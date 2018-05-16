Graduates From America's Largest Schools Move Here With Their Diplomas

The notion that Americans need a college education to succeed in the modern workforce is at the root of most of the millennial generation's problems: With Americans bearing a collective $1.4 trillion debt burden, economists have blamed this debt pile for holding back millennials - keeping them from buying homes and starting families.
But the truth is much more complex.
In a recently published study, the Wall Street Journal gathered data from 445 large research universities and liberal arts colleges - as well as NCAA D-I schools - detailing where their alumni move after college.
The maps below show their movement to 70 big metropolitan areas, as well as the share who moved to smaller communities.
As one might expect, graduates from brand-name Ivy League schools, along with their cohorts at smaller liberal arts institutions, overwhelmingly flock to urban areas like New York City, Washington DC and San Francisco.
Meanwhile, students who attended large public research universities are more likely to settle down in suburban areas.
WSJ breaks down its findings in a presentation showing how graduates disperse throughout the country.
Las Vegas Has Little To Offer:
* * *
Some Punch Above Their Weight:
The biggest cities don't necessarily draw the most students from colleges and universities in our study.
San Francisco, for example ranks 11th in population but fifth in drawing power, attracting 2% or more of alumni from 139 schools.
* * *
Smaller Metro Areas Sometimes Have More Drawing Power:
Boston is the 10th biggest metro but ranks sixth in drawing 2% or more of alumni from institutions traced by some 120 schools.
However, New York City, the country's largest city, also draws 2% or more of the alumni of 263 schools, the most of any US city.
* * *
Smaller Metro And Rural Areas Have Less Drawing Power:
Only 62 schools in WSJ's database saw more than half of their alumni move to smaller metropolitan and rural areas. Many of these colleges and universities are part of state university systems like the University of Connecticut or Purdue.
* * *
Big East Alumni Are More Likely To Live In Cities; SEC Grads Less So:
The Big East is the most urbane conference. Schools like Georgetown and Villanova send a large segment of their grads to New York City and Washington DC. Each of the 10 schools in the conference sends more than 75% of its former students to big metropolitan areas.
The SEC, which includes Ole Miss, Auburn and Kentucky, sends more students to smaller cities and rural areas than any other conference. Among SEC schools, only Vanderbilt sends more than 75% of its alumni to big city metro areas.
And as millennials continue to favor urban environments, it's likely these trends will continue to intensify, sending urban property values even higher than they already are.
Comments
Who cares, fake jobs.
When those jobs disappear, the bills remain. And oh, what bills!
In reply to Who cares, fake jobs. by Rapunzal
I guess that's where we need the baristas.
In reply to When those jobs disappear,… by silverer
But, without whites, America will look like Wakanda!
In reply to I guess that's where we need… by Socratic Dog
OK Vegas makes sense in the first instance for the 'ladies' needing to pay off the loans. But why are they all moving to shithole liberal cities?
In the land of the blind the one eye'd he/she/it is king/queen, whatever...?
In reply to But, without whites, America… by gigadeath
I gave some millennials some veeeeery large prime numbers to factor. And left a pile of MD5 hashes too... came back and bugger all was done.
In reply to Why are they all moving to… by IntercoursetheEU
Welcome to San Francisco. Going there to experience the wonderful socialist atmosphere?
More proof liberal arts degrees should be banned.
like rats fighting over cheese
Crap article.
Urban property values are only where they are because of foreign buyers paying cash on the barrelhead. They're the outer soapy surface of the real estate bubble. Everyone else, mortgaged up to their earlobes with liar loans, represent the air inside the bubble.
It's called gaining proximity to the Fed's printing presses.
23% of Purdue graduates are engineers. Vanderbilt's focus is on economics, social science(welfare), and political science.
Fake news, millennials do not favor big cities. The majority of recent graduates (900 of the 1,750) live in the suburbs. They favor cities more than other age groups, and a higher percentage of millenials live in big cities vs other age groups. However, this is to be expected of younger people, but as the cohort gets older and have kids you can bet your ass they will move to the burbs too.
And into the basements.
In reply to Fake news, millennials do… by Vlad the Inhaler
start out and spend 4-5 years working for a gas/oil/chemical equipment manufacturer, then prospect the operating majors
they are desperate for competent youngsters with relevant experience
37 years ago I left Boston with my degree.
Loved the stops in New York, Virginia, Texas and North Carolina.
Now in some other place, somewhere, some other time in the Rockies.
Life is good, but life was better when people were nicer
Can't change history and too old to change my attitude.
Patrick Little for Senate to depose Nancy Pelosi
Marine! What is your campaign contact info? You are blacklisted already!
Why Ole Piss. Provincial a***oles.
What a joke. A pulse plus a 17 ACT or a 900 SAT works wonders. Best joke ever...what weighs 5200 pounds in Oxford? 2 Chi-Os in daddy's Surburban. What a bunch of criminals.
Re: Fake Swiming Team early 1970s, see the UM Annual of 1973. Almost NCAA Death Penalty in mid 90s. All the tobacco lawyer millionaires going to jail for fraud in the early 2000s.
An ole Hugh Freeze, that great Christian, getting caught with hookers. And bribing everyone to go to Ole Piss. And they haven't quit, trust me.
Arrogance never recedes. Muller is their hero.
A weird selection of post high school academic institutions.
Did they account for cities that feed the most students into the institutions for student debt?
Maybe many students come from Memphis and Jackson to attend Ole Miss.
Not the chart pron that you desired
Why isn't Patrick Little USMC (R) for California Senator on the California primary ballot?
being a millenial sucks
i hate you boomers. you fucking ruined my life.
My favorite 'Graduates' are the ones that build a Tiny House. There are about a million plus Tiny house videos on you tube but not one of them ever mentions the word 'Trailer'. As might be found in a sentence like "I spent $300,000 on young Chad's education and he lives in a fucking Trailer but him and his slut PhD girlfriend call it a Tiny house because they built a sleeping box on the roof!". When the power goes off......A lot of 'Graduates' are going to be wondering what the hell happened and what's next.Life expectencies for Females will be far higher than males. That much is certain.
Wanted: Crash test dummies. No experience necessary.
Apply at: Tesla Corporation
45500 Fremont Boulevard
Fremont, CA 94538
Please apply in person.
Bring a copy of your most recent medical history.
Bring the information identifying your next of kin.
No insurance necessary.