Conservatives In An Uproar After Twitter Deploys Draconian Shadowban Filter

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:13

Conservative Twitter users are in an uproar over draconian new "behavioral filters" which will start hiding tweets that "detract from the conversation," and which CEO Jack Dorsey says are designed to "significantly reduce the ability to game and skew our systems" (less than six months before midterms, we might add).

Twitter will now use thousands of behavioral signals when filtering search, replies, and algorithmic recommendations. If it believes you are trying to game its system, or simply acting like a jerk, it will push your tweets lower down. It’s the biggest update so far in the company’s push to create healthier conversations, an initiative announced by its CEO Jack Dorsey in March.

Among the signals Twitter will use: whether you tweet at large numbers of accounts you don’t follow, how often you’re blocked by people you interact with, whether you created many accounts from a single IP address, and whether your account is closely related to others that have violated its terms of service. -BuzzFeed

“A lot of our past action has been content-based, and we have been shifting more and more toward conduct and behaviors on the system,” Dorsey said in a Monday briefing at the company’s San Francisco headquarters. 

The push is meant to get out ahead of problems that might normally result in an abuse report under the existing system. In testing, Twitter said the changes led to an 8% drop in abuse reports on conversations (the discussions that happen in the replies to a tweet) and a 4% drop in abuse reports in search. These drops, the company believes, indicate that something is working. 

“Directionally, it does point to probably our biggest impact change,” Dorsey said. “This is a step, but we can see this going quite far.”

Dorsey says he will do a periscope soon about the changes. 

Sounds great Jack!

Facebook, meanwhile, is beefing up its reporting tools within the Messenger app. 

An app update for Messenger includes enhanced reporting tools - allowing mobile users to report harassment or someone who isn't who they say they are (or jerk ex boyfriends). Users can find the new option in the Contact menu for each messenger conversation by tapping on the name of the person inside the chat, scrolling down to the "Something's Wrong" option, and choosing from a list of offenses to report. 

“Providing more granular reporting options in Messenger makes it faster and easier to report things for our Community Operations team to review,” write Hadi Michel, Messenger product manager. “They review reports in over 50 languages. This means our community will see issues addressed faster so they can continue to have positive experiences on Messenger.”

One can imagine how much fun High Schoolers and your average Tinder users are going to have with this reporting feature every time they get dumped, doubled-crossed or otherwise made upset.

macholatte bowie28 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:18 Permalink

 

"We are different from the oligarchies of the past in that we know what we are doing. All the others, even those who resembled ourselves, were cowards and hypocrites. The German Nazis and the Russian Communists came very close to us in their methods, but they never had the courage to recognize their own motives. They pretended, perhaps they even believed, that they had seized power unwillingly and for a limited time, and that just around the corner there lay a paradise where human beings would be free and equal. We are not like that. We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it. Power is not a means; it is an end. One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship. The object of persecution is persecution. The object of torture is torture. The object of power is power. Now you begin to understand me.”
- George Orwell, 1984

 

 

 

Nothing to see here. Move along.
- Judas Sessions

 

Rapunzal macholatte Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:22 Permalink

As simple as that, they cannot have that the people are slowly waking up. This is just the beginning. At you tube they start to ban a lot channels, that criticized our system of financial fraud, pedophiles and corruption. It seems more and more like at the end of the USSR. I remember how we were laughing at their press and lies. I never thought we will end up the same. Fuck the Rockefellers and Rothschilds 

onewayticket2 Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:18 Permalink

The two people I know who work for Twitter are WAY left and vocal (and fairly high on the totem pole).   Like the networks, I gather non liberals need not apply.

CatInTheHat Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:18 Permalink

The elite psychopaths trying to control the anti war right and left and the Russiagate narrative.

Wonder why MSNBC, CNN,. NEVER get shadow banned? 

2ndamendment Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:18 Permalink

"Healthier conversations." LOL. Ever notice that when a News Org has to issue a retraction for false or misleading reporting, they never receive a "ban" on twitter? In fact, you can still find and read their original article(s). 

 

According to Twitter, a "healthy" conversation doesn't involve any facts, dissent or counter-arguments. EVER.

HoPewGassed Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:21 Permalink

ZH has done something similar to Twitter by screwing up the functionality of the com boxes, and by keeping active the accounts of the fake, over-the-top, pseudo-Nazi SPAMmers. 

mydogma Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:22 Permalink

Any of these social media outlets who censor will quickly realize that their net worth is based on popularity and data collection...their sites will become worthless as the right abandon to a new platform and the remaining libtard will leave because they will have nobody to complain to or wine about...off to the safe place

one ping only Wed, 05/16/2018 - 10:27 Permalink

I am reminded of Romper Room whenever I see or hear anything about Twitter. And Jack is there, holding a hand-held mirror frame, pretending he can see everything.