The US And Europe To Go Separate Ways Pursuing Divergent Goals

Authored by Peter Korzun via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
The US withdrawal from the Iran deal (JCPOA) has not buried it. That agreement is still very much alive. Even the US’s closest allies have refused to follow suit. The Iranian foreign minister is going on a trip just to save it. Tehran has the backing of all the signatories to the JCPOA, except America. That list includes Russia, China, and the EU, which keeps on trying to find an arrangement.
What the US did manage was to deal a heavy blow to trans-Atlantic solidarity. Washington set a six-month deadline for European companies doing business in Iran to get out. They’ll have to either terminate their operations or face heavy penalties. This means that the US has now become the main threat to Europe’s economy.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel slammed President Trump for his decision to pull out. The unofficial leader of Europe believes it “damages trust” in the global order. She is not alone. The UK and France have also admitted that they regret Trump’s move. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stated that European powers should not be Washington’s "vassals."
On May 11, the German chancellor discussed the situation with the Russian president in a phone conversation. There’ll be more talks on May 18 when Angela Merkel visits the Russian resort city of Sochi. In defiance of the US, Germany became the first EU country to begin the construction of its portion of the Nord Stream 2 gas project on May 3. It did so even before Sweden and Finland had agreed to permit the pipeline to pass through their territorial waters. The US is adamant in its opposition to Nord Stream 2. Washington does not shy away from twisting the arms of any allies who dare to see Russia’s stable and cheap energy supplies as an alternative to America’s more expensive liquefied gas that must be transported by sea.
The US-European relationship has been clouded by Washington’s plans to introduce tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from the EU. The German chancellor has pointed out on a number of occasions that the US and EU have been clashing more frequently, which indicates that a wider schism is opening up within the Western alliance.
European leaders will discuss the US withdrawal from the Iran deal, as well as trade policy, at an EU summit that will be held June 28-29 in Bulgaria, at which the US is expected to face “a united European front.” Meanwhile, the EU is prepared to introduce countermeasures in response to the US-imposed punitive restrictions against European companies doing business with Iran. The idea has been floated of adopting an EU-wide blocking statute to nullify any US sanctions. A trade war is just around the corner. Can security interests coincide when economic ones differ so much? Not a chance.
The German chancellor believes that US global influence is on the wane and the time is ripe for Europe to stop relying on America’s military protection. Instead, it should “take its destiny into its own hands.” Some conflicts, such as a potential clash between Israel and Iran over Syria, may occur. Hostilities in the Middle East could trigger more streams of refugees into the Old Continent, but that’s a European headache. Why should Washington care?
Last month, Paris launched an initiative to set up a European intervention force in June that would operate independently of the EU’s current efforts. That would make it possible to include Great Britain, along with Germany, the Netherlands, and Denmark. So far too much of the EU initiatives has consisted of hot air. Significant strides have been made on paper but with too few results achieved in purely practical terms. Some EU tactical rapid-reaction units exist but they have never been deployed.
This time, Britain was quick to support the French initiative. In December, the EU created PESCO but it’s not clear if the UK would be a part of it after pulling out from the EU. London is seeking a security treaty with the bloc by 2019 — the Brexit deadline.
Meanwhile, EU High Representative Mogherini has announced her intention to submit for consideration by mid-June the new European Peace Facility that will streamline the EU's funding of defence and military operations. Seventeen joint European defense-program projects are being pursued within the framework of PESCO.
The US openly humiliated Europe by making a unilateral decision on such an important security issue as the Iran deal and threatening its closest allies with trade sanctions. Europeans are being told which energy projects are best for them. And prior to that, Washington made a unilateral decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.
Sooner or later anyone’s patience wears thin. Today Europe is being pushed toward countering the “America First” message with a “Europe First” policy. Angela Merkel has the right to adopt her own “Germany First” approach. It looks like the European locomotive is shifting tracks to head off in that new direction. Despite all the nice words about common values and so on, these two entities are gradually diverging to go their separate ways.
Comments
"This means that the US has now become the main threat to Europe’s economy."
How the hell does the loss of trade with one single country, result in total economic catastrophe? And mind you, we're not exactly talking about a decades-long trade relationship here. The EU will be back to where it was in 2014. And if the EU wants to place tariffs on the UK, then they should also be willing to accept tariffs themselves.
Stop being so goddamn dramatic.
It is not just "with one single country" - US sanctions on Russia are paid for by Europe and they don't even get to vote on it!
In reply to "This means that the US has… by Mike Rotsch
The figures suggest China will soon be the world's largest trading economy, if true, at some point EU's got to cut loose of US - but that also means militarily - so its the "Man-Up!" demand that EU has to stand on it's own feet!
Europox - arguably, US didn't want EU with too strong a military?
In reply to It is not just "with one… by EuroPox
Since when is Merkin putting "Germany First"?
Laughable!
The native population is being treated like 9th class citizens. More like muslim rapists first.
In reply to The figures suggest China… by No1uNo
Merkel says: Vatican first!
Papacy manufactured islam. Catholic Kadijah(40) married Muhammad(25).
There are still way too many German patriots and also some born again Jesus followers in Germany, which is a threat to the Pope. EU is same old Western Roman territory.
In reply to Since when is Merkin putting… by ACP
US regards Europe as its asset. US is an island. US fears nothing more than a prospering Eurasia as it would render the indispensable nation dispensable.
Through media control in Germany, bribed local oligarchs in Sweden, France, Noray and the support of aggressor nations like Israel, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine US stifles unrest and instability in Eurasia. Iran has been chosen as the next large operation to destabilize Eurasia.
Rest is noise.
In reply to The figures suggest China… by No1uNo
Switzerland has the best answer - make sure everyone keeps and knows how to use a weapon. Apart from that Europe doen't need a military - nobody is going to invade Europe.
In reply to The figures suggest China… by No1uNo
America first. Economic nationalism is working like a charm.
Know what America needs? More Trump.
Lol.
In reply to "This means that the US has… by Mike Rotsch
re US & Europe go seperate ways.
It's about FCKING TIME! Europe wants to survive!
The USA - morphed into ZOG USSA the planet's premier war-monger - wants to cement it in permanent bondage to the dictates of Empire ZOG, even if that means annihilating it in a contrived TRUMPed-up 'War with Russia'... that is, if Europe isn't destroyed FIRST by being Israels's Dumping Ground with untold millions more Muslims forced out of the Middle East by ZOG USSA's "Wars for a GREATER Israel'.
For Europe, there is no other SANE choice other than to cast off its vassal-status and tell ZOG USSA - "DROP FCKING DEAD!!!"
Let's wait and see what happens when the Iran kick backs to Corrupt politicians (EU & Obama admin) are revealed!
"The US And Europe To Go Separate Ways Pursuing Divergent Goals" and I say bollocks!! Both the US and Europe will do as the Rothschilds say.
Also true! (a central bank is a central bank is a....)
In reply to "The US And Europe To Go… by 666D Chess
Their separate ways both lead to the same abyss.
In reply to "The US And Europe To Go… by 666D Chess
'Not this time Delta House, you've gone too far this time'
In reply to "The US And Europe To Go… by 666D Chess
There is no competition. This is kabuki. Everyone is equally infiltrated by the same obscure forces who work tirelessly at destroying our white race.
The enemy is within, manipulating us to offer him the next Jewish harvest.
---
It's okay not to be a Jew.
Europe first?
Or Aloha Snack-bar first?
Europe first?
Or Aloha Snack-bar first?
Trash article , kindergarden propaganda
. . . . F.Off and take your military bases with you, you warmongering fuckers.
israel finally did it, it created a rift between the us the trump regime and the vassal states of the EU.
This rift will bring the end of that rogue entity who has shown time and time again that it is terrified of Iran.
Soon or late, israel will use these old 50 years old atomic bombs made by the french that nobody knows if they really work and once one single bomb is used , israel will no longer exist because Pakistan will vaporize israel.
Fearing Iran without fearing Pakistan is quite stupid as Pakistan has the delivery means while israel cannot strike Pakistan.
https://www.rt.com/business/426856-europe-to-ditch-us-dollar/
interesting...
EU politicians are spineless. They will cave to US demands in short order and let their companies be fines billions by the US. Macron will be the architect of the EU caving in, in his desperation to be relevant in some way. Nord Stream 2 will flounder as US puts Sweden under pressure as with the Assange debacle, which has cost Sweden much international respect. EU consumers will have to dig deeper to afford ultra expensive US gas as opposed to Russian gas.
The answer? Russia should force the NS2 issue by turning off the supplies via Ukraine next winter. The EU needs to grow a pair.
Russia and China need to see what is going on. They have acted in good faith and need to stop doing so. The US picks off individual countries, one by one, they need to unite in a strategic partnership based on non dollar trading and mutual a mutual security pact. Russia stop supplying rockets to NASA, turn off the uranium supplies, and arm Syria and Iran with S400s. China needs to turn off the supply of rare earths. Bullies only understand force....the US, as the biggest bully on the planet, will only get the message if it hurts them badly. The EU is unwilling to go against the US in any meaningful way, so fuck 'em, China and Russia should declare independence from US hegemony.