Trader: "Emerging Markets Aren't Heavy... They're Setting Up To Implode"

Despite yesterday's slow drift lower off the early gains, The Dow's 8th win a row and the "best May since 2005" was heralded as proof that all the world's problems are behind us and it's plain-sailing from here to new record highs.
However, as former FX trader and fund manager Richard Breslow warned "I keep visualizing oblivious fun-seekers in danger of getting way out over their skis."
And judging by today's price action - they were...
Stocks down, gold down, bonds down, the dollar is spiking along with VIX...
But, as Bloomberg reports, there are a lot more problems looming...
Emerging markets aren’t heavy, they’re setting up to implode...
Ten-year Treasury yields aren’t struggling with what to do around this distracting 3% level. They’ve broken back above the, this time, really “psychologically” critical barrier and are coiling for a now inevitable move higher. Do not pass go, do not collect your coupon payment.
The dollar is no longer trying to hold on to recent gains, it’s going to run everything else over. And equities are preparing for a renewed bout of illness from geopolitical risk and trade wars. The price action notwithstanding.
All or none of this could come to pass. But it is a collection of trades du jour that one needs to make sure can hang together. And whether their purveyors will be willing to stick with them, even without instant gratification, remains to be seen. It isn’t the green or red on your screens that should inform your mood. It’s actually meant to work the other way around.
The first thing I’d ask is how much is positions versus view. Both matter, but the former has taken on a significance that can have a lasting, even if not ultimately dispositive, effect on asset prices. Washouts used to take hours or maybe days to be cleared. Now they can last weeks. Or seconds. Made all the worse by the enormous and often blind accumulation of yield grabs.
How many “investors” in Turkish lira or Argentine pesos really had any business carrying this risk? Is today’s caning of the lira from President Erdogan’s latest, and not groundbreaking, comments or because the much rumored “surprise” rate hike wasn’t forthcoming? This is not meant to argue Turkey isn’t in an economic mess. But you can’t actually make an informed decision without knowing the back story.
Contagion across the asset class can have as much to do with portfolio damage control as any real causal relationship. I shudder when I think of all the inquiries about getting into frontier markets. Last week we were still being told that emerging market economies are in great shape to withstand higher global rates. Not true, but never mind. Today, there is “underlying vulnerability” galore.
But why just pick on EM? European government bonds have spent the last two days behaving exactly the same way. So many people relying on Super Mario to buy their inventory. And then along came Francois Villeroy. And yet, peripheral spreads remain bid.
In equities, that asset we all love to hate, a big leap is being made from a risk-off sentiment to the fact that they trade pretty well. Aren’t they supposed to do something bad before being sent to the penalty box? Frankly, I’d rather sell the S&P 500 on a break below 2700 than here. Especially, because the canaries are getting a bit long in the tooth. I’ll tell you what: watch the Shanghai Composite against resistance at 3200 if you want an early warning sign.
As for the dollar, just remember that we’re back to square one on the year. It neither went to zero nor has it flown. Look at it right now and forget what happened during a very trying first part of the year. It too could be back here from stale positions that no longer were working.
Maybe we’re getting closer to a point where not everyone will have the same positions and we can get back to having fun.
Comments
Yes, but when priced in fiat currency that would be an implosion to the moon in "price" right?
It's been a fiat world for quite a while fuckers.
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
All hail KING DOLLAR! Deflation coming Bitchez...
In reply to Yes, but when priced in fiat… by LawsofPhysics
LMFAO!!!
"flation" is purely a monetary phenomena.
With almost 8 billion people all competing for the remaining resources that are required for a decent standard of living there is plenty of demand for real shit you stupid fuck! Demand for plastic crap and financial "products"... ...not so much.
LOL!!!
"Full Faith and Credit"
In reply to All hail KING DOLLAR! … by StackShinyStuff
Right now, there is a 0.15% difference in yield between the 10 year and 30 year bonds. So if I lock my money away for an additional 20 years I make a whopping .15% extra on it. This is nuts.
In reply to LMFAO!!! "flation" is… by LawsofPhysics
yep, and consider these interest rates in light of the "official" unemployment number of 3.9%!!!!
Someone is lying!
Global debt jubilee, global currency collapse, or global world war...
choose wisely.
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
Same as it ever was!
In reply to Right now, there is a 0.15%… by JimmyJones
" plastic crap and financial "products"." ---- MAGA
In reply to yep, and consider these… by LawsofPhysics
The oligarchs in China and America have been on the same page since Nixon's trip in 1971.
In reply to " plastic crap and financial… by bamawatson
Once again, The Big Kablooey is right around the corner, say the experts. Once again, I say, "Not yet."
In reply to The oligarchs in China and… by LawsofPhysics
I would venture to say since the Transcontinental Railroad was built and/or the Panama Canal dug.
In reply to The oligarchs in China and… by LawsofPhysics
Global debt jubilee, never going to happen, those Banksters ALWAYS want to get paid no matter what the real expense. On the other side a total lack of discipline and corrupt leadership barrows for operating cost instead of for capital projects (bridges, roads, power plants). Debt from a FIAT system can only work if its used as a means for only Capital improvements/projects or Capital assets that pay back "profits" (cheap, plentiful electricity) not if its used to run day to day operations. Not to mention that a dollar can only come into existence from issuing debt, the National debt will always increase if the money supply always increases.
In reply to yep, and consider these… by LawsofPhysics
So what's your point? On a long enough time line...
Fuck, humanity still believes in exponential and infinite eCONomic growth in a world with finite resources.
LOL!
good luck with that!
In reply to Global debt jubilee, never… by JimmyJones
Indeed, many people are lying.
https://i.redd.it/a315pexp4zx01.jpg
Not sure who or what to believe anymore.
In reply to yep, and consider these… by LawsofPhysics
Hopefully foolish institutional investors will wake up and see they have been duped...
In reply to Right now, there is a 0.15%… by JimmyJones
Well then you better stop stacking that shiney stuff.
Oh yeah. Fuck the USD.
In reply to All hail KING DOLLAR! … by StackShinyStuff
Yup those dollars spend mighty fine, especially loading up on BTC...Fuck the metals, its a Bull shitters game.
And PS: Ill buy Metals when they are cheap, and they are getting cheaper by the second.
In reply to All hail KING DOLLAR! … by StackShinyStuff
I bet you already have a lot of gold and silver put away for a rainy day so it's easy for you to just go out and say all that.
In reply to Yup those dollars spend… by Bill of Rights
The DXY ripping faces off old school..
So much doom porn in the morning. Nothing but doom and more doom. Who is next?
If its doom in the am on ZH you BUY the market with both hands.
In reply to So much doom porn in the… by Angry Panda
Wouldn't you have to put your beer down to do that. Or do you have one of those hardhat tube things?
In reply to If its doom in the am on ZH… by Bill of Rights
I can't wait to read 'bill of rights' comments after the bear market sets in.
In reply to If its doom in the am on ZH… by Bill of Rights
Could the entire wealth of the Rothschilds wipe put world debt? Just a thought.
I have no idea what your thought is saying. But think answer is. Yes.
In reply to Could the entire wealth of… by BandGap
they largely hold the debt. It's a big scam. The debt just represents capital mis-allocation (subsidizing failure) and of course interest payments to the moneychangers
In reply to Could the entire wealth of… by BandGap