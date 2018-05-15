Tesla Will Pause Model 3 Production, Stock Extends Losses

Tesla share price continues to tumble down towards its bond price following headlines from Reuters, citing sources, that the car-making company will shutter production of the Model 3 from May 26th to 31st for "fixes to its assembly."
- TESLA PRODUCTION SHUTTERED FROM MAY 26-MAY 31, REUTERS SAYS
- TESLA IS SAID TO PAUSE MODEL 3 PRODUCTION FOR FIXES: REUTERS
Reuters notes that two sources confirmed that the next stoppage on the general assembly line at the Fremont, California, plant was scheduled for May 26-31.
The production-challenged electric vehicle maker previously warned of 10 days of temporary shutdowns this quarter as the company addresses manufacturing problems that have delayed volume production of the Model 3 sedan, which is seen as crucial to Tesla’s long-term profitability, Reuters adds.
This follows the previous production halt on April 17th to make "on-the-fly fixes", as well as a prior stoppage in February. The April shutdown, combined with the upcoming one, would add up to the planned 10 days of stoppages.
Tesla has been struggling to find solutions to manufacturing bottlenecks on the new assembly line that produces the Model 3, a sedan intended for volume production. An over-reliance on robots has complicated that task, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has acknowledged.
Musk, Tesla’s billionaire founder, told employees it was “quite likely” the company would reach a rate of 500 Model 3s per day this week, or 3,500 a week, automotive news website Electrek reported on Tuesday, citing an internal email. Musk also told staff to alert him of “any specific bottlenecks” on the production line.
While Musk has said the planned stoppages are intended to give the company time to perform upgrades that will help it reach a goal of building 6,000 vehicles per week by the end of June, the market is becoming increasingly skeptical, especially since in order to meet the production goal of 6,000 cars per week by the end of July, Musk said last month that all Model 3 production would begin working around the clock.
Reuters learned that the teams working on general assembly have already switched to three shifts, a schedule that helps maximize capacity and flexibility; the news wire adds that teams working on the body of the vehicle - where the external shell of the car is assembled - are working in two 12-hour shifts.
Meanwhile, TSLA is extending losses:
Catching down to the bond's weakness...
Comments
You're blocked. Going to youtube...
https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/995065228403458048
Thank
In reply to https://twitter.com/elonmusk… by SloMoe
Think Missing Cobalt ???
Is that whats causing the ugly Problems ???
In reply to Thank by Cognitive Dissonance
The robots are demanding collective bargaining.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Burn it to the ground...........too many car companies anyway.
In reply to The robots are demanding… by Ghost of Porky
What about a Tesla firesale?
In reply to The robots are demanding… by Ghost of Porky
I blame the Federal Reserve and their easy money/QE policies for causing all these distortions in the free-market, where Mal Investments like Tesla and Bitcoin are propped up when they really shouldn't be.
In reply to https://twitter.com/elonmusk… by SloMoe
LOL BTC what about fiat? Great history of losing 95% value in the last 50 years...dope
In reply to I blame the Federal Reserve… by lester1
At least the dollar is backed by a democracy and the most powerful military on Earth. Bitcoin/crypto is backed by nothing but greed and fantasy!
In reply to LOL BTC what about fiat? … by 2rigged2fail
You certainly are correct. No one is listening, though. Witness the BTC "traders" and "hodlers" here on ZH.
In reply to I blame the Federal Reserve… by lester1
Tesla down. North Korea talks scuttled.
Another great day in America.
In reply to Tesla down. North Korea… by Heroic Couplet
The burning Teslas on the side of the road make for a decent metaphor for our tax dollars.
In reply to Tesla down. North Korea… by Heroic Couplet
6 days?
What is that, like 3 cars?
pods
shut down for a week... not really an impact on production
Don't use the word impact! Tesla is very sensitive about the word impact.
In reply to shut down for a week... not… by dark pools of soros
Yet another sad attempt at a shrill headline.
ZeroHelp must be struggling for readers these days, we predicted this would happen thanks to their politically-motivated one-sided views.
Thankfully we can go to CNN for unbiased repeating....er....umm.....
In reply to Yet another sad attempt at a… by Bertie Wooster
Tesla owners are a sensitive bunch
In reply to Thankfully we can go to CNN… by Cognitive Dissonance
elon has been trolling zh ever since he got kicked off twitter. lolz
In reply to Tesla owners are a sensitive… by Rainman
I don't even read the articles. I just come here to enjoy the brilliantly worded anti-Semitic comments.
In reply to Yet another sad attempt at a… by Bertie Wooster
written with the eloquence of a joo banker.
In reply to I don't even read the… by Solosides
Oi Vey! I've been found out!
In reply to spoken with the eloquence of… by buzzsaw99
I just thank G_d that you aren't a schmuck. lolz
In reply to Oi Vey! I've been found out! by Solosides
Welcome to the other, somewhat darker, side of the spectrum Bertie!
In reply to Yet another sad attempt at a… by Bertie Wooster
and by the way, vehicle sales ain't exactly tearing it up with the clamp down on subprimers
btfd sarc
they are probably putting asbestos underwear in the glove box.
Stop it with boring reality. Now let's go to YouTube...
The perk of getting a free flame thrower under the hood is not paying off? shocker
Hugely overvalued company halts their most marketable (affordable to the masses) product and is down less than %5. Let that sink in for a minute. All the hype gets priced in and all the reality gets ignored.
this does not matter. there is better commentary on Tesla at climate websites. Musk is a subsidy farmer and if California pours another 2-3 billion in the trough TSLA will be just fine. Cars, AI and space ships are just props to extract subsidy nobody should pay attention to his manufacturing operations.
Anyone know how long's the waitlist for a chance to be burned alive in a Tesla? At 35k$ its quite a firesale!
it's faster if you join their "make your own tesla" program.
In reply to Anyone know how long's the… by boostedhorse
Sign of the Times? $10+Billion in #Debt, No Earnings, & Huge Staff Departures at Tesla
This guy can shoot rockets into space and land them back safely, using propulsive landing. But he can't get an assembly line working?
He merely stands on the shoulders of the men and women who do all the work. How on could he have been so surprised to see the rocket "take off like that"!
He should have been relieved to see how well it all performed. But no, he was surprised. Mr Musk is a salesman and knows how to play his fans.
In reply to This guy can shoot rockets… by ArtOfLife
That wasn't the "short killing event" I was expecting.
"An over-reliance on robots has complicated that task, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has acknowledged."
In order to be profitable, all car manufacturers rely on on a high level of automation. This is especially important in countries where labour costs are high. If Tesla can't fix this, it is simply over.
I finally came out on top shorting this bitch. I guess the moral of the story is don't short until the CEO starts threatening the shorts. To burn us, kill us, whatever. Only ones that got burnt were a few idiots who drove his stupid cars.
I guess this is what happens when Elon Mush and a bunch of Google Executives try to actually build something.
Oooh, six whole days! How ever will they recover! Like Ford and GM never shut down their assembly lines to retool.
Seriously, ZH?
Yes. And when Ford Or GM shuts down a plant, the car production impact is greater than the total number of cars Tesla has ever produced in its 12 years of existence
In reply to Oooh, six whole days! How… by FiendNCheeses
I wouldn't doubt that ol'Muskhole counts rolling chassis as cars. As long as it has four wheels and a frame, it's a car to him.
Tesla cars are bespoke builds. You aren't making 500 of those a day no matter how hard you try.
Eat my shorts!
— Elon