Blowback Begins: EU To Ditch Dollar In Payments For Iranian Oil

The dollar’s collapse is nearing. The European Union is planning to switch it’s payments to the Euro for its oil purchases from Iran, eliminating United States dollar transactions.
Just one more nail to the US dollar’s coffin. Its collapse is all but imminent at this point. The EU has successfully found a way to scoff at potential future sanctions on Iran by openly defying the US; and as an “added bonus,” they’ve helped seal the dollar’s fate. According to RT, a diplomatic source with the EU has told a news outlet of the decision.
“I’m privy to the information that the EU is going to shift from dollar to euro to pay for crude from Iran,” said the diplomatic source.
Brussels has been at odds with Washington over the US’s decision to withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, which was reached during the administration of Barack Obama. President Donald Trump has pledged to re-impose sanctions against the Islamic Republic as soon as he is able to do so. The Trump administration also has had plans to topple the current regime in Iran, according to leaked documents, and it looks like they’ve just given themselves the go-ahead:
The Washington Free Beacon has obtained a three-page white paper being circulated among National Security Council officials with drafted plans tospark regime change in Iran, following the US exit from the Obama-era nuclear deal and the re-imposition of tough sanctions aimed at toppling the Iranian regime.
The plan, authored by the Security Studies Group, or SSG, a national security think-tank that has close ties to senior White House national security officials, including – who else – National Security Adviser John Bolton, seeks to reshape longstanding American foreign policy toward Iran by emphasizing an explicit policy of regime change, something the Obama administration opposed when popular protests gripped Iran in 2009, writes the Free Beacon, which obtained a leaked copy of the circulating plans. –Zerohedge
However, it in the process, it is highly likely that the US dollar will collapse as nations distance themselves from the United States’ often disastrous foreign policies. As RTreported, dozens of contracts signed between European businesses and the Islamic Republic could be at risk of cancellation if Brussels obeys Washington’s sanctions. This would damage Iran’s economy and European firms would lose a huge market in the Middle East. Switching to alternative settlement currencies allows both sides to continue trading despite US sanctions and will damage the dollar in the process.
Earlier this week, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said that the foreign ministers of the UK, France, Germany, and Iran had agreed to work out practical solutions in response to Washington’s move in the next few weeks. The bloc is reportedly planning to maintain and deepen economic ties with Iran, including in the area of oil and gas supplies.
You would accept EU (euros) for payment instead?
Slaps head, head butts table, laughs like fuck ... FIAT is FIAT.
... but not all fiat is equal.
IF true this is huge news.
John Bolton says the USA is invading Iran in 2018 - Nathan Leal - Watchman's Cry - YouTube
People are saying Trump hired Bolton as a negotiating lever. That argument is flimsy at best. But, he's not even a good negotiating lever.
The world knows Americans are disgusted with Bush and Iraq war. That's how lefty Obomba got voted in in the first place. All Bolton does is discredit Trump, and kill morale and trust in government; and the whole world knows it. This is heinously moronic; to reward abject failure with a job in the white house.
Trump is creating the Saud, Israel, and USA axis of evil. It's as if Trump is trying to sabotage the country just like Obama was. Everything he does seems to perpetuate the shift of global power over to the east.
Iran is not a threat to us. The central banks are. We have enemies in our own borders. Andrew Jackson labeled the central bank a "den of thieves" and got rid of them. Trump won't even label them. This central bank system where there is always more debt than existing currency, on a long enough timeline, only leads to one place: feudalism.
Edit: There is a lot more of us than (((them))). The reason they control the whole world is because they have us all atomized and divided and conquered over horseshit like kneeling footballers and Caitlin Jenner. If you are not printing the money or receiving cushy billions of no interest loans, then you are one of )))us(((, straight, gay, man, woman, black, white, lefty, righty, repub, democrat, Christian, atheist; it don't matter.
BANISH THE BANKS.
Who holds the debt for the EU?
Who has the largest voting block in the IMF?
Any other questions?
Rumors only. Besides the EU are pussies and will never go through with this.
it appears they did a long time ago, just significant in the news cycle today.
cept the money changers dont make no good money converting to dollars, this can only lead to war.
The part you're more missing is that this fiat still buys gold. If you know the game you can use the enemies tools against them.
Narcissistic myopia's a bitch
Somewhere, a Zionist is rubbing his hands together admiring his Cunning Plan!
"I told ya, Schlomo, we short the Dollar and go long Yen and Euro!"
The sooner the dollar collapses and the Deep State’s financing mechanism for creating evil is ended the better!
Part of the deep states job is collapsing the dollar.
all according to plan...
The Economist: "Get Ready For A World Currency By 2018" | Zero Hedge
The real thing to watch is specie vs. fiat. Its out there that the bankers replacement to the dollar is a blockchain SDR. If they pull something like that off then its more fiat in bankster/crony govt hands rather than free market specie in our hands. That is the real issue. Those who know better don't care if that specie is gold or bitcoin or both as long as its authentic free market specie. Thats where the real fight lies.
Awesome! They can use their Euro notes, that will die way before the dollar does.
Long Samsonite
if the EU is to survive, it should leave NATO, form its own symbolic army as it has no enemies except turkey and ditch the us dollar by forcing the use of the euro.
the trump regime is still throwing sanctions right and left to the point that no country is left to trade with the us as most countries have direct or indirect sanctions against them.
by the time trump is gone, the us will have no more trading partners.
This is the 4th Reich rising, Germany never gives up on global domination. US should stop Soros meddling in Europe and encourage nationalism to prevent this.
EU merging would become a strategic and economic threat to US, Russia and China. .
I thought Iran already dumped the dollar?
'Just one more nail to the US dollar’s coffin.' Yeah, but how many nails does that coffin have?
That's a good question, plus the break party is a sure killer, how long does one wait to safely remove the land mine to get on with the good stuff.
Empires end with neither a bang or a whimper. They end through irrelevance.
If you want to see a reflection of that, look at trump's twitter.
Another cunning plan from vainglorious POTUS gan awry. Next Stop eviction of US Military bases.
Perversely i'm thanking President Trump and would like to think he planned for this to Bring Down Deep State . . . somehow though, i Doubt It, just another case of OVERREACH.
Don't often get the chance to praise the EU, so kudos, there you go, you're not the absolute b.stds i mistook you for.
I voted for the king of debt because he's the perfect tool to help the deep state to eat itself.
Now THAT'S a roll of thunder on a quiet day.
Germans should try to pay Gazprom for its gas in euros too!
Nordstream 2 i feel is/was the 'hook-line-sinker' for Germany. Scuppering that Baby was Vichy DC's major goal. Germany's signed off on all the JV Permits for the Work Programme to commence forthwith. Now Finland & Sweden were still to sign their Agreements. Is it coincidence that the US recently signed some Military/Security Initiatives with both countries.
Should they sign off then we'll know pretty much the relationship across the Atlantic is on its last legs.
So bring out the guitineens
Even by my standards, I am confused regarding the long game given the premise of this article. If this article isn't just pure talk, it is based on fact, has substance and will be implemented. This by itself will severely weaken the USSA dollar and we could be really seeing a divergence between European Banking masters and their American counterparts.
Given what I believe I know about the worlds political and banking structures? This move makes no sense and Europe has not pulled off a move like this historically since the dollar has had world reserve status. This will be the ultimate 2 middle finger salute to Uncle Scam. Is there a genuine fracture between the world ruling elites at the highest level? If so, I never saw it coming. Not like this.
you are not alone.
Europe to ZOG USSA: "Drop DEAD!!!"
Switch from the JewS Dollar to the Jewro? As long as they can be converted to cheap gold bullion switch away.
Indeed, but I'd never expect to see open defiance. Just extrapolate and imagine what the USSA will be forced to do, as they only have 2 choices.
Either option galvanises the rest of the world to free themselves from the dollar at the earliest opportunity possible. Historically this will be when a country is at its weakest and most vulnerable, and the USSA is most vulnerable via its dollar, because the USSA by any metric is bankrupt and the world knows it. Currently we are living in the story of the Emperor's new clothes.
And all those extra USD have to go somewhere. Coming home to roost? If so, look for an upsurge in either inflation, or in US Asset sales to foreigners. If it's the latter, I hope that those USD go to pay down debt or the inflationary pressure from them will still manifest itself.
I bought the exact same 5 gallon bucket of paint from Home Depot yesterday that I did a year ago. I was 30 percent more expensive. Same exact product.
The US will bomb the EU if they try this.
Trobamaupf!
They will all kiss an make up,
Nothing there that a good old fashioned false flag blaming Iran, wouldn't fix
Look for a certain special tribe to take some heinous action
Paying in other than dollars is touted as a devilish clever scheme....but I've never understood why payment HAD to be in dollars if the seller didn't specify dollars. Just like gold is instantly priced in all currencies of the world, what has been stopping buyer & seller agreeing if a barrel of oil is $100 = €120 = £130 = Y11 000 and transacting in any of them. Why this NEED to involve the dollar?
The EU will fold, I don't buy this. Both the EU and the US belong to the Rothschild family.
Sounds familiar? (Read from "Overextension: The Fourth Stage of Empire")
https://www.davidmurrin.co.uk/article/the-five-stages-of-the-empire-mod…
The dollar’s collapse is nearing? That might be true, but it is highly probable that the euro will collapse long before the dollar. If I was Iran, I would be quickly converting both dollars and euros, or any othe major currency into more tangible assets.
Trump is forcing everyone, allies and enemies, to show their true colors. Cut of Germany just to speed up the failed attempt of centralizing control of Europe.