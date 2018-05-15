Yellowstone Geyser Erupts For 5th Time In Months, Prompting Supervolcano Concerns

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:45

Via Intellihub.com,

Does the USGS, NASA, and other government agencies know more than they are leading people to believe when it comes to the Yellowstone supervolcano?

The largest active geyser in the world has erupted for the fifth time this year, prompting the general public to wonder if an eruption of the supervolcano is imminent.

Scientists from the United States Geological Survey (USGS) have been trying to quell peoples fears that the magma chamber may explode by producing a series of information and awareness videos explaining how everything should be okay for the time being.

@USGSVolcanos issed the following tweet on Sunday: “#Steamboat #Geyser in @YellowstoneNPS erupts for 5th time in 2018, just before 4 AM on May 13. Steamboat also had frequent eruptions in the 1960s and early 1980s. No implications for volcanic activity, but good implications for viewing some spectacular geysering this summer!” (typo corrected)

Plus, University of Utah Seismograph Station sensor readings indicate an uptick in activity which may be acting as a red flag indicator to people in-the-know.

But, at the same time NASA has been working on a plan to drill into the molten magma chamber and pump water into it in an effort to stop such an eruption from occurring, one that could send the world into a nuclear winter scenario.

Withal, some scientists fear the current activity may go hand-in-hand with the recent activation of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano and volcanoes located in the Pacific Northwest.

Additionally, it’s important to point out that the U.S. government has secured contractswith other countries to house displaced American citizens in the event Yellowstone were to erupt and the contracts are only open for another five-years or less, suggesting government officials may know more about the situation then they are leading people to believe.

Tags
Environment

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
espirit Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

Kool. I'll be up in North Dakota on June 9th for another two months and a second year in a row waiting impatiently on... ???

Can't anyone predict the future anymoar? 

Bueller?

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 1
Davidduke2000 Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:52 Permalink

If we cannot stop the american fraud maybe the super volcano can and will send california at the bottom of the pacific.

I am also hoping that a meteor will hit israel and I will wake up one morning and israel is wiped off the map.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:54 Permalink

The next round of pacific quakes should get large.  A round if fives already circled and more deep quakes which spread and get larger.  Supervolcanoes hate big global quakes.  It stirs them up, fact.

The Hawaiian volcano is spewing steam and ash so now could get rock fall plug explosions (Oppenheimer ranch called that before USGS).  It now has 20 fissures and they are blocking utube videos caught by drone of one that is particularly explosive and loud.

Grand Solar Minimum Boom!

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Ms No Ms No Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:57 Permalink

Oh yeah I forgot, a new volcano in Japan is exploding (newly erupting).  It is super high pressure squeezing our of a fissure that if it continues will blow the whole caldera.

It's a silica rich magma.  Another Grand Solar Minimum BOOM!  Lots continuously erupting now.

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Trogdor Tue, 05/15/2018 - 19:56 Permalink

Ah, well, if it goes - it goes - and there isn't shit you can do about it.  Better to maybe do a little prepping and then worry about things we can affect ....  Right up there with the Super Solar Flare and Nibiru .... (would be one hell of a show, though....)

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
IvannaHumpalot Tue, 05/15/2018 - 20:00 Permalink

australia is taking a load of americans in the event of and we are happy about that. Americans are our brothers and we owe the US a blood debt for protection in WWII. Plus we like Americans. We like that you're anglophone, we like your attitude to free speech, we like everything about you except the guns and the dindus. we don't want the dindus coming over.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Billy the Poet IvannaHumpalot Tue, 05/15/2018 - 20:11 Permalink

Sundance: That's your great idea? Oh, boy, it's the latest in a long line. Australia's no better than here.

 

Butch: Aw, that's all you know.

 

Sundance: Name me one thing.

 

Butch: They speak English in Australia.

 

Sundance: They do?

 

Butch: That's right, smart guy. So we wouldn't be foreigners. They got horses in Australia. They got thousands of miles we could hide out in. And a good climate, nice beaches. You could learn to swim.

 

Sundance: No! Swimming isn't important. What about the banks?

 

Butch: They're easy. Easy, ripe, and luscious.

 

Sundance: The banks or the women?

 

Butch: Well, once you've got one, you've got the other.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
youshallnotkill Tue, 05/15/2018 - 20:02 Permalink

Does the USGS, NASA, and other government agencies know more than they are leading people to believe when it comes to the Yellowstone supervolcano?

Nope. Especially not under an administration that has been aggressively cutting budgets for basic earth observation research.

(Another edition of simple answers to simple questions.)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GoingBig Tue, 05/15/2018 - 20:02 Permalink

Who writes this shit? It isn't in the slightest bit believable. Pour water into the magma chamber. Are the writers complete fucking morons? If you are going to make shit up, make sure it passes the sniff test.