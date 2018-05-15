Yellowstone Geyser Erupts For 5th Time In Months, Prompting Supervolcano Concerns

Does the USGS, NASA, and other government agencies know more than they are leading people to believe when it comes to the Yellowstone supervolcano?
The largest active geyser in the world has erupted for the fifth time this year, prompting the general public to wonder if an eruption of the supervolcano is imminent.
Scientists from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) have been trying to quell peoples fears that the magma chamber may explode by producing a series of information and awareness videos explaining how everything should be okay for the time being.
@USGSVolcanos issed the following tweet on Sunday: “#Steamboat #Geyser in @YellowstoneNPS erupts for 5th time in 2018, just before 4 AM on May 13. Steamboat also had frequent eruptions in the 1960s and early 1980s. No implications for volcanic activity, but good implications for viewing some spectacular geysering this summer!” (typo corrected)
#Steamboat #Geyser in @YellowstoneNPS erupts for 5th time in 2018, just before 4 AM on May 13. Steamboat also had frequent eruptions in the 1960s and early 1980s. No implications for volcanic activity, but good implications for viewing some spectauclar geysering this summer! pic.twitter.com/3c4YDcdHyO— USGS Volcanoes🌋 (@USGSVolcanoes) May 13, 2018
Plus, University of Utah Seismograph Station sensor readings indicate an uptick in activity which may be acting as a red flag indicator to people in-the-know.
But, at the same time NASA has been working on a plan to drill into the molten magma chamber and pump water into it in an effort to stop such an eruption from occurring, one that could send the world into a nuclear winter scenario.
Withal, some scientists fear the current activity may go hand-in-hand with the recent activation of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano and volcanoes located in the Pacific Northwest.
Additionally, it’s important to point out that the U.S. government has secured contractswith other countries to house displaced American citizens in the event Yellowstone were to erupt and the contracts are only open for another five-years or less, suggesting government officials may know more about the situation then they are leading people to believe.
Comments
I peed myself a little.
They're going to pour cold water on it? Taxpayer money at it's best!
In reply to I peed myself a little. by LordWillingly
plug it up with ebt cards and dirty california syringes. endless supplies of both
In reply to They're going to pour cold… by Bud Dry
So, don't build that wall?
In reply to plug it up with ebt cards by ted41776
Buy Bitcoin Cash BCH!!
In reply to the U.S. government has… by hedgeless_horseman
I think I'll pick Hungary.
In reply to the U.S. government has… by hedgeless_horseman
What is the name of those Argentine islands that Brit Bob says are so nice?
In reply to I think I'll pick Hungary. by boattrash
Falklands?
In reply to What is the name of those… by hedgeless_horseman
Malvinas.
In reply to Falklands? by boattrash
Thanks.
Russia might be a good choice as well. According to Mueller, they care about every aspect of our lives.
In reply to Malvinas. by Billy the Poet
It's going to blow............eventually.
A mindless, self centered moron driving while texting will kill you sooner if you don't stay alert. ("The car came out of nowhere!!")
In reply to What is the name of those… by hedgeless_horseman
...in a Model 3?
In reply to It's going to blow… by JRobby
Hell and Satan are reaching up to welcome Hillary back home. Magma and sulfur are just greeting cards.
In reply to It's going to blow… by JRobby
one way doors
In reply to the U.S. government has… by hedgeless_horseman
Nah, just plug it with worthless federal reserve notes. There is an infinite supply of those. In an emergency, you cal always get Maduro to send you some Bolivars. He's got lots.
In reply to plug it up with ebt cards by ted41776
Bet SHORT on Kommiefornia !
In reply to plug it up with ebt cards by ted41776
"Additionally, it’s important to point out that the U.S. government has secured contractswith other countries to house displaced American citizens in the event Yellowstone were to erupt"
These Contracts are for 6,000,000 (((dual citizens))), who would be relocated to Lebanon or thereabouts.
In reply to I peed myself a little. by LordWillingly
And if you believe your country is going to relocate and rehouse you then I have a deal for you that you can't miss........
This is a bunch of fucked up fake news.
In reply to "Additionally, it’s… by HRClinton
Ah ha, again with the (((chosen ones))).
In reply to "Additionally, it’s… by HRClinton
Imagine a Nancy Pelosi (D-URANUS) fart.....or worse...a wet, vodka induced fart from hilLIARy Cunton that could leave a stain on her pink pants..
In reply to I peed myself a little. by LordWillingly
Am I on the 6th grade school bus again?
In reply to Imagine a Nancy Pelosi (D… by charlewar
Yep, the same short bus you rode all through high school too.
In reply to Am I on the 6th grade school… by DingleBarryObummer
No NASA, the USGS, et al. do not know squat.
Pure fear porn. Never ends.
Sure, Yellowstone will go eventually.
I'll let y'all know when it happens.
In reply to No NASA, the USGS, et al. do… by RedNemesis
Why would anyone live on a planet with active volcanoes?
Take a look at Mars, it has no active volcanoes.
Maybe learn a little planetary geology also.
In reply to Why would anyone live on a… by major major ma…
I've looked at Mars many times. It's tiny. Not much bigger than a coriander seed. What is your point?
In reply to Take a look at Mars, it has… by CRM114
Well it wasn't my first choice. But with my credit rating...
In reply to Why would anyone live on a… by major major ma…
Tell me about it. I wanted to be a slave master on Orion...
https://youtu.be/LSgG5M6ANn8
In reply to Well it wasn't my first… by E.F. Mutton
Kool. I'll be up in North Dakota on June 9th for another two months and a second year in a row waiting impatiently on... ???
Can't anyone predict the future anymoar?
Bueller?
If we cannot stop the american fraud maybe the super volcano can and will send california at the bottom of the pacific.
I am also hoping that a meteor will hit israel and I will wake up one morning and israel is wiped off the map.
The next round of pacific quakes should get large. A round if fives already circled and more deep quakes which spread and get larger. Supervolcanoes hate big global quakes. It stirs them up, fact.
The Hawaiian volcano is spewing steam and ash so now could get rock fall plug explosions (Oppenheimer ranch called that before USGS). It now has 20 fissures and they are blocking utube videos caught by drone of one that is particularly explosive and loud.
Grand Solar Minimum Boom!
Oh yeah I forgot, a new volcano in Japan is exploding (newly erupting). It is super high pressure squeezing our of a fissure that if it continues will blow the whole caldera.
It's a silica rich magma. Another Grand Solar Minimum BOOM! Lots continuously erupting now.
In reply to The next round of pacific… by Ms No
It is May 15th. Uranus has moved from Aries into Taurus. Was just watching a video where the gal was talking about volcanic eruptions being highly likely. Boom!
Decent discussion about the topic. Speaker is a lefty (hard to find conservative astrologers). https://youtu.be/tyQWdJ4il18
In reply to Oh yeah I forgot, a new… by Ms No
Always check .....dutchsinse on Utube......he's got the story.
In reply to The next round of pacific… by Ms No
Beer & Barbeque time!
In reply to The next round of pacific… by Ms No
In the long picture Hawaii only exists because of volcanoes: creative destruction.
Too bad our Fed and gov. can't see that in nature applies to finance.....
In reply to The next round of pacific… by Ms No
It aint going to blow
.
Ah, well, if it goes - it goes - and there isn't shit you can do about it. Better to maybe do a little prepping and then worry about things we can affect .... Right up there with the Super Solar Flare and Nibiru .... (would be one hell of a show, though....)
australia is taking a load of americans in the event of and we are happy about that. Americans are our brothers and we owe the US a blood debt for protection in WWII. Plus we like Americans. We like that you're anglophone, we like your attitude to free speech, we like everything about you except the guns and the dindus. we don't want the dindus coming over.
Well, your continent seems a lot more stable then New Zealand.
Not sure about your critters 'tho...
In reply to australia is taking a load… by IvannaHumpalot
the tsunamis that will be created when california falls into the pacific will wipe out all of australia.
hasnt anyone seen 2012?
In reply to australia is taking a load… by IvannaHumpalot
Sorry, no. We missed it. We were all too busy either buying the fucking dip, or being idiots and not.
In reply to the tsunamis that will be… by 101 years and …
Sundance: That's your great idea? Oh, boy, it's the latest in a long line. Australia's no better than here.
Butch: Aw, that's all you know.
Sundance: Name me one thing.
Butch: They speak English in Australia.
Sundance: They do?
Butch: That's right, smart guy. So we wouldn't be foreigners. They got horses in Australia. They got thousands of miles we could hide out in. And a good climate, nice beaches. You could learn to swim.
Sundance: No! Swimming isn't important. What about the banks?
Butch: They're easy. Easy, ripe, and luscious.
Sundance: The banks or the women?
Butch: Well, once you've got one, you've got the other.
In reply to australia is taking a load… by IvannaHumpalot
We’ll be educated, law abiding, tax paying and all around adding productivity to that great land down under! You guys bring the shrimp and we’ll bring our Mattel Barbies!
In reply to australia is taking a load… by IvannaHumpalot
From Wiki, some information about Steamboat geyser:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Steamboat_Geyser
Nope. Especially not under an administration that has been aggressively cutting budgets for basic earth observation research.
(Another edition of simple answers to simple questions.)
The government pays people to look at the ground?
I am Jack's complete lack of grant writing ability.
In reply to Does the USGS, NASA, and… by youshallnotkill
Who writes this shit? It isn't in the slightest bit believable. Pour water into the magma chamber. Are the writers complete fucking morons? If you are going to make shit up, make sure it passes the sniff test.