Evergreen State College Resurrects No-Whites-Allowed "Day Of Absence"

‘In addition to POC centered events there will be antiracist workshops for white folks’

Students at the embattled Evergreen State College, which made national headlines last year after it hosted an event that asked white people not to come on campus for a “Day of Absence,” have organized a new iteration of the controversial event despite administrators’ efforts to shift gears.

Students at the Olympia, Washington-based public school have organized a three-day “Day of Absence” observance that includes a mix of events on and off campus. Some gatherings are advertised as open to all skin colors and others ask that only POC, or People of Color, attend.

A poster hung at the school obtained by The College Fix declares that the no-whites-allowed self-segregation events will be held off campus. It asks people to RSVP at a website that spells out “No Nazis Allowed” in its URL.

The events launch today and run through Friday, according to organizers, who are not interested in media coverage of their event, according to a Facebook screenshot obtained by The College Fix.

A spokesman for Evergreen State College did not respond to a phone call and email from The College Fix on Tuesday seeking comment.

The theme of this year’s observance is “Deinstitutionalize/Decolonize.”

“The mission of this event is to bring POC together in order to create a reclamation of space and move forward into the future. In reaction to institution’s consistent disregard for our safety, we are operating independently of the college. This is a day for us, by us,” the RSVP page states.

“In addition to POC centered events there will be antiracist workshops for white folks and people who do not identify as POC. Please bring a dish or your own packed lunch and dishes! Potluck-style. No one who’s intentions are to cause harm are allowed.”

The college’s annual “Day of Absence/Day of Presence” program has been observed for years, during which minority students would voluntarily stay off campus for a day and meet for specialized workshops. But for the first time last spring, the “Day of Absence” event reversed the usual pattern by asking whites to stay off campus for a day while racial minorities stayed on.

Following objections by a white biology professor, Bret Weinstein, students confronted him and campus police told Weinstein they couldn’t protect him on campus. After that, his class met at a nearby park. The situation prompted national headlines and criticism.

Earlier this year, officials announced they would revamp the controversial “Day of Absence” observance, instead offering an “equity symposium.”

For his part, Weinstein has weighed in on this year’s Day of Absence: “This is fascinating on many levels. The college canceled Day of Absence, so the students are going to do it.”

Last week, The Olympian reported that Evergreen State “will look to cut more than 10 percent from its operating budget for 2018-19 and raise student fees because of declining enrollment.”

Evergreen College has way too much unaccounted .gov money.

It is nothing short of abuse that a grifter's paradise like Evergreen can beg for and get money from overworked and underpaid taxpayers in exchange for nothing but monumental stupidity.

They need their .gov money cut off.

And that includes utilities.

Let's see how long those obnoxious, ungrateful little grifters last when their cushy freebie college gets turned into a smelly hippy commune. 

Let some psycho like Soros fund the place, the brats are more akin to the likes of him anyway.

The whole place should be bought by a developer for residential or commercial use.

There are lots of research facilities that could easily refurbish the buildings for work that actually benefits society.

The academic tax grants have got to be correlated to post graduate employment rates or they are squandering .gov tax money.

 

hedgeless_horseman says

Lower standards. 

Lower expectations. 

Scot Peterson, the sheriff’s deputy vilified for failing to confront the Parkland school shooter, has begun receiving a state pension of $8,702.35 a month.

Peterson resigned and retired Feb. 22, a week after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where he waited outside as Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people and wounded 17 others.

Peterson began to receive his pension in April, according to the Florida Department of Management Services. He can receive the payments for the rest of his life.

The 55-year-old Peterson, a Broward deputy for 32 years, was paid $101,879.03 last year — $75,673.72 in base salary plus overtime and other compensation, according to sheriff’s office records. Until the shooting, he was considered a trusted school resource officer at Stoneman Douglas, according to annual reviews of his performance.

Who cares what the deputy did or did not do. The event was staged. I doubt that anyone was actually harmed. If someone was killed, then they were sacrificed by the people behind the event.

Which does the greater harm:

The Federal Reserve or a teenager with a semi auto rifle?

The MICC or a teenager with a semi auto rifle?

Hillary or a teenager with a semi auto rifle?

NeoCons or a teenager with a semi auto rifle?

Nice start, but wait, I've an improvement. Do NOT designate it as a mental hospital. Instead, pass a law to allow every homeless person in Seattle a free bus ride to Evergreen, plus free tuition, a place to sleep and 3 squares a day. Then, four years later, issue each bum a diploma. No class attendance required. And if they opt to stay for grad school, even better. Let 'em fuck off for ten years, then hand 'em a Doctor of Education degree.

After all, they'll educate the shit out of the spoiled brats that now go there.

http://www.ibtimes.com/white-black-crime-vs-black-white-crime-new-stati…

https://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2016-09-29/race-and-homicide-in-am…

math is racist, that's why google pulls these from search results and instead shows you how trump was wrong for using FBI statistics

according to the numbers, we don't have to worry about starting a race war because one has already been going on for many years

Whites should consider making that the first day in their "permanency of absence" from that hellhole of progressivist bullshit.  Use your day off to find a new school.  Transfer out.  The place would collapse in two semesters.

Nothing scares those race-baiters more than white people walking away from something completely and saying "it's all yours now, brother, good luck!"  Deep down, they know that would be the end of it.

Whites can always take their skills and start a new university.  What's left can't run shit to save their lives.

 

"segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever,"

 

And on Jan. 14, 1963 in Montgomery, Ala., newly elected Gov. George Wallace, a Democrat, stepped up to a podium to deliver his inaugural address.

 

Part of the invite: No one who’s intentions are to cause harm are allowed.”

 

Well, I don't mean any harm but perhaps a white grammarian could meekly suggest - that "whose" makes more sense than.. "No one who is intentions are....".