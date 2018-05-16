Dollar Drops, Yields Pop As Small Caps Squeeze To New Record High

Interest rates and stocks are going...
Stocks opened confidently (after for once trading sideways overnight), then slipped into the European close (Italian headlines) before ramping into the last hour when Navarro headlines spooked stocks and bonds...
The post-Navarro weakness in stocks took all but Small Caps back into the red for the week...
Russell 2000 broke to a new record high...
On the back of a major short squeeze once again...
Big Bank stocks were mixed after ramping on the European close (not helped by Italian bank weakness), they slid into the close after Navarro headlines...
Small bank stocks underperformed as Small Caps soared to record highs...
TSLA bonds pushed lower in price once again but the stock managed gains on the back of Soros buying converts in Q1...
Treasury yields traded in a narrow range but the trend was higher...
But 10Y pushed to a new cycle high this afternoon after Navarro headlines...
The long-end of the US Breakevens curve has now inverted...
But all eyes were on Italy where BTP spreads exploded on "Debt Cancellation" talk..
The Dollar ended the day modestly lower, also trading in a very narrow range on the day - and unable to make a higher high...
The Argentine Peso slipped lower again today after yesterday's huge intervention...
Cryptocurrencies were largely flat on the day but Bitcoin Cash slipped lower after its fork...
Commodities all made gains on the day but WTI remain sthe big winner on the week and gold the laggard...
Finally consider that Small Caps are being touted as domestically focused - amid fears of global trade wars etc... - but US domestic economic data is dismal...
Comments
You know the economy is in perfect shape when everyone's future relies on today's gambling winnings.
Shoeless Joe from Hannibal MO. Say it ain't so!
In reply to You know the economy is in… by Solosides
Ten year mortgages at 3.85%.
This is getting interesting.
Oh cause there's "so much" reason to go up from here, or back-up,
I'm still up net-net from yesterday, manipulators. &reset-added TZA
"You Are Here"
http://www.multpl.com/shiller-pe/
See My Finger
Funk,
Last Thurs., on this very page, I told you that "my lovely Russell looks suspiciously poised for another classic frothy-mouthed rabies ramp." Why didn't you wait to add TZA? Don't you trust me on RUT by now?
In reply to Oh cause there's "so much"… by D.r. Funk
Still trading the Russell young man? I thought you had come over to the dark side and started to trade the ES,:).
P.S what is TZA?
In reply to Funk, Last Thurs., on this… by Keltner Channel Surf
Aw, that ES is too 'easy' and I like to be challenged (i.e., crushed every third day) :)
TZA is either a triple-leveraged short Russell 2000 ETF, designed by geek-heads to go to zero (unless 1:5 reverse split every other year), crushing more amateur traders than any ETF save the VIX stuff, or an acronym for persistent small-cap short-sellers: "Tears Zealots Asunder"
In reply to Still trading the Russell… by Traderone
Why would stocks drop on news about Jaime Navarro?
Peter Navarro
In reply to Why would stocks on news… by Juggernaut x2
Does it really make a difference?
In reply to Peter Navarro by wwwww
get your White House Apprentice contestants straight, goddammit!
These are the very important things in life! All hail Lord Rothschild!
In reply to Does it really make a… by Juggernaut x2
Jaime Navarro only cheats on the horses.
In reply to Why would stocks on news… by Juggernaut x2
Global Synchronized Growth Narrative Collapses – Uncle Sam’s Free Money Drying Up Fast, Crisis Brewing In Merging Markets, Libor Continues To Surge
Yeahhhhhhh fuckers, Leak in the dike libor?
Global Synchronous Recovery Collapses As Japanese GDP Plunges In Q1
In reply to Global Synchronized Growth… by davatankool
Anyone who reads Order Flow will know that there was some excellent contextual levels from which to trade from both the long and short side today (IBH .IBL etc)
The late day pullback to yesterdays high was a nice opportunity because shorts became trapped there. How do they exit? yep, they gotta buy.
They've been playing games, and antics, with "Most Shorted" for years now. Real revelatory.
In reply to Anyone who reads Order Flow… by Traderone
BTW, 'Most Shorted', by-and-large, can be considered a proxy for the Russell, given that's where most of the easiest shorts to push around lie. When the Tylers report 'most shorted' action, 99% of the time IWM will be similarly flogged/goosed.
In truth, I'm thinking it was more of a strong dollar play we've seen for years in the Russell, given fewer of these co's have overseas revenues (though that's obviously changing a bit).
See, Funk, you can learn a bit from 'old guys.' "Fifty is the new twenty", which means when you reach our age, you still won't be able to shave with Occam's Razor (still owe you that as an X-mas gift ...)
In reply to They've been playing games,… by D.r. Funk
So apparently now raising interest rates are bullish for stocks as well. I remember not long ago cynically recommending a dude that wanted to start trading to always go long the Dow and always short gold and that he would never lose money... Well I think I should start following my own advice. I've come to the conclusion that the US stock market is truly unsinkable. Anything is bullish for stocks since Donald Trumpchild took office, even a Russian ICBM detonating over New York or a worldwide pandemic of smallpox would be bullish for stocks.
At a certain point the insider whales will exit, the "masters of the universe" will take away the punch-bowl, and then whales will swoop back in and buy everything up for pennies on the dollar. When that is, only the insiders know, and the insiders aren't going to give away the correct info. The will only release dis-info.
That's just one peasants theory.
In reply to So apparently now raising… by 666D Chess
I don't think so Barry. Stocks will never crash again. Fiat currencies will though.
In reply to At a certain point the… by DingleBarryObummer
Like everyone here knows by now, the stock market is a political tool. Having it crash could also be part of that tool chest aka directing the herd in a certain direction. Just my 2 cents.
In reply to I don't think so Barry… by 666D Chess
I have warned you guys, higher yield wont crash the stocks, it may causes a small correction (if any), wallst will quickly buy all the dips and make it rally even higher.
the reason - the rate hike cycle in tact.
they anticipating and capitalizing it.
the only reason stocks will crash is the other way around, lower yields which indicates slower economy, fed not hiking rate as expected....slower inflation.
10yield hit almost 3.1% today, dow still going higher.
the next correction wont not be here until July IMO.
In reply to So apparently now raising… by 666D Chess
I think you are right but for the wrong reasons. Everything is rigged, that's why it doesn't crash.
In reply to I have warned you guys,… by davatankool
Muh stocks went up today overall.
That F.ord trade is looking pretty attractive, nice volumes.
The dollar is up though
Switched out a bunch two weeks ago into small cap funds....woo woo