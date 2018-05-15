US, China "Very Far Apart" On Trade, Ambassador Warns

Despite Trump apparently folding in the ongoing trade war with China by consenting to reingage Chinese telecom ZTE, the two sides remain far apart in the ongoing discussions how to shrink the US trade deficit (and Chinese surplus), and as US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad said on Tuesday, the US wants China to give a timetable on how it will open up its markets to US exports as the two countries are still “very far apart” on resolving trade frictions.
While a US delegation led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin presented China earlier this month with a list of demands to tackle allegations of intellectual property theft and other trade policies Washington considers unfair, it failed to achieve any success and the two countries failed to reach an agreement on the long list of US demands and decided to resume talks in Washington.
Branstad, who was present at the meeting, said the Chinese appeared to be “taken back” by the significance of the list, and said that "The Chinese have said ‘we want to see the specifics.’ We gave them all the specifics in terms of trade issues. So they can’t say they don’t know what we’re asking for."
“We’re still very far apart,” Branstad said quoted by the SCMP, adding that China has not met pledges to open up its insurance and financial services area, as well as reduce car tariffs.
“There are many areas where China has promised to do but haven’t. We want to see a timetable. We want to see these things happen sooner than later,” he said at a conference in Tokyo.
Branstad also said US President Donald Trump would like to see a “dramatic increase” in food exports to China. “We’d like to see China being just as open as the United States,” he said.
As is well known, the Trump administration has drawn a hard line in trade talks with China, demanding a US$200 billion cut in the Chinese trade surplus with the United States, sharply lower tariffs and advanced technology subsidies. Trump has proposed tariffs on US$50 billion of Chinese goods under its “Section 301” probe. Those could go into effect in June following the completion of a 60-day consultation period, but activation plans have been kept vague.
Meanwhile, China warned that its own retaliatory tariffs on US goods, including soybeans and aircraft, will go into effect if the US duties are imposed.
Branstad said the United States could rescind the “Section 301” tariffs if China moved forward on opening up its agriculture and car markets.
“I think it could be adjusted,” he said. “It’s possible, depending upon how the trade talks go.” Increasing US exports of liquified natural gas could also be an area the two countries could agree on as trade talks resume in Washington this week, he said.
“The United States and China are the two biggest economies in the world. The more we can work things out, the better it’s going to be not just for US and China, but for the entire world economy,” he said.
On Tuesday morning, just as China's Vice Premier Liu He arrives with a Chinese delegation in Washington Tuesday through Saturday to continue trade negotiations, Trump tweeted that "Trade negotiations are continuing with China. They have been making hundreds of billions of dollars a year from the U.S., for many years. Stay tuned!"
Comments
Good. The further apart we are, the more we get from negotiations.
Indeed
In reply to Good. The further apart we… by tmosley
If you want to cut the trade deficit...MAKE STUFF IN THE USA!
The USA CAN build the most deadly weapons the world has ever seen, at a cost of trillions upon trillions; but we can't build a toasters?
I applaud Trump for, finally, throwing some punches for the USA in the trade arena, but there's another side to that coin...bring back manufacturing!
1. Mirror Tariffs
2. Consumption Tax to replace all other taxes.
3. Get businesses OUT OF the providing health insurance to employees swamp!
4. Whatever it takes to encourage entrepreneurs to make stuff in the USA, DO IT!
MR. TRUMP,
IT IS PAST TIME FOR YOU TO USE THE BULLY PULPIT OF THE PRESIDENCY TO LIGHT A FIRE UNDER THE REPUBLICAN CONTROLLED CONGRESS TO GET SHIT DONE!
In reply to Indeed by PeeramidIdeologies
Chinese will only ever take advantage of weakness. It's just how they roll.
In reply to . by FireBrander
The art of the [kosher] deal
In reply to Chinese will only ever take… by Zero Point
Near quote:
"The Chinese people are slaves, cheap labor for the world. One day they're just going to say "Fuck it" and revolt" - Ai Weiwei (Chinese contemporary artist and activist)
In reply to The art of the [kosher] deal by TheWholeYearInn
if I was china I would fire that so-called embecil-ambassador ... no embassy, let alone ambassador should be able to speak without some respect of their host.
In reply to Close paraphrase: "The… by FireBrander
...or at least ban the "embecil" from their imbassy
In reply to if I was china I would fire… by Pandelis
Pence is a ziofag, Bolton is a crypto.
In reply to The art of the [kosher] deal by TheWholeYearInn
both totally, completely irrelevant americans trying to make it in this world ... paper pushers.
sure it goes without saying they are sucking up to their masters (the kushners of this world) ... they think in their little mind they have figured out how this world works ... what they are missing (like so many others) is that there is a next one where (((they))) would be held accountable.
choices ... it is all about choices. not as simple as it might look.
In reply to Pence is a ziofag, Bolton is… by Rex Andrus
In reply to Good. The further apart we… by tmosley
They're far apart.....until they're not.
Are the Chinese really that stupid?
The US government wants a Chinese "Yeltsin"
to "open up" and subordinate China to "Western interests".
The Chinese are not stupid, and there will be no Chinese "Yeltsin" unless they fuck up so badly they collapse.
China won't be subordinate to western interests any time soon. They will work with those they can work with though. And Trump can work with anyone.
In reply to Are the Chinese really that… by rwe2late
Especially if his name is Netangoldsteinfeldbloomfarbersberg.
The rest? Meh ~ He just consults the seismology charts.
In reply to The Chinese are not stupid,… by tmosley
https://www.nbcnews.com/business/business-news/why-trump-fighting-save-…
“President Xi of China, and I, are working together to give massive Chinese phone company, ZTE, a way to get back into business, fast," he wrote in the tweet. "Too many jobs in China lost.”
-The Prez
Make China Great Again!
While American's moan about the large trade deficit with China if you follow the money and the United States huge trade deficit with Mexico it becomes even more disturbing as you begin to understand where that money eventually ends up.
When you start thinking about all the money and jobs we shift into Mexico each year you would think by now Mexico would be rolling in cash. A bit of research quickly confirms that the money Mexico receives by way of trading with America quickly passes through its lands and flows to Asia.
It could be argued that when all is said and done we are still transferring our wealth to the far east only by the scenic route. More on the problem with this in the article below.
Chinese government and their allies want to export slavery WW and have been working on it since Babylon. USA = Spartacus. Global plutocrat cabal want our technology? Give it to them all, bloody edge first as long and hard as it takes to teach their survivors to back off.
In reply to While American's moan about… by Let it Go
Gee. Do you think the tens of thousands of Chinese engineering students in US universities are bringing back any technology to China? Our universities are not only the central communist training grounds for the world they are also the number one source of transfer of technology to Red China.
In reply to Chinese government and their… by Rex Andrus
In reply to fook mi? no, fook yu! [… by buzzsaw99
Does that come with tarrif pork and soyabean? Lol
In reply to fook mi? no, fook yu! [… by buzzsaw99
I have mentioned this before, but the never written about biggest request by the US is that China change regulations so that banks can be 51% Foreign-owned rather than Chinese-owned. The Chinese have said no and so far have shown little interest in doing so.
" a list of demands "
That's the trouble with US it can only "demand" and threaten. That's not negotiation, it's blackmail. The only thing the US has is a market, and that is about to fade as the petrodollar looses relevance and debt consumes the economy.
As anyone who has done business will know, it is long term mutually beneficial proposals that make contracts that stick. Short term power plays amounting to blackmail, lacking mutual respect or understanding just invite treachery.
Why should anyone trust any negotiation with the US government?
America is thoroughly Jewish now.
Bossing people around committing atrocities one minute, then whining about being treated unfairly the next.
In next week's episode of The White House Apprentice, Ivanka breaks a nail and Jared gets food poisoning from some bad gefilte fish
Also hilarious how we're crying about negotiations with the Chinese when the whole world just watched us reneg on the Aryans and let the Jews bomb them.
America is so Judaic now that I wouldn't be surprised to see people eating bagels and guzzling Manischewitz at rodeos and Nascar races.
Of course, China has been making hundreds of billions of dollars from us, Donald Trump! America has a consumer economy and China has a manufacturing economy. And you think by sanctioning China, the U.S. has the industrial capacity in place to take up the slack? You are sadly mistaken. So, when are you going to make good on your promise to make America great again, and build that manufacturing economy? And when are you going to get those 95 million, who make up 37% of the employable work force back at producing something again? So much B.S. and not enough action.
Corbett Report - Chinese World Order Rises in Ashes of Iran Deal - YouTube
I always get a kick out of Americans going around the world with their lists of demands. Wake up, it's no longer a unipolar world. It's falling apart for American hegemony backed by warmongering banks.
Because it is best to do nothing...
https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c5700.html
Standard Disclaimer: You think you have it bad? Just imagine being Amy Schumer's gynecologist.
Trump: "China. They have been making hundreds of billions of dollars a year from the U.S., for many years"
No sir, U.S. multinational corporations have been making hundreds of billions of dollars a year from China, for many years, because of their cheap labor and high working disciplin.
And shareholders (high profits) and US consumers (low prices) profited.