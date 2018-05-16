Conservatives In An Uproar After Twitter Deploys Draconian Shadowban Filter

Conservative Twitter users are in an uproar over draconian new "behavioral filters" which will start hiding tweets that "detract from the conversation," and which CEO Jack Dorsey says are designed to "significantly reduce the ability to game and skew our systems" (less than six months before midterms, we might add).
Twitter will now use thousands of behavioral signals when filtering search, replies, and algorithmic recommendations. If it believes you are trying to game its system, or simply acting like a jerk, it will push your tweets lower down. It’s the biggest update so far in the company’s push to create healthier conversations, an initiative announced by its CEO Jack Dorsey in March.
Among the signals Twitter will use: whether you tweet at large numbers of accounts you don’t follow, how often you’re blocked by people you interact with, whether you created many accounts from a single IP address, and whether your account is closely related to others that have violated its terms of service. -BuzzFeed
“A lot of our past action has been content-based, and we have been shifting more and more toward conduct and behaviors on the system,” Dorsey said in a Monday briefing at the company’s San Francisco headquarters.
The push is meant to get out ahead of problems that might normally result in an abuse report under the existing system. In testing, Twitter said the changes led to an 8% drop in abuse reports on conversations (the discussions that happen in the replies to a tweet) and a 4% drop in abuse reports in search. These drops, the company believes, indicate that something is working.
“Directionally, it does point to probably our biggest impact change,” Dorsey said. “This is a step, but we can see this going quite far.”
lol, Twitter is going to start shadowbanning accounts who even follow/talk to people who violate their terms of service.— DatNoFact (@datnofact) May 15, 2018
What a brilliant plan. pic.twitter.com/EI0T2J7FVn
Dorsey says he will do a periscope soon about the changes.
Will do a periscope about this soon.— jack (@jack) May 15, 2018
Our ultimate goal is to encourage more free and open conversation. To do that we need to significantly reduce the ability to game and skew our systems. Looking at behavior, not content, is the best way to do that.https://t.co/r5mhES2riH
So now Twitter is planning to censor any tweets reported "for abuse?"— Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) May 15, 2018
Really?
So armies of #Sorosbots can mass report any Trump supporter "for abuse," and just like that, we're gone?
No check to see if the tweet was actually "abusive," whatever that means?
No. The point of this is to stop such gaming of our systems.— jack (@jack) May 15, 2018
Sounds great Jack!
Twitter:— DatNoFact (@datnofact) May 15, 2018
"You get a shadowban, and you get a shadowban, and-" pic.twitter.com/4xgNI1aCSW
Facebook, meanwhile, is beefing up its reporting tools within the Messenger app.
An app update for Messenger includes enhanced reporting tools - allowing mobile users to report harassment or someone who isn't who they say they are (or jerk ex boyfriends). Users can find the new option in the Contact menu for each messenger conversation by tapping on the name of the person inside the chat, scrolling down to the "Something's Wrong" option, and choosing from a list of offenses to report.
“Providing more granular reporting options in Messenger makes it faster and easier to report things for our Community Operations team to review,” write Hadi Michel, Messenger product manager. “They review reports in over 50 languages. This means our community will see issues addressed faster so they can continue to have positive experiences on Messenger.”
One can imagine how much fun High Schoolers and your average Tinder users are going to have with this reporting feature every time they get dumped, doubled-crossed or otherwise made upset.
Is twitter relevant? I think not...
"Our ultimate goal is to encourage more free and open conversation."
(By censoring the speech of anyone who we deem to be guilty of "bad behavior")
Orwell would be proud.
In reply to Is twitter relevant? I… by Pol Pot
"We are different from the oligarchies of the past in that we know what we are doing. All the others, even those who resembled ourselves, were cowards and hypocrites. The German Nazis and the Russian Communists came very close to us in their methods, but they never had the courage to recognize their own motives. They pretended, perhaps they even believed, that they had seized power unwillingly and for a limited time, and that just around the corner there lay a paradise where human beings would be free and equal. We are not like that. We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power. Now you begin to understand me.”
- George Orwell, 1984
Nothing to see here. Move along.
- Judas Sessions
In reply to "Our ultimate goal is to… by bowie28
FLASHBACK: Black Panthers at an ACTIVE polling place dressed in combat fatigues, openly pounding their nightsticks and intimidating profiled voters from entering...
nothing to see here, either.
-AG Eric Holder
Lesson: DOJ is INSTITUTIONALLY CORRUPT.
In reply to Nothing to see here. Move… by macholatte
Stop using Twitter.
In reply to FLASHBACK: Black Panthers… by onewayticket2
Then what, the problem will still persist as it is systemic in our society.
In reply to Stop using Twitter. by tmosley
The problem, as you say, started a while back, when people were forbidden to look into the Holohoax.
In Europe, you get jailed for revealing it was a hoax. So the same mindset is being spread all over to cover other so-called offenses.
In reply to Then what, the problem will… by bobcatz
N
In reply to The problem, as you say,… by revolla
They've been doing this for years.
They're just being open about it now.
In reply to Stop using Twitter. by tmosley
Gee, wonder where Jack Dorsey lives? Does he have family? His top execs? How about them? Will he be keeping armed guards when the collapse comes? I wonder.
In reply to They've been doing this for… by Ghost of Porky
Yup, they most certainly have. I first realized I was shadow banned some time around 7 years ago. I stopped using twitter back then. This is in no way a new practice, it is however becoming the new normal.
In reply to They've been doing this for… by Ghost of Porky
I don't. But millions DO under the assumption that it's an accurate window on public sentiment.
it is not.
In reply to Stop using Twitter. by tmosley
As free markets do, alternatives are being created. Check out this one. I hope it takes FaceFuck down to zero.
https://mewe.com/
In reply to Stop using Twitter. by tmosley
As simple as that, they cannot have that the people are slowly waking up. This is just the beginning. At you tube they start to ban a lot channels, that criticized our system of financial fraud, pedophiles and corruption. It seems more and more like at the end of the USSR. I remember how we were laughing at their press and lies. I never thought we will end up the same. Fuck the Rockefellers and Rothschilds
In reply to Nothing to see here. Move… by macholatte
Fuck that guy.
If you don't have free speech, you don't have freedom.
In reply to Is twitter relevant? I… by Pol Pot
Stated differently... "We don't like what you have to say so we shot ourselves in the face."
They truly believe that people are that stupid. They may be correct.
In reply to Is twitter relevant? I… by Pol Pot
It is until Gab eclipses it.
In reply to Is twitter relevant? I… by Pol Pot
How about cracking down on the ETH free giveaway scams rampant on Twitter?
In reply to Is twitter relevant? I… by Pol Pot
Get a Mastodon account. You can toot.
Relegate twitter to the AOL universe.
In reply to Is twitter relevant? I… by Pol Pot
I wish I was shadowbanned. I was suspended yesterday. No explanation given and it looks permanent
In reply to Is twitter relevant? I… by Pol Pot
What is this "twitter" people keep talking about? Seems silly.
In reply to Is twitter relevant? I… by Pol Pot
Fuck Twitter
Account deleted
Only they can game and skew their systems and they do.
Hey Jack... change your tampon.
The two people I know who work for Twitter are WAY left and vocal (and fairly high on the totem pole). Like the networks, I gather non liberals need not apply.
The elite psychopaths trying to control the anti war right and left and the Russiagate narrative.
Wonder why MSNBC, CNN,. NEVER get shadow banned?
"Healthier conversations." LOL. Ever notice that when a News Org has to issue a retraction for false or misleading reporting, they never receive a "ban" on twitter? In fact, you can still find and read their original article(s).
According to Twitter, a "healthy" conversation doesn't involve any facts, dissent or counter-arguments. EVER.
Funny thing is I could careless...I use NONE of the Social media platforms so.
I feel the same way, although zerohedge is a social platform itself.
In reply to Funny thing is I could… by Bill of Rights
ZH is unique..
I talked incredible shitty shit..., but is not reprimanded.
People are treated equally here...
In reply to I feel the same way,… by Snaffew
so your opinion isn't pertinent to the issue.
And I think you meant to say that you COULDN'T care less. If you could care less, how much less could you care?
In reply to Funny thing is I could… by Bill of Rights
Is there not some type of Law Enforcement Agency that is supposed to protect freedom of speach and basic Constitutional rights?
Oh, right....
Only if you're a liberal
In reply to Is there not some type of… by Lorca's Novena
ZH has done something similar to Twitter by screwing up the functionality of the com boxes, and by keeping active the accounts of the fake, over-the-top, pseudo-Nazi SPAMmers.
Never had a Twitter of Facebook account and doin just fine.
Thanks for all of your help, boomer. The soldiers in the meme war worked their asses off so you old fuckers could sit on your fat asses and collect your pensions and not have Hillary finish destroying our country.
Oh wait....I forgot, boomers don't give a shit about anyone but themselves
In reply to Never had a Twitter of… by radio man
Any of these social media outlets who censor will quickly realize that their net worth is based on popularity and data collection...their sites will become worthless as the right abandon to a new platform and the remaining libtard will leave because they will have nobody to complain to or wine about...off to the safe place
the solution...stop using twitter. Is it really that important, or better yet...self important?
exactly!
In reply to the solution...stop using… by Snaffew
That's what they want.
They want all conservatives off Twitter, that way they control the message... and the election.
I don't see why conservatives don't start their own version.
They should call it Tweeter and TM the word Tweet. That way, Twitter users would send Twits to twits.
In reply to the solution...stop using… by Snaffew
Someone please kick Jack in the sack. Doubt he has one though. What a fascist asshole.
I am reminded of Romper Room whenever I see or hear anything about Twitter. And Jack is there, holding a hand-held mirror frame, pretending he can see everything.
Twitter is part of the modern day inquisition. They censor any heresy to the Religion of Political Correctness.
Trump should promote Gab.ai or whatever platform that protects free speech.
Fuk you Jack.........keep suking obama's dik....the line is shorter for you these days
Never been on Twitter in my life. Hard to believe it's worth a nickel.
War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength. Censorship is open conversation.