"Checkmate: Russia's Hypersonic Missile Ready For War By 2020."

Russia’s new weapons for the modern battlefield, including an array of hypersonic missiles and the latest nuclear systems, will secure the country’s security for many decades, President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday at a conference with top military officials.
Speaking in Sochi, Putin said the brand-new weapon systems unveiled this year will significantly expand Russia’s military capabilities and “ensure a strategic balance for decades” with the United States.
President Vladimir Putin used his state-of-the-nation speech in March to deliver a stern warning to Washington that Moscow possesses hypersonic weapons that can render NATO’s U.S.-led missile defense system completely “useless.”
Underwater drones, hypersonic warheads, balls of fire, “menacing” ICBMs – the peak of Putin speech at the state-of-the-nation address in March. (Source: Tom Parfitt)
“Efforts to contain Russia have failed, face it,” Putin announced in a two-hour speech at his annual state of the nation address in Moscow, which included computer simulations of new weapons including hypersonic systems, intercontinental missiles, and underwater drones.
Earlier this week, CNBC validated Putin’s claim of a hypersonic weapon the U.S. is currently unable to defend against, which the report indicates the weapon will be ready for war by 2020, according to sources with vast knowledge of American intelligence reports.
The sources told CNBC that Moscow successfully tested the hypersonic glide vehicle in 2016, which was configured to carry nuclear warheads. Sources said a third test was completed in October 2017 and resulted in a mishap seconds before obliterating its target.
The hypersonic glide vehicle, dubbed “Avangard” (also called ‘Objekt 4202′, Yu-71 and Yu-74), is fastened onto an intercontinental ballistic missile using scramjet engine technology. Once launched, the Avangard reaches speeds of Mach 20 with the capacity to carry both nuclear and conventional payloads.
Avangard video demonstration from Putin’s speech in March.
#Avangard Mach20 speed ultra maneuverable hypersonic glider vehicle 🇷🇺 #Putin speech— Plutonium General ☫ (@nukesn_missiles) March 1, 2018
(deployed from ICBMs) pic.twitter.com/XSCPg5VEHY
Sources said it is still unclear whether the hypersonic glide vehicle will carry explosives, due to just Mach 20 capabilities can pack enough force to annihilate targets. In March, Putin said the Avangard strikes “like a meteorite, like a fireball.”
Putin said at Tuesday’s conference that Russia’s hypersonic program to produce the world’s most advanced weapons would remain a high priority. He mentioned in March that the missile entered series production.
“These kinds of boost-glide vehicles attack the gaps in our missile defense system,” Thomas Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told CNBC.
“There’s no time like the present to modify our current missile defense posture,” Karako added, saying it was “unfortunate that we have let Russia come this far.”
Sources familiar with Russia’s hypersonic program asses that the hypersonic glide vehicles equipped with “onboard countermeasures,” can defeat NATO’s U.S.-led missile defenses. The weapon is capable of sharp evasive maneuvers — making it virtually undetectable to radar.
The intelligence reports, which were released for government officials this spring, estimate that Russia’s hypersonic glide vehicles could be on the modern battlefield by 2020, a significant move on the geopolitical chessboard that would surpass Washington and Beijing in their capacity to yield an operational hypersonic weapon on the modern battlefield.
In March, the commander of the United States Strategic Command told the Senate Armed Services Committee that U.S. forces are unable to shield against a hypersonic weapon attack.
“We don’t have any defense that could deny the employment of such a weapon against us,” Air Force Gen. John Hyten, commander of U.S. Strategic Command, told the Senate Armed Services Committee. “Both Russia and China are aggressively pursuing hypersonic capabilities,” he added, noting that the U.S. has “watched them test those capabilities.”
Hyten suggested that the U.S. is powerless against hypersonic weapon threats and has to rely on increased deterrence to counter the threat.
Hyten added, “so our response would be our deterrent force which would be the triad and the nuclear capabilities that we have to respond to such a threat.” In other words, if Russia launches a hypersonic missile attack on the U.S., the Pentagon will respond with nuclear war.
On the geopolitical chessboard, it seems as Moscow declared checkmate with Washington via the development and rapid fielding of hypersonic weapons that render NATO’s U.S.-led missile defense system entirely worthless. America’s military-industrial complex recognizes this as a crisis and is willing to bankrupt the United States with unprecedented amounts of military spending to counter this threat. As for now, Russia has the upper hand in hypersonic weapons, which Washington is starting to realize the idea of American Hegemony is beginning to crack.
More US/NATo Miltary spending. Here comes Military keynesium. Prop up debt laden economies with lots Military spending. The last time the world tried this, it ended up with WW1.
Parallels between Now and the early 20th century:
1. Imperialism: Western nations control Resource rich nations and exploit cheap labor.
2. Major nations complete for global dominance: Financial, Industrial, Foriegn resources & cheap foriegn labor.
3. Nations go in big Military budgets: Huge new navies, better projectile weapons.
4. Proxy wars.
In reply to Remind me again the… by chiburashka
Superiority is not established by weapons but by responsible leadership. Consequently the US will not loose their leading position by failing in the armaments race but rather by their lack of responsible leadership. The US has neglected international law for many years and this has resulted in many people around the globe having lost their faith in America. Americans are today not any longer welcome in many parts of the world and even in Europe the number of critics is on the raise. This is a very unfortunate development and the situation should be turned around but there is no indication that this is attempted rather to the contrary. This does not mean that America should be dissuaded to abstain from its "Americas first policy". It is rather the creation and management of geopolitical conflicts, this constant bullying of other countries with military force which increasingly makes the US an outcast.
Amen to that! With Russia's and China's missile superiority, its really doubtful they will ever need to use it against the U.S.,. As you have pointed out, America has become an outcast among other nations. Because of that, many countries are already lining up to dump the dollar and treasury notes for other mediums of exchange. The dollar will become worthless in trade, because it must stay in circulation to have any value, as nothing else backs it. Consequently, America won't be able to buy what its military wants to counter the Russian and Chinese developments, and the country will experience hyperinflation, and eventually, the country will go into the self-destruct mode, like Venezuela.
It's probably the best alternative to nuclear war, and I am sure that is what China and Russia are hoping for. It seemed to work on the Soviet Union in the 1980's, when Reagan built up the U.S. military superiority and eventually the Soviet Union couldn't keep up and collapsed in 1989. It appears Russia learned that lesson well to employ it against the U.S.,.
In reply to Superiority is not… by cwsuisse
