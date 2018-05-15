Turkish Lira Crumbles After Erdogan Says He Will "Take Responsibiliy For Monetary Policy"

In the latest distress signal from one of the most troubled corners of the emerging markets, this morning the Turkish Lira plunged to fresh all time lows against the dollar after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he intends to tighten his grip on the economy and will take more responsibility for monetary policy if he wins an election next month, which he will.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Erdogan brushed aside the apparent collapse of his economy in a stagflationary vortex, where double digit inflation is racing with daily TRY devaluation, and said that after the vote transforms Turkey into a full presidential system, he expects the central bank will have to heed his calls for lower interest rates... which is bizarre as the last thing investors in Turkey want right now is lower rates. For context, the central bank’s key rate is now 13.5%, compared with 10.9 percent consumer-price inflation.
"When the people fall into difficulties because of monetary policies, who are they going to hold accountable?" the cartoonish president told Bloomberg. "They’ll hold the president accountable. Since they’ll ask the president about it, we have to give off the image of a president who’s influential on monetary policies."
In other words, in addition to having recently been granted quasi-despotic, "emergency" powers, Erdogan now wants to also take over the central bank.
Erdogan has routinely criticized the central bank for setting interest rates that he says have helped stoke rising prices, an argument that contradicts conventional economic theory. Central bank governor Murat Cetinkaya has said higher borrowing costs would help anchor the currency, a view in line with orthodoxy.
Bizarrely, expounding on his own unique brand of macroeconomics, Erdogan said that cutting rates would bring lower inflation because borrowing costs would decline.
“Of course our central bank is independent,” Erdogan said. “But the central bank can’t take this independence and set aside the signals given by the president, who’s the head of the executive. It will make its evaluations according to this, take its steps according to this. And I believe this will result in very beneficial steps in the future."
Someone should perhaps explain to Erdogan just what "independent" means.
Immediately after Erdogan's comments hit the tape The lira slid to its weakest level ever against the dollar after his remarks were published, losing 0.6 percent to 4.3942 at 7:32 a.m. Istanbul time.
Last month Erdogan called snap sham elections for June 24, in which a victory (which is guaranteed) would consolidate his one-man rule of a country he’s governed since 2003. A 2017 referendum saw the role of parliament weakened drastically and gave the president sweeping authority in the most radical constitutional overhaul since the republic was founded 95 years ago; next month's election will seal Erdogan's full conversion to despot.
“From the moment we move to a presidential governing system, our effectiveness there will be very different,” he said. “We’re going to do this so we can be held accountable for the responsibility we’ve taken.”
Erdogan is visiting London, where he is meeting with executives, bankers and investors even as a financial and economic crisis in Turkey grows. Erdogan will also meet U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II later on Tuesday.
The outreach comes as Turkey’s relations with its NATO allies fray and its diplomatic focus shifts toward Russia and Iran. The country faces the unprecedented risk of sanctions from the U.S., a risk that Erdogan downplayed.
Asked if he was prepared for U.S. sanctions should he consummate the purchase of a missile defense system from Vladimir Putin’s government, Erdogan responded that he "can’t cut off our ties with Russia" adding that “If we’re allies with the U.S., we need solidarity, not sanctions."
Meanwhile, the apparent collapse of the Turkish economy has shaken investor confidence, which is critical because Turkey’s current-account deficit demands steady inflows from abroad. The Q1 shortfall reported on Monday was more than $16 billion, almost double the same period last year.
Commenting on the interview, Ziad Daoud, chief Middle East economist for Bloomberg Economics said that sentiment has been the main reason behind the decline of the lira this year, and Mr Erdogan’s comments won’t improve that.
"Investors have been concerned about government intervention in monetary policy, which is compromising the independence of the central bank. The President’s latest remarks will indeed make some uncomfortable – unfortunately, unnerving investors is the last thing he needs to do if he wants to stabilize the lira."
Full interview below.
Well a few months ago he advised Turks to buy gold so no problem right?
In reply to Now there's a vote of… by nmewn
Yeah he's as nutty as a hatter alright thats for sure but schizophrenia has it's cognitive limits on the sane...that's what the market is looking at.
I guess he thinks himself not only a general, a judge, a smuggler and a renowned diplomat he fancies himself an economist as well ;-)
In reply to Well a few months ago he… by Pearson365
In reply to Yeah he's as nutty as a… by nmewn
I think its pretty clear than in a few years time this despot will be busy confiscating gold and whatever else in assets he can to keep the party going.
Still, the Turkish economy would have collapsed long ago if it were not for globalism, here its the Germans leading the way with Europe following to shift manufacturing from Europe into Turkey.
In reply to Well a few months ago he… by Pearson365
If Turks don't step up and take the bastard out then they deserve what is yet to come.
He should have been wiped away like a nasty shit stain the very day he began that fake 'coup' BS.
In reply to I think its pretty clear… by EddieLomax
In reply to Now there's a vote of… by nmewn
In reply to Now there's a vote of… by nmewn
When the markets get to vote the answer is always correct.
Turkey will default has the dollar goes higher. Like it or not the dollar is still king and will wipe out the EMs.
In reply to Now there's a vote of… by nmewn
Was thinking the same, US/Diaspora is not happy that Turkey is off the leash, Erdogan comments about Gaza are not helping him either, and just to be clear, Erdogan is a SOB
In reply to and this of course has… by swissthinker
same template different country. Venzuela comes to mind. most of the world including merica comes to mind.
theocracy rulers, marxist sympathizers, thugs, liars, cheats, banksters, false democracies are all ruled by these fuks that are cut from from the cloth
of chronic narcissistic sociopath fabric...
25 percent of the population has these tendencies.
it is why the world is a conflict ridden killing field with voids of peace.
these voids are only temporary. enjoy your void or plan to vacate the next path of moar war.
step one: i have come to believe it will never change.
In reply to Was thinking the same, US… by mily
Andrew Jackson's Speech Against Central Banksters as True Today as in 1832 | Silver Doctors
In reply to Andrew Jackson's Speech… by DingleBarryObummer
Shouldn't be too much longer now. Erdogan is an idiot.
I loved Marmaris. Sure wish if they had really wanted to depose him they would have wacked him there. Nice vacation spot and you would get to piss on a monument to his assassination.
erdogan=muslim brotherhood stooge.
Well, perhaps none read or comment here, but there is a large, assimilated Turkish population in Germany.
Imported cheap labor from the Ottoman remnants.
I would benefit from a bit of their perspective.
In reply to erdogan=muslim brotherhood… by charlewar
ANOTHER NUT ON THE 3RD WORLD STAGE.
"Erdogan will also meet U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May and Queen Elizabeth II later on Tuesday."
Nice to know there are no red flags to welcoming this little despot.
Meanwhile the resistance to Trump is maintained, can't have that dangerous Islamophobe causing tension and who knows what problems. Erdogan has hardly done anything apart from kill 100's of his own people and imprison 1000's more while allowing terrorists to invade southern neighbor (and when that failed he sent in the army).
And our very own nipple height mayor of Londistan will no doubt welcome Erdogan with open arms.
Of course they’re independent, which is a word western academics like to throw around. But that doesn’t we can’t tell them what to do.
Hope US military has all its nukes out of Turkey.