Paul Craig Roberts: Is Putin's Strategy Finally Beginning To Work?

Authored by Paul Craig Roberts,
I have explained Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Christian practice of turning the other cheek to Western provocations as a strategy to convey to Europe that Russia is reasonable but Washington is not and that Russia is not a threat to European interests and sovereignty but Washington is. By accommodating Israel and withdrawing from the multi-nation Iran nuclear-nonproliferation agreement, US President Donald Trump might have brought success to Putin’s strategy.
Washington’s three main European vassal states, Britain, France, and Germany have objected to Trump’s unilateral action. Trump is of the opinion that the multi-nation agreement depends only on Washington. If Washington renounces the agreement, that is the end of the agreement. It doesn’t matter what the other parties to the agreement want. Consequently, Trump intends to reimpose the previous sanctions against doing business with Iran and to impose additional new sanctions. If Britain, France, and Germany continue with the business contracts that have been made with Iran, Washington will sanction its vassal states as well and prohibit activities of British, French, and German companies in the US. Clearly, Washington thinks that Europe’s profits in the US exceed what can be made in Iran and will fall in line with Washington’s decision, as the vassal states have done in the past.
And they might. But this time there is a backlash. Whether it will go beyond strong words to a break with Washington remains to be seen. Trump’s neoconservative pro-Israel National Security Advisor John Bolton has ordered European companies to cancel their business deals in Iran. Trump’s ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell has ordered German companies to immediately wind down their business operations in Iran. The bullying of Europe and blatant US disregard of European interests and sovereignty has made Europe’s long vassalage suddenly all too apparent and uncomfortable.
Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, previously a loyal Washington puppet, said that Europe can no longer trust Washington and must “take its destiny into its own hands.”
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that Washington’s leadership had failed and it was time for the EU to take over the leadership role and to “replace the United States.” Various French, German, and British government ministers have echoed these sentiments.
The cover story of the German news magazine Der Spiegel, “Goodbye Europe,” has Trump giving Europe the middle finger. The magazine declares that it is “Time for Europe to Join the Resistance.”
Although European politicians have been well paid for their vassalage, they might now be finding it an unworthy and uncomfortable burden.
Whereas I respect the virtue of Putin’s refusal to reply to provocation with provocation, I have expressed concern that Putin’s easy acceptance of provocations will encourage more provocations that will increase in intensity until war or Russian surrender become the only options, whereas if the Russian government took a more aggressive position against the provocations, it would bring the danger and cost of the provocations home to the Europeans whose compliance with Washington enables the provocations. Now it seems that perhaps Trump himself has taught that lesson to the Europeans.
Russia has spent several years helping the Syrian Army clear Syria of the terrorists that Washington sent to overthrow the Syrian government. However, despite the Russian/Syrian alliance, Israel continues illegal military attacks on Syria. These attacks could be stopped if Russia would provide Syria with the S-300 air defense system.
Israel and the US do not want Russia to sell the S-300 air defense system to Syria, because Israel wants to continue to attack Syria and the US wants Syria to continue to be attacked. Otherwise, Washington would call Israel off.
Several years ago before Washington sent its Islamist proxy troops to attack Syria, Russia agreed to sell Syria an advanced air defense system, but gave in to Washington and Israel and did not deliver the system. Now again in the wake of Netanyahu’s visit to Russia we hear from Putin’s aide Vladimir Kozhim that Russia is continuing to withhold modern air defenses from Syria.
Perhaps Putin believes he has to do this in order not to give Washington an issue that could be used to pull Europe back in line with Washington’s policy of aggression. Nevertheless, for those who do not see it this way, it makes Russia again look weak and unwilling to defend an ally.
If Putin believes that he will have any influence on Netanyahu in terms of selling peace agreements with Syria and Iran, the Russian government has no understanding of Israel’s intent or Washington’s 17 years of war in the Middle East.
I hope Putin’s strategy works. If it doesn’t, he will have to change his stance toward provocations or they will lead to war.
I sum up Russia's current foreign policy in one word... "mature". They do not have military bases spread out all over the world threatening the sovereignty of defenseless nations. Their few military actions have been solely at the request of their weaker allies to protect against external belligerents. Even their "Russia Today" channel is one of the few national-sponsored media who present reasoned and balanced reporting on all international issues and events.
In contrast, the "immature" nations of America, the UK, France, and all of the other lickspittles of the Israeli state lash out in a corybantic display when and wherever their masters command. Though not perfect, Vlad is a true statesman of a bygone era.
In reply to I find your lack of… by synarch
What ever happened to the Skripal story? It’s missing from the headlines. The MSM wasn’t getting away with their lies and went away with their tail between their legs.
In reply to I sum up Russia's foreign… by J S Bach
Putin's rules of engagement have at their core political judo. When he finally does a reversal, Israhell will lay flat on its back. Guaranteed. Wait for it.
In reply to What ever happened to the… by Slippery Slope
Europe is like a girlfriend that doesn't know its over yet. Need to let her down just enough that she decides its time to break up.
In reply to Putin's playing political… by revolla
I support Trump in scrapping the Iran deal. Iran was trading oil for gold and Kerry was scared. I want to see more of that.
Money is gold and nothing else.
In reply to Europe is like a girlfriend… by King of Ruperts Land
Yep. And why with one of the possibly biggest stories of the decade has not one journalist interviewed the still living Skripals? ... where are they?
In reply to What ever happened to the… by Slippery Slope
In reply to Yep. And why with one of the… by Oldguy05
Probably pretty safe to assume they are either renditioned, or dead. Or both.
In reply to Yep. And why with one of the… by Oldguy05
In reply to Probably pretty safe to… by Socratic Dog
The Skripals have been disappeared, physically. Journalists have also disappeared them, using self-censorship in response to the government issued D-notice. The MSM have been told, literally, that they would be endangering national security if they, whether truthfully or not, keep following the story. In the UK a D-notice has been issued to all the presstitutes, and PCR says.
"A D-notice (Defence and Security Media Advisory Notice) is used by the British state to veto the publication of potentially damaging news stories."
In reply to What ever happened to the… by Slippery Slope
I tend to agree but unfortunately Sun Tzu doesn't have much to say about dealing with the criminally insane he has lost some ground recently such as with the US bases now in Syria and in other areas you see he is dealing with people that just dont give a fuck with Alice in Wonderland logic which now has Iran responsible for 9-11 and as Nikki Haley stated for yesterdays Gaza massacre
In reply to I sum up Russia's foreign… by J S Bach
Corybantic. What an excellent word. Kudos for the first use of it on the Hedge, so far as I know.
In reply to I sum up Russia's foreign… by J S Bach
Over the hill not mature. Russia is a third rate economic power . Barely the GDP of Italy, but makes a handful of people, the kleptocracy, rich . And they have nukes . And they're paranoid .
In reply to I sum up Russia's foreign… by J S Bach
Change "Russia" to "Israel" and you're spot on, Hymie
In reply to Over the hill not mature. … by TBT or not TBT
GDP PPP 3.6 Trillion dollars- Not 3rd Rate, nowhere up their with USA and China BUT not third rate
https://globaledge.msu.edu/countries/russia/economy
In reply to Over the hill not mature. … by TBT or not TBT
Read, sir. My comment was not in regards to Russia's economic prowess, but rather their foreign policy. God knows, it will take years to overcome the century worth of damage their (((communist))) and (((oligarchical))) overlords did to their standard of living.
In reply to Over the hill not mature. … by TBT or not TBT
Over the hill not mature. Russia is a third rate economic power . Barely the GDP of Italy, but makes a handful of people, the kleptocracy, rich . And they have nukes . And they're paranoid .
In reply to I sum up Russia's foreign… by J S Bach
"Mature"
Agree. Centrifugal forces are creating a multi-polar world, which will level the playing field for Russia and her interests. Putin really has to do nothing but quietly wait and invest in strengthening his own nation. Time is on his side, despite the hardships on the Russian people who have demonstrated in the past that they don't budge even in the face of overwhelming odds and privation.
As the trend toward fracture develops, Central and Eastern European nations seem likely to gravitate toward Russia because they are more aligned to it culturally than to the stark-staring-mad EU where they are now imprisoned. For them, it's like waking up in a burning building.
Meanwhile, time works against the West as it commits suicide. Islam in Western Europe will eventually open a new front of threatened conquest for Central and Eastern European Christian nations which will find Russia offering them the only remaining redoubt for protection. The pressure will be heightened as Turkey further reverts to fundamentalist Islam.
In reply to I sum up Russia's foreign… by J S Bach
I live in fear of retribution.... No, not really.
Fuckem if they can't take a joke.
Europe was already bullied into fucking themselves over by Obama putting sanctions on Russia, a hell of a lot more painful than any "sacrifices" in losing Iranian profits.
But you can bet where these "opportunists" would eat shit rather than be dismissive to Obama, they are lined up to kick Trump in the balls for far less.
"Resistance", you bet. Trump is crapping in all of their plans. He's so damned inconsiderate.
In reply to I find your lack of… by synarch
How is Trump shooting a bunch of missiles into Syria, not pulling US troops out of Syria and letting Israel run wild crapping in anyone's plans? The people of Europe- not their leaders- would be better off not being vassals of the Zio-warmongers of the US.
In reply to I live in fear of… by Oldwood
More of your brain-dead bullshit. How many years did it take Nixon to get us out of Vietnam? How long did it take Obama to get out of Iraq? Afghanistan? I know that you and many more here are strategic geniuses perfectly capable of delving out our world geopolitical quagmires due to your infinite command of the internet, but while I'm in disgust at most of the world's leadership (and let's not beat about the bush here, they are most ALL a bunch of miscreants), I'm also pretty sure things are a little more complicated than any of us would like.
Also, in regard to Israel, while they have deliberately put themselves in harm's way, they are there and apparently are NOT leaving. They, like most nations, feel entitled to defend themselves and wave an extra "entitlement flag" of oppression through antisemitism and the holocaust, which has lost any appeal to the rest of the world. Regardless we also know that the Muslim contingent has devoted themselves to the destruction of Israel, and has not hesitated in sacrificing countless Muslim lives by inciting them to attack Israel. What we have seen in recent days where they KNOW Israel will kill to protect their lines yet drive their mobs into that fire, not in ANY hopes of success beyond it being televized live. THAT is our reality and frankly, at this point I don't care anymore. People defiantly claiming and standing on their rock while others commit themselves to death and destruction to unseat them. No proof of intelligent life among them.
In reply to How is shooting a bunch of… by Juggernaut x2
Until you survive til dessert at Insouciance Grub House.
The Syria situation made the US look like raging warmongers on the world stage. And yes, a lot of people took notice. Russia, with its vast natural resources, low population, and conservative culture is an obvious fit for an alliance with the US. But, the liberals just can't stand that Communism failed in Russia, so they must be an enemy state now instead of liberals BFF place. Funny how that works.
The "Syria situation"?
You mean where Trump bombed twice and killed a half dozen people?
Or do you mean compared to Obama being DIRECTLY responsible for destabilizing Libya, Syria and Yemen at the loss of many thousands of lives and a mass refugee migration that will change Europe forever?
Did you mean THAT kind of " situation"? I'm unclear on your definition of "warmongering". The " threat" of war, or simply being responsible for untold numbers of dead and forever wrecked lives?
In reply to The Syria situation made the… by tangent
Obama is gone now.
In reply to The "Syria situation"? You… by Oldwood
Oh really?
We still have a shit-ton of his policies as well as a complete shadow government of Obama loyalists still working to his will (and likely directive) actively trying to unseat an elected president with criminal abuse of ALL branches of government.
But SURE, Obama is gone...long live Obama.
Give me a fucking break! EVERYFUCKINGTHING that Trump is faced with is a CREATION of past and current actions perpetrated by Obamaminions.
My comment was in response to the suggestion that Trump was seen by the world as a warmonger, assuming this was compared to past presidents, and I say BULLSHIT, unless we are to take the progressive attack on Reagan as our template, as he too was called a warmonger, determined to start WWIII, a "cowboy" acting in ignorance and brash stupidity.
In reply to Obama is gone now. by chunga
Trump can pull out of Syria in a few weeks- he's all talk and a Zio-bitch. Trumptards are pathetic apologists and will never admit they were duped into voting for Trump based on all of the shit he talked on the campaign trail.
In reply to Oh really? We still have a… by Oldwood
Oh fuck off. Is Trump supposed to be Jesus? Your savior? Perfect?
Trump HAS followed through on more promises than ANY president, and most of his failures are due to congress and his desire to remain alive and as president. Trump stepped off into a complete fuckstorm upon taking office. All presidents must deal with political realities but his are surreal.
But of course you know all this and you don't give a fuck because you are part of the problem, not solution. You want to pretend to want liberty and constitutional fidelity, yet DEMAND Trump do what he can only do as a dictator or something worse...a Hillary.
So again, fuck off.
And just for clarity, while I'm no fan of Israel, I'll gladly a Jew over the likes of YOU.
In reply to Trump can pull out of Syria… by Juggernaut x2
He's actively waging war against this administration and his crew is going to pay for it with their lives.
In reply to Obama is gone now. by chunga
Please could someone explain how and why the UK, with its imminent Brexit, is better off by alienating Russia, when it will need new trading partners asap? Exactly how does that benefit the people of the UK? I would call them citizens, but they are actually subjects, which is different.
In reply to The Syria situation made the… by tangent
May I suggest Lyndon La Rouche's youtube channel,most Americans are blissfully unaware of Britains insidious influence throughout its history which continues to this day your election dramas were courtesy of a British spy and a British company not Russians...and a Referendum in the UK is not legally binding Parliament can over-ride it I wouldn't call Brexit a done deal
In reply to Please could someone explain… by OverTheHedge
I am currently of the opinion that there will be a Brexit, but it will take time to negotiate, so there will be an interim position whereby all EU laws apply, and UK is inside the trade zone, and pays through the nose, but has no voice in policy (because Brexit). I expect this interim period to last several decades, or until the formal dissolution of the EU, should it arrive earlier. Pitchforks and torches would be the only way to get out of this stalemate.
Luckily I am an optimist.
In reply to May I suggest Lyndon La… by khnum
The U.K. figures that it needs only one trading partner, the U.S. When it comes to what Russia might offer the British people, the U.K. is insouciant.
In reply to Please could someone explain… by OverTheHedge
So the UK is hoping to directly compete with China? Brave choice. Hope the serfs understand what will have to happen to their salary levels (cue rampant inflation to impoverish them all by stealth).
In reply to The U.K. figures that it… by steve2241
Putin is a member of the same clubs all the other clowns are in,after Netanyahu visited him last week the very next day Israel bombed the bejeesus out of Iranian interests in Syria and Russia did nothing,covert arms,covert help and other nefarious activities Russia may get up to but they're no saviour sorry.
Putin is owned by (((us))).
Tel Aviv and Moscow are connected at the hip, just like DC and Tel Aviv (or now Jerusalem)
Submit to the 7 laws goyim, Jerusalem is the eternal capital of Israel and the Jewish people!
Yes they have influence on him but the Knights of Malta Id suggest have a greater one
In reply to Putin is owned by (((us))). … by DipshitMiddleC…
Putin is holding a weak hand, but by God he's playing it well!
We will never know what hand Putin is holding which is what gives him a lot of influence in the region. If he had a weak hand, the US war party and the US-Israel-first-o-crats would've run roughshod over him, long ago. As it is now, the US and Israel push & test boundaries like a three year old does, to see how much the bear will tolerate before getting pummeled. All we have here is Mr. John 'mustache ride' Bolton slinging threats and that barking Chihuahua-minus-teeth, Nicki Haley, hyperventilating on fake news MSM. Really, John McShitstains's terrorists in Syria have been largely defeated. Israel is being allowed to illegally bomb SYria right now but I think that could be stopped if the US, Russia, or both decided it needed to stop. The problem is, our American government is infested with the traitorous Israel lobby, so it's likely to be a war of attrition, against Assad; skirmishes and underhanded illegal tactics that we're all so familiar with by now, after watching 17 years of this from our leadership. And who could forget the mercenaries/private security forces.
In reply to Putin is holding a weak hand… by BarnacleBill
Putin holds a relatively weak operational hand, but a strong, and winning, strategic one. Hence Russia's extreme reluctance to be baited into more "kinetic" action against the A-Z Empire. But, as Mr. Roberts pointed out, reluctance has its limits, and the Empire's provocations may not....
In reply to We will never know what hand… by ZIRPdiggler
Putin's foreign policy: Judo. Use your enemies force and momentum against himself.
It's all a game and the "players" seldom pick up the tab for their losses.
Smaller nations play with limited power which demands them to be more strategic. America has typically played the game where our leaders simply ignore strategy in pretense of principles, with the assumption that they will simply buy the pot if choices prove poor. This was Obama's tact as we saw with Iran.
Trump is playing like there is no blank check waiting on his mistakes. He is making chaos of their strategies. They know what he says and thinks but live in denial until it lands in their lap. Trump told EVERYBODY his position on Iran, one that was completely acceptable three years back, but like gay marriage, even though it was unthinkable but a short time ago, once "enlightened", all those in opposition are now idiotic haters who need "reeducation ".
In reply to Putin's foreign policy: Judo… by ZIRPdiggler
No, c'mon PCR, stop the bullshit and don't be 'Insouciant'...
EU crony socialist elites fear being dependent on the Russian gas monopoly because that is an existential threat...
...The Old World post-modern monarchist elites of the EU are merely terminally resentful at being treated like colonists by former American colonialists of the New World that broke away and running laps around their sclerotic legs.
The EU sclerocrats are committed to rig the old systems to benefit the themselves instead of modernizing to benefit all. Obama was one of them.
Their pain makes me very happy. Happy every day.