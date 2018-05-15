Universal Basic Income To The Rescue?

Authored by Michael Pento via Pentonomics,
The Keynesian Illuminati that run the world are now scrambling to find solutions to the rampant condition of income inequality that they themselves have created. After a decade of global fiscal and monetary policy madness, which were in effect Robin Hood in reverse, they are now seeking to repair the damage caused to the middle classes by making them become permanent wards of the states, just as they strip away ever more of their freedoms.
A genuine solution to reduce the wealth gap would be to eliminate central banks and replace them with a gold standard of money. This would automatically fetter the monetary base to the increased mine supply of gold, which historically has closely matched the productive capacity of the economy. This leads to stable growth without asset bubbles, which serves to eliminate trenchant differences between the classes. But that type of solution wouldn’t achieve their real objective, which is to increase power. Therefore their answer to the imminent manifestation of the next global financial crisis, of their own making, is to invent another government wealth redistribution scheme of even greater proportions.
Despite historical proof that economic systems premised on government redistribution, such as communism and socialism, not only lead to stagnation but in fact exacerbate income inequality, they still cling to the hope that if marketed under a different name their idyllic welfare state will eventually yield prosperity. Enter their latest indulgence: Universal Basic Income (UBI). UBI--comes in a variety of flavors but all are predicated on the government making payments to people for doing absolutely nothing.
This re-packaged “solution” takes money from the productive part of the economy and re-purposes it into non-productive efforts. At least communism operated under the pretense of work: a communal utopia “from each according to ability…to each according to need.”
UBI is predicated on a handout with no incentive for people to live up to their potential. As bizarre as this may sound, it is rapidly gaining worldwide traction.
Before the Great Recession, nobody would have envisioned a Zero Interest Rate Policy, or even Negative Interest Rate Policy (NIRP). Let alone central banks buying stocks--in Japan, they own over half the ETF market--but these things have unfortunately now become commonplace. Likewise, a few years ago few would have envisioned the war on physical currencies – recently India took 86% of its physical currency out of circulation.
Under the guise of saving the global economy from the fast approaching greater depression, governments’ inexorable move towards the abrogation of free markets will soon take a quantum leap forward. In the wake of the last Financial Crisis circa 2008, public and private balance sheets were stretched to the limit. The usual approach from central banks to save the economy is to simply lower interest rates. But borrowing costs are already in the basement of history. Hence, even more egregious and extraordinary steps will be needed to push asset prices higher in the next crisis.
These desperate measures may include more NIRP, making physical currency illegal and UBI. Paying people to lay fallow is the perfect recipe for a massive plunge in worker productivity and economic contraction. It also paves the way for a rapidly expanding rise in the broad money supply.
The economist Joseph Schumpeter described innovation in a free-market economy as the “gales of creative destruction.” There is nothing inherently wrong when new innovations destroy old ones. The car replaces the horse and buggy; the cell phone renders the beeper obsolete. The labor force is then forced to re-invent itself, pushing productivity and humanity on an upwards trajectory. Hanging your hat on being the Lotus 123 expert in the office is a dead-end career path--thriving economies move fast, and a motivated labor force always keep pace.
Doling out free money stifles the incentive for latent workers to adapt. We see these effects when there are long extensions in benefits for unemployment, just like we had during the Great Recession. While unemployment insurance is useful as a short-term stopgap between jobs, continuous extensions of unemployment leads to complacency. During the Great Recession, we witnessed a deterioration of skills by those who opted for the continual extension of unemployment benefits. Many transitioned off unemployment onto long-term disability, depriving themselves of the integrity of work and putting a drain on the current social safety net.
Comprehensive welfare programs such as UBI, soon lead to a perpetual condition of economic stagnation, higher interest rates, currency depreciation, rising debt to GDP ratios, onerous tax rates and rapid inflation.
Finland underwent a two-year experiment in basic income where a select group was given the equivalent of $670 a month with no strings attached. The Finish government just ended this program citing very high costs that didn’t yield the intended results. Finance minister Orpo confessed to the Financial Times that the UBI system made people “passive” noting that when they paid people to do nothing, job openings were left unfilled. He concluded, “We have to look at the incentives to work.” Finland has decided against renewing the program at the end of this year. Instead, they have introduced legislation to make some benefits for unemployed people contingent on the completion of worker training. Finland’s failed experiment with UBI hasn’t deterred Italy from delving in the same experiment. The newly empowered Five Star Movement (M5S) had an incredible campaign promise: a guaranteed income of €780 ($960) a month for everyone.
But facts don’t seem to matter to liberal elites who view UBI as a great tool to deploy once artificial intelligence turns people into gelatinous masses of useless goo. The ultra-liberal co-founder of Facebook, Chris Hughes, blames the growing difference between the wealthy and working-poor on the same market forces that made Facebook’s rise possible. He believes people don’t want a handout, but he intends to petition for one on their behalf anyway. He is pushing for a guaranteed income of $500 a month for every working adult who makes less than $50,000, paid for by raising taxes on people who make over $250k or more. And by working he doesn’t necessarily mean having a paying job – working can be defined as just having a dependent child or parent.
One of the primary dangers here is that UBI will undoubtedly end up being inflation adjusted. In other words, the argument will be that it will have to be pegged to the CPI in order to maintain the purchasing power of its monthly stipend. Of course, since UBI is at its intrinsic core a deficit-busting, productivity-killing inflation machine, the result could lead to a death spiral of rising deficits and inflation that in turn serves to drive up the amount of UBI transfer payments...and around again we go. Of course, UBI also provides an ever-growing voting class that will become dependent on the government for everything. Perhaps this is more the elites’ real goal.
The primary driver of the wealth gap between the one percenters and the poor is the result of central banks’ falsification of money, interest rates, and asset prices. This is because the vast preponderance of their money printing efforts ends up in stocks, bonds and real estate, which overwhelmingly boosts the living standards of plutocrats, as it eviscerates the middle class and pushes the lower class further into penury. Until governments acknowledge the real culprit behind income inequality, they will never arrive at a viable solution.
* * *
Michael Pento is the President and Founder of Pento Portfolio Strategies, produces the weekly podcast called, “The Mid-week Reality Check”, is Host of The Pentonomics Program and Author of the book “The Coming Bond Market Collapse.”
Comments
Gibs for all my bitchez
Buy Birthcoin Bitcherz!
In reply to Gibs for all my bitchez by RumpleShitzkin
Man I hope you are fonestar. That would be a hoot.
Or maybe you are the child of fonestar and Methman?
pods
In reply to Buy Birthcoin Bitcherz! by Bitchface-KILLAH
Universal Basic Income
The bottom line is obvious. The more dependent upon a system you become....ANY system.....the more likely it is you will support that system regardless of how totalitarian it may become....or already is.
UBI creates mass dependency which creates blind and unwavering support.
(edit: as long as the EFT deposits keep coming.)
In reply to Man I hope you are fonestar… by pods
I want my daily soylent green.
NOW !
In reply to UBI by Cognitive Dissonance
I'm reminded of that old bumper sticker: "Insanity is Contagious."
In reply to I want my daily soylent… by Leakanthrophy
.. skip the prevalent socialism and Cultural Marxism…
..just jump both feet into full blown Communism.
In reply to I'm reminded of that old… by Stuck on Zero
Why? I expect to get my Social Security, UBI and Retirement pay :)
The government would not combine Welfare and SS into one UBI program - now would they ?
In reply to .. skip the prevalent… by Manthong
Umm, yeah, I deserve $one million a year.
Sincerely,
Non lotto winning recipient
In reply to Why? I expect to get my… by TechnoCaveman
lol But seriously, have they started talking about a ceiling. I'd like to know how much I could get for doing nothing, then become an expat doing something, earning 2 paychecks.
In reply to Umm, yeah, I deserve $one… by BennyBoy
Here the chains of slavery will be placed around your neck by yourself.
With a UBI in place our fiat system will implode that much faster.
We are definitely at the beginning of end.
In reply to lol But seriously, have they… by bobcatz
UBI sounds good to Politicians as a means of replacing their last Ponzi Scheme, Aka Social Security. Look at the reality, there aren't enough "producers" coming into play to support the rising numbers of people going onto SS.
I believe it will be used to wean people off SS, all while keeping the system of theft in place. NOTE; Don't confuse this as my "support" of the plan, but rather what I expect from a desperate Govt.
In reply to lol But seriously, have they… by bobcatz
A million per year will not be enough when everyone is getting the same.
The correct solution is small government that is not fascistic (in the pockets of the Corporations) with permenant suspension of free-trade agreements to allow workers to compete in a global free market system. This will force true competition for production and consumption and will become a natural break for the tendency to over-populate (the real source for all the problems on the planet). Private bankers must be replaced by a country's central bank that creates money for infrastructure to facilitate an efficient economy that can compete in the global marketplace.
In reply to Umm, yeah, I deserve $one… by BennyBoy
No Tyler. You and your fucking stupid writers can eat shit. Isn’t that what evil fuckers like you are supposed to do?
Moloch supporters much?
Let us all continue to support the divergence in incomes right?
Fuck you. Lying fucking piece of shit.
Fuck your entire agenda. Asshole.
In reply to Why? I expect to get my… by TechnoCaveman
Yeah, great idea...
I'd love to know exactly WHY we NEED to have AI?
Whose ego is so maniacal, that they insist society be forced into accepting something we never wanted, asked for, or needed?
It is clear to me, that criminally-insane psychopaths are running this world.
This UBI bs, is just another example of:
"Let's solve a problem that WE created! Oh, by the way, you can trust us! Our track record speaks for itself. Signed, Your Friend, The Government"
In reply to I'm reminded of that old… by Stuck on Zero
Worst marketing team ever, or they never saw the movie.
https://www.soylent.com/product/drink/
In reply to I want my daily soylent… by Leakanthrophy
"engineered nutrition"
Either that's a gag website or we are all fucked.
In reply to Worst marketing team ever,… by BandGap
Exactly. Quid pro quo. We know who loses in this deal big time.
“Art of the deal”
Lucifer Satan
In reply to UBI by Cognitive Dissonance
Print Bitchezz...
We know where this ends.
NO/s.
In reply to Exactly. Quid pro quo. We… by Lumberjack
I would not bet on blind and unwavering support, but the idea that their UBI might be reduced or discontinued by the bad guys would stir them up enough to vote.
In reply to UBI by Cognitive Dissonance
They already know what we make, what we pay in taxes,fees and whats left for bare necessities.
Plus they listen in on all phone calls ad naueum.
#nomoremeatonbone.
In reply to I would not bet on blind and… by Umh
This'll backfire on the politicians eventually.
When the UBI money runs out, the people they made dependent will be extremely angry, much angrier than if they had not been promised anything at all.
In reply to I would not bet on blind and… by Umh
Under the present and likely future system, the money would not run out and would always be payed. The question is, Will you be able to buy anything with it?
In reply to This'll backfire on the… by dchang0
Yes....because we all know how voting changes everything.
In reply to I would not bet on blind and… by Umh
So what is UBI for the "Rich and famous" ?
Is this welfare for all? LBJ promised "Once people do not have to steal for basics, there will be no more crime"
If we have public assistance, how come we have homeless folks ?? Why is Seattle adding a "homeless tax" ?
Looking forward to "New Math" on how will the government will take 30% from half the population and give more back to everone while *also* funding health care, military, Dept of Energy and basic research !!
In reply to UBI by Cognitive Dissonance
But the blind and unwavering support will only be from the diverse category ... the ordinary person will be in exactly the same person because they will get less.
In reply to UBI by Cognitive Dissonance
tell them they can pick up their free stuff at the corner Soylent Green store...just go in the back
zerogenous_zone
In reply to Man I hope you are fonestar… by pods
UBI worked out great in Finland.
Ooops,er, nope, fraid not.
In reply to tell them they can pick up… by Zerogenous_Zone
If it's not fonestar, there's two people that retarded. Let that sink in for a bit.
In reply to Man I hope you are fonestar… by pods
Think of how stupid the average person is; then realize that half of the people in the world are dumber than that.
In reply to If it's not fonestar, there… by Zero Point
Finland tried and it failed - UBI is a very bad idea - you don't really need to 'experiment' with it to know it won't work.
In reply to Gibs for all my bitchez by RumpleShitzkin
What ever .... send them to the factory :)
Purchasing power of the US dollar has vanished while monetary policy went stratospheric.
Imagine where we would be right now, were it not for the ability to Militarily and SWIFT-ly enforce $USD in trade...?
In reply to Purchasing power of the US… by davatankool
One of the primary dangers here is that UBI will undoubtedly end up being inflation adjusted. In other words, the argument will be that it will have to be pegged to the CPI in order to maintain the purchasing power of its monthly stipend.
Well I guess that would be the exact opposite of what they've done with the CPI as it relates to Social Security benefits. The primary reason the way the CPI is calculated was changed years (decades??) ago was to limit the increase in Social Security benefits paid to seniors. Any time something in the CPI caused inflation to rise above their magic 2% number they'd throw it out and put in something that works. That's why the official CPI number given by .gov is complete bullshit.
In reply to Purchasing power of the US… by davatankool
Yes. And so, what is the problem with that? Back in the 60's, 70's and 80's we had inflation of around 5% to 7% per year, but wages went up, deposit rates went up, taxes followed, and since everyone in the world worked on the same principals, there was zero effect on trade.
Giving the poorest people in society some money is not going to change the inflation situation, but glad to know that you are solely interested in your own well being.
In reply to One of the primary dangers… by Dickweed Wang
Did you read all of what he wrote before commenting? The part about artificially holding down social security payouts?
In reply to Yes. And so, what is the… by east of eden
So then it is ok for my Social Security to also get COLAs ?
Yea that has not happened.
In reply to One of the primary dangers… by Dickweed Wang
Work hard, Make someone else stinking rich, pay 2 to 10 times the value of everything you buy.
Obama said we could do what we want. And now it's finally here.
I can see myself being a potter. I can spend hours making a pot that Walmart has for $5 bucks!
UBI=Universal Basic Inflation
They really would love that shit. Get everyone hooked on eating cat food to survive.
I'd be set cause I know that I could catch many cats with a single cat.
Leverage baby. Nevermind how many Long Pigs I could catch with a can of cat food.
pods
... or a bag of Cheetos.
In reply to Obama said we could do what… by pods
Unworkable. Normally, income equality is resolved only one way: Incineration of the wealth of the 1%. Most of it is paper anyway. What worries me is that the banks and hedge funds could end up owning ever more gigantic tracts of US real estate and businesses. Capitalism replaced with a new feudalism.
Well of course that is what 'they' have in mind, but you will never get a single one of them to admit it. If you can subjugate 330 million people, turn them into beggars with debt that can never be repaid and then take their jobs away from them, well, it appears to you that there is nothing that those 'people' won't tolerate, so you continue your exploitation.
Greed feeds on itself. Once you have 1 million, 10 million or 100 million dollars you develop an attitude of 'it's not my problem', and go on enjoying your windfall.
But, it is 'their problem', and whether it hits them next week, or next year, it will hit them, and when it does, they will scatter like seeds in the wind, never to be heard from again.
In reply to Unworkable. Normally, income… by JLarryL
Modern feudalism is here already.
In reply to Unworkable. Normally, income… by JLarryL
Use Universal basic Income to buy babric metals.
Hold on a god damned minute. I was in college in 1976/77 and the 'word' that was being floated at that time was that 'automation' would give us more leisure time, more wealth, more of everything. But it has not turned out that way, has it?
So why is it that after 50 years of automating everything from accounting to parking meters, do people still rebel at the thought that now that we have reached a pretty high water mark in terms of productivity, there are millions with no income, no jobs, no home, no food, nothing, and worse, that they should receive 'nothing'.
Why is that? And don't give me one your bullshit American rants either.
The wealth created has been funneled to a small number of people.
As you suggest, instead of giving away money, abundance would suggest an chance to just give the basics of life away for free, with automation producing it all. But most likely the wealthiest will turn the rest into serfs instead. It might be a psychological imperative.
In reply to Hold on a god damned minute… by east of eden
I've also lowered my expectations about what to expect from the future.
Long Pork, and beans...
In reply to The wealth created has been… by JLarryL
Lowered mine to a bowl of rice and a glass of water.
I bet they steal that too.
In reply to I've also lowered my… by espirit
The wealth gap will never begin to close unless the IQ gap narrows. No currency policy or anything else can change that. Most socialist policies are dysgenic at a time when arguably the reverse is needed. The elites have no real desire to fix any of it. The last thing they want is more clever people they'd have to compete with.