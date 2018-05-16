European Council President: "With Friends Like Trump, Who Needs Enemies"

The last few days - since President Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal - have been tempestuous at best for US-EU relations.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel slammed President Trump for his decision to pull out. The unofficial leader of Europe believes it “damages trust” in the global order. She is not alone.
The UK and France have also admitted that they regret Trump’s move. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stated that European powers should not be Washington’s "vassals."
All of which follows US trade tariff impositions that sparked similar responses, as Eurointelligence notes.
Over the last three days it gradually dawned on the Germans that Donald Trump's sanctions against Iran are in reality sanctions against Europe, and Germany in particular. The combination of third-party sanctions and changes to US tax laws has led to a situation where a large number of German companies now have an overwhelming interest to shift their business to the US, according to Spiegel Online.
FAZ notes that the helplessness of the German government is becoming increasingly evident, both economically and politically. The paper notes that even Angela Merkel is casting doubt on whether it is possible to maintain the Iran nuclear agreement after Trump's decision.
And Der Spiegel made its feelings clear...
But European Council President and former Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, has set the bar high for Trump rebuttals with his latest tweet, blasting that:
" Looking at latest decisions of @realDonaldTrump someone could even think: with friends like that who needs enemies....
But frankly, EU should be grateful. Thanks to him we got rid of all illusions. We realise that if you need a helping hand, you will find one at the end of your arm. "
Looking at latest decisions of @realDonaldTrump someone could even think: with friends like that who needs enemies. But frankly, EU should be grateful. Thanks to him we got rid of all illusions. We realise that if you need a helping hand, you will find one at the end of your arm.— Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) May 16, 2018
As Merkel stated last week, maybe it's time for “Europe to take its destiny into its own hands.”
