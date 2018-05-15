Seminole County, Florida To Accept Crypto For Tax Payment

Tue, 05/15/2018 - 08:25

Authored by Ana Alexandre via CoinTelegraph.com,

The Seminole County, Florida, tax collector Joel M. Greenberg announced May 14 that the county will begin accepting cryptocurrency for payment for various services this summer in order to eliminate heavy fees and improve payment accuracy and efficiency.

image courtesy of CoinTelegraph

According to a press release, the county will begin accepting Bitcoin (BTC) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) to pay for services, including property taxes, driver license and ID card fees, as well as tags and titles. The Seminole County Tax Collector will reportedly employ blockchain payments company BitPay, which will allow the county to receive settlement the next business day directly to its bank account in US dollars. Greenberg commented on the initiative:

“We live in a world where technology has made access to services on demand, with same-day delivery and the expectation of highly efficient customer service and we should expect the same from our government. The aim of my tenure in office is to make our customer experience faster, smarter, and more efficient, and to bring government services from the 18th century into the 21st century and one way is the addition of cryptocurrency to our payment options.

With this move, the county reportedly aims to remove risks connected to credit card usage, such as fraud and identity theft. According to BitPay, Seminole county is the first government agency to use the company’s services.

Earlier this month in the state of Arizona, a bill that would have allowed state residents to pay taxes using crypto was amended, removing the provisions which obligated the state to accept crypto. Instead, the bill merely obliges the Department of Revenue to “study” whether a taxpayer may “pay the taxpayer's income tax liability by using a payment gateway, such as BitcoinLitecoinor any other cryptocurrency.”

Also this month, the city of Berkeley, California moved forward with an initiative to apply blockchain technology to public financing for community projects. The pilot project also aims to decrease the minimum price of a municipal bond from $5,000 to $10-25, which would allow more people to invest in municipal projects they support. Vice Mayor Ben Barlett added that, should the political process allow it, the city could consider issuing a type of token which would function much like a municipal bond in providing city funding.

rejected GunnerySgtHartman Tue, 05/15/2018 - 08:54

Article I Section 10

No state shall enter into any treaty, alliance, or confederation; grant letters of marque and reprisal; coin money; emit bills of credit; make anything but gold and silver coin a tender in payment of debts; pass any bill of attainder, ex post facto law, or law impairing the obligation of contracts, or grant any title of nobility.

Constitutional Republic...

right.........

Hurricane Baby GunnerySgtHartman Tue, 05/15/2018 - 09:04

If Florida did, it would be handled like lotteries, eminent domain, gun buybacks, and the like: as a scam, depriving people of their rights and their property, in no particular order.

 

When it comes to operation a monetary system based on specie, there is no substitute for honest men.  Honest men will never be allowed to operate in a gold-and-silver system under the current regime.

DownWithYogaPants tmosley Tue, 05/15/2018 - 08:33

Definitely a gold moron.

Just can't accept that gold will never be used as money again unless circumstances get really extreme.  Even then I doubt it would last very long.  

Same problem faces both greenbacks and gold.  If our private central banking lourds and masters say we may not then we can not for they will send a SWAT team to our houses for being "terrorists" if we do.

Money_for_Nothing Tue, 05/15/2018 - 08:37

Either it is a stunt or the transaction cost is lower. County has to have a financial institution that converts payments to legal tender. If a stunt then probably CIA backed. Who cares? Might be bad public policy but we have so much of that that this would be a drop of water in the ocean.

21st.century Tue, 05/15/2018 - 08:41

 improving "customer experience" ?

government language --- payroll taxes are "contributions" said the cynical New Dealers - and the twisted FDR

maybe the "customers" can decide how their "contributions" can be used ?

 

 

Chief Joesph Tue, 05/15/2018 - 08:52

The Federal Reserve isn't going to like this.  Then, they will have an excess of dollars on hand, that they can't circulate, and it will cause the loss of the value of the dollar, hyper-inflation, and loss of control of their criminal racket called the "banking system".