Brandon Smith: Global Elitists Are Not Human

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.com,
It is often said that “other-izing” people overall can be dangerous and other-izing your enemies specifically can be tactically detrimental. For one, it can lead to a false sense of superiority over those people as you assert some kind of imagined genetic advantage. It can also lead to dangerous generalizations of vast groups as you categorize and pigeonhole millions as being exactly the same when this is rationally impossible. However, other-izing is perhaps the only option when faced with a very particular type of person embracing a very particular brand of ideology; other-izing can become a matter of survival.
I am of course talking about globalists.
Not the low level cronies and useful idiots within the globalist push or “movement,” because many of them simply represent a underlying gullibility or stupidity among people attracted to the inbred world of academia. Instead, I’m talking about the people behind the curtain; self proclaimed “globalists” or internationalists that have positioned themselves into strategic power centers.
I am talking about the people that influence or outright control government policy as they stand over the shoulders of supposedly freely elected officials. I am talking about the people that influence economic security or insecurity through unaccountable central banking conglomerates. I am talking about the men and women that desire to dictate the fate of billions.
These people are not easily identified by anything other than their rhetoric and actions. They are made up of multiple ethnic groups. They herald from all corners of the planet. They do not subscribe to any one spiritual doctrine, but they do publicly devote themselves to many different religions as a means to “fit in” with the common citizen. Globalism IS their religion. And their god? Well, they see themselves as gods.
To be a globalist, though, one has to do more than merely subscribe to the tenets of globalism; there is a matter of character traits and actions which must be examined.
After studying the behavior of globalists and their organizations for quite some time, I have noticed that their psychological patterns tend to match with a narrow band of people that are best described as “criminally insane.” More accurately, globalists behave like high-functioning narcissistic sociopaths and psychopaths. But what are the traits of such people? Let’s take a look at some of them…
False Sense Of Superiority – Self-Aggrandizement
Every person wants to be seen as important or unique. But, narcissistic sociopaths believe themselves to be entitled to special treatment and see themselves as above the laws and niceties of normal society. They sometimes seek to prop up this attitude through “accomplishment;” scratching for positions of power and influence in order to reinforce the notion that they are special compared to others.
Of course, power is usually an artificial construct because the only power we have over others is the power they give us, knowingly or unknowingly. Power does not make one special. The narcissistic sociopath does not make such distinctions, however. He/she only distinguishes between the people who strive for dominance and everyone else. In their minds, people that covet power are a superior subspecies, while people who do not covet power are considered bugs.
Frankly, I see no reason why we should not make the same absolute statement, only in reverse.
Narcissistic sociopaths and psychopaths are stricken with visions of assumed greatness. They do not view the content of their accomplishments as necessarily important. Meaning, they think they were born great, therefore, it is not for them to accomplish anything that serves to help others or advance the knowledge of humanity. They don’t care about proving their greatness through legitimate achievement, they only care that people BELIEVE they are special, that they are anointed.
Manipulation And Coercion
A narcissistic sociopath usually prefers to get what they want easily. They expect people to hand them adoration and control automatically. But if they don’t get what they want as a matter of course, they will use any means at their disposal.
This usually includes the threat of force or the use of force, the use of torture, the use of elaborate lies and schemes to push their target into a corner (to make them behave in a specific manner), the use of psychological conditioning (molding behavior, usually through fear responses) and also the use of “gaslighting” (accusing the target of being “crazy” if they do not subscribe to the narcissist’s twisted view of the world).
Of course, this kind of disturbed person is never actually satisfied, even when they do get what they want. They always want more, there is always something else they need to fill the endless void within.
Lack Of Empathy For Others
Not all narcissists are sociopaths, but most sociopaths are narcissists. When we speak of narcissists, it is important to remember that there are varying degrees of this psychological cancer. When I mention globalists in particular as being “narcissistic,” I am referring to their propensity to be high functioning narcissists with sociopathic tendencies. In other words, they are narcissists that not only have an inflated sense of self worth, but they are also devoid of empathy and conscience. They are willing to harm others to any degree to get what they want in the moment as long as they think can avoid consequences for doing so.
There is also the matter of distinction between sociopaths and psychopaths. This is a little hard to describe being that they are so similar in many respects. I would put it this way — while sociopaths chase a goal and are willing to step on people to get to it, psychopaths step on people even when they don’t have a goal in mind. That is to say, the psychopath enjoys the act of destruction; what they want most of all is other people's pain.
Sociopaths and psychopaths both appear to permeate the ranks of globalist institutions. Some of them want to build an idol to themselves and don’t care who they harm in the process. Some of them derive great enjoyment from simply hurting as many people as possible.
Desperate Need For Adoration
It is not enough for the narcissistic sociopath to attain a level of respect through coercion. Ultimately, what they want is for the lowly masses to voluntarily ACCEPT their greatness as absolute, as an obvious and undeniable fact of life. What they want is reverence and devotion. As mentioned earlier, they want to be treated as gods by the people around them, and if they are particularly ambitious, by everyone in the world.
This is a strange dynamic indeed, for it requires a highly elaborate set of schemes and manipulations. If one is not a great person, let alone god-like, the amount of psychological conditioning needed to convince people otherwise is substantial. This makes the narcissistic sociopath a potential slave to his/her own incessantly engineered conspiracies; lies pile upon lies and schemes upon schemes in the search for something they will never truly achieve.
Globalists Are Psychologically Broken Non-Humans
In the world of alternative analysis and investigative journalism it is not uncommon to run into people who attribute an otherworldly status to globalists. Some people see them as a representation of biblical Apocalypse — minions from the depths of hell. Others see them as literally alien — interdimensional beings posing as human. And while many will laugh at such people as fringe conspiracy freaks, I think it is important to understand why they see the globalists this way.
When faced with true and organized evil empty of all care or remorse, one may be tempted to apply supernatural explanations. I'm not sure that I am against the idea.
Globalists exhibit most if not all the telltale signs of narcissistic sociopaths, including being devoid of conscience and moral compass. While there are many definitions of what it is that makes us human, there is a kind of universal requirement regardless of culture; namely the requirement of something like a soul.
What makes a soul? How about a basic desire to do right by others even if that means not getting what we want all the time? This is a good starting point, but there is more to it than that.
Psychologists and scientists have over many decades found a pattern of inherent character traits hardwired in the human psyche, traits present in humans from the moment of birth that stand outside of the influences of social environment. Carl Jung was the foremost expert in this field of “archetypal qualities,” with a vast catalog of case studies from around the world including studies in tribal Africa. An important part of archetypal or inborn knowledge and traits is the notion of good and evil; we are born understanding that certain behaviors are constructive while others are destructive and abhorrent. This is most likely the source of what we call “conscience.”
Unfortunately, not all people are born with a conscience. In some people, the difference between good and evil or constructive and destructive behavior is treated as blurry or frivolous. Jung and other psychologists mark this subset of our species as “latent” sociopaths and psychopaths. Together they make up around 10% of any given culture or group. Many of them remain “latent” and more or less harmless for their entire lives unless certain unstable environmental conditions provide fuel for their malfunction. Around 1% are born as full blown sociopaths and psychopaths. These are what I would call the “non-humans.”
This is because high level narcissism and sociopathy are not traditional “mental illnesses,” but ingrained character traits. A narcissistic sociopath cannot be “cured” of his ailment because it is not an ailment, it is who they are. If you were to take the narcissism and sociopathy away from them, there would be nothing left to their personality.
When a normal person comes in contact with someone that has no inherent conscience there is an immediate recoil; a sense that they have just stumbled across a monster. This is not an exaggeration, this is entirely accurate.
High level narcissists and sociopaths are physically human of course, but if we were to peer in at a visual representation of their psyche, we would find a barren wasteland — a place where ghouls lurk. They do not dream as normal people dream. They do not feel joy in the manner normal people do. They do not feel fulfillment in the things that commonly lift up the rest of us. They are incapable of love for others. They are incapable of regret for their actions, and only ever feel regret over failing to get what they want. They do not see other people as individuals, they see them as tools to be exploited.
Being sociopathic though does not mean that they are ignorant of what makes the rest of us function. On the contrary, sociopaths are very good at identifying the personal desires and drives of others, and mimicking people in a way that makes them seem “human.” They are parasites by nature,and thus they have to be able to get close to their host victims if they are to survive.
The globalist dynamic is interesting in that it is an example of organized narcissistic sociopathy. Globalists have stood at the forefront of numerous wars, economic collapses and tyrannies over the years, all ending in great suffering for the masses. Contrary to popular belief, sociopaths and psychopaths DO work together towards a common goal as long as there is a sense of mutual benefit. In fact, these people seem to gravitate to each other in odd ways. It is my belief that globalist hierarchies actually seek out people with narcissistic and sociopathic personalities; that they do this deliberately when they wish to expand their ranks. These seem to be the only aspects that they all have in common.
It is quite a 'conspiracy theory', I know. But look at it this way, how else can we explain their tendencies and behaviors? If organized annihilation was an intrinsic value of humanity then we would have died out long ago. The globalists are not human, though. They are something opposite, and if you do not understand this core truth, they can be bewildering and terrifying.
* * *
Comments
They Live! We Sleep!
While we're on the subject...
Is Israel psychopathic? http://www.europereloaded.com/is-israel-psychopathic/
Spoiler alert: Not needed. An interesting read, nonetheless.
An excerpt: "The Holocaust paradigm, which today sustains Jewish identity, is built around an unshakable sense of innocence and self-righteousness, an incapacity for self-examination characteristic of the most severe personality disorders. In their own eyes, the Jews have no responsibility for the hostility of the Gentiles toward them. They are constantly reminded of this innocence by their representative elite."
In reply to They Live! We Sleep! by Frito
Is blog spamming psychopathic?
In reply to While we're on the subject… by beemasters
The author of this article is correct, these people are not human... How deep does the rabbit hole go? So deep as to make you sick to your stomach... Ever heard of Adrenochrome?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfdRPVvV6so
In reply to Is blog spamming… by Sanity Bear
By pure chance I saw this headline at breitbart today. Found it:
Hillary Clinton: Large Portion of U.S. ‘Uneasy,’ ‘Angry’ About Women Seeking Power
http://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/05/11/hillary-clinton-large-portion…
And reflexively revulsed by cankle, I quoted it and rhetorically with only mrs sentinel in earshot: “anyone who seeks power for its own sake is dangerous.”
I saw the point made in the article so I had to go find the quote.
I don’t know if she realizes that was taking off the mask (yet again) and showing what a diseased npd sicko worthless fuck she is.
In reply to The author of this article… by Keyser
Great article. This was in my mind as I read the ZeroHedge piece. Recommend Kevin MacDonald for more insight.
In reply to While we're on the subject… by beemasters
In reply to Great article. This was in… by elephant
I haven't followed the link yet, but that excerpt is a very good description of a psychopath. I'll add that they comprise about 10% (though across a spectrum of degree) of any population, but appear to be over-represented amongst those of Khazarian descent who, as Ashkenazi "Jews", have the primary self-deceit of somehow being ancestrally connected to ancient Hebrews, which is sheer nonsense of course. The Holohoax is "just icing on the cake", like Zionist Christianist cheer-leaders of similar self-deceptive ilk.
As for other populations? Well consider such as Bush and Cheney, but you can meet the type anywhere, perhaps at a real estate office or at a car yard. I was in a "relationship" with one for eighteen years and she wasn't remotely Jewish, but managed too self-construct a "world" for self-justification anyway. Anyhow that's how I learned more about psychopathy than I could have from books alone … too late of course, just like it is in the wider world as we face either World War the Last, the Greatest Ever Depression, or both.
In reply to While we're on the subject… by beemasters
Name names or STFU
In reply to I haven't followed the link… by Setarcos
In reply to They Live! We Sleep! by Frito
Brandon Smith writes; "These people are not easily identified by anything other than their rhetoric and actions"
Really ? How about if they have International after their last name ?
In reply to They Live! We Sleep! by Frito
Inbreeding will do that to you. Get informed and read this...
https://systemsbiology.columbia.edu/news/study-sheds-light-on-ashkenazi-jewish-genome-and-ancestry
These Global-lusts... are the Hostis Humanis.
In reply to They Live! We Sleep! by Frito
In reply to They Live! We Sleep! by Frito
Oh goodness me, apparently I'm not human. Because I have answers to some very human questions, then I am not human.
Dante wrote about this stuff back in his day, you know, 700 years ago or so. He just did it a little more eloquently, what with the circles of hell and the climb through purgatory and all.
In reply to Oh goodness me, apparently I… by MusicIsYou
Creepy. Because he is right. They view us as cattle.
Well if you behave like cattle you will get treated like cattle. You seek out an echo chamber like cattle seeking "likes" like cattle.
In reply to Creepy. Because he is right… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Reading comprehension isn't your strong point.
In reply to Well if you behave like… by MusicIsYou
But "Never Forgive, Never Forget" is branded on their baby brains.
The victimized jew is a human in perpetual, programmed denial of reality ...
In reply to Reading comprehension isn't… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
There are those who will steal to enrich themselves.
Unless "we" stop them from stealing they will not only continue to steal but will steal more.
Stopping them consists of using coercion or violence to make them stop.
What this means is that we must **make** them stop or they won't.
We are not making them stop so they are stealing and will keep doing so.
Voting will not make them stop. Especially if there is more of them than there are of us.
You only have one choice. The same choice that has been available throughout history.
You must choose to destroy them.
Right now we are letting them steal us blind, so they are content.
If we stand up against their stealing they will react violently.
We are cattle.
In reply to Creepy. Because he is right… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
In reply to http://pathocracy.net/ by Omni Consumer …
In reply to You think I am going to… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
In reply to http://pathocracy.net/ by Omni Consumer …
"Ye are of your father...."
Bingo! The biggest trick the Devil ever played on mankind was convincing them he doesn't exist.
People want to deny the spiritual world and they do so at their own peril. There is a wickedness out there that is out of the is physical world. When people deny what they know to be true and constantly go against their conscience, they open themselves up to the influence and control of this evil spiritual force and his followers.
Everyone is born with a conscience, but when you tell little Johnny that he is never wrong his whole life, then he grows up with a clouded view of right and wrong, good and evil. Then he's off to university where they tell him he is just an animal and everything is relative. He is told the only law is survival of the fittest.
And then we are surprised when little Johnny grows up to be a self-centered, selfish, narcissistic psychopath that will prey on others to get what he wants.
In reply to "Ye are of your father...." by Clashfan
True once upon a time but whether born or manufactured the legions of those that cannot feel anything for others in terms of sympathy or empathy is growing exponentially all they understand is their own selfish take on things,whether such people have a soul to sell is debateable.
In reply to Bingo! The biggest trick… by bshirley1968
Both npd and psychopathy are effectively heritable- I think ive seen claims of genetic connections (twins separated at birth stuff maybe) but I think that exposure (victimization, principally by a parent) greatly increases the odds.
In reply to Bingo! The biggest trick… by bshirley1968
They're psychopaths.
Seems Mr Smith spends his time between the kindergarten and church socials, though I've seen nasties at both. Get out, dear boy, and look around. It's awesome in its great diversity of ugliness.
If I tell you I'm Lucifer does that make it more clear? Merely by me disagreeing with you I am deemed to be Lucifer.
I'll summarize the article and explain all to the author in one word: psychopathy.
OK it might be necessary to consult Wikipedia and it might be a good idea to look up "ponerology", but why try to "reinvent the wheel" when plenty has already been written on this subject.
This is the rise of the Self-Absorbed -- the Narcissist and Sociopath -- to a critical mass of places of influence and control.
The only antidote is a vigorous protection of the rule of law.
But We should know that... and We (still) don't.
i thought i was reading trump's resume
All I have to do is disagree with the status quo, and presto I'm Lucifer.
There are about 150 people that run the world,they have their world view and quite frankly dont give a fuck what you or I think,in fact such people have been getting us to think what they want us to think for some 6000 years of recorded history.
How does one fight back well one has to improve the collective consciousness,I asked the Buddhist Abbot will there be a war in the middle east he said if enough people want it so then so shall it be.Thats what they are working on now.
Now Im not singing its a small world after all here,diversity is important to any species survival,different religions,cultures and races is a good thing.The thing is we are taught that these differences are evil instead of them being biologically necessary.
Humanity needs to clear up its consciousness if it does this the emperors will have no clothes.
Globalism is International Communism. Georgi Schwartz's Open Society Foundation is the new Communist Internationale.
Icke on Rothschild Zionism: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68rMTRhqKok
In reply to Globalism is International… by gregga777
Eustace Mullins, same subject: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e2_oVexQk7I
In reply to Globalism is International… by gregga777
The only thing Jesus had to do is disagree with the status quo, and they declared Jesus was Lucifer. But if I agree with all of you, then I crucify all of you. Right? Then get prepared to get crucified by God. You are all going to die. Think about what I just said as you are crucified upon the cross.
The only thing God has to do to crucify all people is to agree with them. And as such God bakes their souls in an ever living hell.
So, what does this lenghty article help to kick them out of power? We knew that already, the question is how to dismantle their power and get them safely behind bars were they belong.
Israeli prime Minister Menachem Begin in a speech to the Knesset [Israeli Parliament]
Global Elitists = Lizards
https://youtu.be/q7CQInAXoqY
Hermaphrodite Vampire Squids?
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Illithid
The idea that all humans are the same species is incorrect. We may be the same genus, but the vastly dissimilar races are actually different species.
Like tigers, lions, and leopards.
Homo Sapien, Neanderthal, and others continued on. In some cases interbreeding, and others in isolation evolved.
After studying skeletons at different museums of natural history, I came to that conclusion. When you see the skull of a full blooded European next to a jungle dwelling African, they look completely different.
There are separations of intelligence, physical prowess, skeletal structure, temperament, disease resistance, that can't be explained if all humans are the same.
One species just happens to have a higher percentage of a trait we would call sociopathic. To them it is normal, to the rest of the world it is almost insane. Empathy seems to have been replaced with self love and contemp.
Believe it or not, the article is describing rich NARCISSISTS. They think they are superior alright, but they really hate themselves and everybody else too! They are mean, manipulative & plenty selfish. They believe their feelings are as good as logical facts. They will never wake up to the truth. They hoover fuel from pressing your buttons, and they LIKE that.
They are everywhere because good parenting is not common! Ever heard of the rich elite being cruel & brainwashing their kids with evil? I rest my case. Research it because there is a good chance at least one of your own parents was a narc, and they taught it to you & your siblings! No bullshit, it is a learned psychosis!
What a word salad. My third grader writes more coherently.