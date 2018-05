Hedge Funds Dump Most Apple Stock Since 2008: Full 13F Summary

While Q1 saw hedge funds generally attracted to "growthy" tech names again (as shown yesterday with Druckenmiller and Tepper), one name stood out: Apple, which hedge funds dumped in droves.

According to Bloomberg calculations, in Q1 investors slashed their AAPL holdings by about 153 million shares: the biggest decrease since at least the first quarter of 2008. It’s also the most among any S&P 500 stock in the first quarter. Some, like Appaloosa and Glenview exited their entire positions in Apple altogether.

The first quarter drop was the third reduction in the last four quarters, with the sole outlier being an 8.6 million share increase in Q4 2017.

Yet while investor enthusiasm for Apple has somewhat lessened this year amid concern about whether the company will be able to sustain its pace of iPhone unit sales, though the stock is up 10 percent year-to-date, Tim Cook was saved by one simple thing: his stated intention to buybacks hundreds of billions in AAPL stocks which convinced the only person that matters to buy it.

Indeed, because while everyone else was selling it, one notable exception to the trend was Warren Buffett: as a reminder, Berkshire bought an additional 75 million shares of Apple in the first quarter, to become the company’s third-largest investor, offsetting nearly half the publicly disclosed selling barrage.

Meanwhile, as noted above, interest in FANGs continued, with hedge funds either increasing their positions in Apple’s FANG peers or trimming the modestly by fewer than 10 million shares.

Separately, banks were again out of favor in Q1, with Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup among the top 10 stocks and exchange-traded funds that saw reductions in holdings in the first quarter. According to Bloomberg, iInstitutions cut their positions in Bank of America by about 135 million shares, Citigroup by about 67 million shares and Wells Fargo by about 46 million shares.

Notably, funds were ahead of the news as they piled into gambling stocks like Caesars Entertainment, MGM Resorts and Wynn Resorts ahead of Monday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing states to legalize betting on individual sporting events

Ironically, the one asset class that is hurting the most now is what hedge funds were most aggressively buying up in Q1: among the biggest winners were emerging market funds: institutional investors boosted their positions in the iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by about 70 million and 46 million shares respectively.

Some other notable changes, courtesy of Bloomeberg:

Coatue Management cut its holdings in Snap and Nvidia, while D.E. Shaw went the other way, adding shares of each company

Third Point exited stake in Macerich as investors have been reportedly agitating for a potential sale, and CEO announced he would retire by end of the year. ValueAct exited its stake in Microsoft, where it a won a board seat in 2013 that narrowly staved off a proxy fight.

Below is a full summary of some of the most recognizable names:

ADAGE CAPITAL

Top new buys: MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH, VEAC, TPGE, KMI, AXL

Top exits: CF, BAH, PEG, F, TMUS, MGA, LLL, HRC, GDX, PLNT

Boosted stakes in GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK, ITW, CI, FTV, W, EMR

Cut stakes in UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL, JNJ, CMCSA, ES, GT, ABX

APPALOOSA MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, SMH, AMLP, KNX, BYD, PAH, UAL

Top exits: AAPL, EEM, CMCSA, MHK, VST, CSX, LUV

Boosted stakes in MU, MGM, AGN, CNC, GOOG, LNG, DG, OC, PCG

Cut stakes in QQQ, XLF, BAC, URI, NRG, WPZ, ETP, ALL, HCA

BAUPOST GROUP

Top new buys: PCG

Top exits: ESRX, RUN

Boosted stakes in PXD, FOXA, ATRA, AGN, AR, FOX, VRTV, NG, MCK, VSAT

Cut stakes in PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP

BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: RRC, XOG, VST

Top exits: ISBC, CTL, C, JD, FTI, DDD

Boosted stakes in SWN, NBR, VIPS

Cut stakes in CLF, NGD, BAC, OLN

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY

Top exits: IBM, GHC

Boosted stakes in AAPL, MON, TEVA, DAL, BK, USB

Cut stakes in WFC, PSX, CHTR, VRSK, SNY, UAL

BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES

Top new buys: BIIB, DVA, IP, DIS, VZ, CPB, LYB, TOL, TSN, IVZ

Top exits: COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG, MLM, FE, ALXN, PVH, AMAT

Boosted stakes in EWZ, NFX, FB, T, XEC, ORCL, PG, BEN, GE, KMB

Cut stakes in EEM, VWO, IEMG, SPY, TIP, TLT, EWY, EIX, ENDP, DVN

CARLSON CAPITAL

Top new buys: XL, DPS, MSCC, HIG, TXT

Top exits: APTV, MCD, MFGP, C, TRV

Boosted stakes in OA, NXPI, AET, CFG, CAVM

Cut stakes in USFD, TWX, SC, CAG, BBT

CITADEL ADVISORS

Top new buys: COG, HUD, PDLI, ERIC

Top exits: CPN, SRC, TRCO

Boosted stakes in SNGA, GE, FDC, GPK, AMD, WEN

Cut stakes in BAC, AUY, CMCSA, MU, FOXA

COATUE MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: MU, TAL, SDRL, WDC

Top exits: BAC, LBTYK, TWX, LBTYA

Boosted stakes in TWTR, EA

Cut stakes in SNAP, NVDA, AAPL

CORVEX MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: NOW, ICE, MSFT, CRM, MON, DPS, IQ

Top exits: CMCSA, NOMD, CHTR

Boosted stakes in TMUS, NXPI, JBLU

Cut stakes in EVHC, BAC, GOOGL, FB, FG, MDCO, TWX

D E SHAW & CO

Top new buys: APTV, GLIBA, DISCA, SNAP, NTR

Top exits: LVNTA

Boosted stakes in LOW, NVDA, EQT, CELG, AET, TWTR

Cut stakes in FB, DVMT, IBM, CMCSA, AMGN

ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: TER, QQQ, VICI, CVLT, TVPT, EQT, MFGP, DISH, XOM

Top exits: NRG, TCO, AA, CTSH, MITL, TDW, SAH, GPI

Boosted stakes in BTU, HES, ISBC, EGN, UNIT

Cut stakes in IMPV

EMINENCE CAPITAL

Top new buys: VMC, FB, VER, TTWO

Top exits: MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI

Boosted stakes in LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ, YELP, ELLI, P

Cut stakes in CF, INXN, EFX, NEWR, GOOG, JACK, USFD, ADSK, WEN

ENGAGED CAPITAL

Top new buys: FNSR, PETX

Top exits: MED, IMAX

Boosted stakes in APOG, BHE, HAIN

Cut stakes in NCR, MX, CLS, IWM, BW

FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: FOX, AMRN, DPS, ARRY

Top exits: CPN, HUN, AKRX

Boosted stakes in MON, HRG, COL, DVMT, IOVA, CAVM

Cut stakes in VEON, AABA, TWX, GRFS

FIDELITY MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: NTR, ADT, ANGI

Top exits: POT, BETR, CRIS

Boosted stakes in MSFT, MRVL, INTC, SLM, MET

Cut stakes in MFC, AAPL, AMD, WMB, BSX

GLENVIEW CAPITAL

Top new buys: ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM, FB

Top exits: AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE, LYB, MON, KMI, KND, TLRD

Boosted stakes in FDX, CAH, NWL, ARMK, PNR, AGN, LOW, WBA, MCK, SHPG

Cut stakes in DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI, V, DXC, LH, CHTR, GOOGL

GREENLIGHT CAPITAL

Top new buys: IAC, TPR, BLMN, ANF, PYPL, URBN, SFM, ODP, ROKU

Top exits: CC, JCP, VREX, KSS, BBY, W, SFLY, CRI, UAA, LOW

Boosted stakes in ESV, FIVE, BHF

Cut stakes in AAPL, GM, AER, TPX, MYL, CNX, VOYA, ADNT, PRGO, CEIX

HIGHFIELDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: AET, DIS, EQT, RJF, ENB, HAL, X, TGT, LOW

Top exits: AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR, AXP, PAGP, CERN, TCO, CTSH

Boosted stakes in CMCSA, MON, EXPE, TWX, CCE, GOOGL, AXTA, MDLZ, TEVA, MIK

Cut stakes in MAR, PXD, HLT, H, HDS, HGV, IVZ, DLTR, CNNE, VER

ICAHN ASSOCIATES

Top new buys: NWL

Top exits: AIG, PYPL

Cut stakes in FCX, MTW, XRX

JANA PARTNERS

Top new buys: ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS, EA, A, SPY, WRK, ADBE

Top exits: EQT, LBRDK, CMCSA, FB, DWDP, IQV, MOH, SYNH, EVHC, GWW

Boosted stakes in PF, JACK, NOC, CAG

Cut stakes in FDC, ZBH, DHI, TIF, PTC, TEVA, ZAYO, GM, BLMN

LAKEWOOD CAPITAL

Top new buys: CLS, FTSI, VRSN, NUAN

Top exits: AGN, CDW, ARD, MU

Boosted stakes in GOOGL, BIDU, BC, WRK, ATUS

Cut stakes in ON, ORCL, ICE

LANSDOWNE PARTNERS

Top new buys: AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG, ZAYO, MELI, AKS, DISH, DBX

Top exits: DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL, LB, VXX, WDC, AGN

Boosted stakes in TXN, GRUB, FB, MON, MU, CVE, IR, C

Cut stakes in JPM, BAC, PYPL, AMAT, GOOGL, DAL, JCI, FSLR, ADNT, UTX

LONE PINE CAPITAL

Top new buys: DLTR, SBAC, TSM, TMUS, SQ, PAGS, EXAS

Top exits: BUD, CHTR, MA, EQIX, CRM, TV, A, VXX

Boosted stakes in FB, MSFT, WYNN, CSX, PYPL, UNH, MELI, TRU, FLT, GOOG

Cut stakes in ATVI, NOW, BLK, AMZN, STZ, BABA, BKNG, EA, ADBE

LONG POND CAPITAL

Top new buys: AMH, LQ, VICI, APLE, GPT, CHH, BKI, MAC

Top exits: EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK

Boosted stakes in VNO, LEN, AVB, QCP, AIV, FPH, LHO, RPAI

Cut stakes in H, SLG, TCO, MSG, BRX, NYRT, VER, SRC, JBGS

MARCATO CAPITAL

Top new buys: UNVR, ASTE, THRM

Top exits: DECK, BID, RCII

Boosted stakes in IAC, RYAM, ITRI, FG, VRTS, BLDR, HZN

Cut stakes in DXC, AIR

MAVERICK CAPITAL

Top new buys: MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI, LULU, CAR, RL, MDCO, VFC

Top exits: ANDV, STZ, WYNN, WP, SABR, COMM, ABEV, SKX, DG, SIX

Boosted stakes in INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT, WING, TIF, URBN, WTW, SCHW

Cut stakes in TAP, MGM, DXC, UHS, ADBE, BUD, V, AMRX, LVS, CIEN

MELVIN CAPITAL

Top new buys: PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL, WTW, DPZ, VAC, ADS, VC

Top exits: GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST, ALGN, WB, KMX, CASY, ANGI

Boosted stakes in WYNN, THO, STZ, MSFT, MGM, DE, BABA, V, CRM, ADSK

Cut stakes in EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS, NOW, QSR, FB, YNDX, TWTR

MILLENNIUM

Top new buys: NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP, TSE, SKT, NBL

Top exits: EQIX, AMTD, COO, PUMP, KS, XLNX, EQR, SYY, WSO, BLL

Boosted stakes in BSX, EBAY, PXD, AEE, KSS, APC, WYN, PHM, ARMK, MDT

Cut stakes in SPY, MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V, MPC, NEE, GM, AZO

MOORE CAPITAL

Top new buys: EA, GS, LMT, NOC, RTN, ISBC, GD, TWTR, ADI

Top exits: APC, GOOGL, AMT, QQQ, NTES, FOXA, LULU, LFC, AZO, VMC

Boosted stakes in EEM, BAC, BABA, AMZN, V, GDS, TAL, EQT, AVGO, FBP

Cut stakes in FB, AAPL, MSFT, PX, MON, EQIX, VOYA, SYF, DLTR, NFLX

NEUBERGER BERMAN

Top new buys: APTV, HUD, MOMO, GTES, NTR

Top exits: BSIG, CALM, TNC

Boosted stakes in SRE, EFX, BX, CMA, EXPE, AMZN

Cut stakes in NWL, ORCL, COG, NLSN, DM, PG

OZ MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: GOOGL, VICI, ADSK, ASH, NYT

Top exits: NTES, JD, PGR

Boosted stakes in BAC, AABA, FB

Cut stakes in EQT, NXPI, COTY

OMEGA ADVISORS

Top new buys: TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC, MU, TMHC, CDEV, SAGE, D

Top exits: ZNGA, MGM, EXPE, BLL, CBS, GLD, CX, MYL, AAL, BPMC

Boosted stakes in UAL, C, OCN, ASH, HRG, DXC, ETE, ADBE, NBR, PE

Cut stakes in SHPG, ALLY, DWDP, WFC, FB, AER, HES, FDC, VVV, GOOGL

PAULSON & CO

Top new buys: EGN, XL, HAWK, GG, VR, MDR, LEA

Top exits: OAS, DOVA, XCRA, SGYP, MGI, QCOM

Boosted stakes in DISCK, VIAB, COL, AET, TWX, THM, NMRK, MON, ENDP

Cut stakes in VST, TMUS, MYL, SHPG, NXPI, FOX, IAG, HZNP

PENTWATER CAPITAL

Top new buys: VICI, ESRX, MSCC, ILG

Top exits: CPN, SNI, RAD

Boosted stakes in TRQ, DVMT, MON, COL

Cut stakes in QCOM, NXPI, AABA

PERSHING SQUARE

Top new buys: UTX

Top exits: NKE

Cut stakes in MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP

POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: BKNG, NVDA, MRK, CXO, SWK, PAGS, SHW, IAC, TMO, MTG

Top exits: EQT, IBM, VZ, AZO, CL, ZBH, GD, AA, AIZ, FOLD

Boosted stakes in WYNN, AVGO, BABA, GILD, NFLX, STZ, ATVI, OXY, ADM, LMT

Cut stakes in CMCSA, APC, MU, BUD, TTWO, AMZN, SYF, REGN, MYL

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Top new buys: AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV, LMT, D, SLB, AET, M

Top exits: MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV, PCG, WP, CTAS, FDX, KMX

Boosted stakes in BKNG, NFLX, VZ, PEP, DPZ, NOW, UNH, EBAY, PANW, EA

Cut stakes in XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX, JNJ, IBM, COST, ORCL, APD

SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: PAGS, ADP

Top exits: CMCSA, DVMT

Boosted stakes in WP, TWX, FB

Cut stakes in SHPG

SOROBAN CAPITAL

Top new buys: CMCSA, NSC, FB, SAP, AXTA

Top exits: STZ, PX, GOOGL, MAR, NWL

Boosted stakes in UNP

Cut stakes in CHTR, NXPI, AVGO, GOOG, BUD

SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT

Top new buys: VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C, GLIBA, XL, VR, DISCA, MS

Top exits: OSTK, GPS, PLAY, HAL, CMCSA, CBS, AEO, EXR, GRUB, OKE

Boosted stakes in BAC, AET, NFLX, COL, NXPI, BAX, TMO, SERV, LH

Cut stakes in AMLP, TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO, URBN, EQT, CCI, SEDG

STARBOARD VALUE

Top new buys: NWL

Top exits: FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH

Boosted stakes in FCE/A, MAC, MLNX, EVHC, CARS

Cut stakes in BCO, BMS, BAX, DEPO, IWN

SUVRETTA CAPITAL

Top new buys: FB, BAC, JPM

Top exits: FOXA, MO, CSX, WEN

Boosted stakes in DWDP, AABA

Cut stakes in ADBE, CPRT

TIGER GLOBAL

Top new buys: MELI, TWTR, BILI, RUN, SE, BEDU, IQ, ARCC, DBX, ONE

Top exits: CMCSA, ETSY, CHTR, CTRP, TDOC, QD

Boosted stakes in AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX, CRM, FCAU, DPZ, ADSK, BABA

Cut stakes in NOW, FLT, EHIC, BKNG, MA

THIRD POINT

Top new buys: UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC, ADBE, BKI, CRM, MSFT, PBF

Top exits: AET, NXPI, FMC, HON, RSPP, TWX, PE, XRAY, GD, MGM

Boosted stakes in DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN, SHY, VMC

Cut stakes in BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK, STZ, PAM, ICE, NEXA, SPGI

TRIAN

Boosted stakes in SYY, BK, GE

Cut stakes in MDLZ, WEN, PNR

TOURBILLON CAPITAL PARTNERS

Top new buys: FBP, MGM, LPLA

Top exits: FG, SYF, DISH

Boosted stakes in EVHC

Cut stakes in SPB, STKL

TUDOR INVESTMENT

Top new buys: OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ, ABBV, PAGS

Top exits: LOW, TRCO, XLF, AGN, CHA, HD, AMTD, USB, ETFC, MPC

Boosted stakes in SPY, NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C, WBA, NVDA

Cut stakes in JPM, ORCL, GIS, ROST, CSX, AVGO, WFC, BSX, TJX, STZ

TYRUS CAPITAL

Top new buys: DBC

Boosted stakes in HK, NXPI

Cut stakes in TWX

VALUEACT

Top new buys: SLM

Top exits: MSFT, ESRX

Boosted stakes in C, KKR, TRN, VRX

Cut stakes in AWI, CBRE

VIKING GLOBAL

Top new buys: BABA, X, WDC, DIS, BMRN, IQ, HIG, AJG, TS, VOYA

Top exits: AVGO, TWX, EQT, MOH, ALGN, NUVA, PCAR, FANG, UHS, TRV

Boosted stakes in FB, ANTM, ADS, WFC, MSFT, TDG, ADSK, RJF, BUD, XRAY

Cut stakes in AMZN, ECA, NTES, NFLX, V, LEN, PE, CRM, DPZ, TD

WHALE ROCK CAPITAL

Top new buys: SQ, COUP, MTCH

Top exits: HIMX

Boosted stakes in RNG

Cut stakes in YY

YORK CAPITAL

Top new buys: HIG, DST, BMY, GRA, AZN

Top exits: QCOM, USFD, FCE/A

Boosted stakes in TWX, MON, ASH

Cut stakes in NEXT, BG, NXPI

Source: Bloomberg