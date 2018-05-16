Argentina's Mystery Rescuer Revealed

Franklin Templeton's $38 billion Global Bond Fund is suffering from its weakest start to a year since 2005, trading at it lowest price since January 2017 amid a slump in local debt of Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina - three of its biggest long-term holdings.
The fund, run by Michael Hasenstab, is down around 1.5% YTD after a dismal May that erased a gain for the year that had placed the fund at the top of its peer group at the end of April.
Hasenstab's biggest holdings were in short-dated Mexican bonds, mid-dated Brazilian bonds, mid-dated Indian bonds... and over $1.1 billion worth of Argentine debt...
That was until yesterday, when Hasenstab - the 'private sector IMF' as The FT's Robin Wigglesworth crowned him - decide to bailout Argentina with his investors' money.
The Financial Times reports that Argentina's "success" in its bond auction/roll last night was due to the Franklin Templeton manager who bought more than $2.25 billion - or more than three quarters of the 73bilion peso ($3bn) in Argentina 'Botes'.
Tripling his fund's exposure to the South American nation as it begins its bailout talks with the real IMF.
This is not the first time the 'private sector IMF' has bailed out a country in distress... as The FT notes, Mr Hasenstab, the chief investment officer of Franklin Templeton’s global macro team, has earned a reputation for placing big bets on countries in economic and financial distress, such as Hungary in the wake of the financial crisis, Ireland at the depths of the eurozone crisis, and Ukraine around the time of its revolution.
While Franklin Templeton declined to comment on the Bote sale, Mr Hasenstab said in a statement:
“The current government continues to demonstrate incredible resolve and skill in giving life back to an economy that had all but collapsed.”
He added:
“Over the last months some policy errors did occur, as is common in any reform effort as large as is currently being undertaken. Importantly, errors were recognised and reversed and we remain confident the right policies are in place to improve the economy, (the) welfare of Argentines and the markets.”
Hasenstab also defended his long-term holdings in Latin America in an interview with Bloomberg TV earlier this month, saying that Argentina is a “long-term buy” because it has already reversed its policy mistake and will now get back on track.
He stressed that Argentina and Brazil are examples of countries that have rejected populism and unsustainable macro policies, giving them “great potential.”
That was right before the currency collapsed...
While Hasenstab has gone "all-in" on Argentina, he is not alone in his bullishness as it seems the entire buy- and sell-side is anxiously pitching investors to remain long EM debt, FX, and stocks no matter what...
“We see nothing in the recent unwind of emerging-market positions which in any way changes the benign outlook for EM,” said Jan Dehn, the head of research in London at Ashmore, which manages about $77 billion of developing-nation assets. “This is the time to buy EM, not to sell.”
Morgan Stanley Investment Management also agrees.
“We believe that the EM fundamentals generally remain strong and this period of underperformance will end and EM assets will once again begin to outperform,” it said in a note received Wednesday.
The dollar’s recent strength was fueled largely by speculative investors covering their short dollar positions -- and “not due to a change in investor perception of the macro backdrop,” Goldman Sachs Asset Management said in a note.
“Recent relative underperformance in emerging-market debt appears excessive and we don’t think broad-based weakness is warranted given strength in select EM markets.”
Are they all worried?
"Argentina is a "long-term buy"
"Argentina and Brazil are examples of countries that have rejected populism"
His bag is distressed debt (a vulture capitalist, whatever one wants to call them) and Argentina has been a complete financial basket case for as long as I've been alive.
Anywhere Keynesian, socialist or oligarchical/patronage economic systems & policies have been implemented you will find guys like this, simply because "the state" will not live within it's means or (as in the case of patronage policies) past & present "officials" have raided the treasury and the present state just continues to issue debt to cover expenses and obligations because thats all they know.
In reply to "Argentina and Brazil are… by GreatUncle
Oh, don't get me wrong, these are detestable little maggots...on a "social scale".
But they do provide "a service" to both capitalists and socialists...it's sort of like the Snidely Whiplash used car salesman, you KNOW you're getting screwed by high interest rate (he makes that clear up front) but it's the only thing you can afford to do by your past financial history in paying off on your prior new or used cars.
The socialist knows they can just go down the road and pay cash for a bike until their finances are more stable but they just can't give it up, the car.
That they can't afford ;-)
In reply to @nmewn I just see a fat… by GreatUncle
All I can say is, if this guy offers you a loan, have fake ID at the signing.
Its the only way you can win ;-)
In reply to yeah who makes these words,… by 1 Alabama
When has the buy side ever been wrong about emerging market debt
As the old saying goes, when it gets serious - Lie!. But let's face it, once the EM turmoil spills over into actual financial institutions that have too much exposure, another round of QE will ultimately occur.
The MBS bailout by the Fed along with treasury purchases was just the warm-up act. It really doesn't matter where you look down the road as whether it is EM debt, subprime auto, student loans, the healthcare industry racking up uncollectible fees or premiums (that the average US citizen cannot afford to pay), and personally my favorite, unfunded pension/retirement obligations (including SS), its just a matter of time and pressure for more and more unpayable debt to one day be papered over again and again by the world's central banks.
Imagine that, EM having difficulty repaying debt (about like everyone else). The more things change, the more things stay the same.
The Federal Reserve's QE 1,2 and 3 was just practice for the much larger debt purchases going forward.
In reply to As the old saying goes, when… by delivered
