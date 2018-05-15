Pat Buchanan: Bibi's Troubled Hour Of Power

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,

For Bibi Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving prime minister save only founding father David Ben-Gurion, it has been a week of triumph.

Last Tuesday, President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal as Bibi had demanded. Thursday, after Iran launched 20 missiles at the Golan Heights, Bibi answered with a 70-missile attack on Iran in Syria.

“If it rains on us, it will storm on them. I hope we have finished the episode,” Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said, boasting that Israel’s raids hit “nearly all Iranian infrastructure in Syria.”

The day before, Bibi was in Moscow, persuading Vladimir Putin to cancel the sale of Russia’s S-300 air defense system to Damascus.

Yesterday, in an event televised worldwide, the U.S. embassy was transferred to Jerusalem, with Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner doing the honors in what Bibi called a “glorious day.” Few can recall a time when Israel seemed in so favorable a position.

The White House and the Republican Party that controls Congress are solidly behind Israel. Egypt is cooperating to battle terrorists in Sinai.

Israel has a de facto alliance with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf royals. And the Palestinians have never been more divided, isolated and alone.

Yet, there is another side to this story, also visible this last week.

As the transfer ceremony of the Jerusalem embassy was taking place, TV split screens showed pictures of protesting Palestinians, 52 of whom were shot dead Monday, with thousands wounded by snipers. Some 40,000 had rallied against the U.S. embassy move.

Even before Monday’s body count, the Gaza Health Ministry said that, over the previous six Fridays of “March of Return” protests, 49 Palestinians had been killed and 2,240 hit by live fire from Israeli troops.

Those dead and wounded Palestinians are not likely to be forgotten in Gaza. And while Israel has never had so many Arab regimes willing to work with her in pushing back against Iran, Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit called the U.S. embassy move to Jerusalem, a “clear violation of international law.”

Gheit added: “The fall of Palestinian martyrs by the bullets of the Israeli occupation must ring an alarm … bell to any state that does not find anything wrong with the immoral and illegal stance that we are watching.”

Last week, Hezbollah, which arose in resistance to the 1982 Israeli occupation of Lebanon, and expelled the Israeli army 18 years later, won Lebanon’s elections. A Hezbollah-backed coalition will likely form the new government in Beirut.

Michael Oren, Israel’s former ambassador to the U.S. and Bibi ally, said that any attack by Hezbollah, which fought Israel to a standstill in 2006, should bring an Israeli declaration of war — on Lebanon.

While Israel launched some 100 strikes on Syria in recent years, Syrian President Bashar Assad has survived and, with the aid of Hezbollah, Iran and Russia, won his civil war.

Assad and his army and allies are far stronger now, while President Trump, Israel’s indispensable ally, speaks of bringing U.S. troops home from Syria. In polls, a majority of Americans lines up behind Israel in its clashes, but a majority also wants no more U.S. wars in the Middle East.

Also, Sunday, the U.S. sustained another major political defeat.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi lost his re-election bid. Based on early results, the winning coalition was that of Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, against whose forces U.S. troops fought a decade ago.

Running second was a ticket led by a Shiite militia general close to Iran. When a new government is formed in Baghdad, the orientation of Iraq seems certain to shift away from the United States.

While the Israelis are the most powerful nation in the region, how long can they keep 2 million Palestinian Arabs confined in the penal colony that is the Gaza Strip? How long can they keep the 2 million Palestinians of the West Bank living in conditions even Israeli leaders have begun to compare to apartheid?

Across the West, especially in universities, a BDS movement to have students, companies and consumers boycott, divest and sanction Israeli-produced products has been gaining ground.

The Palestinians may have been abandoned by Arab rulers and the wider world. Yet, history teaches that people forced to survive in such conditions eventually rise in rebellion and revolution, take revenge, and exact retribution for what was done to them and their own.

Republican leaders often say that we cannot permit “any daylight” between the U.S. position and that of Israel.

But can the country that decried for decades the panicked reaction of an Ohio National Guard that shot and killed four students at Kent State University sit silent as scores of unarmed protesters are shot to death and thousands are wounded by Israeli troops in Gaza?

Bibi and Israel appear to be on a winning streak. It is difficult to see how, over the long run, it can be sustained.

Whoa Dammit Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:36

'Donald Wormtongue - Mouth of Zion'

 

Buchanan speaks of:

  • a 70-missile attack on Iran in Syria.  The Syrians said the Israelis attacked the Syrians, after Syria fired some missiles into occupied Golan, after Israel had attacked the Syrian Army for the 1000th time.
  • a 'civil war.'  It may have been that for the first 6 months of the conflict, but has been a proxy war for most of the time, fought mainly by non-Syrians against Assad and Syrians.

 

He leaves out that Israel has actively backed ISIS and Al Qaeda {along with the US, UK, Saudis, Qataris, Turks, and probably more} as Iran, at the invitation of Syria's government, helped, with Hezbollah fight them.  This bare fact has to resonate even with many Sunnis in the region.

 

Israel is run by psychopaths.  And the real problem is American Jews have inordinate influence, as do 'Christian' Zionists who seem totally unfamiliar with the New Testament.  They live only to see war and death and excuse anything "Israel" does. 

 

They are Zio-mbies, and they have lost the plot.

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:43

The day before, Bibi was in Moscow, persuading Vladimir Putin to cancel the sale of Russia’s S-300 air defense system to Damascus.

So Putin, too, must bend the knees to the Jews.

 

As expected given the Jewish mafia and lobby in Russia, but here's a question:  If I'm Assad and I do win this war - why would I let the Russians stay in that naval base when they would not help me defend myself against Israeli attacks generally meant to weaken Syria's ability to fight terrorist mercenaries, and Lebanon's ability to resist Israeli attack?

 

 

 

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:46

Their Fiat being a Satanic / Lucerferian System of Debt, Bondage, Enslavement & Control.

 

A Satanic System of Control over all Mankind which they intend to implement from their Lucerferian Hq in ZioNeoConFascist Isreal via The Yinon Plan & Operation Talpiot from their NWO Temple Mount. 

 

And, the Zionist Globalist want to wage this Depopulation WWIII from their NWO Lucerferian Temple Mount Hq.

 

Zionost Kabala Babylonian “Fake Jews” who manipulate through Lucerferian / Santanic Deception Gas Lit into your Psyche.  

 

In other words, the real “Anti-Semites. 

 

The Lucerferian / Santic Hq.’s is Isreal.

However, Satan does set up shop in the US through his Duel Israeli minions.  

 

Remember Five points:

 

1. Isreal will fight to the very last American Soldiers Death.

2. The Zionist screams in Pain as he Stikes you.

3.The Yinon Plan.

4.Operation TALPIOT.

5. Qatari Pipeline Petro Dollar Vs. Russia / China Petro Yaun.

 

One bright aspect is the Anti-Isreal / Jew Zionist movement is gaining steam.  More & more Individuals are speaking openly against Israel’s War Crimes, False Flag involvements, The Yinon Plan along with Pro Zionist immigrantion policy of migrating Muslim’s &  Arabs to the EU & US without fear of retribution.  Pro migration policy which supports territory boarder expansion via the Yinon Plan & ethnic cleansing & migration of Arabs & Muslim’s. 

Not to mention the Billions in US foreign aid, AIPAC, ZioNeoConFascist NGO’s & dual Israeli Citizen’s which hold Political Office in CONgress.  Which must be outlawed.  

 

 

 

 

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 13:56

ALERT For Israeli/American STAGED False Flags in the near future!!!

 

These Staged False Flag Terrorist attacks, to probably be Blamed on: Palestinians, Iran, Hamas/Hezbollah, to Try and get the American people on board War against Iran/Syria in the Middle East!

 

These False Flags could possibly be the Sinking of a US Navy vessel by Israel blamed on Iran

@ Bully,

@ Bully,

Exactly!

The actual “Semites” are also living under the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopathic Zionist Tyrannical Lawlessness.

 

Political Zionism:

 

The social movement which creates and sustains the physical nation of Isreal.  The driver for World Government through Isreal in the tradition of the Heretical Frankist Jews. 

 

This definition is embodied by The Rothschild family.

 

Not all Jews are political Zionists.  Not all political Zionists are Jews.

The political Zionist movement feeds off Jews in the sameway the the Nazi movement feed off the Germans.

 

Political Zionism is the greatest enemy of the Jews.

 

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:27

From the article;

 "In polls, a majority of Americans lines up behind Israel in its clashes, but a majority also wants no more U.S. wars in the Middle East."

anyone have a link to recent poling ? 

I remember seeing a poll from a decade ago where  America polled exactly the inverse of the rest of the world ... here Israeli policy had a disapproval rating of 20% vs 80% for the rest of the world; which made me think that either New Zealanders were anti Semitic or their media just didn't broadcast the facts as clearly as ours 

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 13:15

I liked the substance of Pat's article, but have some doubts about his "facts."   Leaving the polling aside:

 

Thursday, after Iran launched 20 missiles at the Golan Heights, Bibi answered with a 70-missile attack on Iran in Syria.

 

The Syrian/Hezbollah/Iranian coalition claimed that the attack on Syria's occupied Golan, containing illegal Israeli military bases, was in response the the Israeli attack on Syria.  They said that Israel can no longer expect to attack Syria without a similar counter to Israeli positions.  They could have almost as easily lobbed those missiles into Tel Aviv, like the Israeli's did to Damascus, but they are showing some restraint about starting WWIII.  Who ya gonna believe, Israel or your lyin' eyes?

As to Israel and Hezbollah fighting to a "standstill" in 2006.  The truth is Hezbollah totally cleaned their clock and traumatized the IDF which believed their own BS about their invincibility.  But the most amazing thing is that Hezbollah used only 1000 of their B team to stand off the IDF at the border.  The vast majority of their fighters, including the A team were kept in reserve to the north to see how things went.

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:38

Mr. Nitay aka the Polak with the fake jew name Nutnyahoo. This demon got the grand tour with Putin at the May Parade and then the obscene USSAN embassy theater with the rake Ivanka and her slum lord husband all in a week. However, the demon will eventually get what he is due and his evil enclave in occupied, apartheid Palestine will disappear as quickly as it came. The ongoing massacre yesterday while the zio serpents preened and puffed with their fucking Jerusalem BS poking a giant finger in the eye to the whole of humanity. This obscenity will provoke some very very heavy Karma for Nitay and his rabid khazarian squatters.

 

Binny Nitay,  khazarian mobster and fake jew.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NdlPKFuFeV4

 
Orange Utang, casino freeloader living off the Rothschild dime.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FhTMy9ma2mQ

 

@ Fire,

@ Fire,

 

All the Jews were killed in 70AD by the Romans as Jesus predicted.

They're all gone the current ones are impostors.

  'The New Jew Review' is composed of nomadic Turk's (Khazarians) who were residents of the Crimea region when they adopted Judaism on the orders of their King, who got his orders from the Russian Tsar at the time (around 700 AD.)

They are not Semites at all. Khazarian Jews are not Semites, although Sephardic Jews are Semites; you know, those guy's the 'Israelite's' ran out of Palestine back in 1948 because they were not Khazarian Jews, who consider themselves as 'The Master Race'!

Christ called the followers of the Talmud, the Pharisees, Sons of Satan.

So Christ will give Christian Palestinians their land back.

But Christ will not follow the dictates of the false Zionist Scoffield Bible Apocalypse.

The true Apocalypse (meaning unveiling) will be pulling back the curtain on the Wizards of Zion, the Lucifarian Rothschilds. Then will Humanity be free of their debt slavery.

The way I look at it as an ex catholic is a “Jew” Zionist is a person who is like Abraham. If you are ready to murder your own child then you understand what it takes to advance in this cult.

 

 

@Chupa

@Chupa

 

It gets even worse.

 

When the Romans sacked Jerusalem in 70 AD, they destroyed the 2nd Temple of SOLOMON. The site became a Roman garbage dump.

 

Fast forward.

 

The infamous WAILING WALL, is built at the wrong location (so all these clowns coming there for the 'foto op' might be praying to the flying gefilte fish monster for all anyone knows).

 

https://popular-archaeology.com/article/wailing-at-the-wrong-wall/

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 13:28

We have no idea what went down between Putin and His Satanic Majesty other than a fairly cordial public display.  Russians are always diplomatically polite, particularly Putin and Lavrov.  Nutsy Yahoo covered his ass by lauding and carrying a large photo of a famous Jewish general of the USSR who seriously kicked German ass in this VE parade where the USSR lost over 20 million people.  Putin plays the long game.  Everyone called him a coward for not responding violently to Turkey shooting down a Russian bomber over Syria and killing its pilot.  Flash to two years later after Putin tipped off Erdogan and saved his marbles and probably his life from a CIA coup.  Now Turkey has 1.5 feet out of NATO, considering closing Incerlik to NATO, is running the Southern pipeline into Europe, attacking the Kurds in Syria who stupidly aligned themselves with the USA to partition Syria, is becoming increasingly friendly with Iran despite Erdogan and Turkey being primarily Sunni, and buying a shitload of S-400's.  

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:57

As the article pointed out, a majority of Americans want no more ME wars, but they support Israel.

Reason: Israel is a democracy, and the unarmed, Palestinian victimology is complicated by things like Hamas, storing bombs in Palestinian schools, rockets frequently fired into Israel and a ton of suicide bombing.

There are also economic inconsistencies, like photos of Palestinian merchants, with heaping carts of food from Israel and lots of customers able to buy it.

Palestinians get their wifi from Israel. And they also have millionaires, with plenty of money to build resorts with olympic-sided pools, but no money to start enough productive businesses to employ their idle, protesting youth. 

That said, we have our own idle, protesting youth here in the USA, and Deplorables did not vote for Trump to get stuff done on foreign policy.

We voted for him primarily to do something about stopping welfare-assisted, illegal immigration and to reduce the over-the-top number (1.1 million per year) of new, legal immigrants, many of whom likewise enjoy household bills paid by government after they reproduce in the USA, while 50 to 95 million US citizens are out of the workforce, depending on how you define working age.

Wages have not risen in 40 years. Wages do not need to rise when so many single-earner moms and legal / illegal immigrants in households with male breadwinners can get their main bills paid by government for having sex, reproducing and working part time to stay under the income limits for monthly welfare that covers rent & groceries and the cut off for refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431.

With millions more non-welfare-eligible / non-womb-productive citizens underemployed—and facing rent that soaks up more than half of monthly, earned-only income, partially due to so many immigrants competing for apartment units—social tensions are rising right here in the USA.

Our government favors womb-productive noncitizens over citizens. We do not need for our leaders to spend most of their time and trillions of dollars in a nation that is $21 trillion in debt, trying to control how foreign governments treat citizens v/s noncitizens, which is a futile task and not the task we wanted prioritized.

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 13:44

Welfare assisted illegal immigration? These are the idiot things that don't even measure in the budget but idiots get worked up about them. You need to look at the data instead of spouting the crap they put forth on things like Limbaugh. 

Illegals pay up to 12B in SS although they aren't allowed to take any out

The get up to 2B in aid (PEANUTS) for Medicaid

States pay most of the burden, which isn't that much.

Look, I am not for open borders at all but saying they are draining the US coffers is just idiotic.

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:25

Bibi the psychopath.....what would Trump do without him up his ass.  Too bad a few brothers from Stenton Ave did not beat his ass to a pulp when he was growing up there...the world would be a better place...

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:27

some call it a winning streak, others call it getting shitfaced at the bar while talking shit to everyone you see in an attempt to get your face rearranged

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:29

Winning streak? The Jews own and control the POTUS and Capitol Hill. There is no fucking streak involved. It is a well thought out and executed strategic plan, put in place over many decades and now with a host of 5th columnists and compliant treasonous Goyim within the USSA power structures, the consequences of such machinations are clear to see and luck has nothing to do with it. So fuck you and your lily livered explanations Mr Buchanan. Just call a spade a spade and be done with it. Winning streak? Pffttt.

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 12:30

A winning streak?

I think we've seen the real face of Israel in the last few days. A lying, cheating, violent and truly evil people. Chosen? Not by God. Maybe chosen by the other guy..