clear to see and luck has nothing to do with it. So fuck you and your lily livered explanations Mr Buchanan. Just call a spade a spade and be done with it. Winning streak? Pffttt.
A winning streak?
I think we've seen the real face of Israel in the last few days. A lying, cheating, violent and truly evil people. Chosen? Not by God. Maybe chosen by the other guy..
Ha Ha Trump won and your only point is on the top of your head...
In reply to I winning streak? I think we… by Kopfs